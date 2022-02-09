9 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Cases

If you like the specs of the Galaxy S22 but want a bigger display and longer battery life, then you may be one of the select few for whom Samsung designed the Galaxy S22 Plus. While its specs are comparable to Samsung’s flagship phone, it sports a 120Hz adaptive 6.5-inch AMOLED display and the same 45W charging capability as the S22 Ultra. But while it may not be as large as the S22 Ultra, it is still tricky to keep a solid grip on this phablet-style phone. That’s why we’ve gathered some of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases for keeping this handset free from scratches and cracks.
1. OtterBox Defender Pro Series CasePrice: $64.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Bulky Design
- Limited color options
If you want to keep your Galaxy S22+ looking as pristine as it did on day one, then the OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case should be your go-to pick. Not only is this one of the best S22 Plus cases, but it is also our top choice for other Android phablets like the Pixel 6 Pro. When you consider that OtterBox basically invented the modern phone case, it only makes sense.
This case offers 360-degree protection thanks to its large raised bezels. Its materials exceed military-grade drop test standards as well. True, not everyone loves the bulky form factor of their defender-style cases, especially when adorned over the S22+’s 6.6-inch display, but considering how delicate the all-glass design of this phone is, compromises must be made.
Plus, the OtterBox Defender Pro offers more than just raw drop protection. It has an antimicrobial material to prevent the growth and spread of bacteria across your phone. It also has a rubber port cover to prevent dust buildup in your charge port. And, of course, it supports wireless PowerShare as well. So if you can look past the bulky design, there is no doubt that OtterBox still sets the bar in this industry.
2. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Shows scratches easily
The Spigen Tough Armor is a consistently reliable case mold that I find myself recommending every time a new phone comes out. That’s because it strikes a fine balance between protection and portability, which is crucial with these larger phone models.
The Tough Armor uses a bumper frame design to add cushioning on the phone’s vulnerable edges while leaving the backplate thin enough to support wireless PowerShare charging. This case also has a built-in kickstand on the rear, which is nice for using your S22+ to watch videos while your hands are occupied.
3. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $28.49Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Unusual design
- Bulky design
Though the physical appearance of the Zizo Bolt Series Case has been somewhat divisive in the past, there is no denying that this phone delivers a solid mix of protection and utility for the accident-prone phone user. This defender-style case offers military-grade drop protection on all sides of your S22+ thanks to a large raised bumper frame as well as front and rear bezels.
The case also has a built-in kickstand which is great for media viewing. It doesn’t interfere with wireless charging either. And for those that work on their feet, the case comes with a snap-on belt clip so you always have easy access. If you can look past its odd appearance, you get a solid all-around case with lots of bells and whistles.
4. Samsung S-View Flip CoverPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED display cover
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Though there are both cheaper and more protective case options, the Samsung S-View Flip Cover is still one of the best S22 Plus cases available for the sheer innovation it offers. It is one of the only folio-style cases I’ve seen that allows can pass through lock screen information and notifications without having to open it up and leave your screen vulnerable to drops and scratches.
Instead, you can check incoming messages, battery life, time, and more through a clear window on the top-right corner of the screen. This way, you can keep your phone’s 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X safe from scratches when you only just want to peek at your notifications. The folio cover can also be folded to act as a media kickstand too. Plus, this case is PowerShare compatible so you’ll never have to remove it to juice up your phone.
5. Ringke Fusion X CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
Considering all of the gorgeous colorways that the S22 Plus comes in (Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, and Cream), it is a shame to fully cover up your brand-new handset with a thick chunk of plastic. That’s why I like the Ringke Fusion X Case, which either leaves the phone’s colorways fully on display with a clear PC backplate or accents it with a minimalist camo pattern.
Whichever option you choose, you’ll get added drop protection via a raised bumper frame and added grip thanks to a textured TPU surface. All the while, you’ll have unrestrained use of your phone thanks to responsive button covers, precise port cutouts, and wireless PowerShare support. There may be bulkier protective cases out there but the Fusion X provides a nice balance between protection and portability.
6. VRS Design Damda Pro CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards
- Built-in kickstand
- Grippy design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The VRS Design Damda Pro is a feature-packed S22+ case that transforms your phone into a combination wallet and entertainment station with the addition of a card slot and built-in kickstand. The card slot can hold up to 4 cards plus some cash, thereby eliminating the need to carry around a full wallet wherever you go.
The case also offers some added grip and protection to your phone, which will help your S22 Plus last through its full lifespan. A moment of silence, please, for all the phones whose lives were cut short by a cracked screen.
One important thing to note about this case is that it is not compatible with wireless charging, so you will either need to stick to cable charging or remove the case to charge wirelessly. That said, this is a reasonable tradeoff for the sheer amount of utility that the VRS Design Damda Pro offers.
7. i-Blason Cosmo Series CasePrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large front bezel
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The i-Blason Cosmo Series Case is equally tough and beautiful, making it a great way to both protect your S22+ from harm and help it stick out from the pack. This hybrid-style case uses a bumper frame design to protect your phone where it needs it the most without adding unnecessary bulk.
My personal favorite element of the Cosmo Series’ design is the snap-on front cover, which provides an ample bezel to protect your phone’s 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The backplate provides a slight bezel to protect the rear camera array as well but not so much that it prevents you from using wireless PowerShare. It is an all-around solid pick.
8. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
If you’re looking for a hybrid case mold that’s not like those other cases out there, the Caseology Parallax is sure to turn some heads. Its unique 3D hexa cube backplate adds both visual flair and extra grip to the otherwise smooth S22 Plus. It also supports wireless PowerShare.
Because this case adds only minimal bulk to the overall package, it isn’t the most protective case option out there. Thankfully, Caseology makes up for this with a grippy texture on its TPU bumper frame. This helps prevent drops from happening in the first place. And as long as you are generally careful with your phone, that’s worth just as much as an extra 10mm of protective material, while being a whole lot more pocket-friendly.
9. Olixar Leather Wallet CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
Between the growing popularity of Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrency, your old billfold wallet is gradually becoming obsolete. If, however, you still like to carry around a few cards and cash, you can do no wrong with the Olixar Leather Wallet Case.
This simple and inexpensive folio is an easy way to condense your everyday carry items into one package, while also protecting your Galaxy S22 Plus from drops and scratches. The case isn’t quite as drop-resistant as an OtterBox case but the folio cover protects your screen while your phone sits in your pocket or bag. The case folds shut with a magnetic clasp and can be folded over on itself to act as a media viewing stand. And, of course, it works with the phone’s wireless PowerShare capabilities too.
Do You Really Need an S22 Plus Case?
If you've held a Samsung smartphone in the last decade, then you probably already know that a protective case is all but essential if you want to keep your phone functioning for its full lifespan. The consensus on this is so well established, that the more important question you should be asking is: "how many phone cases do I need?"
A 2021 reader survey from Android Authority recently polled Android users on how many cases they own and the results may surprise you. 40.11% of readers own one case for their phone, while 52.01% of users own two or more. Only 7.87% of readers go caseless. There are likely a few reasons for this.
Most importantly, some readers need different cases for different situations. They may want a pop socket case for day-to-day use, then a magnetic mount-compatible case for commuting. They might also want a wallet case for traveling and a defender case for outdoor adventures. Another argument for owning multiple cases is that most of them are so darn cheap.
Keep this in mind as you browse the best S22 Plus cases, as there is nothing abnormal about finding two or three that seem useful to have.
