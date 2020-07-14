9 Best Headphones for TV Watching

The AKG N60NC Wireless headphones deliver a performance that goes well with the loudest games, movies, and TV shows. Their handling of bass and treble prevents distortion to the audio while ensuring you feel every rumble of the on-screen action.

The N60NC cuts down on leakage quite a bit, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing anyone nearby. You’ll also be in your own little world thanks to active noise cancellation that cuts out sounds of up to 17dB for unimpeded listening. With the N60NC, you won’t have to strain through noises around you to hear your media.

There are a few features that could use some work with AKG’s N60NC Wireless headphones, but the overall audio production is optimal for casual at-home listening. Their lightweight design and plush cups promote hours of use, but the direct pressure on your ear may be bothersome to some users.