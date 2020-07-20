9 Best Sony Xperia 1 II Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

A lot of strange decisions have gone into Sony’s latest smartphone, from naming it as a sequel to 2019’s flagship release to giving it a near-4K (3840 x 1644) OLED display to bringing the 3.5mm headphone jack back to relevance. However, the strangest decision revolving around this new handset would be you getting your hands on one and then not covering it with a protective case. These are the best Sony Xperia 1 II cases for keeping your phone protected from drops, scratches, and scuffs.
1. Spigen Rugged Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Shock-absorbing corners
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The Spigen Rugged Armor Case may seem simple but it more or less sets the bar for what to expect from a hybrid protective case. It uses a bumper frame design to protect all sides of your phone from drops while remaining surprisingly slim. The trick isn’t any secret sauce: it’s just a large raised bezel for the front and rear of the phone, which is crucial for protecting the phone’s 4K OLED display and rear tri-camera array. This case adds some light grip around the edges of the phone but I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a little more.
2. Sony Style Cover Touch Case
Cons:
- Touch sensitive folio cover
- Microfiber suede lining
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Only available through Sony
- High price tag
The Style Cover Touch Case is the only official case release for Sony’s Xperia 1 II. As such, it is the only Xperia 1 II case that allows you full use of the phone’s touch screen while protecting it with a see-through folio cover. This is particularly handy if you regularly jam your phone into your pants pocket next to your keys and other EDC items. But while this case is great for keeping your phone from getting scratched up, it is not quite as effective as absorbing drop impact.
-
3. Anccer Ultra-Slim CasePros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Strange top cutout
- Bezel could be larger
The Anccer Ultra-Slim Case may not offer much in the way of drop-protection but this sub-millimeter thick case succeeds at adding grip to your phone without the extra bulk. This case is so slim that it barely changes the form factor of your phone, making it a great pick for minimalists who want to add some grip and a splash of color to their Xperia 1 II.
-
4. kwmobile Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
The kwmobile Leather Wallet Case is a convenient way to protect your Xperia 1 II as well as the most important contents of your wallet. This folio-style case protects your phone with an internal snap-on case and provides a slot to store up to three credit cards plus some cash. Its faux-leather exterior isn’t the most shock-absorbing material out there but it protects your phone from scratches and scuffs on all sides while still remaining wireless charge compatible.
-
5. Olixar Carbon Fiber Case
Cons:
- Shock-absorbing corners
- Slim and durable
- Raised bezel
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
The Olixar Carbon Fiber Case may look somewhat generic with its faux-carbon fiber design but that doesn’t change the fact that this is one of the best hybrid cases for the Sony Xperia 1 II. Its simple bumper frame design disperses shock from drops across the surface of the phone rather than into its delicate internal components. It has a slim enough profile that it actually relies on a raised bezel to give the broad sides of the phone clearance against the ground. If only it was made with some grippier material it would be totally perfect.
-
6. kalibri Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 1 card plus cash
- Protective folio cover
- Genuine leather
- Should be able to hold more cards
- Could be grippier
- Limited impact resistance
The kalibri Leather Wallet Case is a beautiful option for keeping your EDC (everyday carry) items all in one place but it does have one glaring flaw: it only has one credit card slot. If it weren’t for this shortfall, though, the kalibri case would be my go-to recommendation for an Xperia 1 II wallet case. After all, it looks great with its genuine leather exterior and it even folds backward for easy media viewing. If you like to pack your wallet case light, the kalibri wallet case is still a solid choice.
-
7. Spigen Liquid Crystal Case
Cons:
- Unobtrusive clear design
- Grippy design
- Responsive button covers
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Limited impact resistance
- Minimally raised bezel
The Spigen Liquid Crystal Case is a great way to protect your Xperia 1 II while still being able to enjoy the curves of its naked beauty. That’s because this case is made from a transparent TPU material that provides some extra grip and simple drop protection without radically changing the look of your phone. Just keep in mind that this is a fairly slim case and is more intended to prevent scratches than absorb impact from large drops.
-
8. ComoUSA Shockproof Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Bezel could be larger
The ComoUSA Shockproof Case is a rugged yet inexpensive way to protect your Xperia 1 II from drops, scratches, and scuffs. This case actually provides a lot of utility despite its value price, which is why we like it so much. Not only does it have a tire tread texture on the backplate for added grip but it also has a built-in kickstand for easy media viewing. But while it is advertised as coming on several colors we were only able to find two on Amazon.
-
9. Lemaxelers Mirror Folio Case
Cons:
- Translucent folio cover
- Lots of color options
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Mushy button covers
- Could be grippier
The Lemaxelers Mirror Folio Case stands out because of its translucent folio cover that passes on lock screen information such as the time and date without leaving the front screen vulnerable to scratches in your pocket. It doesn’t have a slot for cards like a wallet case does but you can still fold back the folio cover to use it as a kickstand. Its mirror finish also allows you to give yourself a quick vibe check without having to open your phone’s camera. Just keep in mind that this case is not particularly well-suited to protect from drops.
Do You Really Need an Xperia 1 II Case?
I don't split hairs when it comes to protecting my investments, which is why I recommend getting a phone for all new smartphones, especially the Sony Xperia 1 II.
It's not that this case is particularly fragile (in fact, it is quite sturdy). But one glaring flaw of the Xperia series is that the case design is quite slippery. This opinion is mirrored in reviews of the Xperia 1 II by Wired, The Verge, ZDNet, and more.
The 21:9 aspect ratio helps get your grip around it somewhat but the smooth glass backplate still leaves room for improvement. Plus, accidents happen even if you are super careful with your stuff. For how often you'll want to use your Xperia 1 II, dropping it is all but guaranteed.
A plastic protective case might not seem like much but sometimes the only difference between a working display and a spider-webbed one is a few millimeters of TPU. Don't gamble with your essential tech. Get a case.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.