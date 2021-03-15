15 Best RC Rock Crawlers: The Ultimate List

The remote control car and truck has evolved exponentially over the years and has become more durable and faster than ever before. The rock crawler is an extreme version of an RC car or truck that can climb and offroad like suped-up full-size vehicles. These 4WD vehicles are a lot of fun to drive and control over rocky terrain and come stock ready to go. This ultimate list features the best rock crawlers you can buy.
1. Losi Rock Rey Electric Rock RacerPros:
Cons:
- 4WD chassis
- LED light bar
- 40+ mph
- Lightweight
- Battery not inlcuded
- Charger not included
- Add-ons are extra
Remote control cars, trucks, and dune buggies are some of the most popular gifts you can give to anyone. They are fun, they are durable and they are more than capable of doing things that can’t be done in a real vehicle. From racing to rock climbing/crawling the possibilities are endless when it comes to remote control vehicles. The Losi Rock Rey is a dune buggy style RC crawler that is one-tenth the size of an actual dune buggy but just as durable featuring a 4WD chassis that is made of a hard-anodized aluminum plate designed for versatility. Made to handle both wet and dry land, Rock Rey can travel up to 40 mph and can climb up mountains and over rocks as a normal size dune buggy would.
The Rock Rey features waterproof electronics which make it more versatile than other rock crawlers. The heavy-duty metal gear transmission and differentials give it a sturdy build and add to both its torque and horsepower. The bolt-on body panels can be changed out if you find a look you want to add to the Rock Rey and both the engine and battery compartments are easy to access. The AVC adjustment knob allows you to adjust the traction control making the vehicle easier to control and drift at higher speeds. The buggy also features a bright LED light bar adding to its incredibly realistic features. If you are looking to upgrade this vehicle there are parts available here.
Includes:
(1) Rock Rey Truck
(1) Radio System
- (1) User Manual
Needed To Complete:
7.4V 2S or 11.1V 3S LiPo Battery w/ EC3 Connector
Compatible Battery Charger
Find more Losi Rock Rey Electric Rock Racer information and reviews here.
-
2. Element RC Enduro Trailrunner 4×4Pros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Ready to run
- Durable
- High-quality tires
- Batteries for remote not included
- Battery pack sold seperately
- Charger not included
One of the greatest gifts you can give a person is the gift of joy. This Element Trailrunner RC 4×4 is not only great to look at, but it is also a beast when it comes to climbing and running over the competition. The highly detailed and realistic body is designed after the Toyota 4Runner and is one of the more realistic-looking RC rock crawlers on the planet. The “fire orange” finish is absolutely gorgeous and can take a beating as well. The independent front suspension is easy to control and can withstand rolling over rocks and differing grades with ease. This vehicle comes with a number of cool accessories so you can customize the vehicle to your liking without having to invest in additional parts.
The tires one this bad boy are made to travel on dirt roads, off the beaten path, and even in water and mud. The tires are General Grabber A/T X brand which as far as RC vehicles go, are top-notch. the Stealth X gearbox allows the driver to control at higher speeds and provides extra torque to get up hills and over rocks. The gearbox features the ability to adjust the ratios to three different levels which add to balance and control. If the featured orange isn’t your cup of tea, there is another color available here.Needed to Complete:
Battery pack w/t-style plug
Charger
(4) AA batteries for radio
Find more Element RC Enduro Trailrunner 4x4 information and reviews here.
-
3. Redcat Wendigo Rock RacerPrice: $389.99Pros:
Cons:
- Super Swamp tires
- Mutliple colors
- Full roll cage
- Oil-filled shocks
- AA batteries needed
- 6-cell battery not included
- Heavy
The Redcat Wendigo crawler is a totally badass racer that is both bulky and durable as well as nimble and able to travel at high speeds without losing its grip on the track or road. Typically with solid axle vehicles, you will have less control at higher speeds, but because of the Redcat’s weight distribution and balance, it handles surprisingly well. At one-tenth the size of a full-size rock racer, this vehicle features a Hobbywing 60A brushless ESC and A 3300KV 540 size brushless motor. It’s Interco Super Swamp 2.2″ tires can handle rocks, uneven trails, and even mud and water. The diamond-shaped axles, front-mounted motor, and double sheer mounting points mean that it can bash and roll over any obstacle.
