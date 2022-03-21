Our list of the best RC cars for sale includes a huge price range of RC cars, as it was our goal to make something that was all-inclusive for all budgets. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled cars — there’s a car out there for every type of user.
From the kid who just wants something to race with to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is an RC car out there. But when buying them — especially the higher-end models — there’s a lot you need to know (for example, which are simply battery powered and which are gas-powered, which are the fastest RC Cars, which are just meant to be drift cars, etc).
And, there are different types of RC cars that specialize in different things, such as being a rally car or a drift car or simply specializing in being the fastest remote-controlled car available.
Here are the top 15 best RC cars for sale in 2022, along with all of the important information you need to know about them.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $114.80 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $398.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $399.99 Shop now at amainhobbies.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $115.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $562.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $389.99 Shop now at amainhobbies.com
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $319.15 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. ARRMA Limitless 6S Roller Street RacerPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100MPH+ Out of the Box
- Dual Battery Trays
- Gorgeous Supercar Design
- Only one color available
- Doesn't include batteries
- Doesn't include steering servo
The Arrma Limitless is an absolute beast on speed, hitting over 100mph with the stock BLX system and is also available in a muscle car. This 1/7 scale racer is a speed demon, carving up the pavement like a champ!
Now, you’d likely expect the ARRMA Limitless to come in at the same price range as its closest competitor, the Traxxas XO-1 (which has an MSRP of $799.99), but the ARRMA comes in at just $445 (despite also being able to hit 100mph out of the box). It has a sexy supercar look to it as well, complete with a blue body that has been aerodynamically designed with a tunable wing, full-width front splitter, and a rear diffuser to increase downforce.
The Limitless also has two XL battery trays so you can (believe it or not) fit two batteries within its shell. It does NOT include a transmitter and receiver, steering servo, esc, motor or batteries.
Note: it’s NOT recommended for new RC drivers. Its speed and price make it much more suitable for an intermediate or advanced RC enthusiast.
Find more ARRMA Limitless 6S Roller Street Racer information and reviews here.
-
2. Altair High Speed RC Truck 1:10 ScalePrice: $114.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredible Body
- 4x4
- IPX4 Waterproofing
- Only one color available
- Lesser-known Brand
- No Other Known Issues
If you’re looking for a beast to beat up on the trails, one of the best options available right now under $150 is the Altair RC Truck. Not only does it have a badass look to it, with a lime green and black colorway and green accents on the fat fires, but it also hits up to 30MPH with ease.
It’s large, coming in at 16.5cm H x 29cm W x 32cm, and the tires are almost as big as the Nero 6s’s tires (obviously, at a much lower price point).
This four wheel drive beast has IPX4 water resistance and double motors for incredible speed, allowing it to push through multiple terrain types with ease.
Altair is also an American-made brand, so you can be confident in knowing that you’re supporting an American company.
So if you’re looking for a great RC Truck under $150, the Altair Power Pro 4×4 is perfect to take to the beach, through the mud, on dirt race tracks, or right in your backyard.
Find more Altair High Speed RC Truck 1:10 Scale information and reviews here.
-
3. Traxxas Slash Short Course TruckPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome Body
- TQ 2.4GHz Radio
- No Gas Required
- 35MPH with stock gearing
- Charger Not Included
- Comes with Standard Battery
- Only one color available
At this point, it’s safe to say that as RC enthusiasts we are obsessed with the Traxxas brand. They’ve got a ton of RC cars for sale that are widely considered to be the best among hobbyists. The Traxxas Slash short course truck is one of those cars, and there are a lot of variations on the model so that there’s something for everyone.
Here, we’ve got the brand new Traxxas Slash 1/10 scale 2WD Short Course Truck that’s an absolute monster. It’s great on all surfaces, thanks to its powerful Titan 12T 550 motor and waterproof XL-5 electronic speed control. It’s an all-weather RC car that you’ll find yourself using the most out of your fleet of cars.
It also looks incredible with its short course truck body and thick wheels. It honestly looks like something you’d see on an energy drink can.
