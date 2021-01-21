51 Best AirPods Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

As durable as the Apple AirPods Pro and its charge case are, their polished white plastic is still quite vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. A protective case is a must-have if you want to keep your earbuds’ charging case looking brand new. Without further ado, let’s dive into the best AirPods Pro cases ranging from rugged bumper frames to stylish character covers.
If you are totally paranoid about dropping your AirPods Pro case, then the massive Spigen Tough Armor case will earn you peace of mind. Considering how durable the AirPods Pro and their case actually are, the Spigen Tough Armor case feels like absolute overkill. And yet, when you consider the price of these compact earbuds, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to add an extra layer of protection in the case of a particularly nasty drop.
The added bulk of the Tough Armor’s air-cushioned corners might make the AirPods Pro charge case a little harder to fit into your pocket but you can’t complain too much when it still works with wireless charging. Plus, if your pockets are feeling too stretched out, you can always clip your AirPods to a gear loop using the included carabiner. If only this case came in a few more colors.
Though the AirPods Pro are IPX4-rated for water resistance, that may not be enough for those who live an extreme lifestyle. If you frequently find yourself around crashing storms or sudden snow flurries, you would benefit from the waterproof design of the Catalyst Premium case. Its snug silicone design is IP67-rated, which means it can withstand submersion up to 1m in depth. The top folds back when you need to access your AirPods, which is a little awkward but worth it for the added water protection. The waterproof seal on the Lightning port is much easier to access.
The Catalyst case meets military-grade drop test standards, so it is also useful for preventing cosmetic damage to your AirPods Pro charge case. It comes with a metal carabiner but I do wish it was a little nicer for how expensive this case is. That said, there aren’t many cases that offer the same waterproofing guarantee that Catalyst does, making it a strong pick for those who live in rainy climates.
Pelican cases are the top-of-the-line protective option for expensive technological equipment, which includes movie-grade cameras and AirPods alike. Their Pelican Marine Series Case adds an IP67-rated waterproof seal over your charge case as well as a respectable level of drop protection. And if that isn’t enough, this case is also made with a Micropel blend that prevents microbial growth on its surface.
If you want to add some class to the design of your Airpods Pro, then the Maxjoy Leather Airpods Pro Case Cover is just the accessory for you. This single-piece case is made from genuine leather which adds both durability and distinction to your Airpods Pro charge case.
The stitched seam makes this case a little bulkier than others in the pocket but you can use the included carabiner to clip it to your bag or belt loops if you are really concerned about its size. A carabiner isn’t the only accessory you get with this case either. The Maxjoy case cover also includes a strap to connect the Airpods and a hardshell carry case. That way you can have a case within a case within a case. Okay, it’s a little redundant but it’s a nice touch nonetheless.
This Cool Motorcycle Airpods Pro Case from iFunny is a great accessory for any gearhead. It protects their Airpods Pro charge case from scratches and scuffs while simultaneously adorning it with clever silicone details that make it look like a motorcycle. It leaves the Lightning charge port easy to access but it does not work well with wireless charging because of its chunky size.
The Native Union Curve Case is a unique accessory because of its textured silicone design. I have browsed a lot of AirPods Pro cases and still not found another case that quite matches the zen garden appeal of the Curve, never mind the grippy texture it offers. It does not have a carabiner loop but it offers full access to the charge case’s power LED, Lightning port, and wireless charge coils. Just be mindful that the top piece tends to slip off over time.
There is a lot to like about the Hatalkin AirPods Pro Case Cover. It is sleek, inexpensive, and it comes in dozens of different colors. It prevents scratches from building up on the surface of your charge case without interfering with its ability to wirelessly charge.
This silicone case is thin enough to allow wireless charging, but consequently but it is so thin that it also won’t absorb much impact damage from a drop. This likely won’t be an issue as the AirPods Pro are at least as durable as the AirPods 1 & 2, and those can survive falling off a ladder and going through a wash cycle. EverythingApplePro proves so in this YouTube video.
The only thing that would substantially improve this case design would be a carabiner loop. However, if that is really a dealbreaker for you, then you should have no trouble finding a similar case with a carabiner among our picks for the best AirPods Pro cases.
The Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Case shares many qualities with its larger counterpart, the Tough Armor case, albeit in a more reasonable form factor. This silicone case offers some solid drop protection thanks to its soft rubbery inner sleeve and rigid bumper frame.
It is considerably slimmer than the Tough Armor case while still offering decent protection, making it a good hybrid option for someone who is rough on their stuff but still wants a slim case. That said, this case has an included carabiner so you won’t have to worry about losing your charge case at the bottom of a bag.
