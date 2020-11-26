5 Best Early Black Friday Tablet Deals

5 Best Early Black Friday Tablet Deals

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year to save yourself a ton of cash on those electronics you’ve had on your wishlist. There are great tablets on sale for any age and budget. So browse through these Black Friday tablet deals and find one that’s perfect as a gift or for yourself.

Click Here for More Fantastic Black Friday Deals

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
5 Listed Items

What is the Best Black Friday Tablet Deal?

As of now, the best Black Friday tablet deal available is getting the entire line of Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablets at $70 off. That's nearly 50% off on the Ad-Supported 32 GB version.

The Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets on sale thus far. Its 1080p 10.1-inch display is pristine. Battery life is impressive at about a dozen hours before needing a charge. Charging is quick thanks to USB-C support. There are front and rear cameras that capture 720p HD video. And thanks to a new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor with 2 GB of RAM, the Fire HD 10 is 30% faster than its predecessors. 

What is the Best Cheap Tablet for Kids?

Amazon wins the Black Friday tablet deals race again in the kid's department. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is also on sale for $70 off. It comes with a kid-proof case that protects against damages. Amazon tosses in a year of Amazon Kids+, giving access to tens of thousands of books, shows, movies, games, and more. And the company's 2-year warranty is one of the best you'll find. Allowing you to return the device for any reason and they'll replace it for free.

 

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, , , , , , , , , , ,