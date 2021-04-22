11 Best Apple AirTag Cases & Loops

Bluetooth trackers may not be anything new, but Apple’s new AirTags have one thing that rival products like Tile and Chipolo don’t: style. Like the ever-popular AirPods, The AirTags look great as an accessory. That is why Apple has released a small suite of AirTag cases, loops, and keyrings to help accentuate this Bluetooth keyring to match your vibe. And the selection of third-party options is growing too. Read on below to explore all of the most stylish options for making your new Apple AirTags uniquely yours.
If you want a protective cover that will last as long as the AirTag itself, then the Caseology Vault case should be your top choice. This phone case company has a track record of balancing protection and portability, as indicated by their appearance of my roundup for the best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases. The snap-on design is snug and secure and the case comes with a sturdy carabiner that is great if you plan to switch your AirTag around between items.
Though Apple didn’t leave much room for improvement on their licensed AirTag accessories, Aircovered has already found a way to make your AirTag even easier to find when you’ve misplaced a key item. Select versions of the Aircovered AirTag Case glow in the dark, making them that much easier to track down when you have to. Aircovered cases are made of lightweight, scratch-resistant silicone and come in two glow-in-the-dark colors, a classic green and a light blue color (pictured) that I absolutely love. This case also comes with a metal keyring.
Though Apple’s basic polyurethane AirTag Loop is a little overpriced for a simple accessory, it is still a viable option for securing your AirTag to a piece of luggage or a precious everyday carry item. The loop style helps it fit around unusually shaped objects while still keeping it secure. It comes in four different colors but my personal favorite is Sunflower (pictured).
If you aren’t in love with the machined aluminum look of Apple’s AirTag, then the Counlisha Leather AirTag Case is a solid compromise. It is a full leather case that entirely covers the AirTag, making it look less like an expensive piece of tech and more like a casual keychain. This might be a negative if you took the extra step of custom engraving your AirTag but it is a positive for anyone who finds the stock design of this Bluetooth tracker to be a little too flashy. It is made of genuine leather and comes with both a keyring and a mini carabiner.
Outside of the daringly overpriced Apple AirTag Hermès collection, this official Leather Loop case is the most expensive accessory you’ll find for the AirTag tracker. It actually costs more than the tracker itself. But in its defense, this loop case is made with tanned European leather. It also has excellent stitching, which makes this feel like the premium accessory it is. As for whether this leather case is worth the extra expense versus a third-party case is totally up to you, though.
Similar to Apple’s Leather AirTag loop, this AirTag Leather Key Ring is actually pricier than the item it is meant to protect, which makes it quite the statement piece in my book. That said, it is made from tanned European leather and has excellent stitching. The included flat keyring is great for connecting to a key fob or the inside of a prized jacket. But consider what exactly this AirTag is going on before you double your investment costs by purchasing this cover. If you are going to stuff it at the bottom of a backpack anyway then you might not want to pay quite this much for an AirTag case.
If you like the look but not the price of Apple’s official AirTag keyring, the DamonLight PU Leather AirTag Case is a serviceable replacement. The company saves on costs by using PU leather instead of actual cowhide. This makes it less durable but also less expensive, which is appealing considering the whole point of the AirTag is to save money by losing fewer nice things. The DamonLight case comes in four different colors but my personal favorite is Orange.
If you are equipping several everyday carry items with an AirTag, then you can save some big bucks by snagging a value three-pack of MoKo AirTag Silicone Keyrings. These simple silicone covers are designed after Apple’s own official cases and offer an equally secure fit. Each case comes with a keyring to easily attach to other items and the three-packs come in two different color combos.
The Benazcap AirTag Loop is an extra-colorful recreation of Apple’s silicone loop case, which helps this Bluetooth tracker stand out from its surroundings. This case comes in plain black and blue designs as well but I find the multicolor option to be the most appealing, especially when every other brand already offers solid color options.
If you’re looking to add some bling to your AirTag, the Orzero Rhinestone Keyring is a great option. It is iced out with rhinestone bling on both sides and its aluminum frames are designed to color coordinate with Apple phones. These cases come in a two-pack, which makes them great for swapping between different styles. Each case comes with a mini carabiner too.
Disney enthusiasts will absolutely love this Mickey Mouse-inspired Counlisha AirTag Case. It is made from silicone and comes in a pack of three different colors (one of which glows in the dark). You can also get these cases individually if you only want one, but it’s only marginally more expensive to deck out the whole family’s AirTags.