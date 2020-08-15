13 Best DJ Equipment Setups: Your Buyer’s Guide

Even though there are fewer live gigs hiring right now you can still produce your mixes and be ready for when things open back up. Obviously it takes talent to be a successful DJ, but having the right gear is a big factor in expanding your sound. Here’s the best DJ equipment you can get for your money.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Spend the Money on DJ Equipment?

The great thing about investing in DJ equipment is that the equipment pays for itself. When I bought my first rig I spent a good amount of money on it because I wanted the highest quality and best sound. It took me 10 gigs to pay everything off and ask anyone in the DJ game, you have to spend money to ultimately make money. While you can buy cheaper versions of the items on this list the quality and trustworthiness will also be cheaper. I always advise aspiring DJs to spend the money, take the time and learn your craft because the better you sound and the better you become, the more gigs you are going to book.

What is Considered the "Best" DJ Equipment?

It all really depends on what kind of DJing you are planning on doing. The great thing is the more money you spend the more you can ultimately do with your equipment. If you want to save money and just play karaoke gigs then you can get away with buying microphones and a simple screen that the music plays on. Provided you have the correct software to accompany the music. IF you are looking to produce music in a studio setting then you need the best of the best. Also, if you are looking to DJ clubs, bars and festivals than you are going to want to invest in the best of the best as well.

When it comes to the best names in the business Pioneer is going to be at the top of the list for reliability, sound, and the ability to make beats and produce on the fly. While you will always have folks approaching the booth making requests, it is typically the song that you built from scratch that is going to get the audience dancing the most.

My first DJ setup was made by Numark which is another brand that is at the top of the list. Most pros use Numark because the layout is phenomenal and because you can get a lot of equipment for your money. Numark is a great brand and while it doesn't have the longevity that some of the others do, it does have the quality.

Now if you are strictly looking to make money in the karaoke game then there are a bunch of great kits out there that will get the job done. When folks go out to karaoke nights at bars the one thing they look for is a big screen that will show the lyrics to the song they are trying to sing. The second thing they are looking for is lights and a bit of theatrics to make them feel like they are truly a rock star. This kit from Alphsonik has everything you will need minus the screen for the lyrics.

See Also: