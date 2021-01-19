9 Best Canon Cameras Buyer’s Guide

To be sure, Nikon also makes superb cameras and if you aren’t already committed to Canon, I highly encourage you to check out your options there as well. But if you already own Canon glass and want to stay in the family or appreciate Canon engineering and aesthetics, read on to see which of these 9 Canon cameras is the right one for you.

What is the best Canon camera? Of course, there’s no single answer. The answer depends on whether you’re in the market for a simple point & shoot , mirrorless or DSLR camera . But your choice also depends on your specific skill level — are you new to photography, an enthusiast or working pro? The right camera also depends on your intended subject matter (are you taking snapshots, a vlogger, action photographer, portrait artist or landscape shooter) as well. That’s why this article covers the gamut. Covering all of Canon’s most important models, read on to find the best Canon camera for you.

Alongside Nikon, Canon is the world’s biggest, most well-respected camera manufacturer. Yes, there are other brands that nip at its heels — Sony and Olympus come to mind — but Canon’s dizzying array of camera models and impressive success rate means the best Canon cameras remain the definitive resource for beginners and seasoned photographers alike. And Canon hasn’t sat on its proverbial hands in recent years, either. The brand has stayed relevant by turning out some of the best new mirrorless and DSLR models money can buy.

Which Camera Your You Choose: Point & Shoot, DSLR or Mirrorless?

Canon offers cameras in every major category -- point & shoot, mirrorless, and DSLR, so it helps to know where to focus your attention when shopping for a camera. Here's the difference between each.

Point and shoot cameras are the simplest to operate and can be a great choice when you want to be able to do more with a camera than your phone will allow. Keep in mind that not all point & shoot cameras are compact. All the point & shoot designation means is that it can automate the exposure process. But some -- like so-called "superzooms" -- can be as big and bulky as a DSLR and certainly won't fit in your pocket.

A good point & shoot camera can help you bridge the gap between a smartphone and an SLR. It can deliver much better image quality than a smartphone and offers advanced shooting modes to get creative in ways your phone won't allow. But by definition, point & shoot cameras generally don't always give you full manual control overexposure. Some point & shoot cameras do, and that's a great bonus feature -- but don't count on it.

The next step up is a DSLR, which stands for Digital Single Lens Reflex, and it has traditionally been the camera of choice for professional photographers and photo enthusiasts alike. It gets its name from the mechanism (a spring-loaded pentaprism or pentamirror) that diverts light from the lens to the optical viewfinder, so that you get to see more or less exactly the same image that the sensor will see when you press the shutter release. When the shutter button is depressed, the pentaprism mechanism flips out of the way and lets the sensor be exposed to the light through the lens for a moment, then flips back down so you can see through the viewfinder again.

That worked great for well over half a century, but mirrorless cameras are just what they sound like -- it's now possible to use an LCD display and electronic viewfinder to show exactly what the sensor sees without the need for any mechanical pentaprism to flip out of the way.

Even though I love DSLRs, there's little doubt that mirrorless cameras are well on their way to replacing DSLRs completely, in the same way that digital cameras rendered film cameras extinct 20 years ago. But for the time being, and for the foreseeable future, you can choose between DSLRs and mirrorless cameras when you want something more sophisticated than a point & shoot.

Which Should You Buy: Canon or Nikon?

There's no doubt that this is one of the most common questions that gets asked of camera reviewers and pro photographers, with the implicit assumption that one brand is significantly better than the other. In reality, of course, that's nonsense -- Canon and Nikon both make excellent cameras and many of the world's best photographs have been taken by photographers wielding both brands. In fact, you can highly successful with a camera from Sony or Ricoh as well. Photo quality has more to do with skill than hardware.

That's why your best path to being a good photographer is learning the rudiments of photography -- mastering composition, lighting, exposure and so on.

As the saying goes, the best camera is the one you have with you. That said, Canon makes some of the world's finest cameras. It's a matter of choosing the one that most closely matches your needs.