The full roll cage and Rock Racer chassis are just a smaller version of what you would see on a vehicle ten times the size of this Redcat Wendigo. Oil-filled threaded shocks allow you to adjust the vehicle’s ride height and the Super Swampers scooped tread lugs give this vehicle amazing forward grip which allows the driver to perform with exact precision on any kind of ground, including pavement, gravel, dirt, mud, and water. If you or someone you know is into remote control vehicles and likes to off-road, the Redcat Wendigo is a great choice. This vehicle comes in two colors, featured blue and also Red.
Needed to Complete:
6-cell NiMH battery or 2S/3S LIPO battery w/T-style connector & Charger
(4) AA Batteries for Transmitter
Find more Redcat Wendigo Rock Racer information and reviews here.
-
4. Axial Capra 1.9 Unlimited 4WD RC Rock CrawlerPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two colors
- FWD and 4WD
- Aluminum shocks
- LED lights
- Doesn't come with battery
- Charger not included
- Higher price point
When it comes to off-roading or rock crawling a wider base is definitely a better fit for traction and control. This buggy-Esque RC rock crawler is a mirror image of the off-road vehicles you will see climbing steep hills and over rocky terrain. the Axial brand is one of the most popular RC brands in the game based on versatility and reliability. The vehicles are easy to control, they can take a beating and they are fast! Even though it is one-tenth the size of an actual dune buggy it is still just as much fun without any of the danger or risk. The high ground clearance is based on the metal gears and ball bearings and allows the vehicle to travel over uneven graded terrain.
Unlike other RC vehicles, this Axial buggy can switch from FWD to 4WD in a flash with a button press on the controller. This will allow the vehicle to tackle mud, wet grass, and bumpy roads. Also, switching drive trains can make turning easier even at higher speeds. The large boar aluminum shocks absorb every bump and make sure that all four wheels stay on the ground. Even the interior is super realistic featuring a navigation screen and driver as well as another passenger. The light bar and headlamps are LED and shine bright making night driving fun and less hazardous. The battery and charger are not included but you can buy them here. You can also buy this buggy in two colors.
Find more Axial Capra 1.9 Unlimited 4WD RC Rock Crawler information and reviews here.
-
5. Laegendary Large RC Rock CrawlerPrice: $299.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4WD
- LED light bar
- Two color choices
- Waterproof
- Heavy
- Not terribly fast
- Larger than other RC crawlers
The Laegendary 4WD off-road truck looks like the ultimate zombie apocalypse mobile, but 1/10 the size. Not only does it feature a working winch but it has an LED light bar, push bar, and massive tires that make it the perfect purchase for anyone that loves to go off-roading. This truck can handle anything your throw at it and comes complete with everything you need and will run right out of the box. The hi/low 2-speed transmission gives it the ability to downshift when needed and upshift when you want to add some speed to your trail running. The metal molded frame creates a rigid and stiff drive while allowing the suspension to absorb all the bumps and change in grade.
A Brushed 60A ESC and RC550 Motor provide torque when you need it and smooth acceleration when driving straight while keeping you on the path you’ve chosen when turning at higher speeds. The vehicle dimensions are 21.45 x 9.37 x 11.6 inches and it weighs just under 10lbs, not including the remote control. The vehicle includes a 7.2V 6S 1800 mAh NiMH Battery and charger so no need to purchase accessories. If you don’t dig the featured orange there is a blue-green available with a white racing stripe that resembles an old school Bronco. The durability and versatility of this vehicle are unmatched and it is even waterproof so you can take it in the mud or through shallow water during your rock crawling adventures.
Find more Laegendary Large RC Rock Crawler information and reviews here.
-
6. Losi RC Truck 1/6 Super Rock ReyPrice: $889.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50+ mph
- 4WD
- Independent rear suspension
- Ready to roll
- One color
- No added options
- 1/6 size
If you are searching for a rock crawler that has the durability to conquer any terrain and the speed to race other RC vehicles then the Super Rock Rey from Losi is a great choice. Bigger than most rock crawlers and racers this vehicle is one-sixth the size of the full-size buggy. While most RC vehicles top out at the 40+ mph mark this one will hit speeds over 50 mph with ease. Built with waterproof electronics you can really race and drive this thing anywhere, over water, mud any kind of track you can imagine. The AVC or active vehicle control system means the racer will stabilize at high speeds and it can withstand any obstacle.
