9 Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases: Your Ultimate List

Following the trend of last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max steadily pushes the boundary of what consumers can expect from a top-tier iOS device. But with Apple’s best rear camera array onboard and Apple’s best CPU inside, you should certainly protect your device with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases if you want to keep yours looking brand-new.
1. Spigen Nitro Force CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
The Spigen Nitro Force Case may be a new addition to the Spigen case lineup but it is already proving to be one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available. It strikes the perfect balance between protection and portability, which means it can protect from drops and scratches without adding too much bulk to this 6.7-inch phone. It also has some added grip and supports wireless charging too. To no surprise, you’ll also find this case on our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases we’ve reviewed so far too.
2. Poetic Revolution Series CasePrice: $20.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bulky design
The Poetic Revolution Series Case is an affordable defender-style case that will protect your iPhone 13 Pro Max from unnecessary wear and tear while maintaining a comparably slim form factor. It gets bonus points for having both a screen protector and a kickstand built-in, which adds a lot of value to the total package. And, of course, it works with wireless charging as well. It is an all-around winner.
3. Caseology Parallax Protective CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Parallax is a protective case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max that stands out because of its charming 3D-patterned backplate and grippy bumper frame. By helping to keep your phone from falling out of your hands, this case can get away with a slimmer and more pocket-friendly design than the competition. But that’s not to say that it slacks on protection as its bezel is still large enough to absorb impact without affecting your phone’s ability to wirelessly charge.
4. Ghostek Atomic Slim Clear CasePrice: $49.98Pros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited color options
- Shows scratches easily
The Atomic Slim Clear Case represents four generations of innovation from manufacturer Ghostek, which definitely shows in the level of polish that this case has. It is made from a combination of aluminum, TPU, and PC materials to meet military-grade drop test standards. It also remains surprisingly thin thanks to a bumper frame design that pads your iPhone 13 Pro Max’s vulnerable corners while leaving the bulk of the phone relatively slim. Possibly the coolest feature of this case is that it is compatible with Apple’s MagSafe accessory line, so you can easily connect a cardholder or battery back to this case on the fly.
5. Ringke Fusion-X CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
I like the Ringke Fusion-X Case because it adds much-needed protection to your iPhone 13 Pro Max’s vulnerable edges without radically altering the overall weight and appearance of the phone. Most of this case’s mass is in its raised bumper frame, which protrudes just enough to cushion your phone on pretty much all sides. The rear PC backplate also helps showcase your phone’s aluminum frame without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. Plus it works with wireless charging.
6. Raptic Shield Series CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
What do you get when you mix a bumper frame that exceeds MIL-STD-810G standards with an oil-slick rainbow? You get the Raptic Shield Series Case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This snazzy case is a slim yet durable way to keep your new phone safe from drops and scratches without making it too bulky for your pocket. It works with wireless charging and has responsive button covers so it is an all-around solid choice.
7. Apple Leather MagSafe CasePrice: $59.00Pros:
Cons:
- MagSafe compatible
- Slim and durable
- Lots of color options
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
You can always count on Apple to provide high-quality accessories for their yearly phone releases, which is why it should be no surprise to find the Apple Leather MagSafe Case among the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available. The main draw to this case is its compatibility with MagSafe products, including Apple’s MagSafe charger. We also like the slim yet durable design. The one thing we don’t like is the price tag, but hey, if you just bought a thousand-dollar phone then this accessory will just be a drop in the bucket.
8. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style CasePrice: $16.95Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless charge compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Could be grippier
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style Case is an elegant way to show off the natural beauty of your iPhone 13 Pro Max without leaving its sleek aluminum frame vulnerable to drops and scratches. It is made from clear PC and TPU materials, which offer protection from both scratches and drops without interfering with the phone’s ability to wireless charge. When you combine this clear design with the overall slim form factor, the Unicorn Beetle Style is the closest you can get to no case at all without risking a spider-webbed screen.
9. Zizo Bolt Series CasePrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Stiff button covers
- Low quality belt clip
- Ugly design
The unique design of the Zizo Bolt isn’t for everyone but its feature set almost certainly is. This case is both grippy and tough, boasting a military-grade drop test certification. It also has a built-in kickstand, which makes hands-free media viewing easier than ever. Combine this with full wireless charging support and you’ve got one hot phone case.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases
If you are looking for the absolute best iPhone 13 Pro Max case, then you are in for a rough time, as there isn't one single case that is perfect for everyone. Some folks will want the slimmest option available while others will want the most protective. And one case can't fulfill both of these needs without straight-up defying the laws of physics.
Some might take this as a signal to just buy whatever case looks nice, and while that is not entirely bad advice, our methodology works a little differently. Looks are only one of a few key factors we measure against when comparing cases. The other factors we look at to pick our top cases include protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features. And knowing that all of these are going to matter different amounts to different people, we weigh them more or less equally.
A case is only worth using if it delivers on at least three of these fronts but it depends on the user which ones matter the most. For example, those who regularly commute should give extra weight to the protection of their case, as they will probably using their phone more consistently than someone who works from home. On the flip side, someone who works from home might prefer to have a slimmer case that easily fits in their hand (especially given how large the iPhone 13 Pro Max is).
And as for those extra features, it is hard to call a built-in kickstand, a card slot, a pop socket, or even a screen protector necessary but they are always nice to see. Or maybe they are essential for the way you use your phone, and that's alright too.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Pro Max Case?
Before you consider skipping out on getting an iPhone 13 Pro Max case, we implore you to look at some statistics. According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. Now, I'm not normally one to condone fitting for the sake of it but numbers like that strongly suggest that the pros of a case outweigh the cons.
The pros of a case are added protection, some extra flair, and possibly the use of extra features like a kickstand or card slot. And the cons? Increased risk of broken screens and cracked camera lenses. Plus, with right-to-repair laws only just finding footing, you're looking at a fairly expensive fee to have the screen of your iPhone 13 Pro Max replaced. Getting a case for your new phone might not be literally essential but it is undeniably sensible, and we're here to remind you of that.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.