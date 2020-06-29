7 Best Smart Rings: Compare, Buy & Save

Which ring is right for you depends upon what you would use it for on a daily basis. So browse through our collection below and find one that’s worthy of your finger.

Get ready for one of the next big booms as far as tech fashion goes. Smart rings are the new hotness. And while they’re still relatively new, it’s easy to see what all the hype is about. There are several different types of smart rings. Some, like bio rings, offer feedback through biometric data. While others, commonly called NFC smart rings, provide functionality through the use of near-field communication chips to deliver convenience all throughout your day.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Smart Ring

Smart Rings are a super convenient way to track health and add convenience to your daily routine. Some smart rings, such as BodiMetrics' CIRCUL, are designed with health in mind. These typically have the ability to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and more. Giving you a picture of your overall health from a simple wearable ring.

Another type of smart ring comes in the form of NFC smart rings. These rings have chips within them that allow for programmable shortcuts to be coded. Thus allowing your smart ring to serve as a key of sorts, as well as giving it the ability to share information with a simple tap.

Motiv Ring

The Motiv Ring used to be one of the most popular smart ring options on Amazon. Unfortunately, the company doesn't currently have availability through Amazon's site. You can purchase them still directly through Motiv. However, you'll be waiting quite a while as you must first be shipped a sizing set. And once measured, it'll take 6 to 8 weeks to ship the ring itself.

Oura Ring

The Oura Ring is another popular smart ring option that you won't currently find on Amazon. It's designed to track your sleep pattern and heart rate so that you get a 24-hour tracking of your overall health. They too will ship out a sizing kit to ensure you're properly measured. But the entire package comes with a pretty steep price point.

NFC Smart Ring

NFC Smart Rings are becoming more and more popular. And that's likely due to the convenience that can add to your daily life. These rings have near-field communication chips built within them. Users can program these chips in a variety of ways so that they can handle simple tasks such as unlocking devices, sending information, opening apps, executing shortcuts, and much, much more.

See Also: