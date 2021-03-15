15 Best RC Rock Crawlers: The Ultimate List

The remote control car and truck has evolved exponentially over the years and has become more durable and faster than ever before. The rock crawler is an extreme version of an RC car or truck that can climb and offroad like suped-up full-size vehicles. These 4WD vehicles are a lot of fun to drive and control over rocky terrain and come stock ready to go. This ultimate list features the best rock crawlers you can buy.

The History of RC Rock Crawling:

RC vehicles have a rich history and every year they become bigger, badder, and more durable. From waterproofing the battery and engines to adding bigger tires that are foam-filled so they won't pop or burst, the evolution of the RC rock crawler has come a long way in the past 70 years. It is in our nature as people to push things to the limit and that includes vehicles from full-size cars and trucks to vehicles that are 1/10 the size or smaller. These vehicles are tested long before they hit the shelves in some of the harshest conditions on planet Earth. From the Moab Desert in Utah to the frozen tundras of Canada and the Northern United States.

Remote control vehicle enthusiasts used to have to custom build these vehicles to handle the tough conditions that people wanted to conquer. Nowadays you can purchase kits and pre-built RC crawlers that need some assembly or are ready to go right out of the box. As the vehicles evolved so did the remotes, transmissions, and drive trains. Now, you can purchase an RC vehicle that has multiple drive functions, can travel over 50mph and can withstand water, snow, ice, mud, sand, and can travel over rocks and up mountains. The battery in a lot of these vehicles has a longer range than ever before and a longer run time too. When it comes to making your selection on your first or 50th RC rock crawler you would typically do months even years of research before making that purchase. Well, we at Heavy have done that research for you and compiled this amazing list of the best RC rock crawlers that come completely assembled and ready to run.

What are the Most Realistic RC Rock Crawlers?

There are two types of rock crawlers that enthusiasts can purchase. The first is the out-of-this-world, never-seen kind of crawlers that make fantasy a reality. From dune buggies to ATV-type vehicles there is definitely something for everyone. The second kind of rock crawlers that are even more popular than the first is those that resemble vehicles that are driven down the road every day. From Jeeps to Hummers to lifted trucks and even monster trucks, there are a lot of fun and exciting choices that don't sacrifice function for style. They travel at high speeds, can be up or downshifted to add to their overall performance, and are designed to take a beating and never show a mark. These things are built to last and while you wouldn't take your actual vehicle out in the desert and beat on it, you CAN with these new age RC rock crawlers. These aren't your grandfather's remote control toys anymore, they are a high-functioning brand of vehicle that takes some time to master but are a ton of fun learning how to drive over any kind of terrain.

The Jeep Wrangler is well-known for being one of those vehicles that you can drive anywhere. The Jeep reminds me of that famous Christopher Lloyd line from Back to the Future, "where we're going, we don't need roads", because the vehicle performs seemingly better on dirt and mud and snow. The Axial version of the Jeep Wrangler is just as boss as the real thing. There are legit no worries when driving this thing as you can take it off-roading and over some serious obstacles. If you are interested in a vehicle that mirrors its bigger counterpart then you have come to the right place. The Axial Wrangler is the RC crawler fan's dream.

When it comes to traveling off of the beaten path the Land Rover is one of those names that represents total control when driving. The brand makes luxury vehicles that can survive the elements but the original Land Rover was designed to transport troops and had minimal luxury. The selling point for armies around the world with the Land Rover was that no matter the terrain it would get the troops there safely. That is what is replicated in the 1/10 scale version made by Traxxas. The Traxxas brand made sure to add some beautiful lines and curves to this vehicle that can perform just as the driver wants no matter what is sitting in front of him/her.

Which RC Rock Crawlers are the Fastest?

Some folks have the need for speed and it doesn't merely stop at their everyday driving vehicles. They have boats and bikes and motorcycles and even their toys have to have the ability to travel at high speeds or they will lose interest. Lucky for them I included quite a few RC vehicles on this list that can both crawl over anything and beat other RC cars and trucks in a straight line race to the finish. These vehicles are as fun as they are exciting. They can corner at high speeds and even take jumps after pushing out tons of torque and horsepower. Check out the fastest vehicles on this list below.

The Losi RC Super Rock Rey Truck may only be 1/6 the size of the actual buggy, but it can drive almost as fast as the real thing. Featuring an engine and drive train that can push it well over 50 mph this is one of the fastest RC crawlers on this list. Whether you love speed or taking jumps and crawling over rocks and obstacles, you are going to be more than satisfied with the way this vehicle performs. You can do both, go fast and go hard with this RC crawler, and have no worries about it taking a beating because it can definitely handle it.

The Axial Capra 1.9 RC rock crawler may look like your typical suped-up dune buggy, but it is so much more. When it comes to speed there are two things that make all the difference, horsepower, and vehicle weight. This is a lightweight vehicle that is aerodynamic and built for both speed and versatility. You are going to be surprised at how fast this thing can go once you open it up, but it isn't the straight-line speed that is most impressive, it is the speed when overcoming obstacles that are really going to get your blood racing. It can go from FWD to 4WD in a flash by pushing a simple button on the remote and in both drive modes you can really haul ass and the take-off is quite impressive.

The Losi Rock Rey RC Racer is capable of pushing well over 40mph, but that isn't the only thing it can do. It is awesome when it comes to pulling off jumps and tackling rocks and shrubs. Whether you are running this in the winter or summer it is waterproof so there is no need to worry. The amount of use you can get out of this vehicle is year-round and the runtime is hours with the battery pack. Losi has found a great balance between durability and speed and the Rock Rey is the perfect example of how the two worlds can combine and mesh well together. Have some fun no matter the terrain, the weather, the course, or the obstacles. This is one awesome vehicle.

