9 Best iPhone 12 Mini Cases: Your Ultimate List

Apple has a new addition to the iPhone family: the iPhone 12 Mini. Its 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display sits between the 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2020 and the 6.2-inch iPhone 12 in size but it is still ever so smooth and droppable. That’s why we wasted no time in rounding up all the best iPhone 12 Mini cases into one list. Read on below to discover our top picks.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need an iPhone 12 Mini Case?

Because the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini is more easily grippable than phablet-style releases, some prospective buyers may be wondering if they should actually buy a protective cave for this phone. However, a more logical question would be: why shouldn't you buy a case for your brand-new phone?

Most American smartphone owners agree that a case is a must-have accessory and the statistics prove it. According to this 2017 survey from the Statista Research Department, almost 80% of American smartphone owners use a protective case. And the reason is quite obvious.

Even value handsets are expensive these days and, worse yet, they aren't designed to last much longer than a year. The best way to combat this, though, is by taking good care of your phone. And yes, that means encasing it into a colorful chunk of plastic.

How We Picked the Best iPhone 12 Mini Cases

Not all phone cases are created equally. Though if you had to get to this point in my article to realize that, I worry for you. But fret not, as the Heavy team has vetted almost every case brand out there to find you the best of the best.

So what exactly elevates one case above another? That is a surprisingly complicated question, as it varies depending on your specific needs. For example, a bulky defender case is perfect if you suffer from a chronic case of butterfingers, but not if you actually want to enjoy the compact form factor of this case.

In other words, you have to choose between protection and portability. On top of that, there are other features that can tip the scale such as a built-in kickstand or wallet folio. So while we've got the quality control aspect on lock, choosing the right option is the ultimate choice of the end-user.

See Also

9 Best iPhone 12 & 12 Pro Cases: Your Ultimate List

9 Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases9 Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases: Your Ultimate List

31 Best iPhone SE 2020 Cases Available Now