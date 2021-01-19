11 Best Cherry MX Keycaps: Your Buyer’s Guide

The XDA Canvas keycaps come from one of the many popular Drop + MiTo collaborations which were originally offered on the website Drop. This is good news for enthusiasts as it is still available on Amazon in 64, 79, 94, and 114-key kits. These keys have a minimalist yet powerful aesthetic, which is focused around the XDA profile of the keys.

XDA keys have a softer taper from top to bottom, which gives them a very different feel when typing. Additionally, they are unsculpted, so there no difference in the curvature from one row to the next. It takes some getting used to but many consider it superior to the layout that you find on most Cherry brand keycaps. One detail that might turn off home row typists is the absence of an indent on the F and J keys.

The even larger friction point is the price tag of the XDA Canvas keycaps. As a set of “designer” keycaps, they fetch a hefty price. Thankfully, they deliver in quality with ultra-durable dye-sublimated PBT plastic whose legends will never wear away. The keys also fit Cherry switches perfectly with absolutely no key wobble. If you want your keyboard to feel like a work of art, then any of the Drop + MiTo collabs will do the trick.