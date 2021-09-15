9 Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

The iPhone 13 Pro is a sensible upgrade over Apple’s iPhone 13, so you should be sensible too and invest in one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to protect that fancy phone. After all, you didn’t upgrade to a fancy SuperRetina XDR display and a 77mm telephoto camera just to crack them on the concrete.
1. Spigen Nitro Force Case
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
Considering how important solid drop protection is for the Pro model iPhones, it should come as no surprise to see the Spigen Nitro Force Case near the top of this list as well as my list of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. This case provides a great balance of protection and portability, which makes it equally comfortable to use and keep in your pocket. It uses a large protective bezel to protect the vulnerable edges of your phone without interfering with the phone’s ability to wirelessly charge. Other case manufacturers could stand to learn a thing or two from Spigen.
-
2. Ringke Fusion-X Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Large raised bezel
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
It’s never any fun when you pick out your favorite color for your iPhone 13 Pro and then have to cover it up with a dull piece of plastic for the sake of keeping it new. Thankfully, the Ringke Fusion-X Case sports a clear PC backplate to show off that beautiful colorway without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches. It pairs this with a large raised bezel that protects your phone from all sides, while still allowing for easy wireless charging. It is definitely one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases around.
-
3. Apple Leather MagSafe Case
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
As nice as the Apple Leather MagSafe Case is, the brand name makes it an expensive option in a bargain market. But if you can look past the price tag, it is a very nice phone case. True to its name, the Leather MagSafe case is made from genuine leather and works with all of Apple’s MagSafe accessories, including the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. It is not the most durable case out there but it will certainly last as long as your phone if not longer.
-
4. Caseology Parallax Protective Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Limited drop protection
As far as how I rank these cases for how badly I want to hike around on a planet-sized version of them, the peak-filled Caseology Parallax Protective Case is at the top of my list. And it still scores pretty highly in all other categories too. It has the right balance of protection and portability with a sensible raised bezel to protect the broadsides of your iPhone 13 Pro. It also works great with wireless charging, leaving little to dislike about this nifty case.
-
5. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Foldout kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Ugly design
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
Though the contentious design of the Zizo Bolt Series Case may turn some folks off, it is still one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases we’ve tried out. The case has a surprisingly good balance of padding to portability and the ridged backplate feels nice in the hand. It works with wireless charging and has a foldout kickstand on the rear for easy media viewing. It even comes with a belt clip, which isn’t great, but hey, that counts for something.
-
6. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
If you want to show off the natural beauty of your iPhone 13 Pro without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case is a great choice. This case has a bumper frame design that provides 360-degree cushioning against impact without adding any substantial bulk to this 6.1-inch phone. Its PC backplate resists scratches while its TPU edges disperse shock, and it works great with wireless charging as well. It is an all-around solid choice.
-
7. Poetic Revolution Series Case
Cons:
- Built-in protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Foldout kickstand
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Poetic Revolution Series Case isn’t winning any beauty pageants with its “tactical” design, but it is still a solid protective option for your phone. Poetic is one of only a few case brands that still offers built-in screen protectors, and the foldout kickstand on the backplate only sweetens the deal. It is quite effective as resisting impact damage too, as it is made from materials that meet military-grade drop test standards. If it only came in a few more colors.
-
8. Raptic Shield Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Raptic Shield Series Case stands out as a strong and attractive case for its combined use of PC, TPU, and aluminum materials. This formula provides for a bit of drop protection, a little bit of scratch resistance, and some metallic flair to help your phone feel unique. It might not be the bulkiest case out there but it is pocket-friendly and works with wireless charging, so it is still a solid choice.
-
9. Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear Case
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Shows scratches easily
The Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear CaseThe Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear MagSafe Case is a great choice for iPhone 13 owners who want to protect their phone from drops and scratches without sacrificing MagSafe accessory compatibility. This case checks both boxes and adds a grippy finish to up the ante even further. This case is also featured on my list of the best iPhone 13 Mini cases too.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases
Even with how new this phone is, there is already an irrational number of iPhone 13 Pro cases available online. And that is bad news for shoppers who suffer from analysis paralysis.
Thankfully, I've been around the block a few times when it comes to phone cases. In my 6 years of testing phone cases, I've highlighted five key aspects that are almost always present in the best phone cases: protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features.
Mind you, not every case we reviewed shines in all of these aspects but most of the best ones shine in at least three. And believe me, there are plenty of cases I've looked at that fail to deliver in most of these categories.
Since not everyone has the same needs for their phone case, I've made sure to include a variety of cases in all of my roundups. After all, not everyone is careful enough to get away with a slim case or adventurous enough to warrant a rugged defender case. And when it comes to extra features like foldout kickstands, built-in screen protectors, and card slots I know that many people can take them or leave them.
So now that I've narrowed it down to the best of the best for you, it's on you to figure out which of these features are most important to you.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Pro Case?
We all know how amazing it feels to hold a nude iPhone 13 Pro with no case on. Some of us live for that feeling. But it is worth risking damage to your fancy new phone to feel that feeling? Or do you really need an iPhone 13 Pro case? If you want your phone to last until the iPhone 14 Pro comes out, then yes, you probably do.
Skipping out on a protective case leaves you more likely to crack your phone screen, and with right-to-repair laws only just finding footing, you're looking at a fairly expensive fee to have the screen of your iPhone 13 replaced.
This is an expensive setback on any budget and most smartphone users already know this. According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. With numbers like that, it is clear that most smartphone owners agree that phone cases just make sense.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.