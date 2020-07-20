9 Best Sony Xperia 1 II Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

A lot of strange decisions have gone into Sony’s latest smartphone, from naming it as a sequel to 2019’s flagship release to giving it a near-4K (3840 x 1644) OLED display to bringing the 3.5mm headphone jack back to relevance. However, the strangest decision revolving around this new handset would be you getting your hands on one and then not covering it with a protective case. These are the best Sony Xperia 1 II cases for keeping your phone protected from drops, scratches, and scuffs.

Do You Really Need an Xperia 1 II Case?

I don't split hairs when it comes to protecting my investments, which is why I recommend getting a phone for all new smartphones, especially the Sony Xperia 1 II.

It's not that this case is particularly fragile (in fact, it is quite sturdy). But one glaring flaw of the Xperia series is that the case design is quite slippery. This opinion is mirrored in reviews of the Xperia 1 II by Wired, The Verge, ZDNet, and more.

The 21:9 aspect ratio helps get your grip around it somewhat but the smooth glass backplate still leaves room for improvement. Plus, accidents happen even if you are super careful with your stuff. For how often you'll want to use your Xperia 1 II, dropping it is all but guaranteed.

A plastic protective case might not seem like much but sometimes the only difference between a working display and a spider-webbed one is a few millimeters of TPU. Don't gamble with your essential tech. Get a case.

