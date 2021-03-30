5 Best Midi Keyboards for Beginners

When you’re starting out in music production, there are a lot of different options, and when I say a lot, I mean A LOT. Before you need to worry about which is the best DAW or why reference headphones are better than ear-smashing bass-blasters, you need to find the right tool for the job. Get the wrong tool and it’s game over. That’s why we’re here to bring you the very best midi keyboards for beginners looking to make the jump into the world of online music.

What Is The Best DAW for Beginners?

Finding the right digital audio workstation (DAW) is key to music production. The problem, however, is knowing which are the best for beginners and which are for more season veterans.

If you're new, one of the best places to start is SoundTrap by Spotify.

SoundTrap is as complex as you need it to be. You'll be able to record loops and layer them up to create something deeper all for free. Should you wish for more features, there are subscription options available ranging from $7.99 per month for aspiring creators and up to $13.99 per month for everything SoundTrap has to offer.

The beauty of SoundTrap is that it's browser-based, meaning you could run it on a Windows PC or you could run it on a Chromebook. It'll work wherever there's Internet access.

Alternatively, if you're on MAC or iPad, there's always Apple's own GarageBand. I'm still playing around with GarageBand but so far I'm impressed. It's easy to key up and running and recording is as straightforward as they come. If you're using a midi controller on iPad, just keep in mind you'll need a USB and charger converter to hook the keyboard up to the iPad.

Weighted vs Non-Weighted Keys

This is a case of velocity. On pianos, you have hammer-weighted keys which produce a different sound based on how hard, or gently, you press the key down.

Nowadays, a lot of midi keyboards feature weighted keys in a bid to both emulate real pianos and to create more sounds than a non-weighted key.

Is one better than the other? Kind of. Weighted keys can result in different sounds so of course you're going to get more varied music out of them. Non-weighted, however, are easier to get to grips with as you won't need to worry about how hard you're pressing the key. You'll hit it and it'll make the one sound.

When it comes to virtual music production, I would err on the side of weighted-keys, though, just because having more options from the off is better in the long run.

Can Midi Keyboards Work as Piano Keyboards?

In short: Yes and no.

With a grand piano app and a decent set of speakers or headphones, you'll be to hook up your midi keyboard to a computer and play it like the real thing. Just open the software, plug in the midi, and once it's all installed you'll be able to play like it's a real keyboard.

What you can't do is press a button on the midi keyboard and have it work. Most will need to be plugged into a computer (or a capable device) to make music.

Best Headphones for Midi Controllers

For music production, reference headphones are a must. The reason being, different headphones have different selling points. If a set of headphones have pumping bass, while that's great news for bass-heads, it's not going to reproduce other sounds as they're intended.

Reference headphones are designed to reproduce sound in its purest form - exactly as it's meant to sound. By all means when you've wrapped a song, switch out to your favorite headphones to see how it all gels, but for the actual production, you need a powerful set of open-back reference headphones, ideally, like the Sennheiser HD 650.

If you're starting out, by all means use your headphones of choice to get up and running. Just keep in mind down the line when you're making bank, you should really upgrade them to something more powerful.