Find more Traxxas Slash 4x4 Brushed information and reviews here.
-
4. Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift CarPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Stylish
- Ready to Go out of the box
- Fast
- Short battery life
- Takes 8 hours to fully charge
- Slow charger
While Redcat Racing has a lot of mediocre offerings, their Lightning EPX Drift Car is a standout in the price range. It sports a 2.4GHz radio (which requires a whopping 8 AA batteries), aluminum capped oil filled shocks with a stellar polycarbonate body.
The black and orange Lamborghini style is the coolest of the bunch, and it’s also the sportiest. It’s fast and durable as well. And, as expected, it drifts wonderfully, allowing you to turn corners without hiccups. The battery leaves much to be desired, but if you or your child is just getting into RC cars, Redcat Racing’s Lightning EPX Drift Car is a great choice.
-
5. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Axial Capra 1.9 Unlimited 4WD RC Rock CrawlerPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two colors
- FWD and 4WD
- Aluminum shocks
- LED lights
- Doesn't come with battery
- Charger not included
- Higher price point
When it comes to off-roading or rock crawling a wider base is definitely a better fit for traction and control. This buggy-Esque RC rock crawler is a mirror image of the off-road vehicles you will see climbing steep hills and over rocky terrain. the Axial brand is one of the most popular RC brands in the game based on versatility and reliability. The vehicles are easy to control, they can take a beating and they are fast! Even though it is one-tenth the size of an actual dune buggy it is still just as much fun without any of the danger or risk. The high ground clearance is based on the metal gears and ball bearings and allows the vehicle to travel over uneven graded terrain.
Unlike other RC vehicles, this Axial buggy can switch from FWD to 4WD in a flash with a button press on the controller. This will allow the vehicle to tackle mud, wet grass, and bumpy roads. Also, switching drive trains can make turning easier even at higher speeds. The large boar aluminum shocks absorb every bump and make sure that all four wheels stay on the ground. Even the interior is super realistic featuring a navigation screen and driver as well as another passenger. The light bar and headlamps are LED and shine bright making night driving fun and less hazardous. The battery and charger are not included but you can buy them here. You can also buy this buggy in two colors.
Find more Axial Capra 1.9 Unlimited 4WD RC Rock Crawler information and reviews here.
-
6. Hosim 9125 Large Scale 1:10 TruckPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra Quiet Operation
- Fantastic Price Point
- Two Gear Modes for Beginners and Experts
- Somewhat Bouncy Suspension
- Not as Fast as Some Higher-end Trucks
- Only Two Colors Available
Although Hosim RC has been around since 2010, it’s likely that you haven’t heard of them here in the U.S. just yet. The company has been under our radar until earlier this year when we get our hands on the Hosim 9125 truck. Now, we’re looking to try all of the Hosim RC cars we can get our hands on.
The 9125 feels like a smaller version of the Arrma Nero 6s truck. It’s got the same sort of pep in its step, although it’s a 1:10 scale truck (whereas the Nero was a 1:8 scale truck). No, it won’t hit the speeds that the Arrma Nero can hit, but the Hosim truck can get up to 30MPH without any tweaks.
The first thing you’ll likely notice about the Hosim 9125 is how surprisingly quiet it is. You can barely hear it while driving it around, so you don’t have to deal with the annoying whine you typically hear with RC cars as much.
It also has two gears so that it’s great for both beginners and advanced drivers. And because of its surprisingly low price point AND the fact that there’s a lower gear, that makes it ultra appealing for the younger crowd.
It also handles incredibly well for a 4WD truck, which typically suffers from frequent rollovers on turns.
It’s available in blue or black, with a body style that looks like something you’d see on a Mountain Dew can.
Find more Hosim Large Scale 1:10 Truck information and reviews here.