Despite the limited color selection and the cheesy fake carbon fiber accents, the Spigen Rugger Armor case is one of the best AirPods Pro case covers available.
Ramen-lovers rejoice, as this Cup of Noodle case from Jiarusig is the perfect way to profess your love for the world’s most iconic budget snack. This case comes at a budget price that competes with instant ramen as well, especially when you consider that it also protects your charge case from drops and scratches. The added bulk of this case does make it harder to fit into your pocket but it comes with a metal carabiner so you can clip it to a belt or backpack if you prefer.
OtterBox’s Lumen Series Case offers some serious protection for your AirPods’ charge case as it is one of the only cases we found that reinforces TPE material with zinc and aluminum alloy. It is clear with black accents where the case is reinforced for drop protection. It focuses its bulk around the edges so that it can still work with wireless charging. As an added bonus, this case comes with two different-shaped carabiners to attach to its built-in loop.
The Mobosi Vanguard Armor case is a no-nonsense protective option for your AirPods Pro that encases the headphones’ charging case in a sturdy TPU case that protects from drops, scratches, and the rest. Its raised edges provide extra padding for the charge case as well as an anti-slip coating to keep them in your hands when they are meant to be. The case design also works fine with wireless charging and leaves you with full access to the reset button if needed.
In my humble opinion, the ESR Hybrid Frame Case offers just the right amount of visual distinction without dominating the clean design of the AirPods Pro. And in the same way that this case adds just enough padding to keep the charge case’s wireless functions intact, this case also adds just enough color to tell your AirPods apart from others’.
A combination of PC and TPU materials allows this case to outperform most silicone cases in drop protection and the included carabiner gives you something extra to latch onto to keep from dropping your expensive earbuds in the first place. But while the clear TPU material makes for a nice visual charm, it can also show off dust that is trapped underneath the case. For that reason, you should only invest in this case if you plan to keep it clean inside and out.
The i-Blason Cosmo case is a stylish AirPods 3 accessory that adds both distinction and extra drop protection to your earbuds’ charging case. This two-piece case uses sturdy TPU to meet military-grade drop test standards and even provides adhesive strips to prevent the common issue of the top piece slipping off your case. It comes in three different marble-inspired designs and they all work great with wireless charging.
The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro is a variation on the heavy-duty protective case style originally seen from Spigen. This case (and cases like it) is ideal if you want to keep your Airpods Pro charge case looking brand new because it has more TPU padding than the average Airpods Pro case.
As I have mentioned before, the Airpods Pro don’t necessarily need this extra protection but the Unicorn Beetle Pro is a great way to provide peace of mind after buying these pricey Apple earbuds. They provide the added utility of a carabiner clip but the included metal carabiner doesn’t fit as many loops as the one on the Spigen Tough Armor does.
The case works fine with wireless charging but it only comes in one color so don’t count on being able to customize this case as much as other options.
If you are just looking for a simple silicone cover for your AirPods Pro charge case, then the Elago Hang Case offers about everything you could ask for. It offers basic protection against scratches and scrapes without interfering with wireless charging and it comes with a detachable carabiner for securing your 3rd-gen AirPods wherever you go.
The silicone material isn’t thick enough to fully protect from drops but the AirPods Pro charge case really doesn’t need extra impact resistance. It is a fairly tough device. This case has a handy port cover to keep dust from building up in the charging case’s Lightning port and a clear pinhole to show the external charging LED. It even comes in 12 different color options.
If you want to add some unique flair to your AirPods Pro, then you have over a dozen designs in which you can order this cute marble case from Cagos. It is a stylish pick that also offers some much-needed scratch protection for your charge case. The outer TPU layer is slim and lightweight enough to allow wireless charging without issue. That means that it won’t be the best choice for protecting from repeated drops but the AirPod Pros are fairly durable on their own. It also comes with a carabiner to help prevent drops in the first place.
If you are looking for an AirPods Pro Case that offers the most protection with the minimal bulk, the KeyBudz AirPods Pro Case is my personal favorite choice. Don’t let the marketing picture I found fool you, as this case ships in one of three solid colors. What you see in the graphic is a portrayal of the case’s tri-layer design, which uses different materials to provide comprehensive protection for your Airpods Pro case.
The KeyBudz case has two separate layers of silicone and polycarbonate to provide both scratch and drop protection. On the outside, it sports a nanocoating finish that resists the buildup of dust and fingerprints. Another stylish touch on this case is the fact that it has an “invisible” charge light window and setup button cover, so you can use these two functions without interfering with the case’s style.
