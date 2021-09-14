9 Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases: Your Ultimate List

The iPhone 13 Mini might not have the specs to match the more powerful iPhone 13 Max Pro , but it is still a powerful and feature-packed handset that is absolutely worthy of protecting with a case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best iPhone 13 Mini cases available now and be ready to protect your new phone from day one.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases

Though it might not seem like there is that much to consider when buying a case, there is quite a variety of iPhone 13 Mini cases available and they are not all made equally. And while there is nothing wrong with picking whichever case looks nicest to you, we suggest only picking from cases that meet our standards.

So what makes a good case different from a bad case? That's a complicated question, considering that different users have a variety of different needs to be met. But to make things easier, we evaluate every case we review on a few key parameters: protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features.

Generally, if a phone case doesn't perform in at least three of these categories, it's probably not worth your hard-earned cash. But because everyone's needs are different, we made a point to include both heavy-duty protective cases and lightweight utility cases alike. You'll also find kickstand cases, wallet cases, and more. If it works for you, it works for us.

Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Mini Case?

Considering that the iPhone 13 Mini is the cheapest phone of its generation (as well as the easiest one to hold onto), it is not outlandish to imagine one using this phone without any case at all. However, going caseless is always a bad idea and the statistics can support this.

According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. And there is a clear reason for this: the pros of a case almost always outweigh the cons. Yes, cases add some bulk to your phone and cover up its beautiful aluminum frame, but they also extend the lifespan of your phone by preventing cracks and drops. On top of that, they confer additional benefits with the addition of features like built-in kickstands, card slots, pop sockets, and screen protectors.

Skipping out on a case might make sense in a few fringe scenarios, but on the whole, the majority of iPhone users agree that a case is more or less worth using.