9 Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases: Your Ultimate List

The iPhone 13 Mini might not have the specs to match the more powerful iPhone 13 Max Pro, but it is still a powerful and feature-packed handset that is absolutely worthy of protecting with a case. Read on below to browse our picks for the best iPhone 13 Mini cases available now and be ready to protect your new phone from day one.
1. Spigen Mag Armor CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Grippy design
- Slim and durable
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited color options
The Mag Armor is a relatively new design for veteran case-makers at Spigen but its grippy design and MagSafe compatibility make it one of the best iPhone 13 Mini cases so far. By simply adding a grippy texture and a metal plate to interact with Apple’s magnetic accessory suite, this small case provides so much more utility to your iPhone. It is not the most durable protective case out there but it still delivers.
-
2. Apple Leather MagSafe CasePrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
As you should already expect, Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Case is a fantastic (if not a bit expensive) protective option for your iPhone 13 Mini. This compact yet durable case adds some basic protection to your phone as well as MagSafe compatibility and a splash of color. It won’t protect your phone from serious drops but it will definitely keep it safe from scratches and scuffs. As long as you are generally careful with your stuff, this case should do the job just fine.
-
3. Caseology Nano Pop CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Lots of color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Mushy button covers
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Nano Pop Case brings grip, protection, and just a pop of color to your iPhone 13 Mini at a reasonable price. Its simple design works well with the understated curves of this phone and it comes in a variety of colors to mix and match. It has just enough of a raised bezel to protect your phone’s display and rear camera array from direct impact while still allowing wireless charging to go through. This makes it one of the best iPhone 13 Mini cases for users on the go.
-
4. Ringke Fusion-X CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Large raised bezel
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
If you want to provide some extra protection for your iPhone 13 Mini without radically altering its appearance or form factor, the Ringke Fusion-X is the case for you. It is both slim and durable thanks to its extended bumper frame. Its large edges act as a bezel against impact damage without ruining the slim profile of your iPhone 13 Mini. It is inexpensive yet effective, making it one of the best iPhone 13 Mini cases available. Don’t be surprised if you find it on my roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases too.
-
5. Poetic Revolution Series CasePrice: $20.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Poetic Revolution Series Case isn’t much of a looker but it is a highly functional phone case this adds both a built-in screen protector and a foldout kickstand to your iPhone 13 Mini. It also has a grippy texture and meets military-grade drop test standards, so it definitely delivers on the protective side too. I only wish that it came in more colors.
-
6. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Ugly design
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
The Zizo Bolt Series Case might have one of the most controversial designs of any modern phone case but it does a solid job protecting your iPhone 13 Mini. Plus, the weird pinhole texture and diagonal stripes have actually kind of grown on me. Or maybe I am just biased by the inclusion of a foldout kickstand and an included belt clip from a budget phone case. Either way, the Zizo Bolt is definitely a head turner.
-
7. Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear CasePrice: $23.49Pros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Shows scratches easily
Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear Case is a grippy and protective iPhone 13 Mini case that provides both rugged drop protection and MagSafe compatibility. The case’s air-cushioned edges meet military-grade drop test standards and are more than capable of handling daily bumps and scratches. It also adds some grip to match. However, it is worth noting that clear plastic does discolor over time so be cautious if you use your phone in heavy UV light often.
-
8. Raptic Shield Series CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Raptic Shield Series is an ever-reliable protective case mold, as demonstrated by its appearance on our list of the best iPhone 12 Mini cases in 2020. It strikes an agreeable balance between protection and portability, allowing it to absorb shock from the average drop without adding much bulk to this slim 5.4-inch handset. The materials meet military-grade drop test standards and come in a variety of colors to mix and match with your phone. The clear backplate is not only great for showing off the stock color of your iPhone 13 Mini but it also allows for hassle-free wireless charging.
-
9. Unicorn Beetle Style CasePrice: $16.95Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
The Unicorn Beetle Style Case is a great option for showing off the nude beauty of your iPhone 13 Mini without leaving it vulnerable to the scratches and scuffs that come from daily use. This case is made from clear TPU and PC materials and has a bumper frame shape that adds protection where it counts the most (the phone’s vulnerable edges). This allows the case to maintain an overall slim form factor and support wireless charging from a number of different charger styles.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Mini Cases
Though it might not seem like there is that much to consider when buying a case, there is quite a variety of iPhone 13 Mini cases available and they are not all made equally. And while there is nothing wrong with picking whichever case looks nicest to you, we suggest only picking from cases that meet our standards.
So what makes a good case different from a bad case? That's a complicated question, considering that different users have a variety of different needs to be met. But to make things easier, we evaluate every case we review on a few key parameters: protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features.
Generally, if a phone case doesn't perform in at least three of these categories, it's probably not worth your hard-earned cash. But because everyone's needs are different, we made a point to include both heavy-duty protective cases and lightweight utility cases alike. You'll also find kickstand cases, wallet cases, and more. If it works for you, it works for us.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Mini Case?
Considering that the iPhone 13 Mini is the cheapest phone of its generation (as well as the easiest one to hold onto), it is not outlandish to imagine one using this phone without any case at all. However, going caseless is always a bad idea and the statistics can support this.
According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. And there is a clear reason for this: the pros of a case almost always outweigh the cons. Yes, cases add some bulk to your phone and cover up its beautiful aluminum frame, but they also extend the lifespan of your phone by preventing cracks and drops. On top of that, they confer additional benefits with the addition of features like built-in kickstands, card slots, pop sockets, and screen protectors.
Skipping out on a case might make sense in a few fringe scenarios, but on the whole, the majority of iPhone users agree that a case is more or less worth using.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.