This case ships in two different styles: one with a carabiner and one without. No matter which you pick, you get a two-piece case, so expect the top cover to slip every once in a while. This is something you deal with on pretty much every cover design, though, so that ultimately leaves little to dislike about the KeyBudz case cover.
This Kingxbar Floral Bling case comes in a number of cute styles, all of which add that extra touch of glam with official Swarovski crystal accents. It also provides both drop protection and added portability in the form of a heart-shaped carabiner clip. Basically, you get the best of both worlds from this clear TPU cover.
The Twelve South AirSnap Pro case may be pricey but it is one of the most high-quality leather AirPods Pro cases available. It is made with full-grain leather that is both supple and durable. It closes with a strong snap closure and ships with a metal S-clip for attaching this case to your bag. The charge port cut out is easy to access, as is the AirPods’ wireless charging feature, so you should have no trouble accessing your charge case’s most used features with this premium case.
The ESR AirPods case cover is a no-nonsense two-piece case that prevents scratches and scruffs from forming on the charging case of your expensive earbuds. It is made with a thin layer of silicone that is designed to protect the case’s hard plastic finish without interfering with its regular functions.
The case opens and closes easily with the cover on and it works with wireless charging as well. Because this cover is made from two individual pieces the top portion will gradually slide off over time. This is somewhat inconvenient but the plus side is that there is no seam connecting the top piece (those usually break).
This case comes in quite a few color options, though they all have separate listings on Amazon, so they are tricky to sort through. Most all of them are the same low price, though, making this a simple option for anyone trying to protect their AirPods Pro on a budget.
This Sour Patch Kids Airpods Pro Case may not satiate your sweet tooth in any literal sense but the fun and colorful design alone gives that sugar rush you crave. Shineyii has other snack food-inspired designs too if you prefer soda or chocolate.
The BRG Airpods Pro Case Cover is a reliable way to protect your Airpods Pro charge case from scratches and bumps. It uses a fairly standard soft silicone design but stands out for its large color selection and rubber port covers. This case is available in nine colors: black, pink, purple, red Alaskan blue, burgundy, dark blue, light purple, and turquoise.
It is slim enough to support wireless charging but it is pretty slim like most cases of this style. The top cover is a separate piece from the bottom cover, which means that it can fall off if you open and close your case often. But it is either that or rely on a slim piece of rubber to keep the top and bottom cover intact.
The BRG case includes a carabiner for clipping to bags or clothing but the rubber carabiner loop doesn’t seem as durable as other options. If you like the general design of the Doboli case reviewed above but want a rubber port cover, then this BRG case is a solid choice.
The Caseology Vault case might look plain but it offers a lot of utility between its grippy texture and its included metal carabiner. These added features make it easier to keep your AirPods Pro case in your hand or safely accessible clipped to a gear loop inside your bag. Basically anywhere but the floor. Another feature that we love about this case is that it comes with adhesive tape pre-installed so that you can enjoy the flexibility of its two-piece design without having to worry about the top piece sliding off.
This modern case from VRS Design is a stylish way to add some extra drop protection to your AirPods Pro without compromising their sleek, contemporary design. This two-piece case provides a grippy surface on the rear to keep the charge case in your hand and a stylish lanyard that looks a little classier than a silicone ring. If you are up for changing things up a bit, this case also comes in sand stone and marine green colors.
The Miracase Liquid Silicone case ups the ante on other silicone AirPods Pro cases with the addition of an anti-fingerprint coating that helps keep this cover looking as classy as the case inside of it. Beneath that, you have a standard blend of silicone and PC, which helps prevent drops and scratches from marring your charge case. The front charging LED is visible through this case but it does not have a keyring loop, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to be able to attach your case to a bag or belt loop.
The Kmmin Waterproof Case is one of only a few IP68-rated cases that are safe to fully submerge in water, making it a great first line of defense if you spend a lot of time at the beach or the river. The case is made with 4mm of silicone, which gives it decent shock resistance while still allowing wireless charging. It is a little harder to open because of this but this is a worthwhile tradeoff for those thrillseekers who have to bring their AirPods Pro with them everywhere, no matter how dangerous.
For some people, the sleek and minimalist design of Apple products is just a little too plain. That’s why Ulak made this eye-catching Crystal Bling case, which is inlaid with glittery crystals on all sides. It adds style and drop protection to your earbuds though you will have to remove it to charge wirelessly. It comes with a detachable rhodium-plated lobster clasp ring, which is handy for keeping track of your charge case in a large bag or purse. I only wish it came in more than 3 colors.
