9 Best DSLR Cameras for Beginners

I’ve rounded up 9 of the very best digital SLRs for sale today. These cameras are at the intersection of good prices, features, and ease of use. Any of these models will serve you well. And if you want to dig deeper into how to smartly buy the right DSLR, scroll to the end of the article for some buying advice that you can apply regardless of what camera you’re interested in.

To be completely fair, you don’t need a DSLR. To some degree, a camera is a camera is a camera, and you can take great photos with any camera: a point and shoot , mirrorless, DSLR, or yes, even a smartphone. But a DSLR is the best choice for most people. Unlike a smartphone and point & shoot, it lets you change lenses to suit the needs of the picture you are trying to take. And while mirrorless cameras are, like DSLRs, also interchangeable lens cameras, DSLRs have a few advantages, at least for now. DSLRs offer you a true optical viewfinder and a much longer battery life. DSLRs also have a bigger selection of lenses. Building a collection of lenses for a mirrorless camera can get expensive feel limiting.

If you’ve been bitten by a love for photography, you’ll rapidly outgrow the camera built into your smartphone — as soon as you try to use a slow shutter speed to capture water lapping up on a beach or take a sharp close-up of the Moon’s craters, you’ll encounter the limits of what a phone can do. That’s when it’s time to make the transition to a DLSR — a Digital Single Lens Reflex camera — where you can really explore the world of photography and learn how to get creative. But there are a lot of DLSRs out there, and you should make a smart purchase. The best DSLRs for beginners won’t cost you a fortune, will offer all the automatic features you need to hit the ground running, and yet will have enough features to give you the room to grow, learn, and expand your skills at your own pace.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Should you get a DSLR or a Mirrorless Camera?

If you've made it this far, I assume you are intent on a DSLR, but in case there's any doubt, let's break it down.

A DSLR -- Digital Single Lens Reflex camera -- has a long history as a camera preferred by pros and enthusiasts alike. It gets its name from the mechanism -- either a pentaprism or pentamirror -- that diverts light from the lens up through the optical viewfinder -- you're seeing the same image the sensor will eventually see when you press the shutter release. And when the shutter is repressed, a mirror mechanism flips out of the way and lets the sensor be exposed to the light through the lens.

That worked great for half a century, but mirrorless cameras are just what they sound like -- it's now possible to use an LCD display and electronic viewfinder to show exactly what the sensor sees without the need for any mechanical pentaprism to flip out of the way.

Even though I heartily recommend DSLRs, make no mistake: someday, mirrorless cameras will be good enough to replace DSLRs, and DSLRs will be as obsolete as the Kodal Instamatic. But for the time being, and for quite a few years to come, DSLRs are still a better buy:

DSLRs offer dramatically better battery life than mirrorless cameras.

Mirrorless cameras don't yet have as expansive of a lens selection as DSLRs, and there are lenses you simply can't get to solve photographic problems you might have.

For the most part, mirrorless cameras aren't yet as rugged and durable as their DSLR cousins.

Which Should You Buy: Canon or Nikon?

This is the eternal Coke vs. Pepsi question of the camera world -- people have asked it for decades, and still ask it today. Browsing the top cameras in this roundup, you can see it's still very much a two-brand world, with the occasional Pentax thrown in.

The answer is pretty straightforward: there's little substantive difference between the two brands. Both make superb cameras, though each one has specific models that are especially intriguing for beginner, intermediate, and pro photographers.

In general, don't even look at the brand unless you already have some lenses with a Canon or Nikon mount. If you have Canon, stick with Canon. But if you don't, pick whichever specific camera appeals to you, such as the Canon EOS Revel SL3 because you want its 4K video capabilities. Or the Nikon D3500 because you like the fact that you can shoot 1500 photos without charging the battery.

What to Look for in a DSLR Camera as a Beginner

If this is your first DSLR -- or you're replacing an older, seemingly obsolete model and still don't feel the need to step up to a more expensive model -- here are the main things you should consider:

Resolution and sensor. They're pretty much all 24 megapixels these days; as long as you see that number on the box, don't even worry about this. The days of obsessing over the most megapixels are long over.

Video. Do you plan to shoot a lot of video? If so, it pays to get a camera with 4K and the ability to autofocus while recording. If video isn't a priority, just ignore the video stats entirely. If you only use video once in a while, you won't use it enough to care about nuances in how the camera shoots video.

Shooting modes. This is important. Make sure the camera lets you switch between a healthy selection of programmed exposure, automatic, scene selection, and full manual modes. This is a camera you want to grow into, and being able to shoot in Program mode for casual snapshots and go full-manual for nighttime experiments with light trails is essential.

Don't buy the bundle. Spend much time shopping for DSLRs (or any kind of camera) and you'll find that many retailers including Amazon sell a lot of bundles -- packages that include the body, one or two lenses, memory cards, filters, cleaning kit, and carrying bag. This is a huge waste of money. If possible, buy the body on its own or get a kit that includes the body and a lens or two. (In this article, I've linked to the body + lens kits whenever possible, as that's generally the best deal for beginning photographers.) Everything else is simply a waste -- you can buy all that stuff cheaper on its own, and most of it you'll never need or use anyway. And items like camera bags should be chosen because they suit your needs, not just because they're included in a deal.

The Best Value in a DLSR as a Beginner

As the cliche goes, now is a great time to be alive. Brands like Nikon and Canon are selling the finest cameras ever made, and you can take advantage of a large stockpile of interchangeable lenses that will help you take exactly the kinds of photos you want.

If money is an object and you're looking to get a DSLR for the lowest possible price, consider the Canon EOS Rebel T7, which clocks in at a very low price yet has the specs to take great photos -- but it lacks the features that most of its peers have.

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 is a great camera for photographers who plan to really lean into video -- but if HD video recording is ok, I'd suggest the best all-around value in a beginner DSLR would be the Canon EOS Rebel 8Ti.

See Also:

11 Best Point and Shoot Cameras

11 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

7 Best Home Theater Receivers: Buyer’s Guide