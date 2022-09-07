6 Best iPhone 14 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

Most Apple enthusiasts know the drill with product releases by now. A new flagship phone means improvements in all aspects except for durability, which is why phone case enthusiasts such as myself always get right to finding the best iPhone 14 cases of all styles. The iPhone 14 may be somewhat outspecced by the iPhone 14 Pro but it is still well worth protecting against drops and scratches.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Do You Really Need an iPhone 14 Case?

Not much changes from one flagship phone release to another. Aside from gradual improvements in hardware and form factor, the iPhone has been an incredibly consistent product across its 15 years of existence. And the need for an aftermarket protective case has been a constant since its conception. So if you ask me if you really need an iPhone 14 case, then let me ask you a question in return. Have you ever owned an iPhone?

If you have then you would already know that a case is the easiest and most cost-effective way to increase the longevity of your phone beyond its average lifespan of 2.5 years (as calculated by Everphone). Without that thin layer of padding against drops and scratches, your phone's display and internal components are much more likely to be permanently damaged. Sure there are extended warranty programs like AppleCare+ but some phone cases cost less than a month of coverage.

That said, not all phone cases were made equally, which is why we developed a specific set of criteria to determine the best iPhone 14 cases for all varieties of users.

How We Picked the Best iPhone 14 Cases

Just because you are trying to save on expensive repairs to your iPhone 14 doesn't mean you should go buy the cheapest protective case you can find online. Cheap cases are nice but price is only one of four pillars that I use to identify the best iPhone 14 cases. In general, I look for a combination of price, protection, portability, and pattern, or as I call them, the 4 Ps. This allows me to find the best cases across all sorts of different styles.

Since protection and portability are at odds in most case designs, it would be nearly impossible for one case to top out across all four parameters. That is why I look for cases across a wide spectrum of designs to find a desirable balance between these four parameters.

For example, a slim case can outperform a defender case if it has solid price value. And conversely, a bulky defender case can earn the edge over something more sleek and portable if it looks good doing so. I also grant bonus points for useful add-ons like kickstands, card slots, and MagSafe compatibility, so finding the absolute best case is a tall task.

In the end, the most important factor for finding a case is your personal preference. So keep in mind which parameters in a case are most important to you while you browse my personal picks.