This vehicle features a 4WD independent rear suspension that absorbs shock and won’t put any stress on the engine or transmission. The extra-large wheels and tires don’t just give this vehicle more ground clearance for driving over rocks and climbing steep grades, it also adds to the custom look of the vehicle. This Super Rock Rey will perform right out of the box, no need to build, and has a bottom loading battery that is protected by a waterproof shield so it won’t short out no matter what you do to it.
Find more Losi RC Truck 1/6 Super Rock Rey information and reviews here.
-
7. Axial SCX10 III “Jeep JLU Wrangler”Price: $499.99Pros:
Cons:
- Rugged design
- Waterproof
- Nitto Trail Grappler tires
- Multiple colors
- Compatible charger not included
- AA batteries needed
- Remote battery not sold with vehicle
While function is at the top of the list when it comes to making an RC crawler purchase, the style has to be a close second. This Axial Jeep Wrangler is a perfect resemblance to the real thing and has almost all of the capabilities of the full-size version. The Jeep Wrangler is one of the oldest and most popular vehicles on the road today. The Wrangler has gone through multiple facelifts since its inception in the 1940s and although the Wrangler name didn’t appear on the vehicle until the late 80s the lines and design have been a facet of American culture. This RC Wrangler is both durable and stylish. It features a Spektrum radio with DSMR technology for a longer range and longer life.
The increased ground clearance is perfect for bumpy terrain and even mud/water. This vehicle features high torque with minimal energy output. The kit takes less than an hour to put together and once you’ve got it running you won’t want to stop driving it. The Nitto Trail Grappler tires are bigger and better than ever before and will keep your vehicle on the road no matter the rocks, hills, or bushes in your way. This Jeep is designed to take a pounding and keep on running. The battery is not included but you can get it here with the applicable charger and connector.Includes:
(1) Axial® SCX10™ III Jeep® JLU Wrangler 4WD RTR
(1) Spektrum™ DX3™ 3-Channel 2.4GHz DSMR® Radio System
(1) Product ManualNeeded to Complete:
2S-3S Standard or Shorty Battery w/EC3 or IC3 connector
Compatible charger
(4) AA Batteries for Transmitter
Find more Axial SCX10 III "Jeep JLU Wrangler" information and reviews here.
-
8. Element RC Enduro TrailwalkerPrice: $349.00Pros:
Cons:
- Charger and battery included
- General Grabber tires
- Enduro drivetrain
- Multiple colors
- AA batteries needed for radio
- Not terribly fast
- Heavy
The 1/10 scale Enduro Trailwalker from Element is not just one of the baddest RC rock crawlers in the game it is also a great-looking vehicle. Built with massive General Grabber A/T tires mounted on Beadlock wheels this truck can handle dirt, rocks, hills, and anything else you put in its way. The 2.4 GHz radio provides total control and distance which makes this truck a lot of fun to climb with and even race. The aluminum motor plate will protect the motor from bumps and scrapes giving your new Trailwalker a longer life and less worry while driving. The single-piece body design and roll bar are built for both looks and versatility.
The steering link is BTA or behind the axle which protects it and provides more control over steering especially at higher speeds. The Enduro drivetrain provides power while not sacrificing the ability to control steering. The high torque production will make the vehicle push over obstacles without burning through the battery or drivetrain. There are three build options for this vehicle. The first is standard, the second is a one-to-one drive ratio, and the third overdrive the front end. Depending on what you are planning on doing with this vehicle it might be advantageous to invest in the second or third option.Includes:
RTR Enduro Trailwalker
2.4GHz Radio
Charger
Battery
Needed to Complete:
4 AA batteries for radio
Find more Element RC Enduro Trailwalker information and reviews here.
