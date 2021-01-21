51 Best AirPods Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you are totally paranoid about dropping your AirPods Pro case, then the massive Spigen Tough Armor case will earn you peace of mind. Considering how durable the AirPods Pro and their case actually are, the Spigen Tough Armor case feels like absolute overkill. And yet, when you consider the price of these compact earbuds, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to add an extra layer of protection in the case of a particularly nasty drop.

The added bulk of the Tough Armor’s air-cushioned corners might make the AirPods Pro charge case a little harder to fit into your pocket but you can’t complain too much when it still works with wireless charging. Plus, if your pockets are feeling too stretched out, you can always clip your AirPods to a gear loop using the included carabiner. If only this case came in a few more colors.