-
7. Redcat Racing Shredder XTE Truck 1:6 ScalePrice: $398.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1:6 Scale
- 1300Kv Brushless motor
- Adjustable Ride Height
- Too Big for Some
- Batteries Not Included
- Only Available in Red
The Redcat Racing Shredder XTE Electric Truck looks like an absolute beast, and it certainly runs as great as it looks! This large scale monster comes in at 1:6 scale, and it has some pretty cool features, like an adjustable ride height, tunable suspension, and adjustable camber.
It has mega-sized aggressive tires and comes sporting a 1300Kv brushless motor. It’s almost RTR, as you only need to add 2S LiPo batteries and a charger, as well as 2 AA batteries for the transmitter. Otherwise, you’re good to go right out of the box. It’s available with a bulky red and black body that looks akin to the Arrma 6s trucks from a few years ago.
Find more Redcat Racing Rampage XB-E Buggy (1/5 scale) information and reviews here.
-
8. Losi Rock Rey Electric Rock RacerPrice: $399.99Pros:
Cons:
- 4WD chassis
- LED light bar
- 40+ mph
- Lightweight
- Battery not inlcuded
- Charger not included
- Add-ons are extra
Remote control cars, trucks, and dune buggies are some of the most popular gifts you can give to anyone. They are fun, they are durable and they are more than capable of doing things that can’t be done in a real vehicle. From racing to rock climbing/crawling the possibilities are endless when it comes to remote control vehicles. The Losi Rock Rey is a dune buggy style RC crawler that is one-tenth the size of an actual dune buggy but just as durable featuring a 4WD chassis that is made of a hard-anodized aluminum plate designed for versatility. Made to handle both wet and dry land, Rock Rey can travel up to 40 mph and can climb up mountains and over rocks as a normal size dune buggy would.
The Rock Rey features waterproof electronics which make it more versatile than other rock crawlers. The heavy-duty metal gear transmission and differentials give it a sturdy build and add to both its torque and horsepower. The bolt-on body panels can be changed out if you find a look you want to add to the Rock Rey and both the engine and battery compartments are easy to access. The AVC adjustment knob allows you to adjust the traction control making the vehicle easier to control and drift at higher speeds. The buggy also features a bright LED light bar adding to its incredibly realistic features. If you are looking to upgrade this vehicle there are parts available here.
Includes:
(1) Rock Rey Truck
(1) Radio System
(1) User Manual
Needed To Complete:
7.4V 2S or 11.1V 3S LiPo Battery w/ EC3 Connector
Compatible Battery Charger
Find more Losi Rock Rey Electric Rock Racer information and reviews here.
-
9. Redcat Racing Blackout SC ProPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast
- Aggressive Look
- KV3800 Brushless Motor
- One User Reported gears wearing down quickly
- Not really 1/10th scale, more like 1/12th
- Some stiff suspension
Redcat Racing is another favorite brand of ours in the RC world, as they continually release quality car after quality car. One of our top choices for RC trucks is the Redcat Racing Blackout SC Pro.
It has a super aggressive look to it that makes it look like a racing truck (which is essentially what it’s supposed to be), and there are two colorways available: red or blue.
More importantly, is that it has a super impressive 7.4v 3200mAh LIPO Battery (and yes, the charger is included, of course). The motor is an electric brushless KV3800 motor.
It also uses four wheel drive to push itself along any terrain (it’s one of our favorites during the winter for snow!).
It’s a fast and powerful beast, and since they no longer make the Arrma 6X trucks (they’ve been discontinued), this is a second best.
Find more Redcat Racing Blackout SC Pro information and reviews here.
-
10. Tamiya Grasshopper TruggyPrice: $115.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An Updated Classic
- High Quality Components
- Low Price
- Requires Assembly
- 2WD
- Comees with 380 type motor but can fit a 540.
Tamiya is a quality brand that makes RC cars with great value, and our favorite from them is the Tamiya Grasshopper Truggy.
It’s a classic 1/10 scale RC car that dates way back to the 80s, but it was updated a couple of years ago and resurged into popularity.
