6 Best iPhone 14 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

Most Apple enthusiasts know the drill with product releases by now. A new flagship phone means improvements in all aspects except for durability, which is why phone case enthusiasts such as myself always get right to finding the best iPhone 14 cases of all styles. The iPhone 14 may be somewhat outspecced by the iPhone 14 Pro but it is still well worth protecting against drops and scratches.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Spigen Tough Armor Mag Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- MagSafe compatible
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
The Spigen Tough Armor Mag Case is an all-around powerhouse of a case that offers both protection and portability with some extra features to boot. For starters, it offers hardy protection in a comparatively slim bumper frame package.
As for the extra features, this case has a media viewing kickstand on the rear backplate. It also works with MagSage accessories, which means you’ll get more efficient charging with this case than without this case. It is rare to find a case that offers both of these features, which is why I consider the Spigen Tough Armor Mag one of the best iPhone 14 cases around.
This is also one of my favorite cases for the larger, pricier iPhone 14 Pro Max.
2. Poetic Revolution Case
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Military-grade drop tested
- Limited color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Bulky design
The Poetic Revolution Case is protective, affordable, and feature-packed, making it one of the all-around best iPhone 14 cases in its weight class. Not only does it have a built-in media kickstand and screen protector but its material also meets military-grade drop test standards. So it protects your phone while adding utility too.
As for its cons, this case comes in disappointingly few colors. It doesn’t work with MagSafe accessories either but it does work with normal wireless charging. That said, these shortcomings are easy to overlook, which is why this case also appears in my roundup of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases as well.
3. Apple MagSafe Clear Case
Cons:
- Clear and durable
- Responsive button covers
- MagSafe compatible
- High price tag
- Clear cases discolor over time
- Could be grippier
The is
If you want a case that displays the naked beauty of your iPhone 14 without leaving it vulnerable to scratches, then the Apple MagSafe Clear Case is worth your consideration. Official Apple accessories tend to be on the expensive side but to be fair, Apple knows how to make a good accessory for their phones.
This case is fairly slim but has a nice raised bezel over the front display to secure it against drops. It also supports MagSafe accessories, which Apple has also corned the market of since it is their technology. Iff you haven’t yet looked at the benefits of MagSafe, there are a lot of reasons to give this new technology a chance.
4. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Folio kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Lots of color options
- Not MagSafe compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Bulky design
I don’t usually quote marketing materials from the products I am reviewing but I couldn’t resist sharing this tagline from Snakehive’s website: “If the Vintage Leather Wallet for the iPhone 14 were a celebrity it would be George Clooney; admired by all and aging ridiculously well.” And it’s true. This case is made from top-grain nubuck leather, which develops a nice patina with use rather than collecting scratches and dents.
Its drop protection isn’t quite comparable to thermoplastic cases but its folio shape will shield all sides of your phone from scratches. Plus it holds three cards plus cash on the inside cover. It works with wireless charging over 20W but it is not compatible with MagSafe accessories. All in all, it is one of the best iPhone 14 wallet cases I’ve come across.
5. Caseology Parallax Mag Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- MagSafe compatible
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
- Bezel could be larger
Do you ever feel like the iPhone 14 is just too smooth for its own good? In a way it is because the stock iPhone is probably one of the most droppable objects on the planet. The Caseology Parallax Mag Case shores up this weakness with some added grip and a beautiful geometric pattern on the TPU backplate.
It isn’t the most rugged case I’ve ever seen but this is to be expected from hybrid-style molds, which aim to balance protection and portability. The case has a magnetic ring inside to support MagSafe accessories and has responsive button covers as well. In my opinion, it is one of the best iPhone 14 cases available and it has been my case of choice multiple times in the past.
6. Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- MagSafe compatible
- Responsive button covers
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
The Case-Mate Soap Bubble MagSafe Case is a fun twist on your ordinary clear TPU case. Its clear plastic shell has an iridescent swirl effect that allows your phone’s colorways to pop beneath it while also protecting the phone from scratches and scuffs. The case doesn’t have the same large bezel that you would find on a proper defender case but it has enough of a lip to protect your phone’s 6.1-inch display in the instance of a face-down drop. The Soap Bubble case also supports MagSafe accessories, which means that you could potentially attach a wallet pocket or a ring stand to the back of this case too.
Do You Really Need an iPhone 14 Case?
Not much changes from one flagship phone release to another. Aside from gradual improvements in hardware and form factor, the iPhone has been an incredibly consistent product across its 15 years of existence. And the need for an aftermarket protective case has been a constant since its conception. So if you ask me if you really need an iPhone 14 case, then let me ask you a question in return. Have you ever owned an iPhone?
If you have then you would already know that a case is the easiest and most cost-effective way to increase the longevity of your phone beyond its average lifespan of 2.5 years (as calculated by Everphone). Without that thin layer of padding against drops and scratches, your phone's display and internal components are much more likely to be permanently damaged. Sure there are extended warranty programs like AppleCare+ but some phone cases cost less than a month of coverage.
That said, not all phone cases were made equally, which is why we developed a specific set of criteria to determine the best iPhone 14 cases for all varieties of users.
How We Picked the Best iPhone 14 Cases
Just because you are trying to save on expensive repairs to your iPhone 14 doesn't mean you should go buy the cheapest protective case you can find online. Cheap cases are nice but price is only one of four pillars that I use to identify the best iPhone 14 cases. In general, I look for a combination of price, protection, portability, and pattern, or as I call them, the 4 Ps. This allows me to find the best cases across all sorts of different styles.
Since protection and portability are at odds in most case designs, it would be nearly impossible for one case to top out across all four parameters. That is why I look for cases across a wide spectrum of designs to find a desirable balance between these four parameters.
For example, a slim case can outperform a defender case if it has solid price value. And conversely, a bulky defender case can earn the edge over something more sleek and portable if it looks good doing so. I also grant bonus points for useful add-ons like kickstands, card slots, and MagSafe compatibility, so finding the absolute best case is a tall task.
In the end, the most important factor for finding a case is your personal preference. So keep in mind which parameters in a case are most important to you while you browse my personal picks.