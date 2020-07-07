Best 4K TVs: Your Easy Buying Guide

When shopping for a new television, we tend to look for the biggest and the best. We want a picture so vibrant that it illuminates a dimly lit media room, and sound so robust that our chairs shake. With the right high-quality 4K television, you can get all of that and more. These spectacles of at-home entertainment are a consumer’s dream as they make our fantastical worlds come to life in stunning beauty.
Find the right television for your needs below. Here is our list of the best 4K TVs currently on the market.
1. Sony XBR-55A9G 55 Inch OLED 4K Smart TV with HDR & AlexaPrice: $2,297.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Runs at 120Hz refresh rate
- Impeccable black uniformity
- Pristine image at most angles
- High risk of static image burn-in
- No VRR support
- Some reports of minor audio distortion
Typically a leader in the home theater market, Sony once again delivers with the A9G OLED. This high-end unit is a versatile option, whether you’re sitting down with the latest action blockbuster or enjoying a casual evening with the Food Network. The A9G is especially useful in low-light situations and can get pretty loud, making it an ideal OLED for any proper media room.
The Sony A9G OLED features a near-instant response time and offers silky-smooth onscreen motions with its 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a slight dip in the HDR and SDR brightness, but the AG9 excels in every other area to deliver peak 4K performance. As is essential with any TV in a media room, the Sony A9G OLED can be viewed from most angles without a reduction in quality.
-
2. Samsung Q90 Series 65-Inch Smart TV (QLED 4K UHD with HDR and Alexa)Price: $2,067.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great handling of SDR/HDR
- FreeSync support with high response time
- Low burn-in risk
- Limited optimized angles for viewing
- Gray uniformity waivers around the edges
- Some smart features may not appeal to all consumers
Whereas some televisions hit a roadblock when it comes to HDR execution, Samsung’s Q90R QLED has no issue. In rooms with ample lighting, the QLED’s HDR capabilities ensure no details are lost. The QLED may require tighter angles for the best viewing experience, but the overall image clarity is near impeccable when viewed head-on.
With the Q90R, Samsung caters to users of all kinds, but it’s gamers that receive the biggest perk with FreeSync support. If you’re in the market for a new computer monitor, the television’s low input lag, variable refresh rate support, and 120Hz native rate are essential to exploring vast lands on PC and console.
Running off Samsung’s signature Quantum Processor, the Q90R is a powerful 4K experience regardless of what you’re watching. With the Smart Hub running off Tizen, you can bet there will be plenty to watch.
-
3. Sony X950H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVPrice: $918.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excelling HDR peak brightness
- Low input lag
- Black uniformity is outstanding
- Not the best option for gamers
- Viewing angles are limited
- Smaller screen size (but larger options available in same line)
Sony’s X950H takes what viewers loved about its predecessor, the X950G, and tweaked it just enough for an enhanced 4K option. Though its viewing angles could use improving, the X950H’s HDR and SDR brightness and low input lag help deliver a top-notch viewing experience. The 4K TV makes it easy to enjoy a movie night in a dimly lit room thanks to its handling of gray and black uniformity.
This 4K television may have its faults, but they’re not enough to hinder the full package. In a brightly lit room, the model reaches a peak performance that matches the relatively low cost for a 4K television.
-
4. LG OLED GX Series 4K TVPrice: $2,945.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in Alexa/Google Assistant support
- Four HDMI 2.1 ports
- Rapid 1 ms response time
- Downward-facing speakers cause a small drop in sound quality
- May be outside the means of some shoppers
- GX series not available in 50-inch or 80-inch options
LG stepped into 2020 with an OLED television prepped to deliver an eye-popping picture with some great perks. Running off of the a9 Gen3 AI Processor, the GX Series 4K TV is a feature-rich model that will make your movies and games pop with incredible detail.
If it’s a bright display you’re looking for, the GX Series’ 8.3 million pixels won’t disappoint. Shades of black and detailed colors pop with precision accuracy as pixels turn on and off in an instant to adapt to the onscreen image.
The GX Series is compatible with both AMD’s FreeSync tech and NVIDIA’s G-Sync for reduced input lag in those pivotal moments in gaming. HDR support improves brightness so you don’t miss any details in the latest movies and video games.
