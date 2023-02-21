8 Best Electric Foot Warmers

Winter is tough if you have poor circulation, as once your feet get cold, they won’t warm back up unless you either do forty minutes of calisthenics or plug in an electric foot warmer. And I know which one I’m choosing on a lazy evening. Check out my picks for the best foot warmers for keeping your tootsies toasty in the cold months. Or if you find yourself on the go more often, you can also consider a pair of heated socks.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: BKMVO Split Electric Foot Warmer
Cons:
- Ergonomic split design
- 140℉ max temperature
- Machine washable
- High price tag
- Larger feet may not fit
- No remote storage
If you have chronically restless legs as I do, then it may feel like torture for you to keep both feet stuck together. In that case, the BKMVO Split will be the best foot warmer for you. Its two-piece design allows you to sit with your legs crossed, folded, split—whatever. And that’s a game-changer for me.
The two separate boots mean all-over warmth for both feet too. This foot warmer has six heat settings starting at 104℉ and maxing out at 140℉. It is controlled by a wired remote that connects to each boot. The inner cotton lining can be zipped out and machine-washed as well. Combine this with a pair of heated gloves and you’ll be truly toasty.
2. Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot Heater & Massager
Cons:
- Built-in massager
- 130℉ max temperature
- Machine washable
- Larger feet may not fit
- No temperature settings
- No remote storage
Of all the foot warmers out there, the Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot Heater & Massager is the most like a spa day in your living room. That’s because it not only heats your feet but massages them as well. Both of these features help to improve blood circulation and relax tense muscles, making them a great combo.
This foot massager gets nice and warm. The documentation claims it can reach 130℉. There are no heat settings on the wired remote—only on/off. The massage nodes feel nice and can operate clockwise or counterclockwise. They don’t fully cover the foot, though, so you’ll have to adjust your feet within for an all-over massage. That’s why those who wear a men’s size 10 or larger should be wary, as this massager is a one-size situation.
The plush outer lining can be unzipped and machine washed as well, which is always nice to see. To complete your at-home sauna experience, just throw on a bunch more heated clothing and start sweating.
3. Dr. Warm Wireless Heated Socks
Cons:
- 149℉ max temperature
- 11-hour max battery life
- Wireless remote
- Can be worn under shoes
- Not as insulating
- Sizes run small
- High price tag
While my main focus in this roundup is foot warmers for use at home, a pair of Dr. Warm Wireless Heated Socks is still worth wearing around the house if you value the ability to get up and go enough to bear the price tag. These socks are among the priciest options but they offer ample heat in a convenient form factor.
The Dr. Warm Socks have electric heating elements woven into its cotton, acrylic, nylon, and spandex weave and they can reach a max temperature of 149℉ on battery power. The max battery life is around 11 hours but that is only if you keep them closer to the lower setting. They come with a remote control for easy powering togglinh and heat adjustments. They aren’t very flexible, though, so make sure to order a size up if you have large calves.
Want to browse other heated sock options? Check out our roundup of the best heated socks as well.
-
4. Cozy Products Toasty Toes Foot Warmer
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Ergonomic design
- 125°F max temperature
- Only warms the bottom of your foot
- Made from bulky plastic
- Not soft
While almost any foot warmer works when you’re relaxing on the couch, the Cozy Products Toasty Toes Foot Warmer is the best way to heat your feet while at your desk. This chunky plastic heating pad has adjustable legs so it can be angled for use while sitting or standing.
It gets nice and warm too, about 125°F at the max setting. This is plenty of heat for most people. In fact, more reviewers have said the Toasty Toes gets too warm even at the lowest setting. For most, that will make up for the fact that it only warms the bottom of the foot, though I definitely still see why others prefer a bag-style foot warmer.
-
5. Gintao Electric Heated Foot Warmer
Cons:
- Flexible design
- 120℉ max temperature
- Machine washable
- Poor insulation
- Inline remote hard to reach
- Warmest at the center
The Gintao Electric Heated Foot Warmer is like an electric blanket that’s just for your feet. And sometime’s that exactly what one needs on a cold winter night. Its blanket-like design makes it a great choice for those with larger feet. It also makes it more effect while laying down than other boot-style footwarmers.