-
9. Traxxas TRX-4 Land Rover Rock CrawlerPrice: $459.95Pros:
Cons:
- Awesome exterior
- Ready to race model
- Waterproof
- Multiple colors
- Battery charger needed
- AA batteries not in box
- No LED lights
The Land Rover is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world and for good reason. The sleek exterior mixed with a fat engine and the handling and performance of a sports car is blissfully complimented by the off-road capabilities of a tank. The Defender was developed in the 1980s and quickly became insanely popular. The newer version which is what the RC vehicle is built off of is super sexy and more powerful than any other Land Rover model. The RC Defender is 1/10 the size of the real version but is just as fun to drive. Designed with portal axles, which lift the vehicle at the tires for more ground clearance and better balance, the crawler is made for all kinds of roads from gravel to rocks to water and mud, this thing is an absolute beast.
Most rock crawlers will give up turning radius for traction but not this vehicle. The remote locking rear differentials disengage so that the vehicle can utilize its 45-degree steering angle making no obstacle too big to overcome. The hi/low range transmission can be switched on and off via the remote control. Adjusting the transmission from high to low will help with steep hills and rolling over rocks by adding torque to push the engine. Unlike other rock crawlers, this vehicle actually has cruise control for longer drives. This thing really performs like a real, life-size Land Rover and is going to be a welcomed addition to anyone’s collection. There are multiple colors available too which you can check out here.
Includes:
TRX-4, Ready-To-Race model
XL-5 HV waterproof electronic speed control
Titan 21T reverse rotation motor
TQi 2.4GHz radio system with cruise control
High-quality maintenance tools
Needed To Complete:
(4) “AA” Batteries (for transmitter)
(1) NiMH Battery (4-7 cell) or LiPo Battery (2S/3S)
(1) Compatible Battery Charger
Find more Traxxas TRX-4 Land Rover Rock Crawler information and reviews here.
-
10. Axial SMT10 Grave Digger RC Monster TruckPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Realistic looks
- Spektrum transmitter
- Super durable
- 12-turn 550 brushed motor
- Vehicle battery not included
- AA batteries sold seperately
- Battery charger not included
Monster trucks are one of the most popular vehicles on the planet because of their ability to hit high speeds, crush other vehicles and pull off some seriously acrobatic tricks. Perhaps the most famous monster truck in the world is the Grave Digger. The Grave Digger has traveled all over the globe performing high octane tricks and stunts so it makes perfect sense that Axial would build a 1/10 scale version of the awesome truck. Axial didn’t pull any punches when designing and building this amazing Rc rock crawler. It can do all of the things that the full-size truck can do, just on a smaller level.
Probably the most important part of any monster truck, life-size or 1/10 size is the tires. The BKT Monster Jam Tires and Wheels are simply a smaller version of the massive tires and wheels on the real thing. These tires provide giant ground clearance and leave room for the shocks that absorb every bump and jump. The brushed ESC drivetrain and battery pack will allow the driver to move forward, reverse and also has a rock crawl mode that transfers power and adds more torque to get over any obstacle. The waterproof design means you can drive in any climate, any weather, and even through
What’s in the Box?
(1) Axial SMT10 Grave Digger 4WD Ready-to-Run
(1) Spektrum STX2 2.4GHz Transmitter
(1) Spektrum SRX200 Receiver
(1) Spektrum S614 Servo
(1) Dynamite DYNS1222 12-Turn 550 Brushed Motor
(1) Dynamite DYNS2210 60A FWD/REV Brushed ESC
Needed to Complete:
2S LiPo Battery Pack with IC3 connector
Battery Charger
(4) AA batteries for the transmitter
Find more Axial SMT10 Grave Digger RC Monster Truck information and reviews here.
-
11. BHTKJ HG Rally RC 2.4G 4WD Pickup TruckPrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3-speed drivetrain
- Tools included
- Ready to run
- 2WD and 4WD
- One color choice
- LED lights aren't powerful
- One color choice
When it comes to the best of the best in rally RC crawlers a lot of people stick to the dune buggy-like racers. While those vehicles are a lot of fun, there is just something about driving a 1/10 model that resembles a vehicle you can see driving down the road every day. If you are looking to invest in an RC vehicle that can handle any terrain you put in front of it this is definitely the choice. Made to withstand high-speed driving over hills and rocks and through high grass. No matter if you are playing in the mud, water, sand, dirt, or a mix of different grades you won’t do anything to this vehicle that it cannot take.
