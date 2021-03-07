Canva vs. Adobe Spark: Which is Right For You?

Canva is a powerful web-based platform that allows anyone to design anything and publish them on any platform. Canva uses drag-and-drop functionality to create professional-looking graphics in easy and simple steps. The platform’s beauty lies in the availability of templates for almost any type of design, ranging from business cards to posters and videos for social media.

Canva, for the most part, is a free web-based platform that is used to create beautiful and functional graphics with an easy-to-use interface, a great collection of templates, and an intuitive workflow. The platform is specially designed for people with no background in design to enable them to create functional graphics easily in very little time. Of course, professionals also use it to create quick mock-ups and templates as well.

The process of using Canva is simple and similar to the setup process to most web-based platforms nowadays; all you need to do is sign up with an email address, and BOOM! You are ready to start creating your own graphics.

The first-time usage process is quite intuitive, you are prompted to choose the type of graphic you want to make, and various visual templates are offered to you.

Once you have decided on the type of graphic that you want and chosen the template that you like the most (you could choose to start from scratch, too), the customization begins. Canva works with a drag and drop system that makes it add and remove graphics and text. The texts in whatever design project you are working on can be edited in a textbox.

What is the difference between free and paying users on Canva?

Very simply, while most of Canva’s functionality is available to free users, the paid version offers more functionality and access to a huge library of images and allows more team members.

The free version of Canva provides access to limited templates and allows only a team of 10 collaborative members on the platform (for a particular account). Canva allows you to use other images that you have or use from the hundreds of thousands of free photos and graphics. If you prefer to use an image on Canva, you can get any image for $1. A free Canva account gives you access to 50GB of cloud storage.

The paid version of Canva is called a PRO account. Canva’s PRO account provides access to the same graphic content to members of your team. On top of that, you have access to Canva’s library of over 75 million stock images, videos, and audio files free to use. Canva’s PRO account offers extra functionality that can speed up your workflow, such as resizing your designs for various platforms, using custom fonts and colors, and saving a template for future use. Every PRO user is granted up to 100GB of cloud storage on Canva and can schedule social media content to 7 platforms.

A PRO user also gets access to high-priority support.

Canva’s PRO membership cost: $9.99 per month per user when billed annually. PRO membership costs $12.99 when billed monthly.

When various people were asked about their experiences on CANVA, they all agreed that the platform was much easier to use than most other professional design software, and it suited their needs perfectly. A teacher, for instance, said it was really easy for her to create simple visuals that aided her teachings to the kids in her class. On the other hand, a professional designer used to creating things from scratch did not enjoy Canva as much. He, however, admitted that the platform did not consume as much processing power as Photoshop does.

Therefore, my verdict is this: while Canva is simple and intuitive to use and quite powerful in its own regard, it is easy for professional graphic creators to get bored with it. However, for people looking to make quick graphics that look clean and beautiful, Canva works perfectly. Also, Canva continues to grow its template collection and functionality to include a wider range of visuals. For instance, Canva recently introduced visual templates for ebooks, resumes, and more.

Canva is definitely a valuable resource for small businesses and users with little to no background in graphics that need to churn out clean and functional visuals as quickly as possible.