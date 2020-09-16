11 Best Smart Scales to Keep Your Fitness Plan On Track

There’s no doubt about it. We’re in love with smart technology of all kinds. Smart devices make multi-tasking easy and help to simplify our lives in so many ways. When it comes to the battle of the bulge, smart scales can help keep you motivated about health goals by interfacing with your fitness devices to make weight tracking and goal setting easier and more achievable.
If you’ve been considering a smart scale, were here to help you compare features and pricing to find the ideal model for you. Keep in mind, you can spend a little or a lot, depending on the technology and metrics measured.
1. Editor's Choice: Withings Body+ Smart Scale
Cons:
- Very accurate readings
- Position control allows for use on any floor surface
- Syncs with more than 100 health and fitness apps
- Very easy to set up
- More expensive than most
- Body composition calculations are questionable
- Readings from day to day can be widely different
The Withings Body+ smart scale is one of the best selling models in the U.S. thanks to its ability to sync with more than 100 health and fitness apps and making it our editor’s top choice. Your data from every weigh-in appears automatically via WiFi in the free Health Mate fitness app if you’re not already tracking your stats through another app.
This smart scale can help you reach your weight goals by measuring your body mass composition, giving you weight trends and BMI. This highly accurate scale gives you instant feedback so you can keep track of your progress and overall fitness. Position control technology ensures you get accurate readings on any kind of surface.
Body + automatically recognizes up to eight different users and has a dedicated pregnancy tracking option to give you insights as to how your body is changing over the course of gestation. You’ll also love that when you step on the scale for weigh-in, you get the day’s weather forecast as well – a sunny way to start the day.
If you’re using a Withings activity tracker it will also update you as to the previous day’s step count. This scale is also Alexa enabled so you can simply request to hear information about your weight trends and overall fitness.
The scale runs on four AAA batteries, operating up to two full years on each set.
Find more Withings Body+ Smart Scale information and reviews here.
2. QardioBase 2 Wireless Digital Scale and Body Analyzer
Cons:
- Smart feedback and cute emojis keep you motivated
- Compatible with MyFitnessPal, Apple Health, Apple Watch, Google Fit and others
- Calculates weekly targets to make reaching goals easier
- Dedicated pregnancy mode
- Doesn’t sync with all fitness devices
- Some people have experienced problems with the automatic multi-user mode
- A little pricier than others on this list
This sleek digital scale has been praised by Men’s Fitness, Good Morning America, and PC Magazine. The QardioBase scale supports automatic sensing multi-person private use, so it’s great for your whole family to track their fitness progress. It even greets you by name. This scale measures your weight, BMI, and monitors body composition changes in body fat, muscle mass, water weight, and bone mass.
Pregnant? Know someone’s who’s pregnant? Expectant mothers will LOVE this scale as they try to stay in shape during their gestation period. With pregnancy mode, the mom-to-be can enter her due date, and the scale will track her progress through each trimester with easy to read charts and a photo diary.
Setup can be done in seconds. Connect to the Qardio App to view your results. Quickly recharges via a micro USB cord and a single charge lasts a full year, so you’re battery-free and living with a more eco-friendly solution.
Find more QardioBase 2 Wireless Smart Scale and Body Analyzer – Arctic White information and reviews here.
3. Best Baby Scale: Hatch Baby Grow Smart Changing Pad & Scale
Cons:
- Measurse how much your baby is drinking at every feeding in either ounces or grams
- Soft pad is easy to clean and comfy for baby
- Makes it easy to track your baby's growth between regular well-baby checks
- Calculates weight up to .25 ounce increments
- Must sync to the app via Bluetooth to get weight readings
- Some connectivity issues reported
- Quite expensive
The Hatch Baby Grow smart changing pad and scale allows you to monitor your baby’s weight gain, growth progression, and more from home in easy-to-read charts. You’re even given the ability to compare growth percentiles with recent WHO data. This second-generation smart changing pad offers invaluable insights into your child’s sleeping and feeding patterns. Share feedings and diaper changes with other caregivers in the modern Hatch Baby app (but don’t worry – everything is instantly recorded for you. You have too much else to worry about!)
