9 Best All-In-One Laser Printers For Businesses

Printing is an essential part of running a business, whether it is sending invoices, issuing reports, or keeping purchase records. An all-in-one laser printer is the ideal solution for small to mid-size businesses because they handle printing, scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing while maintaining a lower cost of operation than inkjet printers. Read on below to browse the best all-in-one laser printers across a variety of price points.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $572.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $509.00 Shop now at brother-usa.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $379.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $347.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $238.29 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $155.55 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $132.47 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Xerox VersaLink C405/DN Color PrinterPrice: $572.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- Crisp and colorful prints
- Prints 36 pages per minute
- Wi-Fi requires a separate module
- Massive desk footprint
- Expensive toner
The Xerox VersaLink C405/DN is an absolute beast of a printer that provides all of the secure printing, faxing, scanning, copying, and emailing functions a midsize workgroup would need.
Its library of functions is easy to access through the onboard 5-inch touch display and the C405/DN is outfitted to handle high paper input and output. It has a 50-sheet single-pass duplex automatic document feeder (DADF) for printing and scanning two-sided documents. It also holds 700 sheets of paper across two trays.
The C405/DN has a nice suite of connectivity options too, including ethernet, USB, and NFC. There is an optional Wi-Fi kit available, which is necessary if you want to take full advantage of features like mobile printing via Apple AirPrint or Google Cloud Print. There is also an additional paper tray if you want to increase this printer’s maximum paper capacity from 700 sheets to 1,250 sheets.
But while the C405/DN’s printing performance is great, its cost of use somewhat holds it back. The calculated cost per page is somewhere around 2.3 cents for monochrome and 12.7 cents for color. This is a bit higher than other options. Still, if you can find this printer for below MSRP, it will definitely deliver some of the best speed and quality available.
Max print speed (color): 36 pppm
First print out time: 13 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 80,000 pages
Average cost per page: 1.9 cents monochrome, 12.6 cents color
Size: 21.3 x 17 x 23.6 inches
Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, NFC, Wi-Fi (optional)
Max paper capacity: 700 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Not listed
Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
-
2. Brother MFC-L8900CDW Color PrinterPrice: $509.00Pros:
Cons:
- High print resolution
- Prints 36 pages per minute
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- Crisp and colorful prints
- Massive desktop footprint
- Long first print out time
- Printer gets loud
The Brother MFC-L8900CDW is more or less the Rolls Royce of midsize business printers. It is expensive and a beast of a printer but it outperforms the competition in almost every aspect.
The MFC-L8900CDW, like most high-end models from Brother, has a higher than average max print resolution and monthly duty cycle. It also prints an impressive max 33 pages per minute. It even has a 70-page auto document feeder for use with auto-duplex printing/copying/scanning/faxing. The average cost per page is 1.8 cents in black and 10.3 cents in color.
These functions can all be easily accessed through the MFC-L8900CDW’s 5-inch LCD touchscreen. Just make sure that you have the desk space set aside for this printer as its dimensions are 20.7 x 19.5 x 21.6 inches. If you have room in your budget and office layout, go for the Rolls Royce.
Max print speed (color): 33 ppm
First print out time: 15 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 60,000 pages
Average cost per page: 1.8 cents monochrome, 10.3 cents color
Size: 20.7 x 19.5 x 21.6 inches
Connectivity: USB, ethernet, NFC, Wi-Fi
Max paper capacity: 250 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Plain paper, glossy paper, #10 envelopes, bond, labels, recycled paper, colored paper, letterhead
Max print resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
-
3. HP LaserJet Pro M479fdw Color PrinterPrice: $449.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- 50-page auto document feeder
- Crisp and colorful prints
- Large desktop footprint
- Printer is loud
- Settings are hard to find in the menu
The HP Color LaserJet Pro M479fdw is enough printer for a team of about a dozen employees, making it an exceptional choice for any midsize business owner. This printer is well-equipped to handle a high print volume with a fast 28 page-per-minute speed and a monthly duty cycle of about 50,000 pages.
It also has a 50-sheet auto document feeder to support single-pass duplex printing, scanning, faxing, and copying. Its paper tray can hold 300 sheets but you can also install a separate HP sheet feeder to increase the total paper capacity to 850 sheets. The printer is easy to set up thanks to a number of different connectivity options and a large 4.3-inch touchscreen for changing settings. You can also use this touchscreen to perform more involved tasks such as print from USB flash drive, save to USB flash drive, scan to Cloud, scan to e-mail, scan to folder, and scan to network. Settings are a little harder to find though.
These shortcomings are easy to look past, though, as this printer offers about everything you can ask for, including a low overall operation cost.