The closed gear dustproof gearbox will keep the mechanics of this vehicle safe from water and sand. It features a 3-speed drivetrain that can be controlled from the remote. Two-wheel drive low speed is made for lower speed and slight inclines. Two-wheel drive high speed is designed to get you out of trouble and keep the vehicle upright while turning at higher speeds and the four-wheel-drive low speed is made to roll over rocks, up hills and through gravel and mud. Front and rear independent transmission are built that way to handle shock and bumps independently so that the vehicle doesn’t tip over. This truck is a hell of a lot of fun and will dare you to take risks with it.
Package Included:
1X Rc car (including battery)
1X transmitter
1X manual
1X 7.4V Balance Charger
3X Allen key
1X cross sleeve
1X shell lock (large)
1X hexagon open-end wrench
Find more BHTKJ HG Rally RC 2.4G 4WD Pickkup Truck information and reviews here.
-
12. RGT RC Off Road Monster TruckPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extended battery power
- Charger included
- LED lights
- Tons of torque
- Heavy
- Bigger than other RC crawlers
- Minimal color choices
RC rock crawlers or stunt cars can provide hours of fun and are incredibly difficult to bend, scratch or break. This vehicle looks just like a suped-up Jeep Rubicon but 1/10 the size. You can drive this vehicle over rocks, through bushes, in the mud and sand without ever getting it stuck. The reason it hardly ever gets stuck or trapped is because of the extended wheelbase and ground clearance. The 6mm steel suspension adds to its durability and versatility. The battery mount design extends the battery usage and range so you can stand stationary and let this beast cruise further and longer. The massive foam-filled tires prevent breaks in the rubber. Longer tire life leads to longer excursions and drives without having to be careful where you travel.
This vehicle comes out of the box ready to roll. Its 23 x 12 x 11.1 inches dimensions are bigger than other RC crawlers. It weighs just over 10lbs which is heavy for the type of vehicle it is, but the heft of the vehicle doesn’t prevent it from traveling fast and over any obstacle. The waterproof transmitter means you can get this vehicle wet and even barrel through puddles and sand without damaging the battery or other sensitive parts. Plastic nylon shocks give it the ability to perform jumps and make the vehicle incredibly flexible. The front and rear bigger bumpers will push aside any movable obstacle and there is even a feature where you can add insanely cool LED lights to the front and top lightbar.
WHAT’S IN THE BOX:
1x 1/10 Crawler
1x 2.4ghz Remote
1x Parts Manual
1x Charger
Find more RGT RC Off Road Monster Truck information and reviews here.
-
13. Losi RC Truck 1/5 DBXL-E 2.0 4WD Desert BuggyPrice: $1,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50+ mph
- Tons of torque
- Waterproof
- Fox Racing exterior
- One exterior shell available
- Heavy
- Higher price point
While most of the vehicles in this awesome list are 1/10 the size there are a bunch of folks out there that want something a bit bigger. This Losi Desert Buggy is actually 1/5 the size of the real thing. There is an added expense when purchasing something a bit bigger than the average but the price is totally worth it. The bigger engine, stronger transmission, and thicker tires all add to the capabilities and value of this vehicle. Also, this vehicle comes RTR which means “ready to run” so you can use it right out of the box. Designed with the Fox Racing logo on the side, this vehicle is able to travel at high speeds of over 50 mph. The handling of this vehicle will definitely surprise you even at high speeds. It can handle rocks and hills that are way bigger than what a 1/10 scale vehicle can handle.
The 5mm drive pins and chassis braces make this vehicle super durable and versatile. Even if it crashes it can take the hit and keep on rolling. Aluminum shock towers are some of the most sturdy in the game. The Spektrum Firma 160 Amp Brushless SMART ESC and 780Kv brushless motor give it a ton of torque and horsepower for such a small vehicle. Spektrum DX2E Active radio system with AVC and new SR6100AT Receiver allows this vehicle to travel further away from the remote for longer periods of time between charging. Everything about this rock crawler is bigger and better than previous models. Designed to withstand water and mud as well as sand, you won’t deal with electronic parts shorting because of moisture, and everything in the undercarriage is protected for longer life.
Find more Losi RC Truck 1/5 DBXL-E 2.0 4WD Desert Buggy information and reviews here.
