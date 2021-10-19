9 Best AirPods 3 Cases: Which Is Right for You?

Apple has finally released an upgraded pair of Airpods and the web is already buzzing with excitement. And since Apple makes cases for everything from the iPhone to the AirTag, we’ve taken up the task to suss out the best AirPods 3 case covers for keeping that charging case looking brand new.

Do You Really Need an AirPods 3 Case?

For the sake of clarity, I feel it may be necessary to point out that the Airpods 3 do ship with their own charging case, just as the previous Airpod models did. But that said, the AirPod 3 charge case is made from the same glossy plastic finish that attracts scratches like a magnet. So do you really need an AirPods 3 charge case cover? Only if you want to keep your headphones looking brand new.

Both the AirPods and their case are surprisingly durable, as demonstrated by this extensive drop test of the previous AirPods Pro performed by Ear Rockers. With that in mind, I really can't imagine a situation where a case would make the difference in preventing a break from occurring. But that's not to say that AirPods 3 case covers don't offer some specific benefits to the user.

One of the biggest advantages of a supplementary AirPods 3 case is that it will keep the plastic coating from getting scratched and scuffed. They will also give your AirPods case a unique appearance, which can be helpful for distinguishing your case from that of other friends or family members.

Most AirPods case models also offer a keyring to secure your case in one place, which is a nice touch that may keep you from having to hunt down your lost case. Plus, some cases use Apple's MagSafe charging specifications too, which is always nice to see.

So while an AirPods 3 case isn't entirely essential to getting the most out of your earbuds, they are an inexpensive way to customize your pair and give them some added functionality.

Are the AirPods 3 Waterproof?

If you live in a rainy or coastal climate, you may be wondering if the AirPods 3 are built to handle water exposure. While the previous AirPods 1 & 2 and AirPods Pro were not waterproof, the new AirPods 3 actually is.

This version of Apple's earbuds are IPX4-rated for water resistance, which means that they can withstand splashing from all directions but not full submersion. So, since the AirPods 3 aren't totally 100% waterproof, it makes sense for some users to consider a waterproof AirPods 3 case to render them even safer from the elements.