Max print speed (monochrome): 28 ppm
First print out time: 9.5 seconds
Size: 16.4 x 18.6 x 15.7 inches
Monthly duty cycle: 50,000 pages
Average cost per page: 2.2 cents monochrome, 13.6 cents color
Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct
Max paper capacity: 350 sheets (850 sheets with add-on sheet feeder)
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Bond paper, cards, envelopes, glossy paper, labels, photo paper, plain paper, recycled paper, transparencies
Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
-
4. Canon Image CLASS MF743CDW Color PrinterPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- Crisp and colorful prints
- Lots of connectivity options
- Expensive toner
- Large desk footprint
- No fax
The Canon Color Image CLASS MF743CDW is a midrange color laser printer that offers both high performance and ease of use in a cost-effective package. This printer does full-color print, scan, copy, and emailing (who faxes anymore?), all of which can be easily set up via an onboard 5-inch touchscreen. You have a variety of connection options too, making it even easier to print from whatever device you are working on, be it a phone via NFC, a USB flash drive, a laptop on Wi-Fi, or a PC hardwired over ethernet.
As for the printer itself, it works fast and has a satisfactory quality for text and graphics. It is not quite up to par to print high-quality photos but this is not a suitable task for a laser printer. It prints at around 28 pages per minute and it is fairly efficient with how it uses its toner. Monochrome prints cost an average of 4.1 cents per page while color prints cost an average of 19 cents per page. It supports auto-duplex printing via its 50-page document feeder as well.
You will need to have some pretty extreme printing needs to have the Image CLASS MF743CDW fall short of your needs. It is definitely one of the best all-in-one laser printers in its price range.
Max print speed (color): 28 ppm
First print out time: ~7.5 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 50,000 seconds
Average cost per page: 4.1 cents monochrome, 19 cents color
Size: 18.5 x 17.2 x 18.1 inches
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, Ethernet
Max paper capacity: 850 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Thin, plain, recycled, color, thick, coated, label, letter, and envelope
Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
-
5. Lexmark MC3326adwe Color PrinterPrice: $347.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- Crisp and colorful prints
- Lots of connectivity options
- Expensive toner
- Setup is tricky
- Large desk footprint
The Lexmark MC3326adwe is a multifunction laser printer that is powerful enough to handle 50,000 pages per month. This isn’t the highest monthly duty cycle we’ve seen but there should still be no doubt that this printer is built to last.
It has a massive steel frame that will dominate desk space but also deliver tons of utility. It does full-color printing, as well as scanning, copying, faxing, and emailing. It is easy to connect via your choice of USB, ethernet, or Wi-Fi and it offers lots of tools like emailing scans and cloud storage via its 2.8 inch LCD touch panel.
The MC3326adwe has a 50-sheet automatic document feeder that enables it to auto-duplex scan and print. It has a 250 sheet paper drawer for bulk storage as well. But while you may save upfront on this entry-level laser printer, the MC3326adwe has a fairly high cost of use. Monochrome pages factor out to around 3.2 cents per page. Color pages are around 15.2 cents each. If you only print a few hundred sheets per month this isn’t so bad but those with a more serious print volume should consider a more ink efficient unit.
Max print speed (color): 26 ppm
First print out time: 10.6 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 50,000 pages
Average cost per page: 3.2 cents monochrome, 15.2 cents color
Size: 16.2 x 15.5 x 13.6 inches
Connectivity: USB, ethernet Wi-Fi
Max paper capacity: 250 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Hagaki card, paper labels, card stock, plain paper, glossy paper
Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
-
6. HP Neverstop 1202W Monochrome PrinterPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lowest cost per page
- Lots of connectivity options
- Compact and durable
- Monochrome printing only
- Slow print speeds
- No document feeder
The HP Neverstop 1202W is a budget printer whose main draw is its ultra-low cost of operation. In addition to touting an entry-level price tag, the Neverstop 1202W also has an average cost per page of less than 1 cent when you use HP cartridge-free toner. The toner is refilled using a giant plunger and has a physical window to show how full it is. This is a much more elegant solution than using the printer’s low-quality LCD display.
This printer is clearly geared towards the mobile-based workplace, though, as it works with the HP Smart app to provide any metrics or special tasks you would otherwise set up on a touch display. The printer connects via USB, ethernet, or Wi-Fi direct, making it easy to set up from any office device you may use.
The downsides to this printer are that it doesn’t print fast and it, of course, only prints in monochrome. But if you don’t need color graphics or have a particularly high print volume, then the HP Neverstop can save you a lot of money with its cartridge-free toner refills.
Max print speed (monochrome): 21 ppm
First print out time: 11.6 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 20,000 pages
Average cost per page: 0.6 cents
Size: 15 x 11.6 x 11.3 inches
Connectivity: USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi direct
Max paper capacity: 150 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Cards, envelopes, labels, plain paper, transparencies
Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
-
7. Brother MFC-L2710DW Monochrome PrinterPrice: $238.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50-sheet document feeder
- High print resolution
- Prints 32 pages per minute
- Monochrome printing only
- Tricky Wi-Fi setup
- Low max duty cycle
The Brother MFC-L2710DW is an all-in-one laser printer that is compact and inexpensive for home use but may have limited applications due to its monochrome printing. In layman’s terms, that means the MFC-L2710DW only uses black toner and therefore can’t do color photo prints. But while this style has some distinct disadvantages, it is also the reason that this printer is so competitively priced (and compact).
