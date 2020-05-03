11 Best Phaser Pedals for Your Pedalboard

Along with chorus pedals, flanger pedals, and tremolo pedals, phasers are among the most popular modulation effects for guitar you’re likely to see on pedalboards. Whether you want it for subtle color or for wild laserbeam sounds, discover the best phaser pedals on the market to give you flavor you need.
Why you would choose this one: You want quintessential, vintage phase.
Bear with me here for a second. If you want an MXR phaser, you’re going to have to do a little homework. There are (at least) six different MXR phasers on the market right now, largely thanks to the vagaries of vintage pedal design.
Among bankruptcies and loose production controls, things could change with a favorite effect from year-to-year, sometimes officially and sometimes randomly. That resulted in especially savvy (and picky) guitarists identifying the ones they liked best and buying them up, occasionally for exorbitant prices on the second-hand market.
As component availability stabilized and manufacturing costs fell, pedal makers reissued original circuits using hand-chosen parts to recreate each specific model. In the specific case of MXR, it took Jim Dunlop buying them up to restart the production on this storied device.
The original MXR Phase 90 is the four-stage “script” version released in 1974, reissued here as the CSP026. This is meant to be the true reproduction, and is hand-wired using new old stock to the exact specifications of the original. There is only one knob which controls the Speed. Basically, if you don’t like the sound of the Phase 90, you should move on from here. For you purists chasing iconic tone, this is the machine for you.
Now for the variants. You can get the script Phase 90 with an LED for less than the vintage reproduction. For even less than that, you can get the block logo version that is the modern standard, first issued in 1977. At the same price as the ’74 reissue, you can get the Eddie Van Halen EVH90 version, which includes a switch that toggles between the script logo and block logo phasers, in addition to the LED and signature design. There is also the reissue of the 1975 Phase 45, which is a two-stage phaser that generates a more subtle effect.
For a modern take on the EVH version, consider the Phase 99, which also includes a vintage toggle, but is essentially two independent phasers in one with greater control. There’s also the Phase 100, with Intensity and Speed controls and a little something for people who like interpreting strange symbols.
The most recent, and perhaps most useful, addition to the family is the Phase 95, which packs the 45, block 90 and script 90 all in a mini enclosure. It’s a pretty amazing piece, but many folks are looking for the real-deal vintage masterpiece, so the ’74 script is the way to go.
Hear a comparison between the original ’74 and this reissue.
The ubiquity of this pedal means that used copies are relatively cheap on Reverb.
Why you would choose this one: You want your phaser with nearly limitless control.
Like other Chase Bliss offerings, the primary advantage of their phaser offering is unprecedented control over an all-analog circuit. At its heart, this is a vintage-flavored phase, but because of the many controls, it can be pretty much anything you want it to be.
Controls include Feed, which controls the resonance and intensity of the phasing. The secondary function of that knob sets the Ramp amount when any of the dipswitches are set to ramp. You also get knobs for Volume, or level of the effect, a Mix knob capable of 100 percent dry and 100 percent wet, and a Rate knob.
Like the Boss, you can choose between two, four, and six stage phasing when the dip switch on the back for Stages is enabled. Otherwise, that same switch works as tap divisions for the tap tempo function. There’s also a ModuShape function that allows you to control the shape and depth of the phase wave.
Other standard Chase Bliss controls include tap/MIDI input, external expression pedal input, and presets. It sounds great and offers you more control than just about any other phaser.
Watch the Knobs demo for a great overview.
These are quite pricey, so it’s worth checking for used examples on Reverb to save a little money.
Why you would choose this one: Traditional phaser sounds with a modern control set and a few bells and whistles.
Like the vintage Phase 90, the Grand Orbiter is a four-stage phaser, but they’ve paired it with modern controls.
Those controls include Depth, which is actually more of a mix knob here. In Vibrato mode, this is the volume. Rate controls the LFO speed, while Sweep sets the frequency peak. Resonance changes the regeneration of the signal. There’s a switch for Rate, which changes the range of that knob. Rate 1 is slow, Rate 2 cuts out the LFO so you can use it as a filter pedal, and Rate 3 is fast.
There’s also a switch for Phase or Vibrato, depending on which mode you want to use. The smaller LED on the right displays the rate setting even when bypassed. Handy when you need to check before an upcoming change.
The subtlety of the controls is excellent and the resonant filter mode is more useful than you’d expect. It’s a great swiss army knife pedal under the guise of an excellent phaser. It’s been my main phaser for a few years now.
Version 3 adds Flexi-Switch for either momentary or latching switching.
Mike Hermans has a nearly 15-minute demo of the Grand Orbiter.
A few used versions of the V3 are available on Reverb, as are previous generations.
Why you would choose this one: Multiple options for stages, functions, and great art.
Much like the Julia we included in our chorus & flange pedals post, the Lilian phaser is aimed at simple flexibility. What sets it apart slightly from other similar options is the ability to run it in four or six stage phaser mode, whereas many phasers are fixed to a set number.
Aside from the 6/4 switch, you get knobs for Rate, Width, Feedback, and D-P-V. The last of these allows you to mix between fully Dry signal, Phased signal, and Vibrato, with subtle variations all along the dial to taste.
Check out Rabea Massaad’s demo for a great walkthrough of the Lilian.
You can easily find used versions on Reverb for a bit less than new.
Why you would choose this one: Allows for choosing between 11 different waveforms with a number of expressive modifications.
While appearing less involved than some of the other options on this list, this offering from SolidGoldFX actually offers the largest number of waveforms to shape your phasing sound. The Wave knob selects between 11 detents, with the last being a fixed manual mode that can be either manipulated with the other knobs or controlled via external expression pedal.
