The 7 Best Webcams for Twitch and YouTube Streaming

We’ve rounded up seven of the very best webcam options and break down what you should look for when you’re shopping for your own for streaming video.

So where do you go for a better webcam for streaming? In general terms, and at the risk of exaggerating for effect, anything is better than what you already have. But there are better and worse webcams for your needs, and you’ll want to find a model that delivers on the aspects you need the most, whether that’s resolution, frame rate, image quality, low-light characteristics, or other factors.

If you are just getting into the world of streaming, whether it’s on Twitch or YouTube, you have probably already discovered that the webcam built into your laptop is far from good enough to satisfy your needs. Even a laptop that’s been hand-picked for streaming to Twitch probably has a mediocre webcam; that’s just the way it is. Adding a new webcam is the single biggest improvement you can make to step up your streaming game — it can give you higher resolution, a better framerate, improved color accuracy, and low-light performance, to say nothing of better audio via the built-in microphone.

How to Shop for a Webcam for Streaming on Twitch and YouTube

A webcam is, at its core, a video camera and microphone, so when you shop for one, it pays to pay attention to many fo the same things you'd consider when shopping for any ordinary camera. Resolution is important, for example, but webcams for streaming have a complication: They need to be able to send a particular resolution at either 30 or 60 frames per second. Even if a webcam supports 4K resolution, that doesn't mean it can do it 60 times a second. And that's why you need to pay attention to the combination of resolution and framerate.

30 frames per second is adequate for video conferencing and some video streaming, but if you want a high-quality stream, 60fps is important. It's especially important if you want to sync the stream with gameplay. That's why you might sacrifice resolution and stream at 720p rather than 1080p -- your webcam can handle the lower resolution at the higher framerate, which trumps resolution.

Other camera-centric features to pay attention to include how well the webcam autofocuses and adjusts exposure and brightness in response to ambient conditions. The webcam's low-light performance may also be a consideration. Can it record in low light without creating noisy video? A webcam, with a fast lens can generally tolerate low light better than slower lenses, and the main way to tell is to see what the webcam's f-stop is. A smaller number means a larger maximum aperture, which translates into better light handling. Some of the best low-light webcams have F2.0 apertures. Bigger apertures are technically possible but become too expensive to pack into a small desktop camera like a webcam.

Don't forget about sound quality. Some streamers use a sperate microphone to ensure the best audio quality, and that might well be your plan. But to be on the safe side, don't discount the integrated mic entirely; you never know when, for technical or logistical reasons, you need to rely on the webcam's mic. That's when it's handy for the webcam to feature dual stereo mics or to have sophisticated noise reduction or audio processing.

Most webcams use a simple L-shaped bendable bracket to sit on top of your monitor, but it's also important to see if you can attach it to a tripod via a standard 1/4-inch tripod bolt.

The Best Value in a Webcam for Streaming

Lucky for you, as long as you pay attention to the core specs and get a webcam that offers the capabilities you need for your streaming project, you can't go too badly awry. For example, if you're on a budget and want to improve your streaming quality without breaking the bank, the Logitech C615 is an excellent choice, and it should be available for well under $100.

If you want to explore the world of 4K streaming, there's only one practical choice: Get the Logitech BRIO. This 4K UHD webcam can stream 4K at 30fps, but can also deliver 1080p at 60fps, which is a great Plan B. It's like getting two amazing webcams for the price of one.

If you don't need 4K, but do want 1080p at 60fps, I'd still strongly consider the BRIO -- you're future-proofing your streaming rig. But if the ability to easily record vertically is more important than 4K, go with the Logitech StreamCam, which hits 1080p at 60fps.

Finally, if integrated lighting is an important consideration, then go with the iconic Razer Kiyo. It's a superb webcam that is like having a lighting studio all in one small device.