Another benefit of monochrome printing is a fast max print speed. The MFC-L2710DW can print 32 pages per minute and needs very little time to get the first page out. Its copy, scan, and fax processes are equally fast thanks to a 50-page auto document feeder too. And even if the printer can’t print in color, it can certainly scan in color. Just note that the scan quality will be much higher than the actual print quality. It’s not that the M404n lacks print detail but more that it is designed for text specifically and therefore graphics will be somewhat fuzzy.
This is true for basically every all-in-one laser printer on the market, though, especially ones that only print in monochrome. If you are looking for a high-volume printer that will help you transition into high-volume sales, then the MFC-L2710DW is a solid pick.
Max print speed (monochrome): 32 ppm
First print out time: <10 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 15,000 pages
Average cost per page: 3.6 cents monchrome
Size: 15.7 x 16.1 x 12.5 inches
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet
Max paper capacity: 250 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Plain paper, thin paper, recycled paper, thick paper
Max print resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
-
8. Canon Image CLASS MF264DW Monochrome PrinterPrice: $155.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- Prints 30 pages per minute
- Lots of connectivity options
- Monochrome printing only
- Expensive toner
- No fax
The Canon Image CLASS MF264DW brings the same rich feature set of big swingers like the Canon Image CLASS MF743CDW without the crazy price tag, the color printing, and the massive size. In other words, it is a compact and value-based option for those running a midsize business.
This printer has an impressive print speed and delivers same max print resolution as printers nearly twice its price. Of course, when it comes to budget laser printers you always have to be mindful of high operation costs. This average cost per page for this printer is around 3.5 cents, which can end up costing you more in the long run if you print a few thousand pages per month. For volumes lower than that, though, it is a sound purchase, especially if you value easy setup.
Max print speed (monochrome): 30 ppm
First print out time: 8 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 30,000 pages
Average cost per page: 3.5 cents monochrome
Size: 16 x 15.4 x 14.8 inches
Connectivity: USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct
Max paper capacity: 250 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Plain, heavy, recycled, label, envelope
Max print resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
-
9. Xerox B205NI Monochrome PrinterPrice: $132.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High print resolution
- Prints 31 pages per minute
- Auto-duplex scan and print
- Monochrome printing only
- Expensive toner
- Tricky to setup
The Xerox B205NI is an entry-level monochrome laser printer that empowers business owners with easy access to printing, scanning, copying, emailing all in one place. True, some features like faxing and color printing are missing from the package but this printer is still tough enough to handle 30,000 pages a month guaranteed.
The B205NI has an impressive max print speed of 31 pages per minute and it is actually capable of a higher-than-average max print resolution. Of course, that isn’t likely to matter since this printer is mostly designed for document printing. It even has a 40-sheet automatic document feeder to auto duplex printing and scanning. It has an average print cost of 2.4 cents per page which is quite impressive compared to other printers in its price range. It isn’t the easiest printer to setup but it certainly holds its own in terms of performance.
Max print speed (monochrome): 31 ppm
First print out time: 8.5 seconds
Monthly duty cycle: 30,000 pages
Average cost per page: 2.4 cents monochrome
Size: 14.3 x 15.8 x 14.4 inches
Connectivity: USB, ethernet, Wi-Fi
Max paper capacity: 250 sheets
Max media size: 8.5 x 14 inches
Supported media: Plain, heavyweight, thicker, lightweight, bond, colored, cardstock, labels, transparency, envelope, thick envelope, preprinted, cotton, recycled, archive
Max print resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
Laser Printers vs Inkjet Printers
Both laser and inkjet printers have their purpose, but when it comes to business use, laser printers absolutely reign supreme.
As demonstrated by this comparison from Tomsguide, laser printers are better for printing documents and more cost-effective in the longterm because they stretch their toner much farther than an inkjet printer can. But that is not to say that they don't have their downsides.
Laser printers are so much more expensive upfront than inkjet printers that businesses with minimal printing requirements might actually be better off buying whatever cheap inkjet is in their price range. However, this is an exception to the norm, because as you ramp into printing hundreds or thousands of pages per month, this comparison falls apart.
How to Choose the Right All-In-One Laser Printer
There are a few key specifications to pay attention to when choosing the best all-in-one laser printer for your needs. We made sure to highlight these on our top picks for easy comparison.
Two of the first figures to check should be max print speed and first print out time. The first matters if you regularly perform large print batches while the second is more important if you regularly fire off single documents.
If your printing demands are fairly significant, then you should also pay close attention to the average cost per print for both monochrome and color prints. Typically, the more you spend on a laser printer, the cheaper its cost of operation is, but there is an ideal balance for every situation.
The connectivity of the printer is less important but should still be kept in mind, especially if you have employees working from tablets or mobile devices that won't be able to connect by ethernet or USB.
Last but not least, it is important to know how much room you have for a printer, as laser printers can take up a surprising amount of space.
See Also
What’s the Best All-in-One Inkjet Printer?
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.