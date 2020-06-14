7 Best Home Theater Receivers: Buyer’s Guide (2020)

For a roundup of the best home theater receiver available today, read on. And check out the end of the article for a thorough but straightforward explanation of the home theater receiver lingo and how to pick the right one for yourself.

That’s where an AV receiver comes it. It lets you connect your components to your television or projector. It also includes the amplifiers needed to power your speakers. There are a lot of receivers out there, and a huge variety in what they’re capable of doing. This is one of those areas of tech in which your options aren’t all more or less the same thing — you need to consider how many channels your AV receiver should support (that’s the number of speakers, in plain English), what kind of surround sound you get, whether it supports multi-room audio, if it’s 4K ready for your current (or future) 4K UHD TV, and more.

A home theater receiver — or, more accurately, an AV receiver — is like a central switching station for all the audio and video gear in your home theater, living room, or media room. If you don’t already have an AV receiver, you might have cobbled together a home theater by directly connecting various components — like DVD player and streaming media player — directly to your TV, but even so, the sound is still terrible because you can’t easily connect a surround sound speaker system.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How to Shop for a Home Theater Receiver

As you can see from this article, you can spend anywhere from below $500 to over $3000 on home theater receiver. Where to start? Ask yourself these questions:

How many channels do you need? This is the equivalent of deciding how many seats your car should have or how many rooms you need in your next house -- everything else flows from this first, most basic question. Channels is just another word for speakers, so a 5.1 channel receiver can drive five main speakers (two front, one center, and two surround) as well as a subwoofer. A 7.1 system has four surround speakers --two in the back and two on the side. And the new Atmos surround standard includes "height" speakers -- either ceiling mounted or speakers that fire up and bounce sound off the ceiling. A 5.1.2 Atmos system has the usual five-plus-subwoofer plus two height speakers. So figure out how many speakers you want to install in your theater and go from there.

How much power do you need? This is often a much less critical question, but if you plan to drive a lot of speakers at relatively high volume, you'll want more power. Generally, 100 watts per channel or more is a good starting place for a modern home theater.

What components do you need to connect? The receiver is a switching station that connects your components (DVD player, streaming video player, and so on) to your TV and speakers. Make sure you get a receiver with enough HDMI ports and the right kind of other connectors. Increasingly, less expensive receivers no longer support phono inputs, so if you still play vinyl, you might have to choose your receiver specifically for compatibility with older components.

How tech-savvy are you? If you feel comfortable with arcane interfaces and lots of techno-jargon, great -- many AV receivers aren't especially user friendly. But if you want to keep it simple, look for receivers like the Denon HEOS AVR and Sony STR-DN1080 which were intentionally designed to be as friendly as possible.

The Best Value in a Home Theater Receiver

There's a vast range of prices for home theater receivers, and unlike a lot of products, you can easily see how spending more money on receivers directly translates first and foremost to more channels and more wattage, and to a lesser degree, more features. That means it's critical to decide what you really need and scope your purchase to that. If you never plan to go beyond a simple 5.1-channel configuration, for example, buying an 11.1-capable receiver is literally money wasted.

If you're new to the videophile world and preparing to build your first home theater, a receiver like the Sony STR-DN1080 is an excellent choice. It has a wealth of HDMI inputs and can see you through to as much as a 7.1.2 surround sound system. The only serious shortcoming: no phono input.

If you want a little more power and flexibility, the Denon AVR-X4500H and Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 both give you beefy amplification, excellent surround options, and support for legacy components like a phonograph -- you just need to decide whether you prefer Yamaha's MusicCast or Denon's HEOS platform.

If money is no object, then there's no real debate: get the Denon AVR-X8500H, a receiver that can accommodate more speakers than most movie theaters and has unparalleled support for existing the future standards.

See Also