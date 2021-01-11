11 Best DAC Amp Combos & Stacks For Any Budget

While you likely know Monoprice for their value-oriented cables, they also make some solid audio gear including the Monolith 124459 Desktop Amp/Dac. This device’s minimalist design translates directly into its sound signature, which is clinically clean and flat when it comes to recreating lossless audio. Simply put: the Monolith 124459 is the best DAC/amp combo I’ve found that doesn’t totally break the bank.

And while the internal dual AK4493 DACs are certainly something to talk about, the feature that truly sets this unit apart from the competition is its dual AAA-788 amplifier modules. These stereo amp modules use THX AAA to deliver linear amplification with infinitesimally low levels of noise, distortion, and power consumption. That means you can crank the gain to eardrum-shattering levels before you even begin to hear a notion of distortion (depending on your headphones). Yes, there are stacks out there that use the newer (and objectively better) THX 789 amplifier, but considering the price-to-performance ratio, the Monolith 124459 is the king of the middle price range, and reasonably the last solid-state amp you’ll ever need to buy.

Now, back to the DAC portion. When it comes to digital-to-analog conversion, the end-goal is to have nothing to talk about. And I am happy to report that 99% of music listeners will be able to enjoy their favorite tracks with virtually no colorization or distortion from the Monolith 124459. When people complain that the audio is actually too flat and clear, that’s when you know you’ve done a truly exceptional job. But talking about audio quality in this way can seem vacuous at times so let me leave it at this. The Monolith 124459 makes the kind of difference in playback that you have to hear to believe. The system does have some EQ settings and a Dirac Sensaround mode, but these are more for playing around than anything else. You will very likely end up back at the stock sound because it is that solid.

The Monolith 124459 also supports basically every digital and analog input that is worth having, making it one of the most versatile amp DACs we reviewed as well. Your primary input will likely be USB-B, through which it supports both DSD and PCM formats. However, you also have access to RCA, XLR, AES3, TOSLINK S/PDIF, and Coaxial S/PDIF inputs at varying resolutions.

You get a respectable selection of outputs as well, includes both single-end and balanced outputs. If you are new to hi-fi audio, it can be difficult to know which output type will produce a cleaner sound, but it ultimately comes down to what type of headphones you are using. If you want to know more about this topic, I recommend this helpful guide from Moon-Audio (warning: it’s dense).

With this much firepower under the hood, the only two valid reasons to dislike the Monolith 124459 are that it is bulkier and pricier than the competition. Less valid reasons include wanting more EQ control (use software for that) and hating on Monoprice because it is a value brand (I will fight you over this).

Frequency Response: 1 Hz – 40 kHz

Max resolution: 192 kHz

Max Bit Rate: 24-bit

Total Harmonic Distortion: <0.0005%

Signal-to-noise ratio: >120 dB A

Max Output: 3210mW RMS (in 32 ohms)

Output Impedance: <1 ohm

Inputs: USB-B, RCA, XLR, AES3, TOSLINK S/PDIF, Coaxial S/PDIF

Outputs: USB-B, RCA, 3.5 mm, AES3