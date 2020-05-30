7 Best Triple Monitor Stands Available Now (2020)

What you need is a monitor stand — one that can accommodate all three of your monitors at once. That might sound easy, but there are a lot of factors to consider when choosing one. To make your monitor stand shopping experience a little bit simpler, I’ve rounded up the best three-monitor stands available today. At the end of the article, I also explain what you need to know to shop for one of these devices.

There was a time when having three monitors on your desk made you look like you were flying the space shuttle, but these days it’s not uncommon to have two or three displays. That’s especially true if you’re a programmer or creative who needs to run multiple programs at once, while still keeping email, chat, a web browser, and project management dashboard visible all the same time. If this sounds like you, you know that just lining up three displays on your desk is a recipe for failure. Not only does such an arrangement eat up way too much desk space, but the ergonomics are disastrous. You need to be able to position those monitors at the right height to avoid back and shoulder problems that’ll send you to the doctor.

How to Shop for a Monitor Stand

A monitor stand is a pretty simple device, really: it's a sturdy contraption that holds your monitors on or over your desk. Simple and inexpensive ones usually aren't especially adjustable; the more sophisticated it gets, the more options you have about how you arrange your displays. Here's pretty much everything you need to know to make a smart multi-monitor stand purchase.

Types of stands. Your monitor stand will come with one of these three kinds of bases: Freestanding, clamp, or a grommet base.

A freestanding base is just what it sounds like; it's a large, heavy plate that sits on your desk. It's easy to set up and works with any desk or tabletop, but it takes up as much room as a monitor, so it doesn't really save you any space.

A clamp stand uses a C-clamp to mount on the back of your desk. You'll need a suitable desktop surface -- a glass top will generally crack under the load, for example -- and the edge of the desk needs to be flat on top and bottom. If the desk bezels, the clamp won't have anything to grab onto.

The most secure mount is generally a grommet base, which relies on mounting the center post through a hole in the desk and securing it on the bottom.

Many stands will ship with mounting options, such as both a clamp and a grommet base, and you can use whichever works best for your situation.

Type of arm. Monitor stands come with a wide variety of arms. Some simple stands use a single straight or curved arm onto which all three monitors mount in a line. This is easy and often very strong, but doesn't let you adjust the height of each display individually. An articulated arm is a step up, but many stands keep this simple with clamps to secure each hinged section of the arm. The most sophisticated approach uses gas springs to hold the arms in position without the need to loosen and tighten arm segments each time you want to move a monitor around.

Monitor specifications. Don't assume any stand can handle your set of monitors. Stands are rated by how much weight they can reliably hold in each arm, and the stand will have physical constraints on how large each monitor can be as well -- so you'll typically see limitations like "24-inch monitors up to 12 pounds each." The mounting plates are also a consideration. Most (but not all) monitors use standard VESA-approved mounting hole spacings. The most common sizes for computer monitors are 75mm and 100 mm grids (they come much larger for TVs). Stands will typically conform to one or more of these standards, so you'll see them rated for VESA 75, or 75 x 75 mm.

The Best Value in a Triple Monitor Stand

The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune on a monitor stand -- virtually all stands, even very high-quality ones, cost under $200. Some even cost under $100. Which one you choose has more to do with your needs than cost.

If you're looking for a simple, no-frills arm to mount three monitors in a straight line -- generally because you extend your desktop across all three displays -- the XtremPro Triple Monitors Desk Mount is an excellent choice. Beware, though, that since this stand isn't very adjustable, it will work best when all three monitors are identical.

If you need to be able to precisely position your monitors and find yourself frequently readjusting them, you need a stand that uses easy-to-move arms that stay where you put them without a lot of fiddling or adjusting. The TechOrbits Three Monitor Stand Mount fits that bill -- it uses gas spring arms and supports large, heavy monitors.

Most monitors rely on clamps or grommet bases to get your displays off the desktop and help you reclaim the surface of your desk. If you can't mount one of those stands on your desk, though, the VIVO Black Triple Monitor Mount is my choice for the best freestanding stand. It has an attractive tempered glass base and has three articulating arms to position the displays where you need them.

