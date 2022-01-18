11 Best PLA Filament Brands For Great 3D Prints

If you are a 3D printing enthusiast, buying quality filament should be your main focus. Although several companies sell PLA, not all of them are worth buying from, as most of them sell inferior quality.
Buying the wrong filament can be a HUGE nightmare that may leave you having poorly finished 3D models—or even worse, waking up to failed spaghetti prints. If you’re looking to find the best PLA filament brands, then you’re in luck—these are the best PLA filament brands for great 3d prints.
See Also: Best 3D Scanners
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Polymaker PLA filament brand is on my list because it has excellent resistance, over ten times higher than other regular PLA filaments. I guess this is why the brand is a little bit expensive.
Any prints that are made with Polymax PLA will look fantastic. It comes with individual layers that aren’t visible, while the models look as if they were earned through injection molding. Also, the prints look whole and completely fused. It also comes with a good-looking surface and feels smooth to touch.
The available colors are Orange, yellow, red, blue, white, black, teal, gray, green, and purple. Size is 1.75mm, 2.85mm, and 750g spools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ultimaker happens to be on the list of the best PLA filament brands because of its unique quality. It happens to be the PLA from the company that produced the Ultimaker 2 3D printer, which offers users a consistent diameter that helps in minimizing jams. In addition, the filament is strong and has excellent tolerance.
This brand’s filament produces highly detailed, consistent, and smooth prints. In addition, Ultimaker PLA Filament material is easy to use and reliable. It comes in silver metallic color, black, and transparent, and other colors are pearl, white, blue, magenta, and red. It also comes in a 2.85mm size and 750g spool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Inland PLA brand has become one of the best and cheapest filaments available on the market with acceptable results. It is one of the most affordable filaments I can recommend to you. This brand’s diameter tolerance is excellent and well within the required +/-0.05mm ratio.
This filament can be brittle than others; however, it won’t cause any issue when loaded into the feed tube. It comes with colors that are quite vivid, especially the white color. Whenever you have a large print job and want to create some prototypes, Inland is an excellent cheap filament for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sunlu PLA Filament is included on this list due to its excellent quality. When you buy it, you will find out that the 3D printing filament is great to touch and has a smooth and shiny surface. Its layers are compact, as they disappear into each other quickly, making them undetectable to the naked eye. Its print qualities are outstanding and perfect for printing mechanical parts like gears.
It is even well packed. So if you need an optimum print quality, always keep the nozzle temperature above 220°C while carrying out 3D printing. Also, ensure to be careful; its high temperature gives off a lot of fumes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making it on my list of 13 best PLA filament brands for great 3d prints is the ColorFabb PLA filament which happens to be a premium Dutch brand that is super strong. This is a filament made from Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), known as polyester, a unique ingredient.
Even though this filament is strong, it is easy to print, and you will never have to worry about it jamming or clogging your printer’s head as it is biodegradable. This brand comes with available colors such as standard black, Dutch orange, shining silver, glow-in-the-dark, and sky blue. The available size is 1.75mm Diameter and 0.75kg spool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Proto-plasta brand became known after its successful Kickstarter campaign. ProtoPlant produces it, and it is stiffer than other regular filaments. It also comes with better dimensional stability that helps ensure that the printout comes warp-free.
This filament is very easy to remove and adheres well to the latter. Therefore, it is perfect for printing any electronics. This brand produces the black carbon fiber finish that you can see in electronics. It also has a very reliable tolerance and lets off a pleasant odor.
The available colors are gray (stainless steel and rust-able magnetic Iron) and Black (carbon fiber). It also comes in 1.75 mm, 500g Spool size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Hatchbox is on my list today because it is one of the best PLA filaments available in the market. It’s a high-quality filament that produces prints with a lovely gloss finishing and no warping. In addition, it comes with material that’s eco-friendly and easy to use.
This 3D printing filament is affordable on the market, as it comes with colors such as yellow, white, red, blue, black, purple, glow-in-the-dark, gold, and others. It is about 1.75mm, and 1kg (2.2lbs) spool.
I wholeheartedly advise you to buy this Hatchbox brand because it is an excellent PLA filament available for such an affordable price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 3D Solutech is on my list of 13 best PLA filament brands for great 3d prints because it produces a budget PLA filament that has gained an excellent reputation as a budget marvel. In addition, this brand is 100% made in the USA.
Its diameter tolerance is about +/- 0.02mm, and comes with an excellent cross-sectional shape. The filament has a very smooth texture that also reflects the prints as it shows good detail and a glossy sheen of a finish. Though some of the colors are slightly different than you might expect, especially the white color, which is somewhat creamier than other filaments, the color translates well to the finished print.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The IC3D PLA filament works on various printers available on the market. It doesn’t have common tolerance problems and is also very affordable. In addition, there’s the possibility to print your models using the filament without putting any adhesion material on the printer bed, though this depends on the 3D printer you are using.
This IC3D filament produces excellent prints, and it is easy to use. It has a filament that can be used with other 3D printers, and its filament is also compatible with a 3doodler 3D pen. It comes in different colors such as black, natural, blue, orange, gray, red, and white. Its available size is 1.75mm, 1. kg (2.2lbs) spool, with a printing temperature of 190°C – 240°C.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dikale PLA Filament brand provides you with a glowing print, and its printed colors are evident. Available in a small range of five colors: black, white, blue, grey, and mustard yellow, this product is shipped in a vacuum-sealed bag with a generous pack of desiccant, which helps protect it from moisture.
Another feature is that the spool is a standard size, which will fit most 3D printer spool holders. It also has an opening close to the center spindle, allowing you to watch how much filament is used.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This MakerBot PLA filament brand is specially produced for the MakerBot 3D printer. It is made in the USA, making it one of the best in the market with high quality. MakerBot PLA Filament produces prints with no warping.
Indeed, this filament is specially produced for the MakerBot 3D printer, but it also performs well with any modern Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printer.
The available colors are over 30, including red, grey, white, neon, translucent, and glowing finishes. It also comes with an available size of 1.75mm and a 1kg (2.2lbs) spool. The ideal printing temperature is about 190°C – 230°C.