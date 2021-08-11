7 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cases

Yep, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a new S Pen Fold Edition specially made to fit magnetically along the side of the phone for storage. However, if you wish to use this accessory on a daily basis, then the Samsung S Pen Flip Cover is the only S Pen-compatible case option for you (at this time). And though it is expensive it is a very nice case.

The pen holder allows you to charge the S Pen when not in use and it can be removed completely if you ever want to leave the S Pen at home. The case has a sturdy frame that protects the phone from drops and scratches. It is even stable enough to prop the phone up while you write. It also has an antimicrobial coating and works with wireless charging in and out. Just note that the S Pen Fold Edition is sold separately.