If you are ultra-paranoid about damaging the charging case of your AirPods Pro, then the Urban Armor Gear Rugged case is the best way to put your mind at ease. This heavy-duty case may be bulky but it offers comprehensive protection for your AirPods Pro thanks to its thick silicone coating. It meets military-grade shock resistance standards while still allowing wireless charging to pass through. The bottom Lightning port has a handy rubber cover that is great for keeping dust out too.
The V-Moro Leather Case offers the refined look of a premium leather case without the premium price tag. Its edges and corners are all reinforced with PC, ensuring it can take scratch after scratch without passing any harm on to your AirPods charge case. This case includes a metal carabiner to clip to a bag but you might want to replace the janky keyring that attaches it to the case itself.
The Proof Labs Airpods Pro Case is a simple yet elegant cover that adds some grip and scratch resistance to the outer plastic coating of your Airpods. It has a simple two-piece design, eliminating the need for a hinge on the cover. Each piece is about 1.8mm thick and they are made from rubbery silicone.
The Proof Labs case is thin enough to allow wireless power transferal and it has pinholes where the LEDs on the Airpods Pro are. It might not have a carabiner clip or reinforced edges but it adds that extra bit of protection for your Airpods case without interfering with any of its features.
While younger readers might not instantly recognize the reference, this hilarious Beeper Case from ChillNChic is a great throwback for anyone who remembers the day of personal pagers. This case isn’t quite as bulky as the original Motorola Instinct 200 but it is still a little larger than your average case. Its two-piece design is easy to install but the top part tends to slip off without some kind of adhesive. The included carabiner is of nice quality, though, so this case is still a nice value given the price.
As its down-to-business name suggests, the Supcase Battle Pods Case is a serious defender case option for those with a history of breaking their nice stuff. This cover protects your charge case with as much TPU as possible without interfering with its ability to wirelessly charge. Considering how durable the AirPod Pros are to begin with, I have no problem literally throwing mine across the room with this case on. If that sentence made you cringe, though, you can always strap your charge case to your wrist with the Battle Pods’ included wrist strap, which can tightly buckle to a bag for maximum security.
The Xuyoz Silicone Camera case is an homage to Polaroid camera of the early 90s, making it a stylish choice for photographers with an appreciation for retro style. This case provides uninhibited access to wired and wireless charging but it does cover the charge case’s power LED. It comes with a metal carabiner so it can be attached to a bag. Alternatively, you can remove this and keep it in your pocket.
No matter how sleek and shiny it is, the stock AirPods Pro charge case is still made of plastic. If you prefer the feel of a more premium material like aluminum, then this Kekilo Metal case is the perfect accessory for you. It adds a thin coating of silicone over your case and then caps it with a thin aluminum shell with a matte finish. It doesn’t add much grip to your case but it offers some basic drop protection and the option to connect the included metal carabiner. It works fine with wireless and wired charging, making it some of the best bang for your buck in terms of added protection.
It is refreshing to see well-known brands like Spigen delve into novelty case designs like this Classic Shuffle case. It combines the retro design of the classic iPod shuffle with the build quality we’ve come to expect from Spigen. It keeps the front LED visible and works with wireless charging no problem. It even comes with an adhesive strip to keep the top piece from slipping off after heavy use.
The Tensea Tough Armor case adds a healthy layer of TPU material to your stock AirPods Pro case for 360-drop protection when you are on the go. This two-piece design uses air-cushioned corners to disperse shock across the surface of the case should you happen to drop it. It actually fits the AirPods Pro charge case so well that you need an included tool to remove it from the case. Thankfully, you won’t have to do so very often as this case works fine with both wired and wireless charging.
The Dosobli Airpods Pro Case is a fairly standard cover option that uses your basic recipe of 2mm of silicone on all sides. It comes in quite a few colors, all of which have a pinhole to show the Airpods’ power LED. Unlike most of the other cases we’ve seen, this one has a rubber hinge connecting the lid and the main body. These can break with too much abuse so keep that in mind when you open and close your charge case.
The Big Ear Stitch case is sure to be a hit with Disney fans, especially those with a soft spot for Lilo and Stitch. This Stitch-inspired case doesn’t fit as easily in the pocket because of the large ears on the side but it does help distinguish your AirPods Pro case from others. Surprisingly, this case works fine with wireless charging too. I wish it came with a real carabiner instead of a silicone keyring but it is still nice to have the option to tie it to something if you desire.
