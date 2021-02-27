7 Best Drones for Beginners: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re looking for a new flying drone to tinker with (and you don’t quite know what you’re doing yet), it’s important that you know what you’re buying. Here are the top 7 Best Drones for Beginners right now.

There have been many improvements made to drones over the last couple of years. When you pair that with the fact there were already hundreds of them available in hobby shops and on Amazon, the variety available is staggering. With all of the radio-control drones for sale , picking the right drone for your needs can be a daunting task.

Take a walk in just about any park during the warmer months of the year and you’ll most likely see someone looking up into the sky with a gadget in their hand. What are they doing? They’re flying drones, of course. Not all drones are made equally however and there are many different types of quadcopters on the market.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How Do I Get Started Flying Drones?

So you want to get into the drone flying craze? Congratulations! It's an incredibly fun hobby and you're going to have a great time. There are a few things to consider before launching into your first drone, however.

Like any other hobby that's out there, flying drones requires patience, practice, and a budget depending on how into things you want to get. Off-the-shelf drones, like the ones on our list here, come in a wide variety of price ranges.

That's good because you'll want to spend some time practicing with a cheap toy. Here's why: you're going to crash. Like, a lot. Drones are crazy little flying machines and because of their size, weight, and capacity to do a lot of wild aeronautics, they will end up on the ground often.

Luckily, small consumer-grade drones are light and durable enough that they should get too heavily damaged. Your mileage may vary. It's possible to have a lot of fun with a drone costing less than $100 (and sometimes a lot less) so don't worry too much about getting the best of the best your first time out.

That said, if there are extra propellers available for your particular model, stock up on a few. And because flight time is typically limited to around ten minutes per charge, you should pick up some additional batteries, too. Some of the drones for beginners on our list come with accessories like extra batteries and the like.

Drones that are ready to fly (RTF) are great to learn with. Start small with inexpensive toys ("Great for kids!") and get good at flying first. Then you can climb the ladder to higher quality quadcopters. You may even want to build one of your own.

Video games are out there meant primarily for racing drones but there's no reason you can't use them to practice, too, once you obtain a better quality drone kit. These games are called simulators and there are many of them for your PC or Mac. You'll need a good radio controller to use with titles like FPV Freerider and Velocidrone.