New mothers often worry about if their baby is eating enough. Give yourself some peace of mind by knowing and tracking exactly how much milk your baby drinks in each nursing session with Grow’s Feeding Weight feature.
When asked to describe this startup’s product in three words, the founding couple chose these: “Confidence through knowledge.” They’ve been there, done that, got the t-shirt, and pioneered the sophisticated Grow Smart Changing Pad for any future little ones.
Find more Hatch Baby Grow Smart Changing Pad and Scale information and reviews here.
4. runcobo Digital Smart Scale
Cons:
- More accurate thanks to BIA technology
- Super easy setup
- Bright easy-to-read display
- Allows for up to eight users with unlimited data storage in the cloud
- Not recommended for those with pacemakers due to BIA technology
- Only connects with 2.4ghz WiFi
- Some questions about accuracy of certain body composition metrics
Accurate readings and easy step on technology make the runcobo digital smart scale a good choice for home users who like to track and share fitness data. This scale can be shared with up to eight users and each can receive data to their own devices, or stored in the cloud. This scale runs on WiFi at 2.4GHz, so you’ll want to be sure your router can accommodate.
Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, track your progress with the runcobo app, or Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit apps. High precision sensors provide accurate readings for 12 different body composition metrics including weight, BMI, muscle and bone mass, skeletal muscle, body fat, and more.
Because this scale uses BIA (Bio-electrical Impedance Analysis) it is not recommended for use by those with pacemakers as it sends a mild electrical current through your body, per this article. At just about a square foot in size, this scale features a sleek design with an ABS base and glass top. It runs on four AAA batteries.
Find more runcobo Digital Smart Scale information and reviews here.
5. INEVIFIT BODY Digital Bathroom Body Composition Analyzer
Cons:
- Able to store all information for up to 10 users
- USA-based customer support, 7 days a week
- Outstanding value for what you’re getting
- Some users find it too complicated
- No associated fitness app synchronization
- Too easy to accidentally switch between pounds and kilograms
- Not as intuitive to use as others
Keep an eye on your weight, water weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass percentage, BMI, bone mass, BMR, and visceral fat levels with this highly accurate digital body composition analyzer and smart scale, allowing you to track and reach your fitness goals faster. It can even tell you your metabolic age, that is, if you’re brave enough to ask it.
The INEVIFIT Body Analyzer is easy to set up and even simpler to use. Once your user profile is set up, the scale will automatically recognize you for future uses. It can do accurately this for up to 10 people. The 4.1 inch LCD digital display allows for easy readings on people up to 400 pounds (180 kgs.) It automatically turns on and off to save on battery life.
The sleek design fits into most modern bathrooms. The low profile scale measures in at just one square foot so it’s easy to slide under your vanity if it’s an off the floor style. You’ll also appreciate that this U.S. made smart scale comes with a five-year warranty.
Find more INEVIFIT BODY-Highly Accurate Digital Bathroom Body Composition Analyzer information and reviews here.
6. Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth
Cons:
- Works with Eufy app or Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit
- Easy to track and keep goals for up to 16 users
- Anti-slip finish and rounded corners
- Super accurate with four sensors
- Some measurements are questionable in terms of accuracy
- Some users report Bluetooth connectivity issues
- Doesn't sync with Garmin fitness trackers
The Eufy Smart Scale P1 will help you track multiple aspects of your health to learn holistic insight that can enable you to be your very best self. Instantly find out 14 perceptive measurements about your body’s health, including body fat percentage, weight, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, lean body mass, visceral fat, and more. Four highly sensitive sensors guarantee correct measurements.
The EufyLife app records the insightful data automatically so you can track health trends and progress over time. You can also sync with your preferred apps including Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit. Don’t have your phone on you? It saves your health info every time you step on the scale, so no worries. You can just sync it when you have some free time.