The max temperature of this foot warmer is 120℉, which isn’t the highest I’ve seen but it still toasty enough for most. One downside to the design is that all of the elements are concentrated towards the center, so there are warmer and colder spots within. The hole you put your feet in will be another cold spot since it doesn’t cinch shut. But overall, the Gintao Electric Foot Warmer is a great way to keep your feet warm as long as you don’t need your ankles heated too. (And if you do, maybe a pair of heated pants is actually what you are looking for).
-
6. Pure Enrichment PureRelief Foot Warmer
Cons:
- Ultra soft design
- 140℉ max temperature
- Machine washable
- Larger feet may not fit
- You have to sit with feet flat
- No remote storage
The Pure Enrichment PureRelief Foot Warmer is an ultra-soft and fully-insulated sanctuary for your feet in winter. The combination of fast-heating electric elements and sherpa micromink fabric makes for a luxurious feeling for your cold and achy feet.
You can use the wired remote to toggle between four temperature settings between 110°F and 140°F. Each foothole cinches shut too so you don’t lose any heat from the surrounding air temperature. Though, for that reason, those who wear a men’s size 13 shoe or larger may not fit comfortably into this foot warmer.
If you want to take things to the next level, consider pairing the PureRelief with a nice heated beanie for a two-prong assault on your shivers.
-
7. Figerm Electric Foot Warmer
Cons:
- High max temperature
- Easy to use
- Machine washable
- Larger feet may not fit
- Inline remote hard to reach
- Not enough bottom padding
If you’ve always wanted to know what it feels like to jam your feet inside of a pillow, the Figerm Electric Foot Warmer is about as close as it gets. Between its soft flannel construction and its three heat settings, it will keep your feet feeling pampered even in the winter months.
This product is well insulated and quite plush, but curiously, most of the padding is on the top rather than the bottom. This does make it easy to use, though, as you can just as easily slip them on at a desk or on the couch. They’ll fit just about any foot size too, perhaps barring that of an NBA star. And the lining is machine-washable, which is great considering that this heater operates in the danger zone for bacteria growth.
-
8. Tidaivor Heated Foot Warmer
Cons:
- 140℉ max temperature
- Boot-shaped design
- Machine washable
- Larger feet may not fit
- You have to sit with feet flat
- No remote storage
Though I cannot think of only a few reasons why one might prefer the Tidaivor Heated Foot Warmer over my top pick, it is nonetheless an option to jam both of your feet into a single warming boot rather than two distinct ones. Of the main reasons that this could be preferred is that the price would be considerably lower. This design takes fewer components to construct so it should naturally be cheaper every time.
Likewise, it also means a more reliable heating time and consistency. Fewer components also mean fewer things can break, so it will last longer too. It isn’t my favorite foot-heating option but it still delivers solid temps, so maybe it will be your favorite instead.
Why Is It Important to Keep Your Feet Warm?
You may have heard from your mother growing up that it is important to keep your feet warm. Well, mom is always right. A randomized controlled trial conducted by Family Practice shows a correlation between acute cooling of the feet and the onset of common cold symptoms. In other words, you get sick more easily when your feet are cold. But there's more to it than that.
Another reason that keeping your feet warm is important is that they are already the most challenging part for your body to circulate blood to. That means that they are already harder to warm up, and that's not even factoring in additional circulation issues that occur as symptoms of diabetes, obesity, or arterial problems.
Plus, in the coldest climates, you run the risk of developing frostbite on your feet if you fail to keep them above freezing temperatures. Yikes.
Do Foot Warmers Keep Your Whole Body Warm?
If you're wondering if foot warmers can make your feet more toasty in the winter, you should have no doubts about that. But do the foot cause additional heat loss the same way that our ears, nose, and cheeks do? Surprisingly, yes.
As this study published in Aviation, Space, and Environmental Medicine explains, the feet have special blood vessels that control cooling and warming of the body. Cooling the feet cools the entire body, and likewise, warming them warms the entire body. Again, the same can be said for the hands, ears, nose, and cheeks, but this doesn't underscore the fact that there is indeed something important about keeping your feet warm.