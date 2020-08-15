13 Best DJ Equipment Setups: Your Buyer’s Guide

Even though there are fewer live gigs hiring right now you can still produce your mixes and be ready for when things open back up. Obviously it takes talent to be a successful DJ, but having the right gear is a big factor in expanding your sound. Here’s the best DJ equipment you can get for your money.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $96.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $949.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $132.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $569.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $328.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $147.35 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Numark Party Mix | Complete DJ Controller SetPrice: $96.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted name
- Easy to use
- Simple setup
- LED lights included
- Speakers not included
- Warranty not included
- Digital software needed
Whether you have been mixing for years or are just getting your start spinning you need a solid mixer that will control everything you do. While most subpar DJ’s use a laptop for everything, having a mixer with digital turntables is the way of the future. I have been DJing for over a decade and I use a Numark system similar to this one and I love it. It is simple to understand, easy to learn, and will give you total control over everything from levels to cutting tracks.
Most venues will have a speaker system that you can plug into so really all you need is a laptop to store your tracks and a mixing board like this one to really put on a good show. The audio interface is standard with 1/8 inputs to connect to speakers and sound systems. The cool thing about this mixer is that it comes with LED lights to add a little extra flair to your gig. If you are looking for a complete system with speakers I suggest Peavy or JBL speakers, they are easy to use, setup and have great sound quality.
Find more Numark Party Mix | Complete DJ Controller Set information and reviews here.
-
2. Pioneer DJ DJ ControllerPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick response time
- Trusted brand
- Lightweight
- User friendly
- No speakers included
- Only comes in black
- More for novice DJs
If you have an interest in DJing or have DJed in the past than the name Pioneer should be familiar to you as it is one of the best names in DJ gear. Known for producing a top-quality sound and user-friendliness this brand is definitely a brand that you can trust. This mixer boasts an intuitive layout that makes moving from song to song or adjusting levels on the fly super easy.
With dual scratch pads or electric turntables, you can scratch mid-song or set your cuts and breaks into a song that isn’t even playing. The response time on this setup is fantastic which is definitely what you want when you are producing on the fly. If you dig the Pioneer setup then you are also going to want to pair it with a pair of Pioneer headphones.
Find more Pioneer DJ DJ Controller information and reviews here.
-
3. Adkins Professional Audio – The Ultimate DJ SystemPrice: $949.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with everything you need
- CD mixers
- Easy to set up
- Microphone included
- Quality of microphone is low
- Needs laptop stand if using laptop
- Single color selection
Starting from scratch is a great way to build your entire setup and know exactly what you are playing with right outta the gate. This Ultime DJ setup is a fantastic mix of all the tools you are going to need to perform at bars, clubs, weddings, and parties. Easy enough to set things up in your garage or basement for practice and also easy enough to bring with you to your next show. As a DJ I can honestly say it helps to have all of your own gear because you never really know the quality of the speakers and inputs where ever you are playing.
This package includes a Professional Dual CD Player Mixer combo, Microphone, Headphones, Two 15″ Powered Adkins Professional Audio DJ Speakers, and all the cables you need to connect your computer or iPod. A lot of newer DJs that don’t use a vinyl turntable really prefer the CD mixers. They are easy to use and finding the track you want to play is incredibly convenient.
Find more Adkins Professional Audio - The Ultimate DJ System information and reviews here.
-
4. Hercules DJ Party Set: Ultra-compactPrice: $132.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED lights
- Comes with LED bracelets
- Lightweight
- Comes with headphones
- Medium quality headphones
- For use with computer or laptop
- Simple setup
There are two different stylings of DJ mixing boards and they are as follows. The first few in this list are standard size and are what most DJs that have been doing it a while use for their gigs. The next style is this one from Hercules. It is more compact and is meant to be used with a laptop or PC in front of the keyboard. The slender design makes it easy to take with you, set up and use.
Although this is a compact system it does not lack power at all. In fact, this set up even features LED lights and comes with LED bracelets that will definitely get the party started if you are playing EDM or other rave types of music. The bracelets even light up to the beat of the music which is super cool and will earn you extra cool points with your crowd and the people that hire you. This is a great setup for weddings and clubs.
Find more Hercules DJ Party Set: Ultra-compact information and reviews here.
-
5. Adkins Professional Audio Rock The House DJ SystemPrice: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth compatible
- Comes with Microphone
- High quality gear
- For beginners or experts
- Lower quality microphone
- 15" speakers are on smaller side
- No laptop stand provided
Deciding to get into the DJ game is a big step and if you don’t have any equipment to start you can invest in a complete set and really hit the ground running. This set from the audio experts at Adkins Pro Audio will give you everything you need to get going. While this setup works best with a laptop you can hook an iPod up to it and get similar results.
Complete with this set are two 15 inch speakers a 4100-watt amplifier that will really get the club, bar or wedding you’re playing shaking, in a good way. The dual CD mixer which you will love using on the fly at your gigs. There’s also a microphone and set of headphones that come with the kit but those can be upgraded for something a bit higher quality. You can hook up via cables or Bluetooth with this kit, whichever you prefer. If you do prefer using a laptop you should get a laptop stand to go with the kit.
