9 Best iPhone 13 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

The iPhone 13 might barely beat out last generation’s iPhone 12 for the most durable Apple handset yet, but that doesn’t mean that you should skimp out on a protective case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases and scroll to the end to learn more about how we chose the top cases.
1. Spigen Nitro Force CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Wireless chargecompatible
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
The Nitro Force Case is a relatively new addition to Spigen’s case selection but it already stands to become a classic because of its grippy design and large raised bezel. This bezel is crucial for protecting the broadsides of your phone, as the iPhone 13’s rear camera array protrudes from the back of this phone to a dangerous extent. The air-cushioned corners are also great for dispersing impact. I do wish this case came in more color options but Spigen is the type of company to put performance first and I respect them all the more for it.
2. Poetic Revolution Series CasePrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
If you are looking for an inexpensive yet reliable protective case for the iPhone 13, then the Poetic Revolution Case is a sure bet. Not only is Poetic one of the last case companies to offer built-in screen protectors but their cases are also meet military-grade drop test standards. Plus, this case has a built-in kickstand and it still works with wireless charging. If you can look past its plain design, it is an all-around solid pick.
3. Ringke Fusion-X CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Large raised bezel
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
The Ringke Fusion-X Case is neither too slim nor too bulky, making it a great iPhone 13 case for a student or regular commuter. After all, too much case can be dangerous when your phone spends a large chunk of your day in your pants pocket. Ringke solves this problem with a raised bumper frame that protects from face-down drops without adding too much bulk to your iPhone 13.
4. Apple Leather MagSafe CasePrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
While Apple’s official accessories like this Leather MagSafe case rarely provide the same price value as third-party cases, they are still worth mentioning for their high-quality construction and MagSafe compatibility. This case works with Apple MagSafe chargers as well as other accessories like the detachable MagSafe Leather Wallet. It also comes in a nice variety of colors so you can easily match it to your phone’s stock colorways. It might not be the most protective case we reviewed but it is quite pocket-friendly.
5. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
- Ugly design
The Zizo Bolt Series Case may have a contentious visual aesthetic but you certainly can’t argue with its performance. Not only does this phone meet military-grade drop test standards but it also has a grippy design that keeps your iPhone 13 in your hands and in one piece. It has a built-in kickstand for hands-free media viewing and it works fine with most wireless chargers too. If you can get past its, um, aerodynamic finish then the Zizo Bolt is definitely one of the best iPhone 13 cases around.
6. Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear MagSafe CasePrice: $49.98Pros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Shows scratches easily
The Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear MagSafe Case is a great choice for iPhone 13 owners who want to protect their phone from drops and scratches without sacrificing MagSafe accessory compatibility. This case checks both boxes and adds a grippy finish to up the ante even further.
7. Caseology Parallax Protective CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Parallax is a hybrid-style iPhone 13 case that stands out from the competition with its charming 3D-patterned backplate and overall grippy design. Because of the added grip it provides, this case can afford to be a little slimmer, and therefore a little more pocket-friendly as well. Its bezel is still large enough to protect from drops and slips, though, so the Parallax certainly doesn’t slack on protection either.
8. Raptic Shield Series CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Raptic Shield Serie is a sleek yet protective case option that will protect your iPhone 13 with a combination of PC, TPU, and anodized aluminum materials. This case meets military-grade drop test standards and has a bumper frame that disperses shock across the surface of your phone rather than through its delicate internal components. It is available in a variety of colors to match the stock designs of the iPhone 13 and it works with wireless charging as well.
9. Unicorn Beetle Style CasePrice: $16.95Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
If you are looking for a case to show off the naked beauty of your iPhone 13 without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs, then consider a clear cover like the Unicorn Beetle Style. This case is made from a combination of scratch-resistant PC and rubbery TPU to protect from both scratches and drops. The raised bumper edges add some extra protection for the front screen and rear camera array as well. Just keep in mind that these cases can discolor with excessive UV exposure so be aware that you shouldn’t leave your phone out in the sun for days at a time.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Cases
When it comes to finding a case for your iPhone 13, it's important to acknowledge that there is no one perfect case for everyone. Some people want the slimmest option available while others want the most protective. And one case can't fulfill both of these needs without defying the laws of physics.
But that doesn't mean you should just go buy any phone case you fancy. We judge our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases on a strict set of parameters and so should you. After all, it just makes sense to vet a case on its protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features before you lock one down.
These five aspects are of key importance when case shopping, as a case isn't worth using if it doesn't bring at least a few of these features to the table. And while additional features are never 100% necessary, it is always nice to see inclusions like a built-in kickstand, a card slot, a pop socket, or even a screen protector.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Case?
Look, I know what you're thinking. The iPhone 13 is one of Apple's toughest phones, and that means that you might be able to get away with skipping a case. Well here at Heavy, we do not suggest skipping a case for the iPhone 13 or any Apple phone.
Skipping a protective case leaves you more likely to crack your phone screen, and with right-to-repair laws only just finding footing, you're looking at a fairly expensive fee to have the screen of your iPhone 13 replaced.
This is an expensive setback on any budget and most smartphone users already know this. According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. With numbers like that, it is clear that most smartphone owners agree that phone cases just make sense.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.