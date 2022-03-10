21 Best iPhone SE 3 Cases

Now that Apple has updated its value-oriented SE line of phones with the new iPhone SE 3, you can make the upgrade to 5G networking without paying for the excessive frills that come with a flagship phone. But just because the iPhone SE 3 comes at a value price doesn’t mean that you can skimp out on getting it a protective case. Read on below to browse the best iPhone SE 3 cases across all styles.
1. OtterBox Defender Series Pro CasePrice: $59.95Pros:
Cons:
- Rugged drop protection
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless charge compatible
- Rubber port cover
- Bulky design
- High price tag
- Limited color options
It should come as no surprise that the OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case is one of the best iPhone SE 3 cases available, after all the OtterBox company basically pioneered the protective game way back when. Not only is this case ultra-rugged with three layers of drop protection but it is also infused with a silver-based additive that continually blocks microbial growth.
To add to that, it has a large raised bezel and a rubber port cover to keep dust and lint from interrupting your wired charging. The case supports wireless charging too despite its bulk. If you can look past its high price, you won’t be disappointed by this case.
-
2. Lifeproof FRĒ Series CasePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Waterproof design
- Muffles your microphone slightly
- Stiff button covers
- High price tag
The Lifeproof FRĒ Series case is a heavy-duty defender case that is also waterproof. This classic smartphone case style boasts a fully waterproof design that is sealed off by the inclusion of a built-in screen protector and rubber port covers. But just like the SE 2020, the SE 3 is IP67-rated for water resistance, so it doesn’t exactly need any extra waterproofing. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that this case’s airtight design is great for protecting your phone from drops and scratches.
Its shock-proof material exceeds military-grade drop test standards and its raised bumper frame design creates a protective bezel around your SE 3’s front screen and rear camera. Surprisingly, it still works with wireless charging too. The main downside to watch out for with this case is that its watertight seal partially muffles your phone’s microphone, which some users have claimed affects call quality. Even if it does, this is a small price to pay for the comprehensive protection that the Lifeproof FRĒ offers.
-
3. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Dated logo window
- Limited drop protection
Spigen’s Tough Armor Case is lightweight, durable, and reasonably priced, making it a solid everyday protective option for the iPhone SE 3. This case offers air cushioning and shock absorption with its inner layer, and resistance from scratches and scuffs with its outer layer.
As an added plus, this case has a built-in kickstand for media viewing in portrait or landscape mode. Yes, the logo window might be a bit dated style-wise, but we still think this is a great hybrid-style case that fits perfectly over the now-classic iPhone 8 form factor.
-
4. Speck Presidio2 Grip CasePrice: $14.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited drop protection
- Stiff button covers
- Limited color options
Attention all butterfingers: Speck’s Presidio Grip2 case is built especially for you. Its raised rubber grip texture helps keep your phone in your hands when you might otherwise drop it.
At the same time, a raised bumper frame helps absorb shock and prevent drops from damaging your phone’s delicate internal components. It also has a Microban antimicrobial coating to help prevent the growth of bacteria on your phone. This well-rounded case will leave your phone safer and more stylish.
-
5. Otter + Pop Symmetry Series CasePrice: $58.95Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in PopSocket
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- You must remove the PopSocket to wireless charge
- Bulky design
- High price tag
The detachable PopSocket on the Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case is so useful that this new case design has practically rendered the original Symmetry Series design obsolete. With this case, you get the same slim and durable case design that you can expect from the Symmetry plus a port that allows you to snap on a PopSocket when you need a kickstand or an added grip.
There are times when you’ll want to remove this PopSocket, though, such as when you need to wirelessly charge or when you are wearing unforgivably tight pants. That’s why it’s nice to have the option. This case isn’t as protective as the OtterBox Defender, but for most needs, it does the job well enough.
-
6. Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1Price: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Bulky design
- Limited drop protection
- Front bezel could be larger
The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is a wallet case for the iPhone SE 3 that stores your phone, cash, card, and ID all in one slim package. True to its name, it eliminates the need to carry around your bulky billfold as long as you only need the necessities.
The case is a little bulky but the rear card slot adds some decent drop cushioning to its otherwise fairly slim frame. Surprisingly, it still works with wireless charging as well (depending on the strength of your charger). At worst, you’ll have to take your cards out to charge but this is a reasonable tradeoff.
-
7. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight yet durable
- Lots of color options
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
- Stiff button covers
If you are looking for an iPhone SE 3 case that has some unique visual flair, then consider the Caseology Parallax Case. This case sports a particularly cool 3D design and offers solid drop protection at a low price.
It offers dual-layer protection against drops and scratches, keeping your phone looking brand-new underneath. And, of course, it works with wireless charging, which is a must-have feature.
