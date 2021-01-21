51 Best AirPods Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

51 Best AirPods Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

As durable as the Apple AirPods Pro and its charge case are, their polished white plastic is still quite vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. A protective case is a must-have if you want to keep your earbuds’ charging case looking brand new. Without further ado, let’s dive into the best AirPods Pro cases ranging from rugged bumper frames to stylish character covers.

Do You Really Need an AirPods Pro Case?

The AirPods Pro improve on previous generations of Apple earbuds in many ways but, at the end of the day, they still have the same glossy plastic finish that attracts scratches like a magnet. If you want to keep your charge case looking brand new, then an AirPods Pro case cover is exactly what you need.

These cases are usually made of a slim silicone layer so that they can offer the most scratch resistance while keeping to a compact package. Most aren't designed to reduce impact damage so they really won't help much if you dropped your AirPods down a flight of stairs.

That said, the AirPods Pro don't exactly need any extra drop protection, as they are surprisingly durable on their own.

Are the AirPods Pro Waterproof?

Those who live in rainy or coastal climates might be wondering if the AirPods Pro and their charging case are waterproof. The answer is yes, kind of. According to this article from Apple Support, the earbuds and the case are IPX4 rated for water resistance. This means they can withstand being splashed and sweated on but not much more.

If you are concerned about waterproofing your AirPods Pro charge case, then you should opt for one of the two waterproof case covers we reviewed on this list. Both the Catalyst Waterproof case and the Kmmin Waterproof Case are IP68-rated for water resistance, making them better suited to in wet climates. But even if your charge case is fully water-resistant, the AirPods themselves won't be, so you should probably still keep your AirPods Pro away from anything that could get it wet.

