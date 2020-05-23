11 Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds: Buyer’s Guide (2020)

There was a time when noise cancelling audio gear was the exception rather than the rule; few products had the feature and few buyers were willing to pay the premium to get it. Things have changed. Sure, noise-cancelling audio gear is still a little pricier than the average set of headphones or earbuds, but it’s really arrived in the mainstream. In the last few years, we’ve seen ANC (active noise cancellation) appear in every level of earbuds, from budget to premium.
It’s no mystery why that’s the case. Noise cancellation is a godsend for anyone who has a noisy commute or who works at home with road and street noise right out the window. And the technology has gotten cheaper and more widely available. Put those factors together, and the market is virtually flooded with noise-cancelling earbuds.
The best noise-cancelling earbuds are comfortable to wear, dampen or eliminate background noise, sound good when you’re listening to music, and offer extra features like voice assistance or automatically pausing audio when you take them off. Which earbuds have the right combination of those features for your needs and budget? Follow along on this roundup of the 11 best noise cancelling earbuds, and let me help you decide which is right for you.
1. 1More True Wireless ANC In-Ear HeadphonesPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- True wireless earbuds
- Four noise cancelling modes
- Fast charge mode
- No water resistance rating
- Touch controls are easy to trigger by accident
- Only pairs with a single device
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 4 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired, Wireless | Battery life: 5 hours | Voice assistant: None
The weirdly named audio brand 1More has come out strong with its first true wireless Bluetooth earphones, named, simply, the 1More True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones. The earbuds have four settings: No noise cancellation, a transparency mode that lets some ambient noise pass through to your ears while listening to audio, and two regular levels of noise cancelling. When the noise cancelling is off, there’s a bit of a presence boost that punches up the high end a bit, making everything treblier — with noise cancelling on, that disappears and there’s more mid-tone and low end.
The earbuds have a solid fit and is operated via both a multi-function button on each ear and touch controls. The multi-function button delivers overall controls: track control, volume, and phone calls. The touch controls let you adjust the noise cancellation mode via gestures. They’re pretty easy to use day-to-day; after initially pairing them, the earbuds connect to your phone automatically as soon as you open the lid of the case.
The earbuds run for about five hours (six, if you turn off noise cancelling), and there’s a quick charge mode that gives you two hours of runtime from just 15 minutes in the charging case. Speaking of the charging case, the earbuds snap in magnetically so you can be sure they won’t fall out by accident, and they can charge wirelessly on any Qi charging pad (charging pad not included, of course) or via the included cable.
2. Amazon Echo BudsPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable, adjustable fit
- Hands-free Alexa
- Sweat resistant
- No Google or Siri support
- Noise reduction is weak
- No wireless or USB-C charging
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired | Battery life: 5 hours | Voice assistant: Alexa
Amazon is in the audio business now. I suppose they’ve been doing audio for a while, with products like Amazon Echo speakers, but with the Amazon Echo Buds, the company that started out as an online bookstore now sells noise cancelling earbuds which are trying to toe to toe with major players like Apple’s AirPods.
The Echo Buds are surprisingly good for Amazon’s first attempt at a product like this. They’re true wireless earbuds with a 5-hour battery life (and you can get a quick two hours with a 15-minute quick-charge). They come with a variety of tips so you can find a snug fit for your own ears, and they slip into a small case for storage and charging when you’re done. And their IPX4 rating makes them sweat resistant for exercise.
You won’t find any physical buttons on these earbuds; they rely entirely on touch controls. And even those are pretty minimalist; you can only interact through a double-tap and a long press. While you can fully program what the touch commands do, that’s a pretty limited palette of choices, so you’ll need to rely on Alexa (of course, the earbuds are compatible with Alexa — but, since this Amazon we’re talking about, no Google Assistant) to do most of your controlling. You’ll always need to refer to your phone or Alexa for volume control; there’s no option for that in the touch gestures.
The noise-cancelling technology comes courtesy of Bose, a company that makes some of the world’s best ANC audio gear on its own. Not as strong as the noise cancelling found in many other earbuds, Amazon calls it “noise reduction” There are three noise settings — on, off, and a transparency mode that lets you hear yourself in the earbuds when you talk.
