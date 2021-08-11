7 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cases

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has just been announced alongside the Z Flip 3, and as they say, the third time is the charm. The Z Fold 3 is the best folding phone to date and a possible indicator that the dual-screen innovation may finally be ready for primetime. But whether or not this handset will be your first foray into folding phones, you should strongly consider buying a Galaxy Z Fold 3 case to protect your investment. After all, twice as many screens means almost twice as many things to break.
1. Samsung S Pen Flip CoverPrice: $79.99Pros:
- Detachable S Pen holder
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
Yep, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a new S Pen Fold Edition specially made to fit magnetically along the side of the phone for storage. However, if you wish to use this accessory on a daily basis, then the Samsung S Pen Flip Cover is the only S Pen-compatible case option for you (at this time). And though it is expensive it is a very nice case.
The pen holder allows you to charge the S Pen when not in use and it can be removed completely if you ever want to leave the S Pen at home. The case has a sturdy frame that protects the phone from drops and scratches. It is even stable enough to prop the phone up while you write. It also has an antimicrobial coating and works with wireless charging in and out. Just note that the S Pen Fold Edition is sold separately.
2. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Large raised bezel
- Durable hinge cover
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The Spigen Tough Armor Case is a time-tested case mold that has now been adapted to fit the flexible form factor of the Galaxy Fold 3. It is a great option for protection from drops and scratches as it features a large raised bezel around all screens and cameras. This helps to break the fall when your phone slips out of your hands or off the table.
Another positive aspect of this case is its sliding hinge cover, which works as well as Samsung’s official cases (and at a notably lower price point). Compared to other cases, the Spigen Tough Armor may seem a little bulky, but it is still slim enough to support wireless charging. That’s why it should be no surprise that this is one of the best Z Fold 3 cases available.
3. Incipio Grip CasePrice: $69.99Pros:
- Grippy design
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Stiff button covers
- Bulky design
Attention all butterfingers: the Incipio Grip Case was basically tailor-made for you. Considering how challenging it is to 100% secure a folding phone from drops, added grip is the best line of defense for the Z Fold 3 (especially if the owner is prone to dropping things). This case weaves a multidirectional grip pattern into its raised bezel to make your phone easier to grab from all angles. It also provides some added protection in case of operator error.
As an added bonus, this case sports an antimicrobial coating that prevents the growth of bacteria on its external surface. With wireless PowerShare support and a lifetime guarantee, there is little reason to dislike the Incipio Grip.
4. Samsung Leather Galaxy Z Fold 3 CasePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Strap/kickstand
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
Samsung’s official Leather Flip Stand Cover is one of the highest quality cases you’ll find for the Z Fold 3, right down to the tiniest details. It is made with supple calf leather that is soft to the touch yet durable enough to absorb scratches and bumps. It also has a useful support strap on the rear that doubles as a kickstand for media viewing. True, it won’t protect from serious drops but it strikes an excellent compromise between protection and portability.
-
- Large raised bezel
- Responsive button covers
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The UAG Civilian Series Case is a no-nonsense protective case that will protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a generous raised bezel and shock-absorbing materials. It may be a little bulkier than the competition but it makes up for that with added protection. Plus, it still supports wireless charging so it’s not like it won’t stretch your pocket seams much more than the phone itself. The UAG Civilian is a solid choice for any Z Fold 3 owners who plan to take their phone with them on every adventure.
6. Ringke Slim Z Fold 3 CasePrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- No hinge cover
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Small raised bezel
The Ringke Slim Case is a simple yet effective two-piece case that provides drop and scratch protection without covering up the naked beauty of your Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is made from a durable polycarbonate material and comes in a clear or matted style, either of which can show off the stock color of your phone. The case has some added grip and supports wireless PowerShare in both directions. Just note that it does not have a hinge cover, so it won’t be quite as protective as more premium cases.
-
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- No hinge protection
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The ZYKY Leather Case is a slim and durable protective option that will keep your Z Fold 3 looking brand new even with daily use. Its leather backplate might not be as high-quality as the official leather cover from Samsung but it does provide a unique gator skin look that helps your phone stand out. It also adds a considerable amount of grip to the phone.
The case has responsive button covers and works fine with wireless charging. The only real downside is that it does not have a hinge cover, which may put added stress on the phone if you drop it on its spine. That said, it delivers pretty solid performance given the price.
Do You Really Need a Galaxy Z Fold 3 Case?
On paper, putting a case on your Z Fold 3 seems like a no-brainer, but some may think otherwise once they actually get ahold of this surprisingly thick handset. So should you forgo a case at the risk of adding bulk to your already hefty phone? We wouldn't recommend skipping out on a case.
And that doesn't come from a lack of confidence in the phone itself. On the contrary, this early Z Fold 3 review from Tomsguide indicates that this is the first foldable phone to sport an IPX8 water resistance rating, and that is quite promising in terms of build quality.
The real reason that we so strongly recommend a phone case is because accidents happen. It is an inescapable symptom of the human condition. According to this article from the Miami Herald, Americans break two smartphone screens per second on average. And the unusual form factor of the Z Fold 3 stands to only compound this risk.
Samsung hasn't yet listed the repair cost estimate to get your Z Fold 3 a new screen but it is likely to cost over $500. Now, with all of that context, getting a protective case really should be a no-brainer.
