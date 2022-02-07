9 Best Wireless Gaming Mouse: A Buyer’s Guide

Wireless: 2.4GHz | Battery: 6 hours | Handed: Right | Sensitivity: 8,200 DPI | Buttons: 12 | Lighting: 3 zones | Weight: 179 gram

The Asus ROG Spatha is something of a well-kept secret in the gaming world; not a lot of people talk about it, but it has a lot of compelling features that make it great for a variety of games, from shooters to MOMA titles. It’s a hybrid wired/wireless mouse — you can use it for about 6 hours or so on a charge, but when the battery gives out, you can connect the charging cable (it comes with both one- and two-meter cables) and continue to use it as a wired mouse. But you don’t need to use the cables, because it comes with a snazzy charging cradle. The cradle stands the mouse up in the air like a sort of gaming monument on your desk, and a strong magnet holds it in place, making sure there’s never any problem getting the mouse to line up easily with the charging pins.

The mouse itself is rock solid. It’s made with a magnesium alloy chassis, not molded plastic, and it has an angular, aggressive look that is very appealing (if you are into a certain gamer aesthetic — but it will look out of place in the office). It has an impressive collection of 12 buttons, six of which fall under your thumb on the left side of the mouse. These buttons are all differently shaped and sized — the intention is that you can quickly learn their placement with muscle memory, and that’s mostly true. Even so, a couple of the buttons are problematical small and weirdly placed, so you may always have some trouble getting to them. It’s also worth noting that the Spatha is a large mouse, so smaller hands might not fit too well. And if you favor the claw grip, that might not work well on this mouse, which really wants your entire palm to envelop it.

The mouse is quite heavy. At 179 grams, it’s actually at the top end of the mouse scale, so to speak. Heft in a mouse is a matter of taste, but even so, most users might find this one a little too heavy, since it tends to want to keep going when you slide it around on the desktop. But weight aside, the internals are outstanding. The main buttons have 20 million-click Omron switches, but Asus actually includes a second set of switches and a tool for swapping them. If you want a firmer click, you can swap the switches yourself. The sensor delivers 8,200 DPI, and Asus built a cool three lighting zones into the Spatha — the side buttons, scroll wheel, and logo are all independently programmable with the RGB lighting.

Last, but not least, the mouse can carry up to five different user profiles internally, and to make it easier to take the Spatha on the road, Asus includes a carrying case — not something you see every day.