3. Apple Airbuds ProPrice: $234.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent iOS integration
- Good fit
- Transparency mode
- Expensive
- Touch controls are wonky
- Sound quality is so-so
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired, Wireless | Battery life: 4.5 hours | Voice assistant: Siri
The original AirPods were a certified sensation, but they lacked noise cancellation. That’s where the Airpods Pro come in. They’re similar to the original AirPods but offer somewhat better sound, feature a silicon tip to better isolate your ears, and ANC. They’re sweat-resistant, work with Siri, and gives you about 4.5 hours on a charge.
The Airpods Pro, like the older model they’re based on, are true wireless earbuds. You can wear both or just one, and they work fine either way. Because they’re designed to work with the iPhone, Apple has optimized them for effortless pairing, but you can actually connect them to pretty much any Bluetooth device from an Android phone to your Windows laptop, and they work fine — setup is just a little less convenient.
After you’re set up, you’ll find that the AirPods Pro (like the AirPods before them) have no physical buttons on the earbuds. You control them entirely by touch. In addition to taps, though, the Pros have a new pinch gesture. If tapping, tap-and-hold and pinching sound convoluted, you’re right. These take a lot of getting used to, and in my opinion never, ever feel natural.
Noise cancellation is excellent, though not the best you can buy. It has just three modes — one and off, plus a transparency mode for hearing your surroundings — you can’t vary the intensity of the noise reduction. And in terms of overall noise reduction effectiveness, other earbuds probably do a somewhat better job. On the other hand, you get some cool features with the AirPods Pro, like Audio Sharing. Simply put, you and someone else can listen to the same audio on your iPhone at the same time as long as you both have AirPods Pro or another compatible set of headphones.
4. Ausounds AU-Stream ANC True Wireless EarphonePrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable ANC
- Wireless charging case
- Good sound with deep bass
- No mobile app
- No physical button controls
- No volume control on earbuds
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 2 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired, wireless | Battery life: 5 hours | Voice assistant: Siri, Google Assistant
True wireless noise-cancelling earbuds tend to be a little pricey, and so when you run across one that costs just $150 or so, it’s worth taking note of. And the Ausounds AU-Stream ANC True Wireless Earphone is surprisingly good for the budget price. They don’t break much new ground; visually, they look sort of like black AirPods Pro, with several silicone tips to ensure a good fit and stems that lie on your ear. Even the charging case looks like Apple’s.
You get touch controls here — the same ones replicated on both ears. You can play and pause audio, skip tracks, call your voice assistant, and take a call. You can also turn notice cancelling on or off. And those are your only choices — there’s no transparency mode, nor are there multiple levels of ANC. The noise cancellation itself is decent, but barely. It’s outclassed by most other earbuds on this list, in large part because there’s a low-level hiss, reminiscent of what you’d get in much older noise-cancelling gear.
Noise cancellation aside, these earbuds sound pretty good, with a surprising emphasis on the bass. Don’t look to tweak the audio, though, since the lack of any kind of mobile app means you’re stuck with the default equalization.
The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, so you can sweat on them with confidence. The battery lasts for about 5 hours, and unlike many of the earbuds, this one comes with a Qi-compatible charging case. Yes, you can plug it in, but if you have a charging pad, you can just place it on top of that instead.
Find more Ausounds AU-Stream ANC information and reviews here.
5. Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling HeadphonesPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent noise cancellation
- Great battery life
- Excellent controls on remote
- Battery pack is large
- Somewhat expensive
- Wires might be clumsy
Style: Wired | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: n/a | Charging: Wired, wireless | Battery life: 16 hours | Voice assistant: None
You might be forgiven for thinking that wired earbuds are going extinct — all the buzz is around true wireless models, after all. But wired earbuds like the Bose Bose QuietComfort 20 have advantages well worth considering. For example, wired earbuds don’t need to clumsily pack touch controls and buttons onto the earbuds themselves. The QuietComfort 20 features an inline remote that lets you play/pause, adjust tracks and volume, and take calls.
The earbuds connect to a battery pack. Because the battery doesn’t need to fit in the earbuds, you get a lot of run time — 16 hours or so, in fact. You can completely charge it in about two hours, but there’s no fast-charge mode, and the earbuds won’t go to sleep on their own. This means if you leave the battery pack on all day (or forget to turn it off at night), it’ll be dead the next time you want to use it. But the battery only powers the noise-cancelling feature, so you can still use the earbuds passively, without ANC, even if the battery is dead.
The noise-cancelling feature is either on or off, plus you can use the Awareness mode, which is a transparency feature that dials back the noise reduction so you can hear the world around you. Even though the earbuds aren’t designed to fit snugly in your ears — they use wings to brace themselves against your outer ear and don’t form a seal — the noise cancellation is excellent, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise for an audio product from Bose.
