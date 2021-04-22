11 Best Apple AirTag Cases & Loops

Similar to Apple’s Leather AirTag loop, this AirTag Leather Key Ring is actually pricier than the item it is meant to protect, which makes it quite the statement piece in my book. That said, it is made from tanned European leather and has excellent stitching. The included flat keyring is great for connecting to a key fob or the inside of a prized jacket. But consider what exactly this AirTag is going on before you double your investment costs by purchasing this cover. If you are going to stuff it at the bottom of a backpack anyway then you might not want to pay quite this much for an AirTag case.