7 Best Headsets for PS5: Compared & Reviewed

If you’ve yet to snap up a proper gaming headset, our guide to the best headsets for PS5 has something for everybody. On a budget? We’ve got you. After the best of the best with the latest cutting-edge tech? We’ve found that too. Find the best PS5 headsets available right now with the list below.
1. Best Overall: Audeze Penrose Wireless Gaming Headset
Cons:
- Clean, crisp sound
- Fantastic mic
- Easy to use
- Very comfortable
- As premium as they come with a price to reflect that
- AUX mode is not great
- AUX cable feels cheap
The Audeze Penrose isn’t just one of the best headsets for PS5, it’s the best out there.
It’s Adueze’s signature planar magnetic drivers that make the Penrose sing. Audeze has refined this tech to the point where you can hear multiple layers a once. Picture it like this: You’re playing Fortnite and there’s a guy upstairs and a guy outside shooting at something. You’ll be able to hear the upper footsteps and the rough direction the bullets are flying. If you’re a competitive gamer, the difference the Penrose makes is instantly noticeable.
It’s not just the clean audio that makes this headset so desirable. Along with the clearest mic out there, it’s been designed for people who want a gaming headset that’s been designed for ease of use.
The left ear cup is where all the action happens. On the front is a button to switch between wireless, Bluetooth, and AUX modes, and two dials, one for the volume and another for mic sensitivity. This is how all gaming headsets should be. It’s one of those designs you play with for five minutes and wonder why all headsets haven’t stolen this design. Being able to change your mic volume on the fly when someone complains they can’t hear you is a godsend.
Going back to the Bluetooth setting for a moment, there’s another clever little feature whereby you can sync the Penrose up to your phone and your PS5 at the same time, allowing you to listen to music while you’re gaming. Not everyone will use that feature, but if you tire of Spotify adverts and want to listen to albums uninterrupted, the option’s there.
The only real downside is the included AUX cable has a negative effect on the audio quality to the point where even Audeze tells you not to hook it up via the included cable. What’s more, as we’re using powered drives, the Penrose needs to still be powered on while using the cable. Madness.
None of that’s a deal-breaker by any means, and most won’t be buying a wireless PS5 headset to hook it up via AUX. Still, it’s an odd choice.
Who is the Audeze Penrose for? That’s easy. If you’re after cutting-edge tech and want the best audio experience possible, while the Penrose is as premium as you get, it’s justifies the cost with crisp audio and the best mic in the industry.
Battery Life: 15 Hours
2. Best Budget 3D Headset: Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset
Cons:
- Decent stereo sound
- Offers a glimpse of what 3D audio is like
- Affordable
- Only decent stereo sound
- Plastic doesn't feel premium
- 3D audio isn't as strong as it should be
- Often sells out fast
Sony’s 3D audio tech on the PS5 adds a new dimension to games. If you’re after a brilliant starter headset to see what all the 3D fuss is about, you won’t go wrong with the Pulse 3D Headset for PS5.
Before we get too excited, there are a few caveats here worth considering. The Pulse 3D headset isn’t designed to fight alongside the likes of Steelseries or HyperX, and that’s reflected in the much lower price. As TechRadar notes, you’re getting a solid stereo headset with decent 3D audio capabilities. If you’re on a budget or don’t want to pay the astronomical prices charged for high-end gaming headsets, this is an excellent choice you won’t feel let down by. If you’re after the best 3D audio, however, you’ll want to go with something like the HyperX Cloud Orbit.
There’s also the plastic build quality, which is okay for this price point, but it’s not going to win any awards for best-looking headset any time soon.
I need to stress, I’m not knocking the Pulse 3D here. It’s a fine headset and blows the competition in the same price bracket out the water. But it all comes down to what you want from a headset and how much you’re looking to spend. If you’re after the best and money’s not an issue, I’d say pass on this for something that offers more.
If you’re after something that does the job and offers a sample of what 3D audio is like, then this is the headset for you.
Battery Time: 12 Hours
3. Best for 3D Audio: HyperX Cloud Orbit S
Cons:
- Uses Audeze's magnetic planer drivers for super crisp sound
- 3D audio on PS5
- Superb mic
- Pricey (but worth it)
- Not wireless
- Fairly standard design
If you’re after the best 3D audio you can find, the HyperX Cloud Orbit S is the way to go.
I’m not convinced the HyperX Cloud Orbit S isn’t a wired version of the Audeze Morbius with HyperX branding, although that isn’t a bad thing by any stretch.
The problem I had with the Morbius is that it’s a wireless headset with an awful AUX cable. The HyperX Cloud Orbit S, on the other hand, is designed to be used wired, solving that issue in one swoop.
What makes the HyperX Cloud Orbit S is dreamy is the use of Audeze’s signature magnetic planer drivers, which offer up some of the clearest audio you’ll find. Sound layers up and permeates without the fighting for dominance. Each action can be heard individually. There’s no smushing audio into one stream that sounds compressed. It. Is. Clean.
You’ve also got a killer mic with a pop filter. If your teammates are complaining about how you sound scratchy, this’ll solve that instantly.
Going back to the 3D audio, the Cloud Orbit S features Waves NX 3D, which boasts head-tracking tech and has a pressure level of >120 dB. In other words, you’ll feel the 3D without feeling drowned by it. Nice.
4. Razer Nari Ultimate
Cons:
- Super stylish
- Very comfortable
- THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound
- Good sound for price, but there are better options for audio
- 16.8 million color combinations is a bit excessive
- Mic isn't detachable
The Razer Nari Ultimate offers up some exceptional immersion thanks to THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound.
Seriously, audio has never sounded this deep. Every little creak or crack in Resident Evil 7 will have you on edge. If online multiplayer is more your thing, the spacial awareness is sure to add another dimension to gameplay, especially in games like Fortnite or Apex Legends.
