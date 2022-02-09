9 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Cases

If you want to keep your Galaxy S22+ looking as pristine as it did on day one, then the OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case should be your go-to pick. Not only is this one of the best S22 Plus cases, but it is also our top choice for other Android phablets like the Pixel 6 Pro. When you consider that OtterBox basically invented the modern phone case, it only makes sense.

This case offers 360-degree protection thanks to its large raised bezels. Its materials exceed military-grade drop test standards as well. True, not everyone loves the bulky form factor of their defender-style cases, especially when adorned over the S22+’s 6.6-inch display, but considering how delicate the all-glass design of this phone is, compromises must be made.

Plus, the OtterBox Defender Pro offers more than just raw drop protection. It has an antimicrobial material to prevent the growth and spread of bacteria across your phone. It also has a rubber port cover to prevent dust buildup in your charge port. And, of course, it supports wireless PowerShare as well. So if you can look past the bulky design, there is no doubt that OtterBox still sets the bar in this industry.