It has a 380 type motor (although it can hold a 540 but you’d have to buy it separately) and uses a 7.2v battery. It’s only rear wheel drive, but it’s intended for use with small to mid size jumps and runs well on just about any surface you drive it on.
It also sports a reinforced bathtub frame and classic ribbed front tires, and it has a sealed rear gearbox. It does not come preassembled, so you’ll have to put it together yourself before you can drive it.
Find more Tamiya Grasshopper Truggy information and reviews here.
-
11. HPI Racing 107014 Trophy 4.6 TruggyPrice: $562.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reliable
- 2.5hp nitro engine
- Thick aluminum chassis
- Waterproof
- Have to refill nitro once depleted
- High maintenance
- Some complain about the servos
HPI Racing is another popular RC Car company with hobby enthusiasts, and they have a nitro RC car that is powerful, fast, and reliable. The HPI Racing 107014 Trophy 4.6 Truggy RTR is that car, and it’s a great pick of big-air stunts due to its durable aluminum chassis, braces and shock towers, and its Nitro Star F4.6 HPI engine, which sports power that’ll allow you to easily pull off huge long-air jumps, backflips and tall umps.
Its big wheels and 4WD make it perfect for landing on even tough terrain. And, like the majority of Traxxas’ cars, HPI Racing’s Truggy Racer is waterproof. You’ll also get a full, in-depth instruction manual for disassembling and reassembling the Truggy for easy servicing.
Find more HPI Racing 107014 Trophy 4.6 Truggy information and reviews here.
-
12. Redcat Wendigo Rock RacerPrice: $389.99Pros:
Cons:
- Super Swamp tires
- Mutliple colors
- Full roll cage
- Oil-filled shocks
- AA batteries needed
- 6-cell battery not included
- Heavy
The Redcat Wendigo crawler is a totally badass racer that is both bulky and durable as well as nimble and able to travel at high speeds without losing its grip on the track or road. Typically with solid axle vehicles, you will have less control at higher speeds, but because of the Redcat’s weight distribution and balance, it handles surprisingly well. At one-tenth the size of a full-size rock racer, this vehicle features a Hobbywing 60A brushless ESC and A 3300KV 540 size brushless motor. It’s Interco Super Swamp 2.2″ tires can handle rocks, uneven trails, and even mud and water. The diamond-shaped axles, front-mounted motor, and double sheer mounting points mean that it can bash and roll over any obstacle.
The full roll cage and Rock Racer chassis are just a smaller version of what you would see on a vehicle ten times the size of this Redcat Wendigo. Oil-filled threaded shocks allow you to adjust the vehicle’s ride height and the Super Swampers scooped tread lugs give this vehicle amazing forward grip which allows the driver to perform with exact precision on any kind of ground, including pavement, gravel, dirt, mud, and water. If you or someone you know is into remote control vehicles and likes to off-road, the Redcat Wendigo is a great choice. This vehicle comes in two colors, featured blue and also Red.
Needed to Complete:
6-cell NiMH battery or 2S/3S LIPO battery w/T-style connector & Charger
(4) AA Batteries for Transmitter
Find more Redcat Wendigo Rock Racer information and reviews here.
-
13. Arrma Talion 6S 1:8 ScalePrice: $369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek Look
- Waterproof
- 70+MPH Out of the Box
- Only one color available
- Not for newbies
- Pricey
While Traxxas seems to dominate the RC market, I wouldn’t sleep on Arrma RC cars — they’re super high quality. While I’m heartbroken over the discontinuation of the Nero 6S, their Talion 6S is a great replacement that’s TONS of fun.
This little baby can ZIP!
It can get up to 70+MPH right out of the box, and with tweaks, we have no doubt that you could get it even higher.
It has a low and sleek body that reduces drag and allows you to hit top speed, with tires that are built to grip the pavement. What’s more, it does very well on dirt and snow.
It’s one of the coolest little RC cars for sale right now.
It’s waterproof, and it comes RTR. It also has an awesome 2 year limited warranty.
Find more Arrma Talion 6S 1:8 Scale information and reviews here.
