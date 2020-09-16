11 Best Smart Scales to Keep Your Fitness Plan On Track

The Withings Body+ smart scale is one of the best selling models in the U.S. thanks to its ability to sync with more than 100 health and fitness apps and making it our editor’s top choice. Your data from every weigh-in appears automatically via WiFi in the free Health Mate fitness app if you’re not already tracking your stats through another app.

This smart scale can help you reach your weight goals by measuring your body mass composition, giving you weight trends and BMI. This highly accurate scale gives you instant feedback so you can keep track of your progress and overall fitness. Position control technology ensures you get accurate readings on any kind of surface.

Body + automatically recognizes up to eight different users and has a dedicated pregnancy tracking option to give you insights as to how your body is changing over the course of gestation. You’ll also love that when you step on the scale for weigh-in, you get the day’s weather forecast as well – a sunny way to start the day.

If you’re using a Withings activity tracker it will also update you as to the previous day’s step count. This scale is also Alexa enabled so you can simply request to hear information about your weight trends and overall fitness.

The scale runs on four AAA batteries, operating up to two full years on each set.