9 Best Smart Glasses: Your Buyer’s Guide

Smart glasses are glasses that do much more than improve a person’s vision. Some are pretty fashionable. Some include speakers, some can zoom in and out on objects, some can even stream movies and T.V. Finding the right pair of smart glasses for your needs can be time-consuming so we put together this buyer’s guide of the best smart glasses in the game.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $514.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $105.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Bose Frames – Audio SunglassesPros:
Cons:
- Integreated microphone
- Bluetooth connectivity
- UV protection
- One color option
- Short battery life
- Only two styles
For all you fans of super cool tech out there, these Bose sunglasses are going to be a favorite in your wardrobe. Not only do they look great but they do something not a lot of other cool shades do. They feature Bose audio open ear speakers in the frames with Bluetooth capability so you can listen to your favorite tunes without messing with earbuds, headphones, or dragging your boombox around with you. The sleek and sexy design of these shades will pair well with any outfit and speaking of pairing you can pair these with your cell phone or MP3 player so all of your favorite track will play right through the sunglasses.
Because they are open ear speakers you can still hear what is going on around you while also listening to your favorite tunes. The shades work just like any other shades, they block almost 100% of UV rays to keep the sun from hurting your eyes. You can even hear phone calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant through the integrated microphone. The Battery Life is 3.5 hours streaming; 12 hours on standby and has a Charge Time of 2 hours. They are available in the featured M/L Alto frames, S/M Alto frames, and the rounded Rondo frames.
Find more Bose Frames - Audio Sunglasses information and reviews here.
-
2. OHO Water Resistant Audio Smart GlassesPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Open ear speakers
- Built-in micorphone
- Make and recieve calls
- 3 hour max battery when playing music
- Not available in regular glasses
- USB charge only
A very stylish and incredibly techy pair of shades these glasses also have open ear speakers so you can still be aware of what is going on around you, while also having tunes bumping in the background. You can sync these shades up with your phone quickly and easily. The sync to your phone will allow you to stream music, podcasts, and even make phone calls. There is also a very sensitive microphone that will deliver high-quality sound while taking or making your phone calls.
Being that they are waterproof you can use these dope shades in the pool, on the beach, or at a waterpark. They are the perfect shades for summer fun. You can even access your smart assistant to get directions, change stations, and make hands free calls. The frames are super flexible and even though they have speakers and mics linked in, they are actually quite light. The polarized lenses are great for color, clarity, and blocking the UV rays. They are available in the featured black as well as 7 other colors.
Find more OHO Water Resistant Audio Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
-
3. Vufine VUF-110 Wearable Display Smart GlassesPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Shows video and text
- Incredibly durable
- Short battery life
- One color, one style
- HDMI connection only
While these glasses don’t look like most other specs their appearance is different because they do so much more than typical glasses. While at first, you may not think they are super fashion-friendly, the fact that they can do what they do will ease your mind about how they look. These are the perfect pair of glasses to wear on a trip or to the beach when you are just lounging around this summer. If you want a little more info on head-mounted optical displays, look here.
The display portion of the glasses is super easy to attach and detach for when you just want to wear some specs. They charge on a magnetic docking station and have about a 90-minute runtime when fully charged. These glasses are HDMI compatible and can connect to any device capable of putting out 720p. You can use these glasses with drone tech, your cell phone, and even laptops. They are video and text-friendly. Vufine+ utilizes an LCOS panel which provides a bright, crisp virtual display that appears as a 4″ display approximately 12″ from your eye.
Find more Vufine VUF-110 Wearable Display Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
-
4. Snap Inc. Spectacles 2 Smart GlassesPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Records videos
- Takes photos
- Waterproof
- Max 10 second video
- Sunglasses only
- No charging case available
These are the perfect shades if you are into taking tons of photos and videos. Perfect for the social media influencer that likes to film their everyday life. Or, maybe you are a nature enthusiast that uses goPros and other types of cameras. These are a great option to film birds, fishing trips, and scenery while partaking in your adventures. Youtubers, Snapchatters, and Facebook streamers should definitely cop a pair or two of these smart glasses.
These glasses are water-resistant so they are great for fishermen and women that don’t want to miss out on proving they caught that trophy fish. Great for surfers or cliff divers. You can actually capture and sync up to 70 videos in one single charge. Press the button to take a 10-second video. Press again to keep recording. Hold to take a photo. You can sync to your phone and share your moments on any platform you choose. When you purchase you’ll get the glasses, protective case, lens cleaning cloth, and a charging cable. They are available in 5 different styles and colors.
Find more Snap Inc. Spectacles 2 Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
-
5. Vuzix Blade AR Smart GlassesPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HD video
- Wi-Fi ready
- Cool style
- Price point
- One color choice
- 2 hour max battery life
If you are willing to spend a little more and are looking for the Cadillac of smart glasses then you have come to the right spot. These shades are stylish, they are intelligent and they will make your life a whole lot easier. Control everything these glasses have to offer by voice control. You can view real-life with extreme color and clarity while also view AR with HD precision.
These Blade smart glasses from Vuzix support streaming video content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. The field of view (FOV) on the Vuzix Blade is equivalent to a 32” TV at 8 feet away. Most other video glasses will give you a view that appears to be 12 feet or more away, these bring the video closer for more clarity. The Blade will automatically update its OS over-the-air when the device is connected to WiFi. Apps that are compatible with the shades can be downloaded directly to them. These shades also feature Alexa built-in so just ask a question or tell her to play a song and you’re on your way.
Typically battery life can range from 2 hours when watching a movie on Netflix or using applications and approximately 35 minutes while the camera continues to record video. If you are looking for a ton of other options in colors or styles you won’t get far, fortunately the featured style is really cool and will go well with any outfit you are rocking for the day.
Find more Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
-
6. OHO WiFi Live Streaming Video Smart GlassesPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1080p HD video
- Blue light blocking glasses
- Connects to Wi-Fi
- 90 minute recording time
- USB required for playback
- Heavier than regular glasses
Similar to some of the other shades we have explored so far, these will take video, photos, sync to your mobile phone, and also hook up to the local Wi-Fi so you can stream videos. Yes, they are incredibly techy but they are also really cool shades too. And they aren’t just available as sunglasses, you can also get them as regular specs with your Rx and everything.
Designed to keep the sun out of your eyes and give you more color, focus and clarity these aren’t your grandfather’s shades, these were made for you to stay connected without having to use your hands. You can stream live video from the internet through Wi-Fi. You can make calls, talk to your virtual assistant, get directions, and weather updates. Listen to streaming music or your Spotify. On top of all of that, there is also a full HD camera that takes photos and videos and can actually link up to your Facebook and Snapchat. Available in four different styles.
Find more OHO WiFi Live Streaming Video Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
-
7. Inventiv Sport Wireless Bluetooth Audio SmartglassesPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth enabled
- Sync to your phone
- Water resistent
- 3 hour max battery life
- Only three different styles
- Heavier than normal shades
When buying a pair of smart glasses you don’t have to compromise style over function. The best smart glasses, the ones on this list are going to be both good looking and do everything you want them to. These specific smart glasses are Bluetooth compatible so you can play music from your phone, get directions via navigation apps and make hands free phone calls. Your Bluetooth glasses are also 100% UV protected and polarized to keep you safe and comfortable.
The Inventiv speaker sunglasses are designed to fit both men and women in size and style. The dual 1-watt speakers are located just above the ear and provide you with high-quality audio. Listen to your favorite music or make calls, while still being aware of the noises around you. There are currently three different styles of these particular shades so you have options when it comes to color and styles.
What you get with purchase:
1 x Inventiv Sport Bluetooth Sunglasses
1 x Hard Shell Protective Case
1 x Microfiber Soft Pouch
1 x Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
1 x USB Cable
1 x User Manual
Find more Inventiv Sport Wireless Bluetooth Audio Smartglasses information and reviews here.
-
8. Aijin 1080P HD Camera Smart GlassesPrice: $514.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HD video
- Live streaming
- Crystal clear audio
- Price point
- Not waterproof
- Heavier than regular glasses
IF you are looking for a sporty version of the super techy smart glasses then these are going to be a good fit for you and your lifestyle. These shades feature High-performance OV camera: Photo resolution up to 3264*2648, and support for recording 720p HD video and live streaming. You can voice activate your social media and Livestream to Snapchat and Facebook. Voice control included no need for both hands: voice command automatically takes pictures, video, and live broadcast, a voice command to call the address book in your phone, voice command will automatically upload.
Touch control, cool action: When driving, running, riding, you don’t need to check the phone, you know who is calling, the built-in handset and microphone can talk directly to each other and to you. These are the top of the line when it comes to sporty smart glasses. They will protect your eyes from the sun and also do everything listed above. There are 8 different colors and styles available, including regular specs that you can get with your Rx in the lenses.
Purchase includes:
Smart glasses x 1
Glasses case x 1
Headphones x 1
Charger x 1
Data line x 1
Lens cleaning cloth x 1
Find more Aijin 1080P HD Camera Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
-
9. VOCALSKULL Alien 5 Bone Smart GlassesPrice: $105.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Open-ear speakers
- 300 standby hours
- Ergonomically designed
- Heavier than regular glasses
- No case available
- Not waterproof
A classic look and some seriously cool tech make these glasses a must-have for anyone that likes to make their life a little bit easier. Instead of walking around with big bulky headphones and sunglasses or regular glasses you can buy these and make your life a little more hands-free. These glasses will sync up to your smartphone and via Bluetooth technology you can listen to your favorite tunes, make phone calls, and even talk to your phone’s virtual assistant and get directions if you’re driving and want to stay safe.
The open ear speakers are extremely popular because they allow you to hear what is going on around you while also listening to music or making phone calls. The charging time is about 2 hours, the standby time is about 300 hours. You can listen to music for about 3-4 hours and make calls and talk on the phone for 4-5 hours. So these have a little more battery life than others on this list. 5 different colors available.
Included with purchase:
1x Bone conduction glass
2x Transparent lens model
1x USB cable for charging
1x English User Manual
1x Anti-skid raised nose pad
Find more VOCALSKULL Alien 5 Bone Smart Glasses information and reviews here.
Why Choose Smart Glasses?
Smart glasses are a great combination of stylish glasses, speakers, video, and camera. You can make them part of your daily wardrobe and sync them to your phone for hands-free control. Some of the choices in this list come in both regular specs and sunglasses so whether you need a pair of shades or new glasses there is a pair for your specific needs. You can find a pair of smart glasses in any price range so no matter the budget you can own a pair and make them part of your everyday routine.
See Also:
- 50 Best Sunglasses for Men
- 11 Best Binoculars for Your Money
- Men’s Summer Fashion 2020: 25 Style Essentials
- 21 Best Face Bandanas on Amazon (May 2020)
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.