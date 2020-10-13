9 Best iPhone 12 & 12 Pro Cases: Your Ultimate List

Whether you are getting the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro, you are going to want to keep them looking brand-new. But because the new iPhones are dangerously bezel-less you definitely need a protective case to do so. Read on below to browse the best iPhone 12 cases and iPhone 12 Pro cases (they’re the exact same dimensions).

1. Pelican Shield Series Case Price: $59.99 Shop now at pelicanphonecases.com Pros: Lifetime guarantee

Antimicrobial coating

Large raised bezel Cons: Bulky design

Could be grippier

High price tag The Pelican Shield Series Case is a heavy-duty protective case that defends your phone with 5 protective layers. This case has a lifetime guarantee as it is made with aramid fibers that are eight times stronger than steel wiring. It has been tested to far exceed military-grade drop test standards. It also includes Micropel material blended in to prevent the growth of bacteria. The converse of all of this is that the case is quite bulky and pretty expensive to match. But if you are looking for the best way to protect your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, this is definitely a top pick. 2. ESR Metal Kickstand Case Price: $15.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and clear design

Built-in kickstand

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Could be grippier

Limited drop protection

Bezel could be larger The ESR Metal Kickstand Case is a simple case mold that offers basic protection from scratches and some added utility vis-à-vis a built-in kickstand. It is not the most heavy-duty case out there but it maintains the slim profile and beautiful stock colors of the iPhone 12 Pro without leaving it too vulnerable to wear and tear. It works fine with wireless charging and has responsive button covers too. Once you get used to the slightly raised bezel you may even forget you are even using a phone case at all. 3. Raptic Shield Case Price: $29.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and durable

Antimicrobial coating

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Could be grippier

Limited drop protection

Bezel could be larger The Raptic Shield Case stands out from the pack because it combines a slim design with a durable aluminum frame to strike a unique balance between protection and portability. The aluminum frame absorbs shock without adding too much bulk to either of the 6.1-inch iPhones. The clear PC backplate resists scratches without interfering with wireless charging in or out. As an added bonus, this case also has antimicrobial solution infused in its frame. It is a solid choice for either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. 4. Ringke Fusion-X Case Price: $11.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and durable

Large raised bezel

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Limited drop protection

Could be grippier

Limited color options The Ringke Fusion-X Case is a hybrid case mold that strikes a fine balance between performance and portability thanks to its raised bumper frame. This design allows it to provide a solid buffer between the ground and your phone on all sides without massively increasing the overall bulk of this 6.7-inch phone. The clear TPU backplate lets you utilize the reverse wireless charging feature without leaving your phone’s aluminum frame vulnerable to scuffs and scratches too. 5. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case Price: $28.00 Shop now at supcase.com Pros: Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Military-grade drop tested Cons: Could be grippier

Stiff button covers

Bulky design The oddly-named Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case is a down-to-business defender case that packs loads of extra features to help it stand out from the pack. Not only do you get a rubber port cover, abuilt-in kickstand and a built-in screen protector but the case is also thoroughly in-house drop-tested. An Supcase’s idea of testing cases goes well beyond the typical MIL-STD-810G testing method. This case has undergone crazy trials such as running it over with cars, throwing it out the window at 50 mph, and having professional skaters grind on it. It is definitely one of the most reliable cases you’ll find for the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. 6. Mous Limitless 3.0 Case Price: $54.49 Shop now at mobilefun.com Pros: Slim and durable

Lots of color options

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Bezel could be larger

High price tag

Could be grippier The Mous Limitless 3.0 Case is a sleek and stylish case that comes in several stylish finishes to help it stand out from the competition. The Walnut design pictured above is made with real wood, which is reinforced by an air-cushioned bumper frame to help disperse shock from drops. It isn’t suited for heavy drop protection but its slim profile makes up for this in day-to-day use. The case is wireless charge compatible and has a metal plate in the back so it can work with magnetic car mounts. 7. Case-Mate Tough Groove Case Price: $40.00 Shop now at case-mate.com Pros: Grippy design

Antimicrobial coating

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Bezel could be larger

Limited drop protection

Stiff button covers The Case-Mate Tough Groove Case stands out because of its stylish, groovy backplate. Not only does it add some extra grip to your phone but it also provides some pretty decent drop protection too. The case also has a Micropel material to help prevent the growth of bacteria on your phone case. It works fine with wireless charging too. It is an all-around solid choice. 8. i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case Price: $24.00 Shop now at i-blason.com Pros: Holds 2 cards

Large raised bezel

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Limited drop protection

Could be grippier

Limited color options The i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case is a stylish and practical case that protects your iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro as well as your ID and credit card. The TPU backplate has a built-in card slot, thus eliminating the need to carry around a bulky wallet. This case is fairly slim compared to a folio-style wallet case but it still has large enough bezels to protect your phone’s front screen and rear camera array from face-down drops. It even works with wireless charging with the cards still in. 9. Poetic Revolution Case Price: $17.00 Shop now at poeticcases.com Pros: Built-in screen protector

Military-grade drop tested

Built-in kickstand Cons: Limited color options

Could be grippier

Bulky design The Poetic Revolution Case is a feature-packed case that adds lots of extra utility to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Not only does it have a built-in kickstand and a rubber port cover but it also has an included screen protector, which is great for preventing scratches while your phone sits in your pocket. Its large bumper frame meets military-grade drop test standards but it doesn’t quite fit in the pocket as well because of that. It does still work with wireless charging, though.

Do You Really Need an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro Case?

Though the iPhone 12 Pro has a more powerful camera and a larger battery life, both it and the iPhone 12 are high-end phones that are definitely worth protecting with a case. But this is fairly common knowledge these days.

Despite a few brave holdouts, the majority of smartphone owners in the U.S. already rely on a protective case to preserve their phones. According to this 2017 survey from the Statista Research Department, case users make up almost 80% of the American smartphone market. And the reason is clear.

Smartphone cases are an inexpensive way to prolong the lifespan of smartphones, which sometimes cost over $1,000. Yes, they add a little bulk to your phone, and sometimes they even clash with stock colors that you specifically chose, but this still beats the alternative of a spider-webbed front screen.

How We Picked the Best iPhone 12 & 12 Pro Cases

Picking a phone case is hard. If there was one uncontestably perfect phone case out there, I would love to find it, talk about why I love it, and then call it a day. The bad news is that there is no one perfect phone case.

The reason is that there are so many different use cases for our phones, and each one has its own ideal case shape. For example, if carry your phone around with you for work, you may want a slimmer hybrid case that is easy on the pockets. Whereas if you work a blue-collar job, you may need a case that can withstand rough conditions.

In other words, your specific needs are what determines the ideal case. That's why we included as wide of a variety of cases as possible, ranging from ultra-light scratch guards to heavy-duty defender cases.

But, of course, I also personally vetted each case with hands-on testing. After all, much of the quality testing for cases comes from how the case actually feels in your hand. But the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro only just came out, so I will be sure to update this post as even more great case options hit the market.

