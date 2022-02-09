9 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 represents a new benchmark for Android flagship phones, as it sports a much-appreciated processor and camera upgrades that the S21 missed. But just because it doesn’t pack the same high-end specs as its big brother, the S22 Ultra, doesn’t mean you should leave this phone vulnerable to drops and scratches. Instead, we recommend equipping yours with one of the best Galaxy S22 cases available. Read on below to browse some of our top picks.
1. OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Bulky Design
- Limited color options
If keeping your phone safe from harm is your primary objective, then look no further than the OtterBox Defender Pro. The creators of the modern phone case are still the best in the game – as long as you don’t mind the added bulk that comes with a defender-style case.
This case sports a generously raised bezel, which secures your Galaxy S22 against drops on all sides. Modern OtterBox cases no longer come with a built-in screen protector but you can still easily add one for extra peace of mind. Instead, the Defender Pro now has a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit bacterial growth. Because, let’s be honest, we’ve all used our phones in a public restroom or two.
For me, the pièce de résistance is the rubber charge port cover, which adds a surprising amount of longevity to your phone by keeping dust buildup from ruining its one and only charge port. That said, the case is also wireless PowerShare compatible.
2. Spigen Tough Armor Case
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor is a hybrid phone case mold that packs a whole lot of protection into a surprisingly slim form factor. That’s why it has been one of my personal favorite phone cases since the days of the Galaxy S7.
But it’s not just the slim bumper frame and wireless charging support that gets me excited about this case. It’s the tiny little media viewing kickstand on the back. It is surprisingly useful for hands-free media viewing, which is a great use for the S22’s 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. To no surprise, this case is also one of my favorite S22 Plus cases as well.
-
3. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Unusual design
- Bulky design
I want you to close your eyes and picture the ideal phone case. Now open them. Chances are, you didn’t just picture the Zizo Bolt Series Case. But looks can be deceiving. If you can get past its unorthodox appearance, the Zizo Bolt is actually one of the best S22 cases around for the daily user.
Its rugged bumper frame design meets military-grade drop test standards and it has generous front and rear bezels to protect the most vulnerable parts of your phone. It also has a built-in kickstand on the rear that doesn’t interfere with the phone’s wireless charging and PowerSharing capabilities. And for those that work on their feet, the included belt clip is a nice plus.
-
4. Ringke Fusion X Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
If you love the stock color of your Galaxy S22 but also want to keep it safe from drops and scratches, the Ringke Fusion X Case is a great compromise. This case combines a clear PC backplate with a durable and grippy TPU bumper frame to give you that great nude illusion without the risk of drops and scratches.
The edges of this case have a textured finish that makes it easy to grip in the hand and it also has a QuikCatch lanyard hole if you want extra assurance against drops. The Fusion X supports wireless PowerShare too, so once you get used the slightly raised edges, it will be like you don’t have any case at all.
-
5. Samsung S-View Flip Cover
Cons:
- Pass-through display cover
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Though Samsung’s phone accessories always fetch an unreasonably high price, there is something undeniably cool about Samsung S-View Flip Cover. It is one of the only folio cases out there that can pass through lock screen information and notifications without having to open it up and leave your screen vulnerable to drops and scratches.
Instead, you can reference a clear window in the top-right corner of the screen to check on incoming messages, battery life, time, and more. The folio cover keeps your phone from getting scratched up in your bag or pocket and can also be folded to serve as a media-viewing kickstand too. And, of course, the case is PowerShare compatible. If you can look past the high price and minimal protection, this is still one of the best S22 cases available.
6. Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
With digital payment options like Samsung Pay becoming more widely accepted, there are fewer and fewer reasons to carry around a bulky wallet anymore. Instead, we recommend switching to a handy wallet case like the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for your monetary needs.
This case has a spring-loaded card slot on the backplate that can hold up to three cards plus some cash for an emergency. It also provides a nice raised bezel for the rear tri-camera array, incidentally protecting it from drops. The front screen has a protective bezel around it as well. One important downside to note, though, is that this case is not compatible with wireless charging, so you either need to stick to cable charging or remove the case to charge wirelessly.
-
7. i-Blason Cosmo Series Case
Cons:
- Large front bezel
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a two-piece protective case for the Galaxy S22 that not only protects your phone from drops and scratches but also adorns it with an eye-catching crystalline pattern that looks highly a e s t h e t i c.
My personal favorite aspect of this case is its snap-on front screen cover, which protects your phone’s 6.1-inch display from face-down drops that would otherwise turn it into a spiderweb of broken glass. There is also a rear bezel to protect your phone’s rear camera array. And, of course, the case supports wireless PowerShare so you never have to remove it to juice your battery back up.
-
8. Caseology Parallax Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
The Caseology Parallax is a hybrid case mold that adds both grip and style to your otherwise slippery S22 with its 3D hexa cube backplate and textured TPU sides. So not only does it protect your phone from drops but it also prevents drops from even happening in the first place.
This case maintains an overall slim form factor by using a bumper frame design that adds mass only where it is needed (around the phone’s vulnerable edges). As such, it still works great with wireless charging and makes for an overall pocket-friendly design.
-
9. Olixar Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
Now that wallets are all but obsolete, even a solid folio wallet case is going to be hard to find these days. Thankfully, Olixar offers a no-frills leather folio wallet case that can protect three cards, some cash, and your Galaxy S22 all in one package.
This is a great daily carry case, as the folio cover protects your phone’s screen while it sits in your pocket or bag. Additionally, it can be folded to act as a media viewing kickstand, which is a convenient way to enjoy the S22’s HDR10+ compatible display. (Seriously, movies look great on this phone). This case isn’t very grippy or protective but it is quite inexpensive, making it a great secondary case option for day excursions.
How We Chose the Best S22 Cases?
Considering how essential a functioning phone is to our day-to-day life, there is no doubt that it is important to have a solid protective case for your phone. But what separates the best S22 cases from the duds? Unfortunately, the answer isn't cut and dry.
While there are a number of useful quality indicators that you can use to evaluate the quality of a phone case, there is rarely ever an empirical best case for any one phone. That's because the way we use our phones (and the environments we use them in) vary so much from one person to another. That's why instead of just showing you the OtterBox Defender Pro and calling it a day, we also include commuter-friendly slim cases and style-first designs as well.
This phone case guide from Digital Trends provides an in-depth comparison between defender cases, slim cases, folio cases, and battery cases, though the differences are fairly apparent to a savvy shopper. What's not so apparent is which type of case(s) are best for the way you like to use your phone. So for that reason, you'll find a variety of different mold types among our picks for the best S22 cases.
As for those quality indicators I brought up earlier? One of the most important ones is the materials used in the case. More material types usually indicate a higher-quality design with multiple protective layers. A TPU case gets the job done but a case with TPU and PC plastic is even more durable. Throw in an aluminum frame or an antimicrobial coating and you're really cooking with gas.
Built-in features are another way to ensure you get your money's worth out of a phone case. Some popular inclusions include a pop socket, a kickstand, a credit card slot, and an included screen protector.
Last but not least, aesthetics matter, especially since you are forgoing the beautiful sleekness of the naked S22 when you strap a case over your phone. We love cases that come in multiple colors or sport a design that helps them stand apart. And personally, I really love a clear plastic case too.
Still, it is important to remember that all of these aspects come down to personal preference, so the real key to finding your ideal S22 case is to just keep in mind what you like to have in a phone case in general.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.