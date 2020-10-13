9 Best iPhone 12 Mini Cases: Your Ultimate List

Apple has a new addition to the iPhone family: the iPhone 12 Mini. Its 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display sits between the 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2020 and the 6.2-inch iPhone 12 in size but it is still ever so smooth and droppable. That’s why we wasted no time in rounding up all the best iPhone 12 Mini cases into one list. Read on below to discover our top picks.
1. Pelican Shield Series CasePrice: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lifetime guarantee
- Antimicrobial coating
- Large raised bezel
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
The Pelican Shield Series Case is a no-nonsense defender case that protects your iPhone 12 Mini with more layers than Grandma’s bean dip recipe. That’s 5 layers, to be exact, which include shock-absorbing TPU, ultra-touch aramid fibers, scratch-resistant PC, and an antimicrobial coating to prevent the growth of bacteria on the case itself. It adds some considerable bulk to this compact handset, though, so be prepared to stretch your pockets a little with this case.
NOTE: This case is still on pre-order for now.
2. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro CasePrice: $28.00Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case is a jack-of-all-trades in the phone world. It has a solid protective frame, an overall slim profile, and a number of added features that put it ahead of the competition. My two personal favorite parts about this case are its built-in screen protector and its built-in kickstand. Both of these features eliminate the need for additional accessories, making it even more of a value than it already is.
3. Raptic Shield CasePrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Antimicrobial coating
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
The Raptic Shield Case is a solid hybrid case that uses a raised bumper frame to protect your iPhone 12 Mini from drops without radically increasing its bulk. It is just thick enough to have a raised protective bezel but not thick enough to interfere with wireless charging. It also has a nice mix of iridescent color and clear accents, making it a rather stylish choice as well.
4. Poetic Revolution CasePrice: $16.95Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Mushy button covers
The Poetic Revolution Case is a no-nonsense defender case that will protect your iPhone 12 Mini from cracked screens, scuff marks, and much more thanks to its all-encompassing form factor. This two-piece case has both a raised bumper frame and a front screen protector built-in, essentially providing your phone with 360-degree protection. It meets military-grade drop test standards and even has a built-in kickstand so it is a great choice for techies or the chronically clumsy.
5. Case-Mate Tough Groove CasePrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Antimicrobial coating
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Case-Mate Tough Groove Case is — for lack of better words — utterly groovy. The raised 3D texture of its TPU backplate provides much more grip over your phone than its smooth aluminum finish and it also provides a solid buffer in case you drop your phone. It has Micropel material blended in to prevent the spread of bacteria across its surface as well. Yes, its front bezel could be a little larger but those looking for a sleek and stylish case to turn heads will like the Tough Groove just the way it is.
6. i-Blason Cosmo Wallet CasePrice: $24.00Pros:
Cons:
- Holds 2 cards
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
The i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case is a great way to protect your iPhone 12 Mini as it provides the added benefit of being able to store a credit card and an ID for quick trips to the store. This is a great way to keep your pockets light as you won’t have to carry around your bulky billfold. This is especially smart to use alongside the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini too, as it is already quite easy on your pockets compared to their larger-screened models.
7. ESR Metal Kickstand CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and clear design
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
If you want to protect your iPhone 12 Mini from scratches and scuffs without covering up its sleek curves and charming stock colors, then consider the ESR Metal Kickstand Case. This clear hybrid case is made from transparent TPU material, allowing you to show off your phone without fear of ruining its aluminum finish with wear and tear. It also has a built-in kickstand for media viewing. It works fine with wireless charging too since the kickstand is positioned at the bottom of the phone, well below the wireless charging coils.
8. Ringke Fusion-X CasePrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
The Ringke Fusion-X Case is a hybrid case that strikes the perfect balance between protection and portability. This makes it a great choice because it is both pocket friendly and big enough to provide a raised bezel for your screen and camera. It is tough enough to prevent scratches without interfering with wireless charging. This makes it all-around one of the best iPhone 12 Mini cases.
9. Mous Limitless 3.0 CasePrice: $54.49Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bezel could be larger
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
The Mous Limitless 3.0 Case is a sleek and stylish case that stands out from the pack thanks to its unique materials and patterning. It comes in a variety of styles ranging from wood to leather, to carbon fiber, to fabric. And they are all fused with a shock-absorbing TPU material underneath so they provide decent protection as well. All cases are wireless charge compatible too so you won’t have to take them off for anything other than to clean your phone.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 12 Mini Case?
Because the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini is more easily grippable than phablet-style releases, some prospective buyers may be wondering if they should actually buy a protective cave for this phone. However, a more logical question would be: why shouldn't you buy a case for your brand-new phone?
Most American smartphone owners agree that a case is a must-have accessory and the statistics prove it. According to this 2017 survey from the Statista Research Department, almost 80% of American smartphone owners use a protective case. And the reason is quite obvious.
Even value handsets are expensive these days and, worse yet, they aren't designed to last much longer than a year. The best way to combat this, though, is by taking good care of your phone. And yes, that means encasing it into a colorful chunk of plastic.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 12 Mini Cases
Not all phone cases are created equally. Though if you had to get to this point in my article to realize that, I worry for you. But fret not, as the Heavy team has vetted almost every case brand out there to find you the best of the best.
So what exactly elevates one case above another? That is a surprisingly complicated question, as it varies depending on your specific needs. For example, a bulky defender case is perfect if you suffer from a chronic case of butterfingers, but not if you actually want to enjoy the compact form factor of this case.
In other words, you have to choose between protection and portability. On top of that, there are other features that can tip the scale such as a built-in kickstand or wallet folio. So while we've got the quality control aspect on lock, choosing the right option is the ultimate choice of the end-user.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.