This scale can track up to 16 different users’ data, so it’s great for your entire family or works well as a tool for personal trainers. It operates on three AAA batteries which are included with the scale.
Find more XEufy BodySense Smart Scale with Bluetooth information and reviews here.
7. Wi-Fi Connected Body Fat Bathroom Scale by Weight Gurus
Cons:
- Syncs with your favorite fitness apps
- A portion of the price goes to nonprofit charity
- Manufactured with a responsible and fairly paid supply chain
- Large easy to read backlit display
- Some connectivity issues reported
- Instructions for setup are lacking
- Not recommended if you have a pacemaker or if you're pregnant
Weighing in and measuring your stats should be the easy part of your workout. You’ll be able to measure weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, water weight, and bone mass with this modern-looking Weight Gurus smart scale. It features an extra-large, easy to read backlit screen and seamless Bluetooth connectivity to the Weight Gurus app which is Android and iOS compatible. It also syncs with your favorite apps including Fitbit, Google Fit, Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Amazon Echo and more.
Simply step on, weigh yourself, and wait for the spinning circles. Your weight, along with the rest of your results, will display and then turn off automatically. It’ll then be ready for the rest of your family to use since it auto-detects up to eight different users. Four precise weighing sensors guarantee accuracy within +/- 0.2 pounds or 0.1 kg.
With a sizeable tempered glass surface, this scale gives you a stable platform and can handle individuals up to 400 pounds. It operates on four AAA batteries which are included with these smart scales.
Find more Wi-Fi Smart Connected Body Fat Bathroom Scale by Weight Gurus information and reviews here.
8. Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Scale
Cons:
- Bluetooth synchronization with your Fitbit app
- Simple and accurate readout
- Minimal design fits any bathroom decor
- Some Bluetooth connection issues reported
- Doesn't have as many measurement features as some others
- Doesn't accurately measure body fat
Now you can stay even more connected with your Fitbit goals. The successor to the famously popular Fitbit Aria, the Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Scale works with both the Aria and the Fitbit Charge. It is available in both black and white with a glass surface to complement your bathroom decor. It measures weight, body fat percentage, BMI, and lean body mass. Once you step on the scale, the Aria Air will sync your stats automatically to any Fitbit’s dashboard via Wi-Fi encryption. Track your progress with easy-to-read graphs to help you stay motivated and reach your fitness and weight goals.
Aria Air recognizes up to eight users while keeping each individual’s measurements private. Because it connects to the Fitbit app, you can also log your food and water intake to have a full picture of your health progress. The Bluetooth setup takes just a minute and you’ll stay connected after the first time. It weighs people up to 400 pounds.
Find more Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale information and reviews here.
9. Wyze WiFi Smart Scale
Cons:
- Sensor glass makes for accurate readings no matter where you step
- Gives you current heart rate readout
- Uncomplicated to set up and use
- Seriously affordable
- Works with the WYZE app and other fitness apps as well
- Glass top shows footprints
- Some metrics are harder to track over time
- Readings can vary widely from day to day
At a bargain price, the WYZE smart scale tracks 12 essential body metrics including weight, BMI, lean body mass, metabolic age, bone and muscle mass, and more. A notable plus is that this scale also measures your heart rate while many others do not. While you can track your weight and body composition trends over time with the WYZE app, this scale also syncs with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit.
The scale features a full surface coated sensor glass that measures no matter where you place your feet, so there’s no waiting for calibration and gives you immediate results. It automatically recognizes up to eight users, and with a guest mode, can be used by an unlimited number of people making it useful in group settings.
Seriously easy setup means you’ll be using this scale just minutes after taking it out of the box. It syncs to your phone via Bluetooth and automatically tracks data ongoingly.
Find more Wyze WiFi Smart Scale information and reviews here.
