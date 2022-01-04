9 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases

If you’ve ever used an OtterBox case before (and chances are you have) then it should come as no surprise that their Defender Series Pro Case is one of our favorite options for protecting your S21 FE. Yes, OtterBox cases are a little bulky but you won’t find this level of drop protection on any smaller case.

Not only does this case exceed military drop-test standards by four times but its materials are also infused with a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth. It also has a large wide bezel that doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. It also has a rubber port cover and an included belt clip (just in case this cover doesn’t fit in your pocket).