9 Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases

Following on the success of the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung has continued their Fan Edition series with the addition of the Galaxy S21 FE. Though this is a phone for enthusiasts who are willing to settle with last year’s specs, the new price and form factor allows this phone to hold its own. And that’s all the more reason why you should invest in one of the best S21 FE cases. Read on below to browse our top picks.
1. OtterBox Defender Series CasePrice: $64.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
If you’ve ever used an OtterBox case before (and chances are you have) then it should come as no surprise that their Defender Series Pro Case is one of our favorite options for protecting your S21 FE. Yes, OtterBox cases are a little bulky but you won’t find this level of drop protection on any smaller case.
Not only does this case exceed military drop-test standards by four times but its materials are also infused with a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth. It also has a large wide bezel that doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. It also has a rubber port cover and an included belt clip (just in case this cover doesn’t fit in your pocket).
2. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $17.99Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Shows scratches easily
- Limited impact resistance
The Spigen Tough Armor Case may not win any beauty contests but it is one of the best hybrid case options for keeping your S21 FE safe and pocket-friendly. The Tough Armor case incorporates a layer of TPU, a layer of PC, and foam cushioning in between to offer solid protection from drops and scratches. This case is so sturdy, it was also our #1 choice for protecting the larger and more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra.
In addition, this case also has a built-in kickstand on the rear for media viewing in portrait or landscape mode. With just the right balance between protection and portability, it is the best S21 FE case for almost any type of user.
3. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $15.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
- Mushy button covers
The Caseology Parallax Case is a standout protective option for the Samsung S21 FE because of its grippy and stylish backplate. Combined with a cushioning bumper frame, this case both prevents drops and resists impact damage, making it a solid hybrid mold. That said, I do wish it came in a few more colors, especially since I haven’t yet seen a version that matches the beautiful Lavender edition of the S21 FE.
-
4. Olixar Leather Wallet CasePrice: $25.99Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
- Limited impact resistance
Though the growing popularity of cryptocurrency and Samsung Pay as viable payment options presents an argument that wallets are obsolete, you can still count on the Olixar Leather Wallet Case to protect both your phone and your most important payment methods.
Its folio cover has two card slots (ideally for a credit card and an ID), which is probably less than you’d carry in a proper wallet. But ultimately, that’s all you probably need day-to-day. The folio also has the added benefit of protecting your screen in your pocket and being able to fold into a media kickstand. I only wish that this case was a little grippier.
-
5. Ringke Fusion CasePrice: $13.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Large raised bezel
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
If you are looking for a simple clear case to show off the naked beauty of your S21 FE without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches, then consider the Ringke Fusion Case. This case is made with a mix of clear TPU and PC material, which offers improved grip and shock absorption over Samsung’s “glasstic” material.
The case has a stylish matte finish, which prevents smudges as well as scratches too. Additionally, the raised bezel helps protect your rear camera and 6.4-inch OLED display from direct impact. Simple though it may be, the Ringke Fusion is definitely one of the most reliable S21 FE cases available.
6. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series CasePrice: $24.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Built-in screen protector
- Rubber port cover
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
Don’t be off-put by the ridiculous name of the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case. It is a feature-packed hybrid case that we also recommended for the original S21 when it first launched. And why wouldn’t we when this case packs military-grade drop resistance, added grip, and a built-in kickstand?
The Unicorn Beetle also includes a built-in screen protector, but this isn’t quite as nice as the glass screen protectors you might buy separately. And if you want to use a fancier screen protector, you’ll have to ditch the whole front plate. This isn’t a huge issue, though, as the case still has a decently-sized bezel without the front cover.
7. Samsung Smart Clear View CoverPrice: $60.35Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
Though Samsung official accessories usually cost a little more than their third-party alternatives, we can’t deny the sleek functionality of the Samsung Smart Clear View Cover. After all, the built-in display window works really well for checking notifications at a glance. It is designed to work with the S21 FE to display notification previews and lock screen information even while the folio cover is closed.
It also houses a slot to hold your ID, which is handy if you have already switched to using Samsung Pay. Just note that the folio doesn’t fold back into a kickstand, nor does it offer a substantial amount of drop protection. However, if you can look past these shortcomings, the Clear View Cover is still a solid case.
8. Poetic Guardian Series CasePrice: $18.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Built-in screen protector
- Rubber port cover
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Poetic Guardian Series Case is one of only a few cases in its price range that offers 360-degree protection for your Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. That’s because it includes a built-in screen protector that keeps your phone’s 6.4-inch OLED display secure against scratches and scuffs.
The rear bezel offers the same treatment for the phone’s rear tri-camera array as well, and without interfering with the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge I might add. Add in a rubber port cover to keep dust out and you’ve got a feature-packed protective case that dominates the lower price range.
9. UAG Plasma Rugged CasePrice: $33.49Pros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Bezel could be larger
Do You Really Need a Galaxy S21 FE Case?
Whenever a major phone manufacturer like Samsung releases a "value" version of their handsets, it can be tempting to cut costs even further by skipping out on the accessories. But take this from a smartphone veteran: if you want your phone to last more than a year, a protective case is a must-have accessory.
Unless you plan on leaving your Galaxy S21 FE in a desk drawer for its entire life, you are going to get scratches on its "Glasstic" frame. There is also a good chance you'll drop it without the added grip of a protective case. Don't just take my word for it, though. We've got statistics to back this claim up.
According to this data reported by the Miami Herald, an average of two smartphone screens broke each second in America in 2018. That totals to about 50 million broken phone screens. So if you don't want to become a statistic then you should definitely consider getting a protective case with a raised bezel.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.