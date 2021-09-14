9 Best iPhone 13 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

The iPhone 13 might barely beat out last generation’s iPhone 12 for the most durable Apple handset yet, but that doesn’t mean that you should skimp out on a protective case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases and scroll to the end to learn more about how we chose the top cases.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Cases

When it comes to finding a case for your iPhone 13, it's important to acknowledge that there is no one perfect case for everyone. Some people want the slimmest option available while others want the most protective. And one case can't fulfill both of these needs without defying the laws of physics.

But that doesn't mean you should just go buy any phone case you fancy. We judge our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases on a strict set of parameters and so should you. After all, it just makes sense to vet a case on its protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features before you lock one down.

These five aspects are of key importance when case shopping, as a case isn't worth using if it doesn't bring at least a few of these features to the table. And while additional features are never 100% necessary, it is always nice to see inclusions like a built-in kickstand, a card slot, a pop socket, or even a screen protector.

Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Case?

Look, I know what you're thinking. The iPhone 13 is one of Apple's toughest phones, and that means that you might be able to get away with skipping a case. Well here at Heavy, we do not suggest skipping a case for the iPhone 13 or any Apple phone.

Skipping a protective case leaves you more likely to crack your phone screen, and with right-to-repair laws only just finding footing, you're looking at a fairly expensive fee to have the screen of your iPhone 13 replaced.

This is an expensive setback on any budget and most smartphone users already know this. According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. With numbers like that, it is clear that most smartphone owners agree that phone cases just make sense.