-
14. Traxxas 82024-4 TRX-4 SportPrice: $369.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- TRX-4 exterior
- 4x4 capability
- Nylon and steel
- Very versatile
- Max 20 mph speed
- One color choice
- Heavy
Designed to resemble one of the coolest full-size trucks in the world the Toyota Tundra TRX Sport, this is a beast of a machine that will provide you with years of fun. While the full-size version of this truck can go off-roading and climb mountains, the 1/10 scale version can handle just as much punishment and is just as fun to drive. Built with highly durable nylon and steel it is surprisingly lightweight for such a monster of a truck. Weighing just 8.51lbs it is easy to transport and can take jumps and cruise at higher speeds than your typical RC 4×4. The body has an excellent balance which is because of the wheelbase and the ground clearance. It isn’t top-heavy like full-size trucks are, it is well-grounded and can really get moving on sand, mud, gravel, and pavement. The waterproof design also means you can drive it in any weather and almost any kind of ground.
The dimensions of this vehicle are 21.9 x 9.8 x 9.5 inches. Depending on the battery you choose, as one is not included with purchase, you can get this truck up to 20mph. The Sticky Canyon Trail Tires are well-balanced and nearly indestructible. The axles on this vehicle are Traxxas portal axles which are lighter in weight and independently moving. This allows the vehicle to tackle rocks and uneven grades with ease. The 21T Titan 550 motor gives this vehicle a big push and added torque to help overcome obstacles of all sizes. Fully-locked front and rear differentials give this truck a ton of traction and the single-speed transmission is ideal for crawling.
Find more Traxxas 82024-4 TRX-4 Sport information and reviews here.
-
15. Redcat Racing Everest-10 Electric Rock CrawlerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super lightweight
- Long wheelbase
- High ground clearance
- Versatile
- One color choice
- Small outer shell
- Not incredibly fast
For the rock crawling enthusiasts that are more interested in capabilities than the look of the vehicle and the body of the truck, this RC crawler from Redcat Racing is a primo choice. Made almost entirely out of aluminum this truck is extremely lightweight but also well-balanced. The overall weight of this truck is just over 8lbs which is crazy light for an RC truck of this size. Almost all of the weight can be found in the tires which give it a long wheelbase and high ground clearance making it ideal for crawling. The aluminum-capped, oil-filled shocks perform so well with uneven grades and battling over obstacles, and the wear and tear on those shocks are minimal. The deadlock wheels are the perfect complement to the massive tires and allow the vehicle to keep rolling no matter what is in its way.
The overall dimensions of this truck are 17 x 9.5 x 9 inches and almost none of that is in the body. The builders of this RC crawler really focused on its mechanical integrity and its performance. All of the elements of this truck are waterproof so you can really drive it anywhere and in any kind of weather. The high torque putout allows this vehicle to transfer power so that it can push over any kind of obstacle. The 40amp ESC is top of the line for RC vehicles and you can see how big a deal that is in the performance. Being that it is a true 4wd vehicle it transfers the energy that each tire needs to the wheel that needs it the most at any given time.
Find more Redcat Racing Everest-10 Electric Rock Crawler information and reviews here.
The History of RC Rock Crawling:
RC vehicles have a rich history and every year they become bigger, badder, and more durable. From waterproofing the battery and engines to adding bigger tires that are foam-filled so they won't pop or burst, the evolution of the RC rock crawler has come a long way in the past 70 years. It is in our nature as people to push things to the limit and that includes vehicles from full-size cars and trucks to vehicles that are 1/10 the size or smaller. These vehicles are tested long before they hit the shelves in some of the harshest conditions on planet Earth. From the Moab Desert in Utah to the frozen tundras of Canada and the Northern United States.
Remote control vehicle enthusiasts used to have to custom build these vehicles to handle the tough conditions that people wanted to conquer. Nowadays you can purchase kits and pre-built RC crawlers that need some assembly or are ready to go right out of the box. As the vehicles evolved so did the remotes, transmissions, and drive trains. Now, you can purchase an RC vehicle that has multiple drive functions, can travel over 50mph and can withstand water, snow, ice, mud, sand, and can travel over rocks and up mountains. The battery in a lot of these vehicles has a longer range than ever before and a longer run time too. When it comes to making your selection on your first or 50th RC rock crawler you would typically do months even years of research before making that purchase. Well, we at Heavy have done that research for you and compiled this amazing list of the best RC rock crawlers that come completely assembled and ready to run.