Find more Bose QuietComfort 20 information and reviews here.
6. Libratone Track Air+Price: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great styling
- Long battery life
- Excellent noise cancellation
- Volume control only for iPhone users
- Audio can be a little harsh
- Touch controls only
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 4 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired, wireless | Battery life: 6 hours | Voice assistant: Siri, Google Assistant
The Libratone Track Air+ looks more like a pair of earrings than earbuds — the sharply angular triangular shape is a welcome relief from AirPod knock-offs that are all stem and no personality. These true wireless earbuds come with a total of four tips for finding the right fit, which is nice; many other earbuds only include three. They rely entirely on touch for control — you can tap, double-tap, and triple-tap, and each ear can respond to different commands. The only downside is that volume control is only available when you pair these earbuds with an iOS device.
There are some nice little touches with the Libratone earbuds. They’re water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, for example, so you can job and exercise with them confidently. They also pause audio when you remove them from your ears — a nice though that should be standard with all earbuds but weirdly often is not. And you can use them singly or together. Unfortunately, while the audio quality is by no means bad, the high end does sound a little harsh, especially when the noise cancelling is turned off.
When it comes to noise cancellation, these earbuds are excellent — both in terms of ANC quality and your options. You can dial in a noise reduction value manually, set it to automatic, or choose the transparency mode in which the Track Air+ lets in ambient sound so you stay connected to your environment. And these buds deliver some of the best battery performance I’ve seen in noise-cancelling earbuds — six hours on a charge. Bonus: The case can be charged with the SUB cable or, if you have a Qi-compatible charging pad, wirelessly.
Find more Libratone Track Air+ information and reviews here.
7. Master & Dynamic MW07 PlusPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent noise reduction
- Very long 10 hour battery life
- Physical buttons on earbuds
- No quick charge
- No wireless charging
- Styling is an acquired taste
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired | Battery life: 10 hours | Voice assistant: Siri, Google Assistant
The Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus is, not surprisingly, an update to the MW07, and it’s quite an update. The MW07 was badly flawed; the MW07 Plus now competes with some of the best true wireless noise reduction earbuds.
The first thing you notice about these earbuds is the styling; like the Libratone Track Air+, these go their own way with a dramatically blocky design. This is no doubt a matter of taste. For me, they look dated, evoking a time when mobile gear was big and chunky because it had to be. The case is equally flashy, made from stainless steel. You might find all this sexy — your call. Nonetheless, the earbuds don’t feel heavy, and thanks to four choices of tips and several optional slip-on fins, they stay put and feel secure. It’s also IPX5 water-resistant, so you can exercise in them without fear.
Thankfully, these earbuds don’t depend on touch controls. Each ear has physical buttons — a volume rocker on the left ear and a multi-function control on the right which you can use to control audio tracks, trigger calls, and talk to your voice assistant. It also controls noise cancellation.
The earbuds have great sound characteristics. They sound pretty well balanced, with no noticeable bias toward the bass end of the spectrum. And the noise cancellation is solid, though you can only turn it on or off, and enable a transparency mode for hearing your surroundings.
One of the earbud’s strongest features is the battery life. You get 10 solid hours of use between charges, and while all charging cases offer a lot of reserve battery capacity, the MW07 Plus throws in another 30, for as much as 40 hours of battery life in total. That’s impressive. Unfortunately, there’s no quick charge, but that’s less critical with this much runtime.
Find more Master & Dynamic MW07 information and reviews here.
8. Plantronics BackBeat GO 410 Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $69.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good battery life
- Comfortable
- Smart magnet turns earbuds off
- No noise cancelling transparency mode
- Noise cancelling has noticable background hiss
- Fit in the ear is a bit loose
Style: Wireless neckband | ANC levels: 2 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired | Battery life: 8 hours | Voice assistant: Siri, Google Assistant
Neckband-style wireless earbuds have never gotten as popular as I expected them to, but they’re still a great option, especially for people who wear earbuds all day long — they are more comfortable than many full-size headphones, and have more battery life than true wireless models. The Plantronics BackBeat GO 410 is a superb example of this kind of earbud; it’s comfortable enough to wear all day long, and has a battery life of about 8 hours with noise cancellation turned on.
