9 Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases: Your Ultimate List

Following the trend of last year’s iPhone 12 Pro Max , the iPhone 13 Pro Max steadily pushes the boundary of what consumers can expect from a top-tier iOS device. But with Apple’s best rear camera array onboard and Apple’s best CPU inside, you should certainly protect your device with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases if you want to keep yours looking brand-new.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How We Picked the Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases

If you are looking for the absolute best iPhone 13 Pro Max case, then you are in for a rough time, as there isn't one single case that is perfect for everyone. Some folks will want the slimmest option available while others will want the most protective. And one case can't fulfill both of these needs without straight-up defying the laws of physics.

Some might take this as a signal to just buy whatever case looks nice, and while that is not entirely bad advice, our methodology works a little differently. Looks are only one of a few key factors we measure against when comparing cases. The other factors we look at to pick our top cases include protection, portability, grip, wireless charging support, and additional features. And knowing that all of these are going to matter different amounts to different people, we weigh them more or less equally.

A case is only worth using if it delivers on at least three of these fronts but it depends on the user which ones matter the most. For example, those who regularly commute should give extra weight to the protection of their case, as they will probably using their phone more consistently than someone who works from home. On the flip side, someone who works from home might prefer to have a slimmer case that easily fits in their hand (especially given how large the iPhone 13 Pro Max is).

And as for those extra features, it is hard to call a built-in kickstand, a card slot, a pop socket, or even a screen protector necessary but they are always nice to see. Or maybe they are essential for the way you use your phone, and that's alright too.

Do You Really Need an iPhone 13 Pro Max Case?

Before you consider skipping out on getting an iPhone 13 Pro Max case, we implore you to look at some statistics. According to this report from Business Insider, 86% of their survey respondents said that they use a case with their iPhone. Now, I'm not normally one to condone fitting for the sake of it but numbers like that strongly suggest that the pros of a case outweigh the cons.

The pros of a case are added protection, some extra flair, and possibly the use of extra features like a kickstand or card slot. And the cons? Increased risk of broken screens and cracked camera lenses. Plus, with right-to-repair laws only just finding footing, you're looking at a fairly expensive fee to have the screen of your iPhone 13 Pro Max replaced. Getting a case for your new phone might not be literally essential but it is undeniably sensible, and we're here to remind you of that.