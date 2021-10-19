9 Best AirPods 3 Cases: Which Is Right for You?

Apple has finally released an upgraded pair of Airpods and the web is already buzzing with excitement. And since Apple makes cases for everything from the iPhone to the AirTag, we’ve taken up the task to suss out the best AirPods 3 case covers for keeping that charging case looking brand new.
The ESR HaloLock Soft Series Case is a simple yet effective silicone charging case that protects your Airpods charge case from scratches while giving it a pop of color. It comes with a metal carabiner and is MagSafe-compatible so you can get streamlined charging with an Apple MagSafe charger (if you have one).
The Ztotop Rugged Hard Cover is a tough two-piece case that protects your AirPods 3 charge case from drops, scratches, and other misfortunes. Its silicone edges provide a buffer from impact damage without interfering with wireless charging. The ridged edges provide some added grip too. When you factor in the included carabiner and loop, this case marks an overall upgrade for your earbuds.
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is consistently a favorite choice for each new iPhone release, including the new iPhone 13. That’s why it should come as no surprise that Spigen also makes one of the best AirPods 3 cases available. This grippy case delivers solid drop protection thanks to its air-cushioned corners that disperse shock across the surface rather than let it rattle your charge case’s components. And it still works with wireless charging too.
The Raptic Air Case is a lightweight yet durable protective cover for the charging case of your AirPods 3. Its semi-transparent polycarbonate shell resists shock damage while its soft rubber coating provides some added grip and scratch resistance. It comes with a sturdy removable carabiner too. Add in wireless charging to boot and there is little to dislike about this case cover.
Any fan of the one-dollar can will appreciate this Arizona Green Tea Case. It is a cute homage to one of the greatest convenience store beverages and it provides scratch and drop protection for your AirPods 3. Its raised edges provide a buffer from drops and the case comes with a metal carabiner (not pictured) to secure your charge case to a bag or a belt loop.
The Cyrill Airpods 3 Case is a sleek and modern-looking option for helping your charge case stand out from those of your friends and family. Its ivory TPU bumper strip contrasts neatly with the matte translucent PC side panels, giving your AirPods a classier look than the stock shiny plastic. It works great with wireless charging and comes with an improved carabiner too, making it an all-around upgrade.
One of my biggest criticisms of the AirPods 3 is that their case has a smooth plastic finish that just feels cheap in the hand. Yes, it’s lightweight but so is the Ringke Onyx Bumper Case and the Onyx is both more stylish and grippier. Its textured finish adds a nice touch to the case without interfering with its ability to wirelessly charge. Additionally, a raised X design on the four corners of the case prevents scratches from forming on either your case or your case cover. And don’t forget that it comes with a nice metal carabiner too.
If you are highly accident-prone and nervous that you might scratch or drop your AirPods, then this rugged Mobosi case is a safe pick for adding some extra defense to your charge case. This lightweight and durable case cover uses air-cushioned corners to disperse shock without adding too much bulk. It leaves you easy access to wireless charging, the Lightning charge port, and the charging LED too so it won’t even feel like you’re using a case.
VRS Design makes some of my favorite cases for a variety of devices from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to the AirPods 3. And that’s why I am not surprised to find that their Active Fit case is one of the best AirPods 3 cases. This molded TPU case offers all-around protection plus some extra grip points so you can more easily keep a grip on your charge case. It works with wireless charging and it comes with a metal carabiner too so it leaves little left to be desired.