You get three different tips for sizing, though the buds aren’t quite as secure as you might want them to be — they don’t lock into your ear canal securely, and so feel like they could be jostled out if you’re too active. Plantronics calls them “sweat resistant,” though there’s no official IP rating, so I’d be wary of exercising or wearing them in the rain. On the plus side, because there are wires, you get an inline remote, which (at least in my opinion) is always preferable to buttons on the earbuds and especially on touch controls. You get a multifunction control for stuff like power, track control, and talking to your voice assistant. There’s also volume and notice cancelling controls — noise cancelling can be high or low, though there isn’t any sort of transparency mode. And as if Plantronics is relying on older noise reduction tech, there’s a noticeable bit of white noise whenever it’s running.
You’ll also find a little magnet magic here. The earbuds snap together magnetically, and when they do the earbuds automatically shut down to conserve the battery. Cool.
Find more Plantronics BackBeat GO 410 information and reviews here.
9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2Price: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic sound
- Premium look
- Long battery life
- Expensive
- No wireless charging
- Clumsy, confusing controls
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired | Battery life: 7 hours | Voice assistant: Siri, Google Assistant
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are in a tie race for the most expensive earbuds, and while they clearly have a premium look — much more than Apple AirPods Pro, for example, they don’t really make the same splash as the Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus. Even so, they have a very polished and premium look.
You get four sets of tips for finding the right fit for your ears, and the buds have an IPX4 rating, which is more than sufficient to protect them from ordinary sweat and perspiration. Unfortunately the earbuds don’t use physical buttons, so all the settings are adjusted via touch. There are single, double, and triple taps to keep track of, and they’re laid out in a seemingly random arrangement between the two ears. My suggestion? Remap the controls (which you can do using the mobile app) to suit your needs. You’ll never be able to remember the controls Sennheiser implemented unless you get a guide tattooed to your arm.
Both the audio performance and noise cancellation are awesome, and the earbuds include a transparency mode that lets you get better tapped into the ambient environment. Then batter life is also pretty impressive at 7 solid hours — about the most of any true wireless earbuds. The charging case only works wired, though, which seems an oversight. For about $300, you really should be able to charge it wirelessly.
Find more Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 information and reviews here.
10. Sony WF-1000XM3Price: $198.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent audio
- Great noise cancellation
- Quick Attention and transparent mode
- No wireless charging
- Not water resistant
- All controls are touch
Style: True wireless | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: Bluetooth 5 | Charging: Wired | Battery life: 6 hours | Voice assistant: Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa
Sony has fiddled around with noise-cancelling audio for a very long time — almost as long as Bose — but for the most part, hasn’t had a lot of remarkable products to show for all that effort. The Sony WF-1000XM3 changes all that. One of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, I assure you that you could pick these without reading about any of the others and be quite happy. Primarily, that’s because these earbuds sound awesome — better than they have a right to sound, considering the price — and the noise cancellation is effective without generating a noticeable amount of white noise. Unfortunately, they’re not great for exercising, because they are not rated for water resistance.
The earbuds come with three tips for fine-tuning the fit and feel very comfortable in your ear, and despite not costing nearly as much as some of the $300 earbuds, look quite attractive as well. There are no physical buttons, so everything is handled with touch, including track controls, volume, and voice assistance. You can also toggle through various noise cancellation modes, such as on, off, and a transparency mode. Unlike many earbuds, though, you get a couple of other audio extras: Using the app, you can dial in exactly the amount of noise reduction you want with a slider, and then there’s Quick Attention. Borrowed from the Sony WH-1000X headphones, this feature pauses your audio and lets ambient sound pass through when you put your hand over the left earcup. It’s handy for jumping into the real world to have a conversation.
The charging and carrying case uses a USB-C cable for charging (sorry — no wireless) and has a quick charge mode that gives you about 90 minutes of play time after just 10 minutes plugged into the wall.
-
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Long battery life
- Solid noise cancellation
- No voice assistant
- No quick charge
- Noise cancellation is only modest
Style: Wired | ANC levels: 3 | Protocol: N/A | Charging: Wired | Battery life: 15 hours | Voice assistant: None
If you time-traveled here from 2016, you’d be astounded that most earbuds are not only noise-cancelling, but also wireless. And in most cases, true wireless, like props from Star Trek. While that’s cool, it has also raised the cost of entry for many earbuds — the average price of a quality set of earbuds with ANC is now well over $100. But if you want an affordable, wired pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, fear not: the TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are here to help.
