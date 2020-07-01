9 Best All-In-One Laser Printers For Businesses

The Xerox VersaLink C405/DN is an absolute beast of a printer that provides all of the secure printing, faxing, scanning, copying, and emailing functions a midsize workgroup would need.

Its library of functions is easy to access through the onboard 5-inch touch display and the C405/DN is outfitted to handle high paper input and output. It has a 50-sheet single-pass duplex automatic document feeder (DADF) for printing and scanning two-sided documents. It also holds 700 sheets of paper across two trays.

The C405/DN has a nice suite of connectivity options too, including ethernet, USB, and NFC. There is an optional Wi-Fi kit available, which is necessary if you want to take full advantage of features like mobile printing via Apple AirPrint or Google Cloud Print. There is also an additional paper tray if you want to increase this printer’s maximum paper capacity from 700 sheets to 1,250 sheets.

But while the C405/DN’s printing performance is great, its cost of use somewhat holds it back. The calculated cost per page is somewhere around 2.3 cents for monochrome and 12.7 cents for color. This is a bit higher than other options. Still, if you can find this printer for below MSRP, it will definitely deliver some of the best speed and quality available.

Max print speed (color): 36 pppm

First print out time: 13 seconds

Monthly duty cycle: 80,000 pages

Average cost per page: 1.9 cents monochrome, 12.6 cents color

Size: 21.3 x 17 x 23.6 inches

Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, NFC, Wi-Fi (optional)

Max paper capacity: 700 sheets

Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches

Supported media: Not listed

Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi