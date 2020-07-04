9 Best Eyewash Stations: Your Buyer’s Guide

Regardless of whether you are buying for home or for your business an eyewash station can be a really useful tool to have. If you are in the market for an upgrade or your first, this list will help you decide which is the perfect fit for your specific needs. Check out your buyer’s guide for the best eyewash stations.

Why Invest in an Eyewash Station?

If you own a business or like to take on projects in your home or garage then getting yourself an eyewash station is a great move. The station will keep you from injuring yourself or your employee from injuring themselves while on the job. All of these stations can be hooked up to existing plumbing and some of them are even portable. There are eyewash stations that meet all safety requirements for your business and you can be up and running with most of these in minutes.

When it comes to eyewash stations, gravity-fed and portable are going to serve you in more ways than the traditional, wall-mounted stations. Being able to take the station with you is an added plus that will ensure you never leave home without it. This eyewash station is both portable and has the ability to be wall-mounted so it is the best of both worlds.

Working in a warehouse or industrial setting can be dangerous. There are hazards lurking around every corner. Most businesses work very hard to meet all OSHA requirements and having an eyewash station is one of those standards that can save lives while on the job. Investing in a combination eyewash station and shower is a great move to keep your workers safe and give them peace of mind while working.

If you aren't sure what size eyewash station to invest in there are multiple options out there to choose from. The Speakman SE-4400 comes in three sizes. The 9-gallon option, the 20-gallon option, and a larger, 21-gallon option. This eyewash station is also portable and easy to set up and use.