TaoTronics makes a lot of budget audio gear, but they definitely punch above their weight. The TaoTrrnics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones sound surprisingly good, with good bass response, and just a little harshness at the high end, which you might not mind unless you listen to music all day long. And despite the low cost, you get noise reduction along with a transparency mode for times when you need to be aware of your surroundings. Since these are wired earbuds, they’re controlled from an inline remote which includes all the basic track and volume controls, along with a noise cancelling level slider.
The package includes a total of three tips for finding your perfect fit, along with two choices of ear hooks for securing the buds in your ears. And you get about 15 hours of runtime from a one-hour charge.
Find more TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones information and reviews here.
How noise-cancelling earbuds work
You've probably seen headphones and earbuds described with the acronym ANC. That stands for Active Noise Cancellation and implies that there are powered electronics in the device, "actively" reducing noise. That's in contrast to passive noise cancellation -- what you get with thick padding on headphones or a tight fit from earbuds that plug the ear canal. ANC works a lot more effectively than passive noise cancellation.
First popularized by Bose in the early 2000s, ANC is now common in a slew of earbuds -- as evidenced by the list in this article. And though there are a lot of companies putting ANC in earbuds, fundamentally, they all work using the same principle. Microphones on the exterior of the earbuds measure sound around you and then inverts that signal. When played in your ear, it's like two out of phase sound waves which sound to your brain like silence. Essentially, ANC makes ambient sound disappear with a simple trick of waveform mathematics that you probably learned about in high school science class.
What to look for in noise-cancelling earbuds
There was a time noise-canceling earbuds, like most earbuds, were wired. And even the wireless ones still had a wire connecting the two halves. That all changed in 2015, when a handful of companies introduced what has become known as true wireless earbuds -- earbuds that don't just connect to your phone, but also connect to one another wirelessly. The first slew of true wireless earbuds was terrible, with poor wireless connectivity, but it's been 5 years since then. The current crop of true wireless earbuds are stellar, and have largely rendered traditionally wireless earbuds extinct., Yes, you can still find them, but they're not nearly as popular as they once were.
There are several varieties of ordinary wireless earbuds, including ones that connect with an ordinary Y-shaped wire in front, and neckband models that run the wire behind your head. Which one is best? That's a matter of taste, but the wireless neckband models are often better for exercise and all-day wear.
Because earbuds are so incredibly personal -- you need to insert them ion your ear -- you might need to try them on to know if they fit you well enough. Most earbuds come with three or even four tips to help you make a good seal and thoroughly plug your ear canal. And some earbuds feature "wings" that wedge against the inside of your ear for extra support.
When it comes to noise cancellation itself, you should expect to hear a low level of white noise -- a sort of hissing sound. This is a common artifact of ANC technology. But in recent years, better noise-cancelling earbuds have managed to make that almost silent. If you hear a noticeable -- to the point of being distracting -- hiss when ANC is turned on, you have an earbud with older technology or one of poor quality. Consider returning it and trying a different model.
There are other things to consider as well. Newer ANC earbuds support newer Bluetooth versions that connect faster and stay connected at longer distances.. They might also support high-fidelity audio formats like the aptX protocol.
Some earbuds -- especially models that charge via USB-C -- can fast charge, giving you a few hours of power in just a few minutes. That's great for times when you realize your earbuds are dead and you're walking out the door to catch a flight. Battery life overall is an important consideration, of course, and you can count both the runtime of the earbuds and how many hours of charge are stored in the charging case. Often, earbuds offer 20-30 hours of extra runtime, meaning you can go a whole week without needing to plug in. And don't forget extra bonus features, like the ability to talk to Siri, Google, or Alexa from the earbuds, and models that auto-pause when you take them off.
The Best Value in Noise-Canceling Headphones
It's a great time to be buying noise-cancelling earbuds. It's a veritable embarrassment of riches, with high-quality and highly effective ANC from a slew of brands. If you are shopping on a budget, it's hard to beat the $70 Plantronics BackBeat GO 410. TaoTronics is cheaper, but for just a few dollars more you get a lot better quality, wireless connectivity, and cool features like the magnetic auto-off feature.
When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Sony's WF-1000XM3 leads the pack with the best overall value. Priced towards the lower end of the scale but packed with superb sound quality and features, they look snazzy, too.
But what about Apple AirPods? They cost a little more, and definitely appeal to iPhone fans. But overall, you can do better if you're not married to the Apple ecosystem. Looking for the best of the best? The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are ludicrously expensive, but they offer what's probably the best sound of any wireless earbuds on the market.
