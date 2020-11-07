11 Best Point and Shoot Cameras: Buyer’s Guide

Don’t know your way around a camera but want to learn? Be sure to scroll down to the bottom of this article, where I’ve got some advice for you as you shop for a new camera. What do you need to know about point & shoot cameras, and what makes one better than another for your needs? I’ve got the scoop. In the meantime, here are the best choices for a point & shoot camera today.

Point & shoot cameras fill an important niche. Smartphone cameras are awesome mainly because of their ubiquity, and SLRs and mirrorless cameras are the choice of pros and serious enthusiasts. But most of us fall somewhere in between — we want great photos but don’t want to carry a bulky backpack and need to study the manual to get great photos. That’s why this list exists — I’ve rounded up the 11 top point and shoot cameras here so you can make a smart choice to take better photos without needing a sherpa or a degree in photography. There are models ranging from sub-$100 casual shooter models to beefy “superzooms” which can cost you over $1,000. There’s something here for everyone.

What’s the best kind of camera? Any photographer will tell you that it’s whatever one you actually have with you when you need it, because you can’t take pictures with a camera that’s at home in the closet. For many years, the role of “the one you have right now” was filled by point & shoot cameras, because they were a lot easier to carry than an SLR. These days, of course, most people use their smartphones to take pictures. But the best point and shoot cameras are still a great step “up,” with better resolution, image quality, and a huge variety of features for taking great pictures.

What to Look for When Shopping for a Point & Shoot Camera

The point & shoot category is an interesting one. In recent years, as the digital camera category has deflated a bit because of smartphone cameras, point and shoots have become a catch-all category that encapsulates everything in between smartphones and pro-level SLRs and mirrorless cameras. The Point and shoot category isn't even synonymous with "compact" -- not all point & shoot models fit in your pocket, for example. At least, not unless you have enormous pockets.

So what are the major kinds of point & shoot cameras, and hence the major things to look for when shopping? This isn't a definitive set of categories, but it will help you figure out what's important to you. Here's a quick guide.

Compact. As I said, not all point & shoot cameras are "compact," but many -- if not most -- are. They will slip into your pocket almost as easily as a smartphone, and that makes them highly portable and discreet. If you need a camera that's first and foremost pocketable, keep an eye out on compact models.

Cost. Cameras vary dramatically in cost, from under $100 to well over $1,000 -- and I'm talking point & shoot cameras here. In fact, the price of high-end point & shoot models rival or exceed the cost of modestly priced SLRs and mirrorless cameras. But you get what you pay for, and sometimes you need to invest to get the features you want. Usually, it's the glass you're paying for -- particularly, superzoom cameras will cost a premium.

Zooms and superzooms. Most point & shoot cameras, especially the moderately priced ones, have limited zoom lenses. But if you want a deep zoom range, you'll need to leave the realm of compact cameras and pock something that has a long barrel. Superzoom cameras are generally defined as cameras with a 10x or higher zoom range. A superzoom camera with an 18x zoom range, for example, might have the same general form factor as an SLR, but the lenses are obviously not removable or interchangeable.

Rugged and waterproof. Some point & shoot cameras lean into being rugged and equipped for use in the great outdoors. Ruggedness generally makes a camera a bit bulky, and you can even find some point & shoot cameras that are waterproof enough to use in pools and snorkeling without any kind of special enclosure.

What Point & Shoot Cameras Can't Do

A great point & shoot camera can really bridge the gap between a smartphone and an SLR. It can give you great image quality, a better lens with much higher optical magnification (which is always better than digital zoom) and great extra features.

But by their very definition, point & shoot cameras generally don't give you full manual control over the exposure settings. Nor are the lenses interchangeable -- fore that, you need an SLR or mirrorless camera.

The Best Value in a Point & Shoot Camera

The good news is that there's an abundance of awesomeness in point & shoot cameras these days; it's hard to go wrong with almost any model. It's really a matter of picking the right one for you. Kodak's Smile, for example, is best for kids and, at the risk of offending as demographic, grandmas -- it's simply not versatile enough for anyone who takes photography seriously. For playing around? Gold.

If I could only buy one camera for the rest of my life and money was no object, it's easy: The Sony RX100 VII is a magical blend of portability, image quality, and features.

But for most people, the right camera is probably going to be a much more affordable camera. The single best value is the Canon PowerShot Elph 190, but if your budget permits, I'd suggest that the Panasonic Lumix ZS100 has a lot more to offer.

