9 Best Headphones for TV Watching

Having a crystal clear image is only half of the TV-watching experience. Many viewers love booming audio that fills up the room and engulfs them. Unfortunately, not everyone has living arrangements that allow them to enjoy a sizable sound system. For those often stuck listening to tinny audio through the substandard speakers built into most TVs, these 9 headphones can help simulate the clarity of a feature-rich unit without the added bulk in your entertainment center. They’ll deliver smooth listening so you can hear every word, explosion, and minor audio detail while cutting down on the loud distractions just outside your media space.
1. AKG N60NC Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good handling of bass and treble
- Lightweight design
- Noise cancellation performance is excellent
- Cups put direct pressure on ears
- Control scheme is not intuitive
- Poor sound directionality
The AKG N60NC Wireless headphones deliver a performance that goes well with the loudest games, movies, and TV shows. Their handling of bass and treble prevents distortion to the audio while ensuring you feel every rumble of the on-screen action.
The N60NC cuts down on leakage quite a bit, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing anyone nearby. You’ll also be in your own little world thanks to active noise cancellation that cuts out sounds of up to 17dB for unimpeded listening. With the N60NC, you won’t have to strain through noises around you to hear your media.
There are a few features that could use some work with AKG’s N60NC Wireless headphones, but the overall audio production is optimal for casual at-home listening. Their lightweight design and plush cups promote hours of use, but the direct pressure on your ear may be bothersome to some users.
2. Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesPrice: $53.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- User-friendly control scheme
- Long-wearing comfort
- Accurate bass
- Poor noise cancellation
- Inefficient noise isolation
- Some say they feel flimsy
Sony’s WH-CH700N may look cheap, but there’s quite a bit built into these headphones that make them ideal for a personalized, at-home audio experience. You’ll barely feel these lightweight headphones as you sit back to enjoy some leisurely TV time.
The WH-CH700N definitely feels as cheap as it looks, but the snug cushioned headphones pack in the features. You’ll undoubtedly feel the bass of action-packed movies and will have no problem hearing dialogue. It’s recommended you enjoy these Bluetooth-enabled headphones in a quieter space, though, as their noise cancellation needs a little fine-tuning.
Sony’s WH-CH700N is designed with simplicity in mind and delivers an acceptable quality of sound for the mid-range price.
3. JBL CLUB ONE HeadphonesPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bass and mids sound great
- Controls are easy to manage
- Design is simple and effective
- Noise isolation is average
- Treble accuracy suffers a bit
- Some leakage at higher volumes
JBL has a line of adequate headphones, but it’s the CLUB ONE that excels beyond those to deliver a comfortable, enjoyable listening experience. Whether you’re trying to hear the latest Netflix special or want to get the most of your Blu-ray collection, the CLUB ONE emphasizes sound quality above all else.
It handles mid-range sounds and bass a little better than treble, but the overall performance results in a wireless option sure to help immerse you in whatever is on the screen. You’re not going to pick up audio direction due to the CLUB ONE’s mediocre passive soundstage, but it’s a feature even the best headphones struggle with.
The JBL CLUB ONE is a little costly, especially considering its handling of noise isolation, but it’s an overall smart purchase for audiophiles.
4. Plantronics Wireless Noise Cancelling Backbeat HeadphonesPrice: $57.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts a while on a full charge
- High-quality audio
- Bass and treble sound balanced
- Limited app support
- Noise isolation is below average
- Older model
Headphones don’t have to be newer and flashier to be among the best. Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 is from 2016 but is still a powerhouse of audio performance. Suitable for just about every use you can imagine, the BackBeat knows how to produce seamless audio with a myriad of perks.
You won’t find any issues with how the BackBeat PRO 2 handles bass and treble accuracy, so expect a distortion-free listening experience with your favorite movies and TV shows. Even its mid-range accuracy excels beyond newer models and is near perfect. Users may notice issues with its soundstage, but even then, it’s existent and noticeable.
The quality of the noise cancellation depends on your surroundings, but the steady hum of a bus engine or a chatty household shouldn’t interfere too much. If only the BackBeat PRO 2 were a little smaller, it would be a near-perfect option.
Find more Plantronics Wireless Headphones information and reviews here.
5. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesPrice: $323.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek, durable design
- Comfortable over long periods of use
- Effective noise isolation
- Awkward to travel with
- Limited color/personalization options
- Some audio leakage at highest volume
These sleek two-toned headphones from Sennheiser aren’t just an attractive display piece. When those cushioned cups press against your ears, they deliver a crisp audio experience that maximizes their mid-range performance while providing quality bass and treble accuracy.
No matter what you’re watching, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 will reproduce its audio right to you with no noticeable distortion. The headphones’ ability to isolate noise ensures you hear every moment of sound, even if you’re watching movies on an airplane.
The Momentum 3 may be bulky, which can make traveling with it a little cumbersome, but its performance is undoubtedly made for enjoying television and movies.
Find more Sennheiser Momentum 3 information and reviews here.
6. Razer Opus Active Noise Cancelling ANC Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $146.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built tough
- THX Certified
- Comfortable and breathable memory foam cushions
- Microphone performance is subpar
- No audio feedback on button press
- A little bulky to travel with
You may be picking these headphones up for use with your TV, but don’t you want a set that has multiple purposes? The Razer Opus Wireless Headphones are a versatile option that will deliver crisp audio, whether you’re comfortable at home, taking phone calls at work, or listening to music at the gym.
Though its microphone leaves a little to be desired, the cushions and headband are comfortable for most head sizes, and its adaptive noise canceling ensures you hear only what you want. Simple, responsive controls make it easy to adjust volume and manage calls without having to take the headphones off.
The Razer Opus is a durable model that you’ll be using for years.
7. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesPrice: $228.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive treble and bass accuracy
- Active noise cancellation is impressive
- Comfortable and durable build
- No equalizer
- App support is limited
- Audio leaks at high volume are possible
A leader in the audio industry, it’s no surprise that Bose developed a pair of headphones that excel in most areas. You may find that the large cups leak a little audio, but it’s hard to complain when the audio quality is this superior.
The QuietComfort 35 II handles bass and treble with ease for an accuracy that most headphones can’t touch. This ensures that the deep booms and higher frequencies are picked up and produced in stellar clarity. Unfortunately, the headphones fall short precisely where so many others do – with the passive soundstage. You may not get a sense of which direction audio is coming from, but that shouldn’t have too much of a bearing on your experience with the QuietComfort 35 II.
From unparalleled comfort to efficient active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort 35 II is a high-end model that everyone should check out.
Find more Bose QuietComfort 35 II information and reviews here.
8. Avantree APTX Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $63.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent sound quality
- Exceptionally comfortable
- Intuitive button layout
- Noise isolation is average, at best
- Volume needs to be adjusted with each use
- Can have connectivity issues with common brands
At this reasonable price, it’s not easy to find a pair of headphones that will do what the Avantree APTX can. It’s difficult not to get hung up on the overall comfort, but there is plenty to admire with this budget-friendly pair of wireless headphones.
Avantree’s APTX is user-friendly and features an optional vocal cue that confirms any changes made. You won’t be fiddling with buttons with this model as its layout immediately feels innate.
For this price, you can’t expect impeccable noise isolation. The APTX features serviceable noise cancellation that keeps your listening experience from being interrupted, but it could be more effective against deeper rumbles. Across TV and movies, these headphones produce quality audio with little to no latency.
9. Artiste ADH300 2.4GHz Bluetooth HeadphonePrice: $45.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality audio performance
- Excellent sound isolation
- Snug fit to minimize sound leakage
- Snug fit may be too tight for larger heads
- Battery drains quickly
- Limited volume
Just because it’s not a household name doesn’t mean Artiste can’t stand up to the audio greats. With the ADH300 2.4GHz Bluetooth headphones, Artiste delivers a comfortable listening experience that won’t break the bank. These low-cost headphones are effective at isolating sound and cutting down on exterior noises, so your TV watching isn’t hindered by those around you.
Some design tweaks would improve the overall look of the ADH300 headphones, but their cheaper appearance doesn’t hinder the overall performance. Using a 2.4GHz wireless band prevents static, though the unit is known to go through its battery pretty quickly.
Overall, Artiste ADH300 is a great lower-end model that offers enough to stand up to the well-known, more expensive headphones.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.