-
14. Exceed RC Sunfire Off Road BuggyPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great Starter RC Car
- Super Cool Look
- Lower Priced
- Not as fast as other RC cars available
- Only one colorway available
- Only 1800mAh battery
Exceed RC is typically overlooked for more name brands like Traxxas, Redcat, or Arrma — but the RC company has some high-quality RC cars that typically come in at a much lower price tag.
One of their coolest RC cars is the SunFire Off Road Buggy. It comes RTR, and it uses a powerful 540 brushed motor. It also has a more typical RC car look — like something you might’ve found at a Toys R’ Us. But despite its toy-esque look, it’s no toy.
Its top speed is around 25mph.
It does pretty well on all terrains, and although it isn’t the fastest of the RC cars on this list, it’s a great starter car for RC hobbyist beginners.
Find more Exceed RC Sunfire Off Road Buggy information and reviews here.
-
15. Traxxas 37054 2WD Stadium Rustler XL-5Price: $319.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Electric powered
- Waterproof
- Flies off jumps nicely
- Good tires
- Heavier chassis
- Not 35mph out of the box (needs tweaking)
- Not very durable
Traxxas’s Rustler XL-5 37054 is one of the most fun RC cars available. It’s the number 1 selling 1/10 stadium racer, and for good reasons. For one, its waterproof electronics allow for all-weather driving, so you can run it through water, mud and snow without damaging the electronics.
Secondly, it comes with Traxxas’ Power Cell 7-cell NiMH battery. The Traxxas Rustler Xl-5 is rugged but still sporty, topping out at 35mph. Under the body you’ll find a Torque-Control slipper clutch, which allows the Rustler XL-5 to operate smoothly with consistent traction control.
There are three drive profiles an easy-to-use Electronic Speed Control for high current handling, allowing new or young drivers to develop their control skills before unleashing the full power of its Titan 12T motor. It’s also RTR (ready to race), so all you have to do is throw the batteries in and you’re ready to go. You won’t find a better hobby RC car for under $250.
Find more Traxxas Rustler 37054 information and reviews here.
Radio or remote-controlled vehicles have been incredibly popular since their inception in the 1960s. While the technology has made them faster, more durable, and easier to build, the originals were still incredibly fun to drive around. The cars and trucks have become waterproof, have a longer range of control, and most models are just smaller versions of cars, trucks, and SUVs that you see on the road today. With drone technology becoming more and more popular, RC fans aren't just limited to the road anymore. No matter what your passion is, there is more than likely an RC vehicle for you.
Driving and climbing these amazing vehicles isn't where the fun begins. With millions of available parts, you can literally build and create your own vehicle from the ground up. If you find an RC car or truck that you like but want to add more power or durability/versatility then you can replace and rebuild to meet your specific needs and wants. If you are in the market for a new RC car but are having trouble picking the right fit, check out the options below. We have narrowed the search so that there are options in all price ranges and capabilities.
Why Invest in an RC Car or Truck?
When I was growing up, I was fascinated by RC Cars and RC Trucks as well as RC boats and aviation-related toys. That was 30 years ago and had I known what these vehicles would be able to do one day, I probably would have begged my parents to buy me more of them. These vehicles have gone from light hobby and racing toys to professional level cars and trucks that are faster, stronger, tougher, and more fun than the originals. For gear heads that don't have the time or money to invest in rebuilding a 1971 Dodge Challenger or a Ford Mustang, there are RC cars available that will scratch that itch and save you a ton of money on insurance, registrations, and fuel. These cars and trucks are great for bonding with your kids and if you get serious about them, you can even race these vehicles and win trophies and prize money to put back into your new obsession.
The Redcat Racing Blackout SC Pro is a muscle car on steroids. The Redcat name is one of the most recognizable names in the RC world and for good reason. They make a ton of parts and upgrades so you can continuously build and rebuild your car so that it has more power and can take a beating should you crash and wreck it. It has the lines of an older 70s muscle car with beefy tires and an engine that won't quit. The base model makes for a great starter vehicle for kids and adults alike. Just like a life-size muscle car, you can spend hundreds of hours tinkering and toying around with its parts so that the car is personalized. The great thing about putting that much work into one of these cars or trucks is that there won't be another like yours in the RC racing world.