-
8. Tendlin Wood & Leather CasePrice: $13.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited color options
The Tendlin Wood & Leather Case is as much a piece of artwork as it is a phone case. It stands out because of its natural wood grain and PU leather backplate, which also confers the benefit of added grip. This is a nice feature, especially since the case is overall designed to be more slim and portable. To that point, the front and rear bezel could be a little larger, but as long as you are fairly careful with your stuff, the Tendlin Wood & Leather Case is still a viable pick.
-
9. i-Blason Cosmo Series CasePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop protection
- Lots of color options
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The i-Blason Cosmo Series Case is a stylish and protective case that protects your iPhone SE 3 from any angle. Not only does this case have a raised bumper frame to catch drops, but it also has a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches and cracks from forming on your front screen. It comes in three different color schemes, all of which sport a chic marble accent across their rear PC backplates.
-
10. Poetic Guardian CasePrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large raised bezel
- Rubber port cover
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Does not work with edge-to-edge screen protectors
The Poetic Guardian Case stands out for the fact that it provides extra protection for your iPhone SE 3’s front screen without having to use a glass screen protector. Its two-piece design has a large front frame that protects your screen from face-down drops better than most other cases can. It also offers other premium features like a built-in bumper frame and a rubber port cover that protects your Lightning port from dust and dirt.
This case sports a clear PC backplate that shows off the naked beauty of your phone complemented by a limited number of accent colors. The aesthetics of the clear backplate are great but they do provide limited grip over the case. The case is otherwise excellent, though, and would make a great choice for most users.
-
11. Ghostek Covert CasePrice: $9.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military grade drop protection
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited color options
- Front bezel could be larger
- So-so materials
The Ghostek Covert Case adds both drop protection and utility to your phone at a value price, making it a solid all-around option for preserving the scratch-free finish of your iPhone SE 3. Not only does this case have a bumper frame design that meets military-grade drop test standards but it also has a built-in kickstand on its rear backplate. This is helpful for viewing media in either portrait or landscape mode.
The protective features are still the best part of the Ghostek Covert, though. This case has a grippy bumper frame with responsive button covers. Its front bezel isn’t as large as it could be but it still protects the front screen from face-down drops. It also works fine with wireless charging.
-
12. iPhone SE Leather CasePrice: $45.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect fit
- Grippy texture
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
The official iPhone SE Leather Case may carry the same inflated price tag to be expected on anything made by Apple but it is still a stylish case choice that advertises the perfect fit. It is made from genuine European leather, and as such, should develop an attractive patina over time.
It isn’t very thick but it still provides enough padding to help your iPhone SE 3 last until the patina develops. What I find the most peculiar about this case is that Apple doesn’t even offer enough colors to match the stock color options for the SE 3. So unless you specifically want to color-match your white iPhone SE 3, then this is still a solid pick.
This case is also a favorite choice of ours for the iPhone 13 Mini, however, a key difference between these two phones is that the SE 3 does not support MagSafe charging. That means you have one less reason to buy expensive Apple accessories for this phone.
-
13. Element Case Black OpsPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Difficult to install
- Buttons stick too far out
If you need the phone case equivalent of a government task force to keep you from breaking your phone, then the Element Case Black Ops might be the gear for the job. This case has a machined composite and alloy frame that is reinforced by an inner polycarbonate sub-frame, making it one of the toughest cases out there. Rather than snapping this case into place, you have to slide it in and then attach a quick-lock crown. It is not difficult but it is certainly an extra step beyond a snap-on case.
But there won’t be too many reasons to remove the Black Ops, as it offers military-grade drop protection while remaining fairly lightweight. It is even wireless charge compatible as long as you remove the belt clip from the rear. The case has a raised bezel and offers tons of grip.
The only real complaint that I have with it is that it costs an exorbitant amount compared to the value price of the SE 3. Could I see myself sticking this case on an iPhone Pro Max 13? Absolutely. Could I see myself using it on the SE 3? Probably not.
-
14. Snakehive Leather Wallet CasePrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Lots of color options
- Slim and durable
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
- High price tag
The Snakehive Leather Wallet Case stands out for being made from genuine European Nubuck leather, which makes it more supple and durable than other leather wallet cases. That’s why it is the first pick for those who want a wallet case that feels as high-quality as the phone it protects. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that this case can hold up to three cards plus cash. It comes in almost a dozen different colors too, making it easy to coordinate with your own personal style.
-
15. UAG Plasma CasePros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Stiff button covers
The UAG Plasma Case is a rugged defender case that offers both added grip and military-grade drop protection to your iPhone SE 3. Because it distributes most of its bulk to the edges of your phone, it does all this while remaining relatively slim too. It is still a little larger than the competition but it still works fine with wireless charging and Apple Pay.
-
16. ESR Metal Kickstand CasePrice: $12.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited impact resistance
- Bezel could be larger
If you want to show off the timeless beauty of your iPhone SE 3 without leaving it vulnerable to drops and scratches, the ESR Metal Kickstand case is a great choice. It is made from clear TPU plastic so that it can absorb shock without radically altering the appearance of your phone. It is relatively lightweight and slim too, so it is easy to forget you even have a case on.
