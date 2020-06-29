7 Best Smart Rings: Compare, Buy & Save

Get ready for one of the next big booms as far as tech fashion goes. Smart rings are the new hotness. And while they’re still relatively new, it’s easy to see what all the hype is about. There are several different types of smart rings. Some, like bio rings, offer feedback through biometric data. While others, commonly called NFC smart rings, provide functionality through the use of near-field communication chips to deliver convenience all throughout your day.
Which ring is right for you depends upon what you would use it for on a daily basis. So browse through our collection below and find one that’s worthy of your finger.
The BodiMetrics CIRCUL Sleep and Fitness Ring is one of the most impressive smart rings available. It does essentially anything that you would expect a high-level smart ring to do. It constantly tracks your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep stages. But it also counts your daily steps and tracks calories burned too.
All this information is readily available for you to share with a partner, physician, or personal trainer. Your statistics are easy to access thanks to the user-friendly CIRCUL app that is both iOS and Android compatible. Battery life typically lasts 15 hours with a recharge taking just 90 minutes. And because the ring is adjustable, it requires no sizing kit and fits the majority of sizes.
Find more BodiMetrics CIRCUL Sleep and Fitness Ring information and reviews here.
The Dhyana Meditation Smart Ring is unlike other options out there as it’s specifically designed for those looking to get more out of their meditation. Dhyana is defined as a “profound meditation which is the penultimate stage of yoga,” making the company’s name obviously spot on. But so is the ring that they’ve designed to help you get the best meditation experience possible.
With the Dhyana app, you’ll choose whichever mediation setting your body is yearning for at any given moment. Once you begin the session, the meditation ring will track your biological changes and provide realtime feedback through the app to help you better focus and get the most out of the experience.
The smart ring is hypoallergenic to ensure it won’t negatively affect anyone’s skin. comes with interchangeable clasps so that you’ll find a good fit no matter your finger size. A charging dock and USB cable are included that will keep it juiced for up to 24 days straight. And all of this fits within Dhyana’s complimentary carrying case so the meditation ring is easy to pack and go.
Find more Dhyana Meditation Smart Ring information and reviews here.
If you’re looking for a smart ring that can help you track your oxygen levels and heart rate during sleep, the Wellue Overnight Oxygen Saturation Tracker is a great option. Simply slip the device onto a finger or thumb as you lay down for the evening and your data is accurately recorded to relay your blood oxygen, heart rate, and movement statistics.
Wellue‘s Tracker is considered amongst the lightest, smallest, and most comfortable on the market. And its design is sleek making the wearer feel as though its an accessory as opposed to a medical device. Vibration is built-in for when levels drop too low. It comes with a free app that makes it easy to parse through your sleep reports. 2 hours of charge will allow it to run for up to 14 hours. And it comes with a 12-month warranty as well as lifetime technical support so that your purchase is backed.
Find more Wellue Overnight Oxygen Saturation Tracker information and reviews here.
The LYCOS Life smart ring is one of the more attractive options on our list. Its stainless steel build with orange silicon overlay looks great together. Or you can opt for a bold coral red silicon coloring instead. The ring boasts not one, but two programmable NFC chips within it. And in conjunction with the Lycos Life app, you can utilize the ring in a variety of ways.
With its Personal Security Manager, you can safely and securely use the LYCOS Life smart ring to login to your favorite apps, websites, and more without the hassle of inputting passwords. And thanks to its Tap2Transfer capabilities, the ring can easily send phone numbers, business cards, or other pertinent information with a quick tap.
If you’re looking for style, the JIEMING Magic Smart Ring is one of the sexiest out there. With its dual NFC chips built-in, the ring makes doing various tasks on your phone as simple as a tap. With it, you can unlock your phone without passwords. It has the ability to send disk information business cards in an instant, amongst numerous other options.
With basic NFC tools, you can customize the JIEMING Magic Smart Ring to make your life much more efficient. And did we mention that it looks great too?
Find more JIEMING Magic Smart Ring information and reviews here.
The Dickin Waterproof Intelligent Digital Smart Ring is a great NFC smart ring option that’s not crazy expensive. It’s versatile with its ability to mimic non-contact IC cards. Thus making it a possible replacement for door cards, elevator cards, parking garage cards, and the like. It’s dual NFC chips are high speed, are can be used on smartphones too.
On certain phones, the Dickin Waterproof Intelligent Digital Smart Ring can be used to unlock, launch apps, send data, and more. And thanks to its IP68 waterproof design, you’ll have no concerns getting it slightly wet or from dust and debris.
Find more Dickin Waterproof Intelligent Digital Smart Ring information and reviews here.
The CZX 2020 New R3F Fashion NFC Smart Ring promises to not just add convenience, it touts health benefits too. This smart wearable ring has volcanic magnet built within it. CZX touts this mineral’s ability to soothe nerves, calm the liver, improve eyesight and hearing, and help out with asthma. And there’s a far-infrared energy stone within it too that the company says will improve energy, endurance, and strength.
The ring has NFC functionality, giving it the ability to copy access cards and fobs. It works with Android phones to provide a ton of efficient shortcuts. It’s IP68 waterproof, so you don’t need to fret about not getting it wet or dirty. And it looks cosmetically appealing too in either black or rose gold.
Find more CZX 2020 New R3F Fashion NFC Smart Ring information and reviews here.
Smart Ring
Smart Rings are a super convenient way to track health and add convenience to your daily routine. Some smart rings, such as BodiMetrics' CIRCUL, are designed with health in mind. These typically have the ability to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and more. Giving you a picture of your overall health from a simple wearable ring.
Another type of smart ring comes in the form of NFC smart rings. These rings have chips within them that allow for programmable shortcuts to be coded. Thus allowing your smart ring to serve as a key of sorts, as well as giving it the ability to share information with a simple tap.
Motiv Ring
The Motiv Ring used to be one of the most popular smart ring options on Amazon. Unfortunately, the company doesn't currently have availability through Amazon's site. You can purchase them still directly through Motiv. However, you'll be waiting quite a while as you must first be shipped a sizing set. And once measured, it'll take 6 to 8 weeks to ship the ring itself.
Oura Ring
The Oura Ring is another popular smart ring option that you won't currently find on Amazon. It's designed to track your sleep pattern and heart rate so that you get a 24-hour tracking of your overall health. They too will ship out a sizing kit to ensure you're properly measured. But the entire package comes with a pretty steep price point.
NFC Smart Ring
NFC Smart Rings are becoming more and more popular. And that's likely due to the convenience that can add to your daily life. These rings have near-field communication chips built within them. Users can program these chips in a variety of ways so that they can handle simple tasks such as unlocking devices, sending information, opening apps, executing shortcuts, and much, much more.
