7 Best Cheapest i7 Laptops 2022: Compare, Buy & Save

In short, one should be sure to read up on all of the aspects of a PC (not just the processor). Here are the 7 best cheapest i7 laptops in 2022:

If you’re looking to buy an i7 laptop, you know your priority is speed and performance. Fortunately, there’s not a bad PC on this list. That said, not every i7 laptop is the same. Because Intel releases many versions of their processors, in fact, there can be vast differences between the speed of i7s.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Should You Buy a Renewed i7 Laptop on Amazon?

You can DEFINITELY save some money by buying your i7 laptop renewed on Amazon, as you'll notice numerous options under $600 (including a Dell Inspiron for $569.66 at the time of writing this). The good news is that renewed products look and function like new. However, the bad news is that they may come with generic accessories (cords, box, etc) and only have a 90-day guarantee.

Still, the savings are there if you're looking to go the much cheaper route than what's listed above.

What's the Best Cheap i7 Gaming Laptop?

Our choice for the best cheap i7 gaming laptop above is the MSI GF75 because it's at $900 AND comes with a 9th generation i7-9750H and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card. It also has an impressive 512GB SSD which provides double the space of the more expensive Dell G5 and Acer Predator Helios 300.

The MSI GF75 will run everything you throw at it right now, and it'll run Steam VR games with ease (just add a VR headset and you're golden).

SSD vs. HDD Laptops

For the most part, you're going to want a laptop with an SSD drive because they're significantly faster than HDD drives. In fact, SSD will load your apps, programs, games, and videos much quicker than an HDD would because of how they're built.

With that being said, you won't find a 1TB SSD in your laptop. HDD drives are significantly cheaper, so your best bet when looking at the cheap i7 laptops above is to find one with either a 512GB SSD or a combo 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. That way, you can put all your apps on the SSD and a couple of your most-played games, and put everything else on the 1TB HDD.