What are the Most Realistic RC Rock Crawlers?
There are two types of rock crawlers that enthusiasts can purchase. The first is the out-of-this-world, never-seen kind of crawlers that make fantasy a reality. From dune buggies to ATV-type vehicles there is definitely something for everyone. The second kind of rock crawlers that are even more popular than the first is those that resemble vehicles that are driven down the road every day. From Jeeps to Hummers to lifted trucks and even monster trucks, there are a lot of fun and exciting choices that don't sacrifice function for style. They travel at high speeds, can be up or downshifted to add to their overall performance, and are designed to take a beating and never show a mark. These things are built to last and while you wouldn't take your actual vehicle out in the desert and beat on it, you CAN with these new age RC rock crawlers. These aren't your grandfather's remote control toys anymore, they are a high-functioning brand of vehicle that takes some time to master but are a ton of fun learning how to drive over any kind of terrain.
The Jeep Wrangler is well-known for being one of those vehicles that you can drive anywhere. The Jeep reminds me of that famous Christopher Lloyd line from Back to the Future, "where we're going, we don't need roads", because the vehicle performs seemingly better on dirt and mud and snow. The Axial version of the Jeep Wrangler is just as boss as the real thing. There are legit no worries when driving this thing as you can take it off-roading and over some serious obstacles. If you are interested in a vehicle that mirrors its bigger counterpart then you have come to the right place. The Axial Wrangler is the RC crawler fan's dream.
When it comes to traveling off of the beaten path the Land Rover is one of those names that represents total control when driving. The brand makes luxury vehicles that can survive the elements but the original Land Rover was designed to transport troops and had minimal luxury. The selling point for armies around the world with the Land Rover was that no matter the terrain it would get the troops there safely. That is what is replicated in the 1/10 scale version made by Traxxas. The Traxxas brand made sure to add some beautiful lines and curves to this vehicle that can perform just as the driver wants no matter what is sitting in front of him/her.
Which RC Rock Crawlers are the Fastest?
Some folks have the need for speed and it doesn't merely stop at their everyday driving vehicles. They have boats and bikes and motorcycles and even their toys have to have the ability to travel at high speeds or they will lose interest. Lucky for them I included quite a few RC vehicles on this list that can both crawl over anything and beat other RC cars and trucks in a straight line race to the finish. These vehicles are as fun as they are exciting. They can corner at high speeds and even take jumps after pushing out tons of torque and horsepower. Check out the fastest vehicles on this list below.
The Losi RC Super Rock Rey Truck may only be 1/6 the size of the actual buggy, but it can drive almost as fast as the real thing. Featuring an engine and drive train that can push it well over 50 mph this is one of the fastest RC crawlers on this list. Whether you love speed or taking jumps and crawling over rocks and obstacles, you are going to be more than satisfied with the way this vehicle performs. You can do both, go fast and go hard with this RC crawler, and have no worries about it taking a beating because it can definitely handle it.
The Axial Capra 1.9 RC rock crawler may look like your typical suped-up dune buggy, but it is so much more. When it comes to speed there are two things that make all the difference, horsepower, and vehicle weight. This is a lightweight vehicle that is aerodynamic and built for both speed and versatility. You are going to be surprised at how fast this thing can go once you open it up, but it isn't the straight-line speed that is most impressive, it is the speed when overcoming obstacles that are really going to get your blood racing. It can go from FWD to 4WD in a flash by pushing a simple button on the remote and in both drive modes you can really haul ass and the take-off is quite impressive.
The Losi Rock Rey RC Racer is capable of pushing well over 40mph, but that isn't the only thing it can do. It is awesome when it comes to pulling off jumps and tackling rocks and shrubs. Whether you are running this in the winter or summer it is waterproof so there is no need to worry. The amount of use you can get out of this vehicle is year-round and the runtime is hours with the battery pack. Losi has found a great balance between durability and speed and the Rock Rey is the perfect example of how the two worlds can combine and mesh well together. Have some fun no matter the terrain, the weather, the course, or the obstacles. This is one awesome vehicle.
