9 Best AirPods 3 Cases: Which Is Right for You?

One of my biggest criticisms of the AirPods 3 is that their case has a smooth plastic finish that just feels cheap in the hand. Yes, it’s lightweight but so is the Ringke Onyx Bumper Case and the Onyx is both more stylish and grippier. Its textured finish adds a nice touch to the case without interfering with its ability to wirelessly charge. Additionally, a raised X design on the four corners of the case prevents scratches from forming on either your case or your case cover. And don’t forget that it comes with a nice metal carabiner too.