9 Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

The iPhone 13 Pro is a sensible upgrade over Apple’s iPhone 13 , so you should be sensible too and invest in one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to protect that fancy phone. After all, you didn’t upgrade to a fancy SuperRetina XDR display and a 77mm telephoto camera just to crack them on the concrete.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Pro Cases

Even with how new this phone is, there is already an irrational number of iPhone 13 Pro cases available online. And that is bad news for shoppers who suffer from analysis paralysis.

Thankfully, I've been around the block a few times when it comes to phone cases. In my 6 years of testing phone cases, I've highlighted five key aspects that are almost always present in the best phone cases: protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features.

Mind you, not every case we reviewed shines in all of these aspects but most of the best ones shine in at least three. And believe me, there are plenty of cases I've looked at that fail to deliver in most of these categories.

Since not everyone has the same needs for their phone case, I've made sure to include a variety of cases in all of my roundups. After all, not everyone is careful enough to get away with a slim case or adventurous enough to warrant a rugged defender case. And when it comes to extra features like foldout kickstands, built-in screen protectors, and card slots I know that many people can take them or leave them.

So now that I've narrowed it down to the best of the best for you, it's on you to figure out which of these features are most important to you.

Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Pro Case?

We all know how amazing it feels to hold a nude iPhone 13 Pro with no case on. Some of us live for that feeling. But it is worth risking damage to your fancy new phone to feel that feeling? Or do you really need an iPhone 13 Pro case? If you want your phone to last until the iPhone 14 Pro comes out, then yes, you probably do.

Skipping out on a protective case leaves you more likely to crack your phone screen, and with right-to-repair laws only just finding footing, you're looking at a fairly expensive fee to have the screen of your iPhone 13 replaced.

This is an expensive setback on any budget and most smartphone users already know this. According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. With numbers like that, it is clear that most smartphone owners agree that phone cases just make sense.