Though the aerodynamic design of the Atemto Double Layer Dot case is a big part of its charm, there is more than meets the eye with this case. It also provides two layers of protection for your charge case underneath without interfering with wireless charging. It also comes with a metal carabiner and a storage case. That way you have a case for your charge case’s case. As redundant as that sounds, it is surprisingly convenient.
The V-Moro Canvas case is a stylish way to distinguish your AirPod Pros from the rest of the pack. It sports a charming canvas weave on top and a high-density PC bumper frame underneath. It works with wireless charging and has a carabiner clip for added grip. The biggest downside of this design is that it only comes in four very similar colors, but we can look past that.
This JETech AirPods Pro case is sleek, durable, and grippy, making it a great way to increase the longevity of your AirPods Pro charge case. This one-piece sleeve is made from high-quality silicone that provides more drop protection while using less physical material. That means a slimmer and safer charge case. It supports wireless charging and has an included carabiner clip. The only downside is that it currently only comes in black.
If you’ve been following along, then you probably already know that the AirPods Pro headphones are durable enough that they don’t necessarily need extra protection. They do, however, get lost easily, which is why Apple created a Find My AirPods feature to track down errant earbuds. But what happens when you lose your charge case? If you don’t want to find out, then this WGear Zipper Case might be the accessory for you. It is a simple zipper case to store your charge case and power cable when not in use.
The Kingxbar TPU Gradient case is a stylish AirPods Pro cover that uses an anti-slip coating and a shockproof TPU frame to keep your charge case secure as you take it along everywhere. The bumper frame provides extra protection without interfering with wireless or wired charging. Possibly the coolest aspect of this case is that its keychain holder is completely removable so you can have a totally smooth case if you decide not to use the included carabiner.
This fun Joyleop Stormtrooper case offers silicone protection for your pricey AirPod Pros while also distinguishing yourself in a world of wannabe Jedis. The material is soft yet durable, providing 360-degree protection from scratches. It keeps the Lightning port easily accessible and works with wireless charging too. I just wish that the included carabiner matched the color theme a little better.
There are a lot of cat-inspired case designs out there but I still like the Black Lucky Cat case best because it is easy to spot from a distance. Its cute design and bright colors are more eye-catching than the stock AirPods Pro charge case, making it easy to spot on my desk when I’m rushing out the door. The silicone keyring isn’t as nice as a metal carabiner but you can always swap it out per your own preference.
The uColor Glitter Waterfall case is a unique way to protect your AirPods Pro charge case from both drops and scratches without inhibiting its core uses. Its two-piece design protects the top and bottom piece of your charge case with protective TPU material, which also encases a dynamic glitter waterfall design that catches the eye. The top piece will slide off on occasion but this can be fixed with some basic adhesive. This case comes with a metal carabiner but it is smaller than others we reviewed.
This clever Joyleop Xbox Controller Case is a great AirPods Pro accessory for the gamer who simply can’t put down their controller. Thanks to its compact design and included carabiner, you can pack this mini-controller along anywhere while protecting your charge case from drops and scratches at the same time. This case works with wireless charging and its Lightning port is easily accessible underneath as well. Now if only it could play video games.
The KillBR 3D Bulldog case is one of the coolest AirPods Pro accessories around, especially if you love French bulldogs. This silicone case is molded to look like one rocking some stylish sunglasses. Though this style blocks the front LED on the case it does still allow wireless charging. An included metal carabiner makes this case even more worth your while. When you factor in the cheap price, it is a sure pick.
The Mulafnxal Pink Unicorn case is pretty much the cutest way to keep your AirPods Pro charge case safe from drops and scratches. But don’t let that fool you. It is still capable of surviving drop after drop, especially when you reduce the overall chance of dropping by using the included carabiner. This case works with wired and wireless charging without issue and is fairly slim aside from its protruding horn and ears.
Fragrance fiends rejoice, as you can now protect your AirPods Pro charge case with the Elinglife Perfume Bottle case, whose Coco Chanel-inspired design looks just as luxurious as the rest of your outfit. It is designed to look like a high-end perfume bottle and its included keyring also has a pom puffball to make it look even more premium. This keyring isn’t as useful as a full-on carabiner but it helps sell the look of this fashion-forward AirPods Pro case.
The Torotop Silicone Owl case is a cute AirPods Pro charge case cover that is just as cute as it is protective. Its compact design resists scratches and fingerprints without interfering with wireless charging. Its included keyring isn’t as reliable as a metal carabiner but you can always swap this out per your preference.