9 Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases: Your Ultimate List

Between its delayed release and the growing hype for 5G, anticipation for the iPhone 12 Pro Max has reached an all-time high. As the most powerful iPhone currently available, this handset is a statement piece that you should definitely equip with a protective case. Read on to browse our picks for the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases available right now.

1. Pelican Shield Series Case Price: $59.99 Shop now at pelican.com Pros: Large raised bezel

Antimicrobial coating

Lifetime guarantee Cons: Bulky design

Could be grippier

High price tag If you are looking for a robust protective case, the Pelican Shield should be your first choice. It encases your iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5 different protective layers and is backed by a lifetime guarantee against case damage and failure. If you were going to throw your phone across the room for any reason, you’d want it to be in this case. It is also made with Micropel material, which helps prevent the growth of bacteria on your phone. This is the ideal case for keeping your phone safe from everything. NOTE: This case is still on pre-order for now. 2. ESR Metal Kickstand Case Price: $15.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and clear design

Built-in kickstand

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Could be grippier

Limited drop protection

Bezel could be larger If you are looking for a slim and straightforward phone case to protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max from daily wear and tear, the ESR Metal Kickstand Case is a solid choice. Its overall slim profile and clear TPU material allow you to enjoy the sleek appearance of this phone without leaving it vulnerable to getting scratched up in your pocket. As an added bonus, it has a built-in metal kickstand that props your phone up for media viewing without interfering with wireless charging. It isn’t the beefiest case for protecting from drops but it is sturdy enough to handle day-to-day roughness. 3. Ringke Fusion-X Case Price: $11.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and durable

Large raised bezel

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Limited drop protection

Could be grippier

Limited color options The Ringke Fusion-X Case earns major brownie points for providing much-needed protection without radically altering the appearance of your iPhone 12 Pro Max. The case is totally clear on the back so you can show off the stock color of your phone without having to worry about scratching it up. The raised bumper frame is the only part that actually looks like a phone case. And it has the crucial job of protecting your phone’s vulnerable edges so it gets a free pass in the looks department. Considering its low price, it is hard to complain about the Ringke Fusion-X. 4. Raptic Shield Case Price: $29.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Slim and durable

Antimicrobial coating

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Limited drop protection

Could be grippier

Bezel could be larger The Raptic Shield Case strikes a fine balance between protection and portability thanks to its raised bumper frame design. It is neither too bulky nor too slim, making it a great commuter option for those who plan to take their iPhone 12 Pro Max with them everywhere they go. The case protects your phone with shock-absorbing TPU material and it protects you with a Micropel coating that resists the growth of bacteria on your phone. It also works great with wireless charging in or out. 5. Case-Mate Tough Groove Case Price: $40.00 Shop now at case-mate.com Pros: Antimicrobial coating

Grippy design

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Stiff button covers

Bezel could be larger

Limited drop protection The Case-Mate Tough Groove Case is — for lack of better words — utterly groovy. The raised 3D texture of its TPU backplate provides much more grip over your phone than its smooth aluminum finish and it also provides a solid buffer in case you drop your phone. It has Micropel material blended in to prevent the spread of bacteria across its surface as well. Yes, its front bezel could be a little larger but those looking for a sleek and stylish case to turn heads will like the Tough Groove just the way it is. 6. Poetic Spartan Case Price: $19.95 Shop now at poeticcases.com Pros: Built-in screen protector

Military-grade drop tested

Built-in kickstand Cons: Limited color options

Could be grippier

Bulky design The Poetic Spartan Case is one of the few cases we reviewed that provides reliable, all-around protection for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. This is both thanks to its raised bumper frame and built-in screen protector. Between the two, you are covered from all angles against drops, scratches, and other marks from daily wear and tear. The case does add quite a bit of bulk to this already massive phone but it makes up for this with a built-in kickstand and wireless charging support. 7. Mous Limitless 3.0 Case Price: $54.49 Shop now at mobilefun.com Pros: Slim and durable

Lots of color options

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Bezel could be larger

High price tag

Could be grippier The Mous Limitless 3.0 Case is a sleek and stylish case that stands out from the pack with a variety of styles that range from leather to fabric, to carbon fiber, to wood. The Walnut model pictured above is made from real walnut wood in addition to shock-absorbing materials like TPU plastic. But don’t expect this case to withstand any hardcore drops as it is mostly designed to be easily pocketable and stylish. 8. i-Blason Cosmo Wallet Case Price: $24.00 Shop now at i-blason.com Pros: Holds 2 cards

Large raised bezel

Wireless charge compatible Cons: Limited drop protection

Could be grippier

Limited color options If you haven’t already ditched your old school billfold, then now might be the time to do so. This is especially true if you plan to carry around the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max in your pocket. The only viable way to fit your essential payment methods and your phone into your pocket is a wallet case like the i-Blason Cosmo Wallet. This hybrid case design has a hidden card slot on the backplate that perfectly holds a credit card and an ID. It protects your phone and your cards without splitting the seams of your pocket. I call that an upgrade. 9. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case Price: $28.00 Shop now at supcase.com Pros: Military-grade drop tested

Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand Cons: Could be grippier

Stiff button covers

Bulky design The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case is a feature-packed protective case that protects your iPhone 12 Pro Max while also boasting some other interesting gimmicks. The main one is a built-in media viewing kickstand but this case also includes a built-in screen protector over the front. The screen protector is a nice touch but it doesn’t quite offer the same protection level as this case’s sturdy bumper frame. Still, you can’t go wrong for the price.

Do You Really Need an iPhone 12 Pro Max Case?

Okay. I like to address this question for every phone case line that I review but come on. With the iPhone 12 Pro Max launching for over $1,000 there is no doubt that you should protect this phone with a case. Unless you like playing with fire, that is. Because that's what you're doing when you use your iPhone 12 Pro Max unprotected.

Let me add some additional perspective. A recent report from the Miami Herald calculated that Americans crack more than 50 million phone screens in a year. That's two phone screens per second. And the key to not becoming a statistic is covering your phone with an inexpensive chunk of plastic. I rest my case (pun intended).

How We Picked the Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Cases

It may sound corny but finding the perfect case is a personal journey. After all, there is no platonically ideal phone case out there. The strongest defender case will always be too big for some and the ultra-slim portable case will always fall short for the chronic butterfingers.

To add to the confusion, there are other features that can make or break a case option such as a kickstand, a wallet folio, or a screen protector. So rather than judge a case by its features, we tried to include as wide of a variety of cases as possible (so long as their build quality made the cut).

And since we've already gone hands-on with all of the brands we've included, you need only to focus on what features suit your use best. Everything else is taken care of for you.

