21 Best iPhone SE 3 Cases

If you need the phone case equivalent of a government task force to keep you from breaking your phone, then the Element Case Black Ops might be the gear for the job. This case has a machined composite and alloy frame that is reinforced by an inner polycarbonate sub-frame, making it one of the toughest cases out there. Rather than snapping this case into place, you have to slide it in and then attach a quick-lock crown. It is not difficult but it is certainly an extra step beyond a snap-on case.

But there won’t be too many reasons to remove the Black Ops, as it offers military-grade drop protection while remaining fairly lightweight. It is even wireless charge compatible as long as you remove the belt clip from the rear. The case has a raised bezel and offers tons of grip.

The only real complaint that I have with it is that it costs an exorbitant amount compared to the value price of the SE 3. Could I see myself sticking this case on an iPhone Pro Max 13? Absolutely. Could I see myself using it on the SE 3? Probably not.