9 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 represents a new benchmark for Android flagship phones, as it sports a much-appreciated processor and camera upgrades that the S21 missed. But just because it doesn’t pack the same high-end specs as its big brother, the S22 Ultra , doesn’t mean you should leave this phone vulnerable to drops and scratches. Instead, we recommend equipping yours with one of the best Galaxy S22 cases available. Read on below to browse some of our top picks.

How We Chose the Best S22 Cases?

Considering how essential a functioning phone is to our day-to-day life, there is no doubt that it is important to have a solid protective case for your phone. But what separates the best S22 cases from the duds? Unfortunately, the answer isn't cut and dry.

While there are a number of useful quality indicators that you can use to evaluate the quality of a phone case, there is rarely ever an empirical best case for any one phone. That's because the way we use our phones (and the environments we use them in) vary so much from one person to another. That's why instead of just showing you the OtterBox Defender Pro and calling it a day, we also include commuter-friendly slim cases and style-first designs as well.

This phone case guide from Digital Trends provides an in-depth comparison between defender cases, slim cases, folio cases, and battery cases, though the differences are fairly apparent to a savvy shopper. What's not so apparent is which type of case(s) are best for the way you like to use your phone. So for that reason, you'll find a variety of different mold types among our picks for the best S22 cases.

As for those quality indicators I brought up earlier? One of the most important ones is the materials used in the case. More material types usually indicate a higher-quality design with multiple protective layers. A TPU case gets the job done but a case with TPU and PC plastic is even more durable. Throw in an aluminum frame or an antimicrobial coating and you're really cooking with gas.

Built-in features are another way to ensure you get your money's worth out of a phone case. Some popular inclusions include a pop socket, a kickstand, a credit card slot, and an included screen protector.

Last but not least, aesthetics matter, especially since you are forgoing the beautiful sleekness of the naked S22 when you strap a case over your phone. We love cases that come in multiple colors or sport a design that helps them stand apart. And personally, I really love a clear plastic case too.

Still, it is important to remember that all of these aspects come down to personal preference, so the real key to finding your ideal S22 case is to just keep in mind what you like to have in a phone case in general.