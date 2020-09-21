5 Best Ryzen 9 Desktops: Compare & Save

Despite the Ryzen’s advantages, you won’t find a lot of flagship desktop systems running a Ryzen 9 CPU. We’ve rounded up the best models available, though. Virtually any of the systems here should serve you well, but read on for details. Some are designed for gaming; others are intended for professional workstation applications and will disappoint you for day-to-day enthusiast applications (unless you replace the video card, at least).

That means there are a few different reasons to be shopping for AMD Ryzen-based computers, but they all basically boil down to a simple recipe of “more power for less money than comparable Intel Core CPUs.” The Ryzen 9 family is the latest, third-generation, of AMD processors and its large cache and large number of cores, it’s especially well suited to best or equal Intel’s Core i9 CPU.

Desktop computers featuring AMD CPUs aren’t uncommon, exactly, but they’re like the Pepsi of the computing world, surrounded by a universe of Coke products. Everyone assumes Intel-based PCs are the default, so you need to go out of your way to find AMD-powered computers. But the best AMD Ryzen-based desktops — and Ryzen 9 desktops in particular — can hold their own against almost anything Intel can muster, and generally at a better price.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Should You Choose a Ryzen 9 Desktop Computer?

AMD has been expanding its line of Ryzen CPUs for several years now, and introduced the Ryzen 9 in 2019. This relatively new processor lets users choose an AMD processor that is roughly comparable to Intel Core i9 CPUs, but overall, an AMD-based desktop should be somewhat less expensive.

Taking a look at the specs, the Ryzen 9 seems to have an advantage over Intel, and in a sense, it actually does. The Ryzen 9 has 12 cores compared to 8 cores in the Intel Core i9 -- simplistically, that means the Ryzen 9 should be able to perform more discrete tasks simultaneously. Both CPUs have multithreading support that lets them execute two instructions at once, which means a Ryzen 9 CPU can handle 24 instruction threads vs just 16 on the Intel Core side.

In reality, comparing CPU performance is a lot more complicated and many factors -- including the way the software is written and optimized -- can influence which CPU works better. But in real-world benchmark testing, the Ryzen 9 can perform about the same as the Intel Core i9 -- better in some benchmarks, worse in others.

And this much is absolutely true: If you run a lot of apps that are optimized to run a lot of threads -- video editing, for example, comes to mind -- then Ryzen 9 has a leg up on Intel Core i9 CPUs, for the very reason cited earlier: more cores and better multithreading.

Other than that, though, it may come down to cost. Both CPUs cost roughly the same amount, but computer makers will end up spending more to put together an Intel-based PC than an AMD system. The motherboard and cooling are generally cheaper for Ryzen CPUs, for example.

The Best Value AMD Ryzen 9 Desktop PC

Even though there aren't as many choices among Ryzen 9 desktop PCs as there are when shopping for an Intel Core-based computer, that doesn't mean you can't find some really compelling deals.

Hands-down, the most compelling choice for a gaming system is the SkyTech Chronos Gaming Computer Desktop, a beautiful tower with a fishbowl design to let you (and others) appreciate the LED light show going on inside. The requisite Ryzen 9 CPU is pared with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, which is a really smart choice -- the 2070 Super is near the top of the Nvidia class, and it supports ray tracing, something Radeon GPUs do not.

If you don't like the SkyTech Chronos, CyberPowerPC's Gamer Master Gaming PC is a great second choice, packed with great components and coming in at a slightly better price.

Finally, not everyone is looking for a gaming PC. If you want traditional workstation performance in a Ryzen package -- without the gaming aesthetic or GPU performance -- then you have a few choices. If sheer storage capacity is your main criteria, look no further than the Adamant Custom Workstation. If you prefer a small form factor -- and that will never become a liability for your needs -- then check out the Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s SFF Business Desktop.

See Also:

3 Best Ryzen 4000 Series Laptops Right Now

11 Best i9 Laptops: Compare, Buy & Save

8 Best RTX 2080 Laptops: Buyer’s Guide