9 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals on Amazon

The Surface Laptop Go is the clamshell version of Microsoft’s most portable Surface product, the Surface Go. I like this laptop even more, in fact, because Microsoft has no way to sell the keyboard separately as they do for the surface tablet. This is the perfect computer for a student or young professional who is always on the move. It has great specs, a beautiful touch display, and a 13-hour battery life. Note that this PC comes with Windows S version, which doesn’t support every software. You can switch over to Windows 10 for a fee but this device may run a little slower.