8 Best Electric Foot Warmers

Winter is tough if you have poor circulation, as once your feet get cold, they won’t warm back up unless you either do forty minutes of calisthenics or plug in an electric foot warmer. And I know which one I’m choosing on a lazy evening. Check out my picks for the best foot warmers for keeping your tootsies toasty in the cold months. Or if you find yourself on the go more often, you can also consider a pair of heated socks .

Our Unbiased Reviews

3. Dr. Warm Wireless Heated Socks Price: $93.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: 149℉ max temperature

11-hour max battery life

Wireless remote

Can be worn under shoes Cons: Not as insulating

Sizes run small

High price tag While my main focus in this roundup is foot warmers for use at home, a pair of Dr. Warm Wireless Heated Socks is still worth wearing around the house if you value the ability to get up and go enough to bear the price tag. These socks are among the priciest options but they offer ample heat in a convenient form factor. The Dr. Warm Socks have electric heating elements woven into its cotton, acrylic, nylon, and spandex weave and they can reach a max temperature of 149℉ on battery power. The max battery life is around 11 hours but that is only if you keep them closer to the lower setting. They come with a remote control for easy powering togglinh and heat adjustments. They aren’t very flexible, though, so make sure to order a size up if you have large calves. Want to browse other heated sock options? Check out our roundup of the best heated socks as well.

Why Is It Important to Keep Your Feet Warm?

You may have heard from your mother growing up that it is important to keep your feet warm. Well, mom is always right. A randomized controlled trial conducted by Family Practice shows a correlation between acute cooling of the feet and the onset of common cold symptoms. In other words, you get sick more easily when your feet are cold. But there's more to it than that.

Another reason that keeping your feet warm is important is that they are already the most challenging part for your body to circulate blood to. That means that they are already harder to warm up, and that's not even factoring in additional circulation issues that occur as symptoms of diabetes, obesity, or arterial problems.

Plus, in the coldest climates, you run the risk of developing frostbite on your feet if you fail to keep them above freezing temperatures. Yikes.

Do Foot Warmers Keep Your Whole Body Warm?

If you're wondering if foot warmers can make your feet more toasty in the winter, you should have no doubts about that. But do the foot cause additional heat loss the same way that our ears, nose, and cheeks do? Surprisingly, yes.

As this study published in Aviation, Space, and Environmental Medicine explains, the feet have special blood vessels that control cooling and warming of the body. Cooling the feet cools the entire body, and likewise, warming them warms the entire body. Again, the same can be said for the hands, ears, nose, and cheeks, but this doesn't underscore the fact that there is indeed something important about keeping your feet warm.