The word "Truggy" isn't used in most everyday conversations and until you really got into researching RC vehicles you probably haven't heard it before. The "Truggy" is a mix of truck and buggy and is the perfect hybrid for racing off-road with your RC. These vehicles are super durable and equally fast. The impressiveness of the RC Truggy will blow your mind. The Tamiya Grasshopper Truggy is designed to withstand high grass, rocks, water, mud, gravel, and even sand. If you have owned RC cars before and driven them through sand and water they most likely quit on you shortly after. Not this model. This beast is designed to tackle any terrain you throw at it which adds to the hours of fun you will have to try to make this thing quit.
What Kind of RC Build is Right for You?
Narrowing down the field of vehicles available can be intense and time-consuming, but we put in the work so you don't have to. There are multiple build styles and models that you can run with depending on what you want to do with your RC Car. The great news is that they are all built to be tinkered with and customized. The bad news is that there is no bad news! From wheels to the body you can repair and replace with parts to design something that has never been built before. Added battery life and transmitter distance make driving these intuitive vehicles a complete and utter joy. While most folks think that toys are just for kids, the people in the RC Racing and Crawling world know better. Unleash your inner child by buying and building your very own RC vehicle(s).
Truck
The Redcat Racing Shredder XTE Truck features massive tires and shocks underneath a tight frame and durable body that will make rolling over rocks and uneven terrain a walk in the park. With most lightweight RC cars you wouldn't even dream of driving it through water or sand, but the Redcat Shredder was built for that purpose. It is 1/6 the size of the real thing and handles like a dream. While it won't go 75 mph like some of the performance-based RC cars it makes up for the lack of high-speed with a versatility that isn't rivaled by any other model. Its sleek looks and aggressive attitude are a fan favorite amongst RC aficionados. This truck needs batteries to operate, but other than that, it is ready to roll right out of the box!
Buggy
Unless you live in the desert you probably won't get a chance to drive a real live dune buggy in your lifetime. So why not get yourself the next best thing? The Exceed RC Sunfire Offroad Buggy is just as versatile as the life-size buggies but won't set you back tens of thousands of dollars. The giant tires and super-sized shocks will absorb any and all bumps and jumps you can put this vehicle through. This RC buggy doesn't compromise in the speed department either hitting 25 mph, which doesn't sound fast because you are used to driving that speed every day in your car or truck, but for a smaller version like this, 25 mph is really pretty quick, especially when tackling rocks and hills and gravel.
Street Racer
We have all seen drag and street racing performed on ESPN and in the Fast and Furious movies. Street racing is high adrenaline, a high-octane form of racing where the races typically take less than 10 seconds and are incredibly dangerous for the people behind the wheel. The RC Street Racer is a seriously fast, much safer way to enjoy high speeds and is a great investment for anyone that wants to push their vehicle to the limit. The ARMMA Limited 6S Roller Street Racer is built to have little drag and drives like it is shot out of a cannon. You can modify this vehicle to reach speeds of up to 135 mph. If you are worried about being able to control this rocket, don't be, the drivetrain is 4x4 which makes it easy to drive even at higher speeds.
Drift Car
Drift racing is one of the most technically difficult forms of racing on the planet. Originating in Japan this form of racing combines speed and control into a ballet-like beauty that takes years of training and crashing before perfected. One rock in the road and throw your drift out of wack and cause you to crash and burn. Luckily, they make RC vehicles that are far less dangerous and if you do crash, you won't get hurt. Redcat Racing makes a great-looking and performing drift car that runs right out of the box. You will however need to practice a ton before being able to master the art of the drift as it isn't like any other kind of racing or driving. With an aerodynamic design and super slick tires, this car comes with everything you need to become a pro-level drifter after putting in a lot of work.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.