Find more Adkins Professional Audio Rock The House DJ System information and reviews here.
-
6. Pioneer DJ DJ Controller (DDJ-800)Price: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High production quality
- Trusted name in audio
- Easy setup
- Advanced search feature
- Higher price point
- No mic included
- Speakers not included
Pioneer is one o the premier names in the audio game and they have been making great DJ equipment and speakers for years. Chances are if you have owned a vehicle after 2005 you have listened to Pioneer speakers before and the sound quality is really second to none. This mixer and digital turntable setup is a great base of operations for any aspiring DJ. Chances are whatever bar or club you play is going to have a sound system already within the foundation of the venue so all you need to do is plug into their system and hook this unit to your laptop or MP3 and you are ready to go.
If you are more of a production or studio DJ than this is going to treat you well. You can sample, cut beats, and mix all on the fly and with this kind of technology, your music is going to sound professional. Adding on to this unit is super easy too. All you need are speakers and a microphone and you are on your way to a real recording studio in your own home.
Find more Pioneer DJ DJ Controller (DDJ-800) information and reviews here.
-
7. MUSYSIC Complete Professional SystemPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful speakers
- Two microphones
- Easy to set up
- Great price point for what you get
- No LEDs
- Weak microphones
- Headphones not included
For the DJs that aren’t ready to or interested in mixing on the spot or on the fly, there are complete systems that will allow you to hook your iPod or laptop up and go. These systems are great for weddings, karaoke nights, and other lower-key functions. I’ve played tons of gigs where I had my turntables and beatmakers but just didn’t need to use them. You can always buy that later and get your basic skills worked on beforehand.
This setup will definitely get you to the point where you are booking gigs and making money and the great thing about DJing is that the equipment ends up paying for itself. What you get with this kit. 6 Channel Power Mixer with Build-in amplifier 2000 Watts Peak. 2pcs 10″ 2-way plastic body speakers. Dual Wireless Microphone System With 2pcs Handheld Mics. 2 speaker stands and 2 25ft long speaker cables.
Find more MUSYSIC Complete Professional System information and reviews here.
-
8. Roland DJ ProPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four-deck controller
- Durable
- On-the-fly beat creation
- Lightweight
- Designed for beginners
- One color choice
- Must be paired with Serato software
Roland is another great name in audio production equipment. There are a lot of pro studios that use this equipment so it is almost a no brainer to invest in a Roland piece of equipment for your own setup. The two turntables digital mixer looks like a lot of work to get the hang of but once you start twisting those knobs and have some of your favorite tunes blasting you will get the hang of it.
This kit comes with 8 different sounds in each TR kit which will assist you in beat making and producing music for LP and EP production. The mixer features an onboard sequencer giving you smooth transitions. This item boasts a compact but rugged design that can be moved from gig to gig easily. A perfect product for beginners and seasoned vets in the DJ game.
-
9. AKUSTIK System Combo SetPrice: $569.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Active subwoofer
- Passive subwoofer
- Bluetooth compatible
- Remote control
- Mics not included
- No turntables
- No mixer
In today’s DJ world the best DJs, the ones that work at clubs and bars and mi and produce on the fly need a mixing board and typically have digital or real vinyl turntables. To be a successful DJ you don’t NEED those things though. If you are looking into DJing dances, proms, sporting events, or even bars and clubs with a more basic, easier to set up and understand set then this is going to be a great fit for you.
Really all you need to do with this setup is to hook up the speakers to the mixer that the venue is going to have. Then you just plug in your smartphone or iPod or even laptop and start playing music. It helps if you have DJ software so that there won’t be any dead air but really all you need to go out there and make money DJing is a set of speakers, active and passive subwoofers, all the accompanying and correct cables and your phone. This setup also comes with a remote control so you can mingle in the crowd and still get the job done.
Find more AKUSTIK System Combo Set information and reviews here.
-
10. Gemini GMX Series Professional Audio DJPrice: $349.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customizable
- Easy set up
- Multiple playback formats
- Trusted brand
- No speakers included
- Warranty extra
- One color choice
The combination mixer and digital turntables are a great addition to any DJ setup. It gives you the power and ability to mix and create beats in the fly but also allows you to blend the end of one song into the beginning of another which means there is no downtown or dead air between songs. Once you have mastered this piece of equipment then you can move on to other types of DJing like production.
While you don’t NEED this piece of equipment to DJ at weddings, clubs, bars, or parties it can make the difference between an average DJ that would play a middle school dance and a DJ that gets the higher paying gigs. This setup is also fully customizable which means you can set it so that you have an easier time working it on the fly. While you can go super basic and hook up and iPod I always recommend running off of a laptop with a backup memory card in case you have some technical difficulties.
Find more Gemini GMX Series Professional Audio DJ information and reviews here.
