9 Best Gaming Mouse: Buyer’s Guide

Indeed, there are a lot of things to consider if you want a mouse that’ll feel like it’s a part of your body rather than something you need to interact with when deep in the midst of a game. If you’d like a mouse that becomes second nature to you, read on. I’ve rounded to the top mice for gaming — both wired and wireless. And read on through the end, where I’ve put together buying advice and recommendations for getting the best gaming mouse for you.

Using the right mouse can make a huge difference in how well you play games. It makes more difference than you might think. It’s akin to the way a pronate runner may need the right shoes to accommodate the way his or her foot lands on the pavement. Yes, the basic specs are important: What kind of sensor is under the hood, and what kind of switches are under the mouse buttons? But there are a lot of other criteria as well. What’s the button arrangement? Is the mouse wired or wireless, and if wireless, what’s the latency? Is the mouse light or heavy, and is it adjustable? How does it fit your hand?

What to Look for When Shopping for a Gaming Mouse

Different manufacturers take different approaches to gaming mice, because they sometimes are designed with different kinds of games in mind -- it's critical to be able to quickly change the sensitivity of the sensor in a shooter, for example, while a wealth of programmable buttons are essential for MOBA and MMO games for quickly accessing inventory items and issuing commands like spells. While any mouse will work in any game, sort of, you simply can't be competitive in an MMO without a mouse that you can bind all sorts of useful combat commands to a slew of easily accessed buttons, for example.

But virtually all gamers care about some basic specs. The foundation of every mouse, for example, is the optical sensor, which is measured by its sensitivity in DPI, or dots per inch. While the higher the DPI of a mouse the better, there are practical limits to how useful a high-DPI mouse actually is. There's no reasonable way to actually experience the difference between a 16,000 DPI and a 20,0000 DPI mouse, for example. You might also want to compare the polling rate of the sensor -- again, the higher the better.

The other major mechanical part of the mouse is the switches that lie under the various buttons. Most switches are mechanical, but optical switches which use light to trigger clicks, are rising in popularity. Optical switches have no practical disadvantages, but mechanical switches can slow you down because they can only be clicked so quickly. If you click too fast, clicks can get lost in the process. You might also watch for the switches' failure rating: How many millions of clicks is it rated for?

On the subject of ergonomics, it's a lot more subjective. Some gamers like light mice; others like heavier ones. Sophisticated mice may come with additional weights you can add to the mouse until it feels right under your hand, and responds the way you like. If you're a leftie, your mouse options may be more limited -- you're looking for a mouse that's designed for the left hand or a symmetric mouse that is ambidextrous.

And keep in mind that different mice are designed to work best with certain kinds of grips. Some gamers wrap their whole hand around the mouse using something called a palm grip. Other gamers favor a claw grip or a tip grip, which are two styles in which your palm doesn't actually touch the top of the mouse, but hangs in the air with only your fingertips making contact.



The Best Value in a Gaming Mouse

While choosing a laptop or a sound card is often something you can do mostly my looking at specifications and features, a mouse is a different animal (so to speak). A mouse is something you hold in your hand; it's designed for comfort, ort at least it should be. So even if you study the specs and features and narrow down your choice that way, you might still end up dissatisfied if it doesn't feel right in your hand. That said, there are some mice that rise to the top.

If you're a fan of lightweight mice, the choice is easy: The Glorious Model O is more or less the lightest mouse you can buy, and even if you aren't sure you want a light mouse, just using one for a few hours might turn you into a convert. As long as you don't eat and drink a lot at your desk, though -- because that honeycomb design traps dust, dirt, and gunk.

For the ultimate wireless mouse, there are a couple of great options, but it's hard to pick anything other than the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed. I love the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, but the fact that the PowerPlay mat is an extra expense -- and as costly as the mouse all over again -- means the Razer has an edge. It is packed with 11 programmable buttons, a super-hi-res sensor, and that awesome DPI clutch.

Finally, for the ultimate in configurability, the SteelSeries Rival 600 takes the prize. It does the best job of any mouse on the market for addressing lift-off, and I love the weighting system. It even has a generous 8 lighting zones.

