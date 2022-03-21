Here are the top 15 best RC cars for sale in 2022, along with all of the important information you need to know about them.

And, there are different types of RC cars that specialize in different things, such as being a rally car or a drift car or simply specializing in being the fastest remote-controlled car available.

From the kid who just wants something to race with to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is an RC car out there. But when buying them — especially the higher-end models — there’s a lot you need to know (for example, which are simply battery powered and which are gas-powered, which are the fastest RC Cars , which are just meant to be drift cars, etc).

Our list of the best RC cars for sale includes a huge price range of RC cars, as it was our goal to make something that was all-inclusive for all budgets. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled cars — there’s a car out there for every type of user.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Radio or remote-controlled vehicles have been incredibly popular since their inception in the 1960s. While the technology has made them faster, more durable, and easier to build, the originals were still incredibly fun to drive around. The cars and trucks have become waterproof, have a longer range of control, and most models are just smaller versions of cars, trucks, and SUVs that you see on the road today. With drone technology becoming more and more popular, RC fans aren't just limited to the road anymore. No matter what your passion is, there is more than likely an RC vehicle for you.

Driving and climbing these amazing vehicles isn't where the fun begins. With millions of available parts, you can literally build and create your own vehicle from the ground up. If you find an RC car or truck that you like but want to add more power or durability/versatility then you can replace and rebuild to meet your specific needs and wants. If you are in the market for a new RC car but are having trouble picking the right fit, check out the options below. We have narrowed the search so that there are options in all price ranges and capabilities.

Why Invest in an RC Car or Truck?

When I was growing up, I was fascinated by RC Cars and RC Trucks as well as RC boats and aviation-related toys. That was 30 years ago and had I known what these vehicles would be able to do one day, I probably would have begged my parents to buy me more of them. These vehicles have gone from light hobby and racing toys to professional level cars and trucks that are faster, stronger, tougher, and more fun than the originals. For gear heads that don't have the time or money to invest in rebuilding a 1971 Dodge Challenger or a Ford Mustang, there are RC cars available that will scratch that itch and save you a ton of money on insurance, registrations, and fuel. These cars and trucks are great for bonding with your kids and if you get serious about them, you can even race these vehicles and win trophies and prize money to put back into your new obsession.

The Redcat Racing Blackout SC Pro is a muscle car on steroids. The Redcat name is one of the most recognizable names in the RC world and for good reason. They make a ton of parts and upgrades so you can continuously build and rebuild your car so that it has more power and can take a beating should you crash and wreck it. It has the lines of an older 70s muscle car with beefy tires and an engine that won't quit. The base model makes for a great starter vehicle for kids and adults alike. Just like a life-size muscle car, you can spend hundreds of hours tinkering and toying around with its parts so that the car is personalized. The great thing about putting that much work into one of these cars or trucks is that there won't be another like yours in the RC racing world.

The word "Truggy" isn't used in most everyday conversations and until you really got into researching RC vehicles you probably haven't heard it before. The "Truggy" is a mix of truck and buggy and is the perfect hybrid for racing off-road with your RC. These vehicles are super durable and equally fast. The impressiveness of the RC Truggy will blow your mind. The Tamiya Grasshopper Truggy is designed to withstand high grass, rocks, water, mud, gravel, and even sand. If you have owned RC cars before and driven them through sand and water they most likely quit on you shortly after. Not this model. This beast is designed to tackle any terrain you throw at it which adds to the hours of fun you will have to try to make this thing quit.

What Kind of RC Build is Right for You?

Narrowing down the field of vehicles available can be intense and time-consuming, but we put in the work so you don't have to. There are multiple build styles and models that you can run with depending on what you want to do with your RC Car. The great news is that they are all built to be tinkered with and customized. The bad news is that there is no bad news! From wheels to the body you can repair and replace with parts to design something that has never been built before. Added battery life and transmitter distance make driving these intuitive vehicles a complete and utter joy. While most folks think that toys are just for kids, the people in the RC Racing and Crawling world know better. Unleash your inner child by buying and building your very own RC vehicle(s).

Truck

The Redcat Racing Shredder XTE Truck features massive tires and shocks underneath a tight frame and durable body that will make rolling over rocks and uneven terrain a walk in the park. With most lightweight RC cars you wouldn't even dream of driving it through water or sand, but the Redcat Shredder was built for that purpose. It is 1/6 the size of the real thing and handles like a dream. While it won't go 75 mph like some of the performance-based RC cars it makes up for the lack of high-speed with a versatility that isn't rivaled by any other model. Its sleek looks and aggressive attitude are a fan favorite amongst RC aficionados. This truck needs batteries to operate, but other than that, it is ready to roll right out of the box!

Buggy

Unless you live in the desert you probably won't get a chance to drive a real live dune buggy in your lifetime. So why not get yourself the next best thing? The Exceed RC Sunfire Offroad Buggy is just as versatile as the life-size buggies but won't set you back tens of thousands of dollars. The giant tires and super-sized shocks will absorb any and all bumps and jumps you can put this vehicle through. This RC buggy doesn't compromise in the speed department either hitting 25 mph, which doesn't sound fast because you are used to driving that speed every day in your car or truck, but for a smaller version like this, 25 mph is really pretty quick, especially when tackling rocks and hills and gravel.

Street Racer

We have all seen drag and street racing performed on ESPN and in the Fast and Furious movies. Street racing is high adrenaline, a high-octane form of racing where the races typically take less than 10 seconds and are incredibly dangerous for the people behind the wheel. The RC Street Racer is a seriously fast, much safer way to enjoy high speeds and is a great investment for anyone that wants to push their vehicle to the limit. The ARMMA Limited 6S Roller Street Racer is built to have little drag and drives like it is shot out of a cannon. You can modify this vehicle to reach speeds of up to 135 mph. If you are worried about being able to control this rocket, don't be, the drivetrain is 4x4 which makes it easy to drive even at higher speeds.

Drift Car

Drift racing is one of the most technically difficult forms of racing on the planet. Originating in Japan this form of racing combines speed and control into a ballet-like beauty that takes years of training and crashing before perfected. One rock in the road and throw your drift out of wack and cause you to crash and burn. Luckily, they make RC vehicles that are far less dangerous and if you do crash, you won't get hurt. Redcat Racing makes a great-looking and performing drift car that runs right out of the box. You will however need to practice a ton before being able to master the art of the drift as it isn't like any other kind of racing or driving. With an aerodynamic design and super slick tires, this car comes with everything you need to become a pro-level drifter after putting in a lot of work.