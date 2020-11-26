5 Best Early Black Friday Tablet Deals

Amazon has its Fire HD 10 tablets listed at up to 47% off for Black Friday. There are two options to choose from in Ad-Supported and Without Ad models. The latter of which is obviously a bit more expensive. Each features the same impressive 10.1-inch 1080p HD screen. Color options include black, plum, twilight blue, and white. And you’ll have the option of 32 GBs or 64 GBs of storage.

With the device’s new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM, battery life is boosted to up to 12-hours and the processor is 30% faster. You can utilize Alexa handsfree. It touts a pair of cameras on the front and back with 720p HD recording. Dual-band enhanced Wi-Fi is built-in. You can download thousands of apps that allow for movies, shows, games, books, and so much more. And with the included 1-year warranty, you’ll be protected from any defects.