One neat addition to this case is the built-in metal kickstand, which allows you to watch media hands-free in either portrait or landscape mode. This doesn’t interfere with wireless charging either. The front and rear bezels on this case are somewhat small, but aside from that, there is little more to ask for out of this nifty transparent case.
-
17. Moment Camera CasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lens mounting system
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Wrist strap not included
Though Apple’s most cutting-edge optical tech can be found on their flagship phones, the iPhone SE 3 still has a great rear camera, as demonstrated in this side-by-side comparison video. And that’s reason enough to take your camera photography to the next level with the Moment Camera Case.
This case provides a mounting system that allows you to supplement your SE 3’s rear lens with either a wide-angle, a fisheye, or a macro lens. These are genuinely great ways to enhance your picture quality, as they shape your images in a way that digital modifications cannot. The Moment case itself may not be the bulkiest defender option out there but it is still capable of resisting drops and scratches when you aren’t in professional photographer mode.
-
18. Pela Eco-Friendly CasePrice: $38.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% compostable design
- Lightweight and durable
- Wireless charge compatible
- Texture attracts dirt
- High price tag
- Limited drop protection
I was incredibly excited when I found out that you can reuse iPhone 8/ iPhone SE 2020 cases for the iPhone SE 3. However, it also reminded me of the environmental issues caused by mass overproduction. But things are less grim when we all do our part. If you don’t have an older case to reuse, then your next best choice is the Pela Eco-Friendly Case.
This case is made from a plant-based biopolymer that is 100% compostable. Its “flaxstic” material is fairly durable as well, sporting some natural pliability that helps disperse shock. This case offers a raised protective bezel as well, so Pela definitely has the recipe down. Unfortunately, you do pay a little more for the eco-friendly materials but that is to be expected at this point.
-
19. Tech21 Evo Gem CasePrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Clear cases show dirt easily
- Stiff button covers
The Tech21 Evo Gem Case is grippy and durable case option that helps prevent drops flat-out and then reduces their damage when the inevitable happens. The case has a unique look because of its geometric backplate, which works great with wireless charging. The outermost layer of the case has a clear design, which allows you to see the internal bumper frame at work. It is effective, attractive, and cheap, making it a great overall pick. I only wish it came in more colors.
-
20. Raptic Defense Shield CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless charge compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Clear plastic discolors over time
The Raptic Defense Shield Case is a reliable defender-style case for the iPhone SE 3 that adds some extra flair and protection to this expensive smartphone. This case is military-grade drop tested to withstand impacts from up to 10 feet, with a raised bezel to protect the front and rear surfaces of the phone from a direct impact. It uses anodized aluminum in addition to the standard blend of PC and TPU materials to give the case a machined look that looks great in this iridescent color scheme.
-
21. Case-Mate Twinkle CasePrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Stylish design
- Wireless charge compatible
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
- High price tag
The Case-Mate Twinkle Case is a stylish snap-on case that stands out from the competition because of its eye-catching, gold glitter foil. This decor is inlaid in between a layer of rubbery TPU and a layer of hard PC. This dual-layer design helps the case resist both scratches and impact damage on a level that meets military-grade drop test standards. It also works with wireless charging, making this an all-around solid pick.
Do You Really Need an iPhone SE 3 Case?
This question comes around every time one of the major manufacturers releases a new "budget" phone. But before we go any further, it is important to squash this problematic misnomer. The iPhone SE 3 is not a budget smartphone. Sure, its price tag is significantly lower than the iPhone 13 released before it, but it still costs several hundred dollars. That's more than some folks' monthly takehome. You'll notice that Apple uses the term "special," which much more accurately describes the SE 3.
So is it worth getting a protective case for it? Yes. This phone has an up-to-date A15 Bionic chipset and a rear camera that is better than that of the iPhone SE 2020. Just because the SE 3 returns to a form factor with a larger bezel and a smaller display doesn't mean that it is any less of a travesty to drop your phone and crack the screen. According to this 2018 survey from Statista, the most common place from which survey takers dropped their phones was right out of their hands. Sometimes it just happens. That's why you should definitely prepare yourself by equipping an iPhone SE 3 case.
Can You Use an iPhone SE 2020/iPhone 8 Case?
You may have heard that the iPhone SE 3 is the same form factor as the previous installation of the SE line as well as the iPhone 8. And given Apple's love of adding and shaving millimeters between releases, it's understandable to question this fact.
But the reports are true. You can fit an old iPhone 8 case or SE 2020 case on the iPhone SE 3 just fine. Just keep in mind that the iPhone 8 has a slightly different logo placement than these newer iPhone models, so cases with a window to show off the logo might look a little awkward. This is forgivable, though, as it is such a rare and fantastic opportunity to be able to reuse an old phone case you had lying around.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.