Not only does the Razer Nari provide a crisp sound stage, it’s also one of the most comfortable headsets out there, to a point where I was quite shocked by how well-fitted it is. The adjustable headband should be mandatory for all gaming headsets. There’s no need to mess around with tightening or loosening, you just put it on and it adjusts to your head shape. Why can’t all headsets be like this?
And because this is Razer, you’ve got a host of customization options and 16.8 million color combinations to play with. The pink really pops. Be sure to try it out.
-
5. SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC
Cons:
- GameDAC is amazing
- Super clear sound and mic
- Most comfortable headset out there
- Fairly pricey
- You'll need to be connected via USB when in use
- Flashing lights are cool but not for everyone
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC solves the issue of poor connections by completely bypassing them.
You see, the GameDAC is a digital-to-analog converter designed for gaming devices. That means you don’t need to rely on the audio input on your PS5 controller, as the GameDAC plugs directly into the console via USB, resulting in the best audio quality possible.
The downside, however, is that you’ve got to have a cable strewn across the floor connecting the headset to the PS5. If you’re not far from the console or live alone and don’t need to worry about kids tripping up, that’s not a major issue. It’s worth keeping in mind if you game in a busy living-room, though.
What’s cool about the GameDAC is you can totally unplug it and connect it to, say, your phone and boost that device’s quality. If you’ve got some lossless or hi-res tracks, definitely try listening to them with GameDAC plugged in. You won’t regret it.
As this is SteelSeries, you’ve also got a clear mic and customizable lights, because why not?
While the Arctis Pro + GameDAC is one of the best headsets for PS5, it’s not for everybody. Some won’t want that cable across the floor. But if that’s not an issue, the DTS surround sound and hi-res capable drivers are sure to result in a sound stage like no other. In short: If it’s quality and comfort you’re after, this is the headset for you.
-
6. HyperX Cloud
Cons:
- Affordable
- Perfect for kids or those looking to upgrade from a poor quality headset
- Officially licensed
- Durable and comfortable
- Sound clarity won't rival HyperX's premium offerings
- Nor will it rival other more expensive headsets
- Mic quality is good, but not great
Budget doesn’t have to mean awful. The HyperX Cloud is a simple headset that does the job better than anything else in this affordable price bracket.
With a frequency response of 15Hz–25,000 Hz, this headset isn’t going to rival the likes of SteelSeries or even HyperX’s luxury offerings, nor is it meant to. The goal here is to provide an affordable way for newcomers to get a headset that’ll make everything sound deeper than it does on TV speakers, which it does.
In a similar vein, the mic is good, but again it’s not going to rival the high-end offerings.
So, who’s the HyperX Cloud for exactly? If someone is working with a throwaway $20 headset or they’ve got kids who want something that’ll last without breaking the bank, the HyperX Cloud comes very easy to recommend. So long as you’re aware of its limitations, you’ll come away pleased.
-
7. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Cons:
- Old-school design
- Surprisingly comfortable
- Good enough sound stage
- 20-hour battery life
- Old-school design
- Looks like an alien spaceship
- For real, who designed this?
If, for some reason, you prefer the alien-aircraft-style of gaming headsets, you’ll love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700.
While the industry has moved away from this design in favor of a more headphones-like aesthetic, Turtle Beach is still rocking out those early 2010 designs. It’s an acquired taste, I’m told.
Still, despite the spaceship look, there’s a lot of solid tech offerings under the hood. Bluetooth means you can hear game sounds and listen to music from a mobile device at the same time, while the 50-millimeter Nanoclear drivers deliver a clear enough sound.
You also don’t need to worry about these things breaking thanks to the bulkier design and metal-reinforced headband.
What’s also wild is these things are surprisingly comfortable, in part due to the Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions, which fit nicely on the ear. Who knew a spaceship would be so pleasant to wear?
Battery Life: 20 Hours
How to Pick Out a Gaming Headset
With so many different headsets out there, it's easy to feel a little bit lost, so let's break it down to see which is best for you.
Start off by working out a budget. Think of it in terms of the PS5 full-fat and PS5 without the disc tray. Do you want the latest tech to experience games in the best way possible? Are you after something that's a solid mix of price and tech? Or are you after something affordable that'll improve your experience but isn't going to blow you away?
As a general rule, the greater (or newer) the tech, the more they'll cost, and with headsets, you really do get what you pay for.
Have a think about a rough ballpark figure, then think about how much you care about tech, then have a look below to find a quick breakdown by each category.
Best Tech: Audeze Penrose
Best Mix of Tech and Price: Razer Nari Ultimate
Best Budget Headset: HyperX Cloud
Best Gaming Headset for Music
Can you use a gaming headset as a pair of headphones? Yes! You absolutely can.
In terms of what's what, you want to keep an eye on the frequency response listed for each headset. That's a rough way of telling you how well it will reproduce a range of musical frequencies. It's more complex than that, but in the interest of not dumping a load of music jargon on you, let's keep it simple.
There's also the option of grabbing something that's hi-res certified. What that means, in short, is the headset can reproduce sound as close to the original source as is possible.
In terms of recommendations, the SteelSeries Arctic Pro + GameDAC is a hi-res certified headset with a brilliant sound stage. The only drawback is it looks like a gaming headset and the mic isn't detachable. It's not exactly meant for outside wearing.
If you're after something a little less gamery, the HyperX Cloud Mix was my go-to headset for a long time before I grabbed a pair of the Puro Pro headphones. It's hi-res certified and you can detach the mic. It actually looks like a pair of headphones without the mic, and the only people who'll notice it's a gaming headset are people who know the HyperX brand (read: other gamers).
It's also an excellent choice if you want crisp sound and a clear mic, too.