-
11. Alphasonik All-in-one Karaoke SetPrice: $328.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Microphone included
- Two speakers and stands
- LED lights
- Remote control
- Screen not included
- No mixer
- Second mic needed for duets
For years I DJed karaoke events and while they can be rather annoying they are also incredibly lucrative. Depending on how many bars you have in your geographical area you could work every night of the week and make bank while hosting karaoke. This setup has everything you need to put on a good karaoke show as long as you have the laptop or iPod to hook the music into the speakers.
Another thing you will most likely need if the venue doesn’t offer it is a screen to project the words so your singers can belt out the correct lyrics. There are a ton of great and inexpensive options on Amazon, like this one from VIVO. This setup comes with everything else you will need to host a badass karaoke night. You’ve got speakers complete with LED lights to set the mood, a microphone, all the cables and cords you need as well as a remote control. The featured package is the 15″ speaker package, but there are other packages available from the same brand at different speaker sizes.
Find more Alphasonik All-in-one Karaoke Set information and reviews here.
-
12. Karaoke USA GF845 Complete Karaoke SystemPrice: $147.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED lights
- Two microphones
- Bluetooth compatible
- Record function
- Smaller 7" screen
- Semi-loud speakers
- Short mic chords
Now if you aren’t looking to take your DJ skills on the road but want to enjoy some karaoke parties at your home during lockdown then this is a great option for you. This complete karaoke system comes with two mics so you can do your best duet with your partner or best friend. The small 7″ screen is just big enough to see the lyrics as you are singing them and you can even syn this machine up to your iPod or smartphone.
The system has LED lights for that at home concert experience and can even work with a CD, DVD, Bluetooth, and the 35W speaker will provide you with amazing sound. Turn your living room into your own personal concert venue with this all-in-one karaoke system. Be the life of the party when you bring this out after a dinner party or just another Tuesday night!
Find more Karaoke USA GF845 Complete Karaoke System information and reviews here.
-
13. YAMAHA MG10XU 10-Input Stereo MixerPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pro-grade
- Trusted name
- USB input
- SPX digital effects
- No microphone
- No turntables
- Price point
Any good DJ will tell you that the foundation of any setup or kit is going to be the mixer. If you are just starting your pursuit of being the net great DJ then you are going to want to invest your money in a quality mixer. While I prefer a mixer with digital turntables most actually prefer a mixer that is standalone. This is a great choice to start your setup. Yamaha is known for making some of the best sounding audio equipment and musical instruments on the planet.
This 10 channel mixer with audio input is a great piece of equipment. While the 10-input mixer is nice there are others if you are looking for something that can handle a bit more. There are a 12-input, 16-input, and a 20-input for those DJs that are producing a ton of mixes and music in their studios. If you are just starting off I recommend the 10 but if you are trying to become the next great producer and DJ go for the 20-input and build your studio around that.
Find more YAMAHA MG10XU 10-Input Stereo Mixer information and reviews here.
Why Spend the Money on DJ Equipment?
The great thing about investing in DJ equipment is that the equipment pays for itself. When I bought my first rig I spent a good amount of money on it because I wanted the highest quality and best sound. It took me 10 gigs to pay everything off and ask anyone in the DJ game, you have to spend money to ultimately make money. While you can buy cheaper versions of the items on this list the quality and trustworthiness will also be cheaper. I always advise aspiring DJs to spend the money, take the time and learn your craft because the better you sound and the better you become, the more gigs you are going to book.
What is Considered the "Best" DJ Equipment?
It all really depends on what kind of DJing you are planning on doing. The great thing is the more money you spend the more you can ultimately do with your equipment. If you want to save money and just play karaoke gigs then you can get away with buying microphones and a simple screen that the music plays on. Provided you have the correct software to accompany the music. IF you are looking to produce music in a studio setting then you need the best of the best. Also, if you are looking to DJ clubs, bars and festivals than you are going to want to invest in the best of the best as well.
When it comes to the best names in the business Pioneer is going to be at the top of the list for reliability, sound, and the ability to make beats and produce on the fly. While you will always have folks approaching the booth making requests, it is typically the song that you built from scratch that is going to get the audience dancing the most.
My first DJ setup was made by Numark which is another brand that is at the top of the list. Most pros use Numark because the layout is phenomenal and because you can get a lot of equipment for your money. Numark is a great brand and while it doesn't have the longevity that some of the others do, it does have the quality.
Now if you are strictly looking to make money in the karaoke game then there are a bunch of great kits out there that will get the job done. When folks go out to karaoke nights at bars the one thing they look for is a big screen that will show the lyrics to the song they are trying to sing. The second thing they are looking for is lights and a bit of theatrics to make them feel like they are truly a rock star. This kit from Alphsonik has everything you will need minus the screen for the lyrics.
See Also:
- 11 Best Laptop Stands for Your Money
- 11 Best Podcast Microphones: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?
- 7 Best Ring Lights For Photography: Compare & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.