10. FITINDEX Body Composition Analyzer & Health Monitor Smart Scale
Cons:
- A budget find with lots of features
- Allows for unlimited users
- Measure 13 different mody metrics important for fitness
- Bluetooth connection with multiple fitness app options
- It only shows body weight on the scale itself
- Doesn't sync with Fitbit
- Not ideal for those who are very obese
- Included batteries are not high quality
When you’re shopping for smart scales, the FITINDEX is an inexpensive digital scale that syncs with the FITINDEX app as well as other fitness apps like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Samsung Health. The FITINDEX scale measures 13 body compositions by using bio-electrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology. It can evaluate your body fat, water weight, BMI, BMR, muscle mass, skeletal muscle, metabolic age, protein, and other data.
Bluetooth technology allows you to immediately sync to your preferred app and allowing for automatic tracking of your progress on your phone. The high-quality tempered glass surface holds four sensitive electrodes that auto-calibrate themselves. Enjoy step-on technology with a maximum weight of 396 pounds. You can even export your data in a CSV file if you want to save it for long term comparisons. This scale operates on three AAA batteries which are included.
It offers tracking options for an unlimited number of users, which is a terrific advantage if it’s being used in a group setting, however, each user will need their own phone for tracking purposes.
Find more FITINDEX Smart Scale - Body Composition Analyzer & Health Monitor information and reviews here
11. Triomph Bluetooth Rechargeable Smart Scale
Cons:
- Inexpensive with up to 18 essential measurements
- Easy to read backlit LED display
- Auto-recognition for up to eight users
- Rechargeable
- App isn't as functional as some
- Tends to weigh heavier than other scales
- Isn't as user friendly to review data as other smart scales
Committed athletes and newbies alike will appreciate the Triomph smart scale. This super-affordable solution is wireless, rechargeable, and sports a 24-bit conversion chip to make performance faster than ever. The Triomph scale measures weight, water weight, body fat, BMI, BMR, body age, bone mass, muscle mass, visceral fat, protein, and 18 more data points. Thanks to Bluetooth, it connects seamlessly to an easy-to-use app but also works with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit apps as well.
This scale uses German-made components that deliver precise measurements rapidly. Three integrated layers of ABS material, tempered glass, and stainless steel provide a stable, durable, and stylishly modern design. The scale can measure from 6.6-400 pounds, and that gives it an edge over others with much higher minimum weight requirements for operation.
It offers auto-recognition for up to eight users.
Find more Triomph Rechargeable Smart Bluetooth Scale information and reviews here.
How Do Smart Scales Work?
By either effortlessly syncing with your smartphone or displaying body composition metrics right on the display, you will learn a lot more information about how your whole body works. Since getting and staying fit really hasn't ever been easy to micromanage, these scales can give you that kickstart to reach your fitness goals because they track the data for you and many connect to the fitness apps you're already using via Bluetooth or WiFi.
If you need some help with motivation, watching body fat percentage and other factors change may be the encouragement you need to stay on track. For the most part, these scales should be used on a flat, hard surface and you should always take your measurements barefoot. All of these scales will function just fine with a little moisture from your shower.
Are BIA Smart Scales the Most Accurate?
BIA technology was once considered seriously flawed when it came to assessing fitness say to the experts an InBody, but the technology has made great strides over the past few decades and now delivers results that mirror more expensive technology that would be unaffordable for most home users.
One thing to note about how this technology works, it sends an electrical current through your body, so if you have a pacemaker, or if you're pregnant, you may want to avoid smart scales that rely on BIA. The biometric sensors used in these scales can interfere with the functionality of your pacemaker.
Does Fitness Tracking Really Help You Achieve Your Goals?
There's an awful lot of research that says keeping track of your fitness goals is an effective way to boost your activity and manage your weight say the experts at John's Hopkins University.
People who use trackers and combine their stats with the information provided by their smart scales are more motivated, upping their daily steps and activities. If you're considering a smart scale and you don't yet use a fitness tracker, we have a great list of recommendations.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.