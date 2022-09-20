9 Best Turntables Under $500

Audio-Technica is an absolute powerhouse for entry-level audio equipment, and while their LP1240 turntable faces stiff competition from Audio-Technica’s less expensive LP120-USB (reviewed further on), its quality aluminum parts and stronger motor make it a fantastic option for anyone who plans to use their turntable often.

The curved tonearm is solid and has a dedicated grounding lug, though it does not include a cartridge or a stylus. The table has sturdy rubber feet and includes a hinged dust cover.

This record player’s direct drive design and high-torque motor can handle the roughest use, making it a clear pick for professional DJs. The LP1240’s motor can do back-cueing, plus switch between forward and reverse play with ease.

While these features help cement the sheer value of the LP1240, most home listeners won’t benefit from pitch-shifting their audio, nonetheless playing records in reverse, which requires a special needle anyway.

These features are not simply tacked on though. They are all thoughtfully executed, right down to the controls to toggle between 33/45/78 RPM playback speeds. They have a great feel to them, as do the pitch control slider and start/stop button.

In any case, the value of a better motor is not lost on a casual listener, nor is the value of its hefty build quality. Its more precise motor means less wow and flutter in your playback.

The solid build ensures that no vibrations or motor noises interfere with the music. Its signal-to-noise ratio is 55 dB, which will please listeners who prefer analog setups for their high fidelity.

The AT-LP1240 has a built-in switchable phono preamp, which allows for properly amplified playback through most any receivers or powered speakers.

Even with this preamp though, line output doesn’t get at high as other turntables in its class so you will have to crank your volume knob just a bit more for this table.

This player has a standard dual RCA port, in addition to USB connectivity, which allows you to digitize your rarest cuts without losing their classic vinyl warmth.

It is bundled with a standard version of Audacity, a free software that performs basic recording functions efficiently.

All of this considered, the AT-LP1240 offers quite a lot of value and is cheaper than other manufacturers’ answer to this Super-OEM masterpiece, such as the Stanton ST-150.

If pricing is a primary concern, the cheaper LP120 is definitely the more value-conscious purchase. I always end up loving my Audio-Technica, so either table is a winning pick. Still, this unit, in particular, is a strong contender for the absolute best turntable under $500.