-
5. Samsung Q70 Series 4K TVPrice: $2,997.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great low input lag and motion handling
- HDR delivers a luminous picture for brightly lit rooms
- Excellent black uniformity
- Limited ideal viewing angles
- Gray uniformity could use improvements
- Some sizes in this range only boast refresh rate of 60 Hz
As can be expected, Samsung is near the head of the 4K TV pack with the Q70R QLED. Its handling of black shades and native contrast delivers a solid viewing experience, but its the low input lag and impressive motion handing that help this model shine. Whether you’re gaming or kicking back with your favorite sports team, Samsung ensured you would benefit from a smooth picture with minimal blur.
The model’s local dimming has a tendency to hiccup with fast-moving objects. However, you’ll be too distracted by the vivid HDR image plastered on the screen to notice. Some TVs simply aren’t made for movies, but the Q70R encourages viewers to rent the latest CGI-fest to take advantage of its best features.
For all the Q70R does right, the VA panel does have issues with viewing angles. In a large room, sitting on the side can cause a loss in image accuracy. Head on, though, it’s as clear and colorful as you could want.
-
6. LG CX Series OLED 4K TVPrice: $2,250.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not just Alexa-compatible, but Alexa built-in
- Perfect black uniformity
- 120Hz and variable refresh rate
- High risk of permanent burn-in
- HDR brightness a bit dim compared to other TVs
- Some complaints of buggy interface in smart features
LG has a track record of proving itself as a giant in home media. With its CX Series OLED, it combined the best in audio and visual tech for a device that amplifies the home theater experience. There’s no doubt that the CX produces a brilliant image, but what’s most surprising is the TV’s sound quality. Minimal distortion and a high-frequency response generate static-free sound sure to fill most media rooms.
The LG CX OLED features a rapid response time that tops out at an impressive 1.7 ms. While great for watching movies, gamers will make the most of the 4K TV to enjoy seamless gameplay of even the most technically advanced games.
With an infinite contrast ratio, perfect black uniformity, wide viewing angles, and a variable refresh rate, the CX Series is a worthy addition to LG’s lineup of notable 4K televisions.
-
7. VIZIO M558-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TVPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Near-perfect black uniformity
- Impressive low input lag
- Surprisingly good quality
- HDR has a low peak brightness
- Viewing angles may be problematic
- No built-in web browser
Bring some life to your media room with a 4K TV that’s not going to break the bank. Vizio’s HDR-ready Smart TV is a top-of-the-line model at a lower price. With the M-Series Quantum’s array of features, including its immense color assortment and low input lag, you’ll enjoy a pleasurable viewing experience, especially when watching the latest visual spectacles.
Vizio perfected black uniformity with the M-Series Quantum and delivers a formidable contrast ratio and suitable low dimming for improved picture quality. Overall, this Vizio model does everything a 4K television should with a little room for upgrades in later versions. It’s a great mid-level TV with a few extravagant touches expected from more expensive models.
-
8. Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TVPrice: $499.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- SDR brightness is outstanding
- Produces deep blacks
- Great response time and low input lag
- HDR leaves much to be desired
- Not ideal for immersive gaming
- Table mounted style may not suit all tastes
Many may not equate Hisense with a high-quality viewing experience, but the H8 Quantum 4K more than stands up to the competition. Things like limited viewing angles and subpar HDR can easily be overlooked thanks to the TV’s decent range of colors, black uniformity, and SDR brightness. The unit’s response time is also nothing to scoff at as the H8 Quantum is a step above its predecessor, the H8F.
Hisense’s H8 Quantum is a great entry-level model for viewers that aren’t looking for any bells and whistles. Powered by Android TV, this affordable 4K option has everything that the average viewer will need to wind down at the end of a long day. Right out of the box, the H8 is a decent model. Some calibration can really amp up the color for an image that can stand up to more expensive models.
-
9. TCL 6-Series QLED 4K TVPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High SDR peak brightness
- Exceptional low input lag
- Near-perfect black uniformity
- Suffers from motion blur
- Tight viewing angles
- Not the most amazing sound from built-in speakers
TCL is a brand that loves to surprise. It may not have the name power of Vizio, LG, Samsung, or Sony, but it made a sizable splash in the 4K television market. The 6-Series QLED is a sleek model with a lot of nice touches that don’t drive up the price.
Low input lag is great for gaming, though a slower response time of 15.3 ms may cause noticeable motion blur. However, the brightness from the QLED’s SDR and HDR capabilities is high enough to distract from any blurring caused by fast motions. With the 6-Series, TCL was able to nearly perfect black uniformity and deliver on a high native contrast ration. With workable local dimming, the picture will remain visible even in darker scenes and will be watchable in a dimly lit environment.
