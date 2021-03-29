7 Best Headsets for PS5: Compared & Reviewed

The Audeze Penrose isn’t just one of the best headsets for PS5, it’s the best out there.

It’s Adueze’s signature planar magnetic drivers that make the Penrose sing. Audeze has refined this tech to the point where you can hear multiple layers a once. Picture it like this: You’re playing Fortnite and there’s a guy upstairs and a guy outside shooting at something. You’ll be able to hear the upper footsteps and the rough direction the bullets are flying. If you’re a competitive gamer, the difference the Penrose makes is instantly noticeable.

It’s not just the clean audio that makes this headset so desirable. Along with the clearest mic out there, it’s been designed for people who want a gaming headset that’s been designed for ease of use.

The left ear cup is where all the action happens. On the front is a button to switch between wireless, Bluetooth, and AUX modes, and two dials, one for the volume and another for mic sensitivity. This is how all gaming headsets should be. It’s one of those designs you play with for five minutes and wonder why all headsets haven’t stolen this design. Being able to change your mic volume on the fly when someone complains they can’t hear you is a godsend.

Going back to the Bluetooth setting for a moment, there’s another clever little feature whereby you can sync the Penrose up to your phone and your PS5 at the same time, allowing you to listen to music while you’re gaming. Not everyone will use that feature, but if you tire of Spotify adverts and want to listen to albums uninterrupted, the option’s there.

The only real downside is the included AUX cable has a negative effect on the audio quality to the point where even Audeze tells you not to hook it up via the included cable. What’s more, as we’re using powered drives, the Penrose needs to still be powered on while using the cable. Madness.

None of that’s a deal-breaker by any means, and most won’t be buying a wireless PS5 headset to hook it up via AUX. Still, it’s an odd choice.

Who is the Audeze Penrose for? That’s easy. If you’re after cutting-edge tech and want the best audio experience possible, while the Penrose is as premium as you get, it’s justifies the cost with crisp audio and the best mic in the industry.

Battery Life: 15 Hours