There are also two toggle switches. The 1-2-4 knob controls the note subdivision for the tap tempo in that mode or sets the range of the Speed control in normal modes. The Mode switch above it toggles between three different settings that highlight each of the waveforms in unique ways so you can devise of phaser sound all your own.
The last knobs are Depth, of course, and a Regen which controls the feedback to increase the effect.
Watch the Mike Hermans demo for a thorough overview.
This is a bit of a pricey handmade boutique unit, but you can save some money buying used on Reverb.
Why you would choose this one: Ability to instantly switch between slow and fast rates.
This phaser takes a unique approach to expression by allowing you to switch at will between slow and fast phaser sounds. Achieving this on a vintage-style one-knob phaser would mean bending down during a break to adjust the speed or having two side-by-side.
In fact, this pedal is built on a series of useful binary options. The slow/fast mechanism is acheived with dedicated Rate and Depth knobs for each, which you switch between with the Slow/Fast footswitch. You can also choose four or eight stage phasing, as well as triangle or sine wave shape.
When on the slow mode, you can use the Sens knob to dynamically control the speed according to your playing dynamics and attack. This adds another expressive element you don’t often see in phasers.
Finally, Feedback controls resonance and Blend controls a wet/dry mix capable of 100 percent in either direction. On the top of the unit, there’s also an optional 3 dB boost to offset any perceived volume loss associated with phasing.
Check out the Brett Kingman demo for sounds and functions.
With a little bit of looking around, you should be able to find these used on Reverb right around $100.
Why you would choose this one: Simple, robust, and reliable while offering a huge amount of flexibility.
Boss makes an excellent offering in the phaser world with this multi-functional unit that extends the phasing function far beyond what most pedals are capable of.
The first three knobs are fairly straightforward, controlling Rate, Depth, and Resonance. The last knob is a function switch that allows you to choose how many stages the phaser goes through, from four to 12. That alone is enough to set it apart; most other phasers use a fixed number of stages.
The other modes include Rise and Fall, which are opposite settings of constantly rising or falling phasing sounds, sometimes referred to as barberpole. The last setting is Step, which randomizes the modulation for a very original sound.
The footswitch also doubles as a tap tempo if you want it, and the Rate knob can be controlled via an external expression pedal. This is a pretty unassuming offering, often overlooked, yet it can do almost anything you’d want when it comes to phasers.
Check out the Sweetwater demo for sound samples.
It’s a Boss pedal, so you’ll be able to find these dirt cheap used on Reverb no problem.
Why you would choose this one: It’s a classic that’s super easy to get to grips with. Great on bass, too.
Based on the old big box version, the Small Stone is one of the original phasers or phase shifters. This is, of course, the nano version, for the sake of simplicity. Controls include a Rate knob and a Color switch. The Color switch adds a bit of feedback swirl, something along the lines of the way a flanger works.
I’ve had this pedal and liked it a great deal. I would caution you that on some setups, there’s a significant drop in volume when this is engaged, but pairing it with a booster should solve that problem. It sounds amazing with bass, which is what I mostly used it for.
Some people prefer another EHX phase shifter, the Bad Stone. It offers a bit more control than the Small Stone, including a Manual mode which works a lot like the Grand Orbiter’s filter mode.
Listen to it compared to a block logo Phase 90 for a sense of comparison.
Options abound on the used market on Reverb, including big box versions and plenty of nanos.
Why you would choose this one: It’s the original alternative to the Phase 90 but with a slightly different sonic profile.
DOD, which is part of the Harman International conglomerate and has seen many of its pedals reissued as DigiTech devices, was a forerunner in pedal design in the 70s. They were always a bit quirky and found their cult following one way or another. The Phasor 201 was among the first phaser pedals ever released, and became heavily associated with the 80s.
This reissue, true to the original, features but one control: Speed. The reissue adds true bypass, which is something the vintage version lacked. Essentially, you can choose which you like between the Phase 90 and this one. I have to admit, I kind of like this box design better, and you’ll often see references to this being underrated in general.
Living Room Gear Demos shows you what it sounds like before and after drive.
Used examples on Reverb are available across all generations, generally for less than $100.
Why you choose this one: TonePrint gives you access to a libary of phasers in one unit.
As with any TC Electronic pedal, the major selling point of the Helix is that the right-out-of-the-box tones are usually very good, but there’s always the fallback of TonePrint if you need something more.
Controls on the Helix include a switch for choosing between Smooth, Vintage, and the loaded TonePrint phase sound. The control knobs are Speed, Depth, Feedback, and Mix. Those latter two are unusual for phase pedals and give you greater control of the unit overall. Add to that stereo in and out and you’ve got a formidable phaser that should probably cost more than it does.
EytschPi42 spends half an hour with the Helix in his demo.
TC Electronic stuff is about as mass market as it gets, so cheap used copies on Reverb abound.
Why you would choose this one: You need flexible phasing on the cheap.
While it’s not the cheapest phaser out there – that honor goes to the Azor Phaser – it’s hard to argue with the utility of this inexpensive device. It’s basically a half-price Phase 95 without the ability to switch the number of stages.
To that end, then, this handy little device allows you to switch between Vintage and Modern voicing, modeled on, of course, that of the MXR. The single Speed knob controls everything else about it. A great choice if you’re new to phasing or just want it on occasionally.
If you just want a cheap version of the vintage phaser, we recommend the Joyo Vintage Phase we included on our best cheap guitar pedals list.
The Prymaxe demo covers all you need to know.
If you want it even cheaper, buy this used on Reverb.