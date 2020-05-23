11 Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds: Buyer’s Guide (2020)

The best noise-cancelling earbuds are comfortable to wear, dampen or eliminate background noise, sound good when you’re listening to music, and offer extra features like voice assistance or automatically pausing audio when you take them off. Which earbuds have the right combination of those features for your needs and budget? Follow along on this roundup of the 11 best noise cancelling earbuds, and let me help you decide which is right for you.

It’s no mystery why that’s the case. Noise cancellation is a godsend for anyone who has a noisy commute or who works at home with road and street noise right out the window. And the technology has gotten cheaper and more widely available. Put those factors together, and the market is virtually flooded with noise-cancelling earbuds.

There was a time when noise cancelling audio gear was the exception rather than the rule; few products had the feature and few buyers were willing to pay the premium to get it. Things have changed. Sure, noise-cancelling audio gear is still a little pricier than the average set of headphones or earbuds, but it’s really arrived in the mainstream. In the last few years, we’ve seen ANC (active noise cancellation) appear in every level of earbuds, from budget to premium.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How noise-cancelling earbuds work

You've probably seen headphones and earbuds described with the acronym ANC. That stands for Active Noise Cancellation and implies that there are powered electronics in the device, "actively" reducing noise. That's in contrast to passive noise cancellation -- what you get with thick padding on headphones or a tight fit from earbuds that plug the ear canal. ANC works a lot more effectively than passive noise cancellation.

First popularized by Bose in the early 2000s, ANC is now common in a slew of earbuds -- as evidenced by the list in this article. And though there are a lot of companies putting ANC in earbuds, fundamentally, they all work using the same principle. Microphones on the exterior of the earbuds measure sound around you and then inverts that signal. When played in your ear, it's like two out of phase sound waves which sound to your brain like silence. Essentially, ANC makes ambient sound disappear with a simple trick of waveform mathematics that you probably learned about in high school science class.

What to look for in noise-cancelling earbuds

There was a time noise-canceling earbuds, like most earbuds, were wired. And even the wireless ones still had a wire connecting the two halves. That all changed in 2015, when a handful of companies introduced what has become known as true wireless earbuds -- earbuds that don't just connect to your phone, but also connect to one another wirelessly. The first slew of true wireless earbuds was terrible, with poor wireless connectivity, but it's been 5 years since then. The current crop of true wireless earbuds are stellar, and have largely rendered traditionally wireless earbuds extinct., Yes, you can still find them, but they're not nearly as popular as they once were.

There are several varieties of ordinary wireless earbuds, including ones that connect with an ordinary Y-shaped wire in front, and neckband models that run the wire behind your head. Which one is best? That's a matter of taste, but the wireless neckband models are often better for exercise and all-day wear.

Because earbuds are so incredibly personal -- you need to insert them ion your ear -- you might need to try them on to know if they fit you well enough. Most earbuds come with three or even four tips to help you make a good seal and thoroughly plug your ear canal. And some earbuds feature "wings" that wedge against the inside of your ear for extra support.

When it comes to noise cancellation itself, you should expect to hear a low level of white noise -- a sort of hissing sound. This is a common artifact of ANC technology. But in recent years, better noise-cancelling earbuds have managed to make that almost silent. If you hear a noticeable -- to the point of being distracting -- hiss when ANC is turned on, you have an earbud with older technology or one of poor quality. Consider returning it and trying a different model.

There are other things to consider as well. Newer ANC earbuds support newer Bluetooth versions that connect faster and stay connected at longer distances.. They might also support high-fidelity audio formats like the aptX protocol.

Some earbuds -- especially models that charge via USB-C -- can fast charge, giving you a few hours of power in just a few minutes. That's great for times when you realize your earbuds are dead and you're walking out the door to catch a flight. Battery life overall is an important consideration, of course, and you can count both the runtime of the earbuds and how many hours of charge are stored in the charging case. Often, earbuds offer 20-30 hours of extra runtime, meaning you can go a whole week without needing to plug in. And don't forget extra bonus features, like the ability to talk to Siri, Google, or Alexa from the earbuds, and models that auto-pause when you take them off.

The Best Value in Noise-Canceling Headphones

It's a great time to be buying noise-cancelling earbuds. It's a veritable embarrassment of riches, with high-quality and highly effective ANC from a slew of brands. If you are shopping on a budget, it's hard to beat the $70 Plantronics BackBeat GO 410. TaoTronics is cheaper, but for just a few dollars more you get a lot better quality, wireless connectivity, and cool features like the magnetic auto-off feature.

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Sony's WF-1000XM3 leads the pack with the best overall value. Priced towards the lower end of the scale but packed with superb sound quality and features, they look snazzy, too.

But what about Apple AirPods? They cost a little more, and definitely appeal to iPhone fans. But overall, you can do better if you're not married to the Apple ecosystem. Looking for the best of the best? The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are ludicrously expensive, but they offer what's probably the best sound of any wireless earbuds on the market.

